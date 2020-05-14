Digging Into Diamond S Shipping Numbers

Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) operates a large fleet of both crude oil (dirty) and refined product (clean) tankers. The company is the result of a Capital Product Partners LP (CPLP) spinoff of its tanker business and a subsequent merger with private DSS Holdings LP. It was an all-stock transaction announced in the fourth quarter of 2018 and completed in the first quarter of 2019 with shares trading on the NYSE. The fleet consists of 15 Suezmax, one Aframax, and 50 Medium Range (MR) product tankers.

Because the merger was completed in the first quarter of 2019, the company's first quarterly report covered only four days. Therefore, year over year comparisons are not meaningful. So, while in articles on other companies, I have provided both yearly and quarterly comparisons; with DSSI, we will only focus on prior quarter comparisons.

Image: MR Product Tanker Citron from diamondsshipping.com

That said, this article will take a look at first quarter earnings release using the same method as prior articles. We will look at reported items from the earnings report including gross revenues, voyage, operational, and administrative expenses. Using those values, we will reconcile net income by looking at component values of interest, taxes, gains and losses, and depreciation/amortization. During this process, we will attempt to identify factors that drove results for the first quarter. And finally, we will discuss fleet availability and calculate time charter equivalent rates.

Review of Last Quarter

The last time DSSI reported quarterly earnings was March 5, 2020, for Q4 2019. The company had reported EPS of $0.65 on revenue of $186.3MM. In contrast to other companies in this segment, Diamond does not pay a dividend but did authorize a $50MM share repurchase program the day before earnings were released. Because the repurchase program was not effective until the first quarter, the company had not repurchased any shares by the end of 2019. Overall, for the year, DSSI reported earnings of -$0.25 per share on revenue of $579.8MM.

In the press release, the company did provide some forward-looking guidance for the first quarter. Estimated rates for crude oil tankers were disclosed to be $47,000 per day fixed on 73% of revenue days while MR rates were reported to be $15,900 fixed on 80% of revenue days. Management stated:

The Company believes that its Crude Fleet and Product Fleet both offer very favorable exposure to long-term market dynamics and that it is well positioned to generate substantial earnings in a strong rate environment due to its competitive breakeven levels."

Image: DSSI Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

DSSI stock price began the year just below $17 per share. But, as the quarter wore on, the price dropped to lows below $9.50. This drop was prompted management to comment that the market price did not reflect the value of company assets and was most likely a driving factor in share repurchase. After reporting share price remained volatile awaiting first quarter results.

First Quarter Numbers

When the numbers finally came out Thursday, May 8, they certainly did not disappoint analysts.

Image: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations from DSSI First Quarter Earnings Release

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, DSSI reported $1.13 EPS on revenues of $209.7MM. This is an increase over last quarters EPS of $0.48 on an increase of $23.1MM of revenue.

Voyage expenses for the first quarter were reported to be $74.7MM as compared to $63.2MM prior quarter. Meanwhile, vessel operating expenses decreased from $44.7MM to $41.5MM. Administrative expenses were fairly steady, $8.1MM in Q4 to $8.3MM last quarter.

Starting with these numbers, we can compare quarter to quarter, year over year (normally), and calculate ratios that we can compare across companies. By subtracting voyage expenses, vessel operating expenses, and administrative expenses from gross revenues, we can determine basic earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). For the first quarter, we calculate it to be $85.4MM, an increase from $70.1MM in the fourth quarter.

The company includes additional items in presenting EBITA (a non-GAAP measure), including adding the fair value of time charter amortization ($0.74MM), other income ($0.333MM), and adjusting for non-controlling interest ($1.442MM) associated with NT Suez Holdco LLC. Therefore, the company reported adjusted EBITDA of $84.682MM, up from $69.920MM.

Aside from earnings per share when you get an earnings headline or glance over the bullet points on the press release, the most looked at items from earnings reports are gross revenue and net income. To determine net income, we adjust the basic EBITDA we just calculated for net interest, other income or expenses, and depreciation and amortization. The way DSSI reports it, net income is also adjusted for an amount attributed to NT Suez joint venture. So, the company reports total net income and net income attributed just to Diamond S Shipping.

In addition to all the items already listed above, the company reported net interest expenses of $11.4MM, no taxes paid, and depreciation of $28.76MM. So, we calculate a net income of $45.6MM for the first quarter. That compares to $26.7MM in Q4. Taking a look at all these values quarter over quarter, we have:

To comment on some of these individual components: Voyage expenses are variable expenses related to operating the ships. They vary from quarter to quarter depending on specific routes and number of voyages made. Operational expenses are determined by the number of vessels in operation and the number of days in the quarter. So, we consider this a fixed expense and expect it to vary little quarter over quarter. The same could be said about administrative expenses and depreciation, varying little quarter over quarter.

Looking through past quarterly releases, we find that the largest variable over time has been associated with other gain/losses. Specifically, the company booked a sizable loss on the sale of vessels in Q3 2019 and a loss on the extinguishment of debt as part of refinancing last quarter. With no other surprises or one-off items, we can only come to one conclusion with respect to the earnings beat. It all has to boil down to voyages and/or rates.

Not only was revenue outsizes compared to prior quarters but also was voyage expense. But, to actually determine if it is just an increase in the number of voyages, or an increase in rates, or some combination, we need to move on and determine effective time charter equivalent.

Time Charter Equivalent

The company provided information during the investor presentation and in the press release for average spot and time charter rates for both crude vessels and clean product fleet. The spot rates reported were $46,725 per day for dirty tankers and $16,426 for MR fleet. Average time charter rates reported were $42,855 and $15,947, respectively. Impressive spot and average rate increases year over year for the crude oil tankers and a slight increase for the product tankers.

But, just like with determining EBITDA, we will use a standard calculation. It is the same calculation used in prior articles on other companies to calculate effective time charter equivalent rates.

Obviously, not all ships earn the same amount of money. If a ship is fixed on a time charter, it will earn the same rate over the entire time period of the contract. But, ships contracted only for a single voyage (spot market) earn a different amount per day for each voyage. Along the way, there are going to be costs associated with the voyage depending on fuel costs, berthing, and other factors. Hence the line item on the income statement of voyage costs.

But, even if a ship is not chartered or even just sitting at anchor or in drydock, there will be some fixed costs associated with operations and other costs to run the company. For this reason, we separate voyage costs from operational and administrative costs (fixed).

To calculate the effective time charter equivalent, only the voyage costs are considered. We take the revenue earned by ships and subtract the voyage costs to determine the adjusted revenue. We then divide that amount by the number of revenue days.

For the first quarter, DSSI reported revenue of $209.752MM and voyage costs of $74.681MM. This gives us adjusted revenue of $135.071. Now, the company provided data on total operating days but separated crude oil from the product fleet, so we need to combine them. First, we will calculate our effective time charter equivalent and then look at the company's numbers.

The company reported 6006 total operating days. Dividing the adjusted revenue by operating days gives us effective time charter equivalent of $22,489. This compares to an effective time charter equivalent of $20,268 for the fourth quarter. The company reported time charter equivalent of $26,388 for the crude fleet and $14,160 for the product fleet. This compares to $26,335 and $14,153 respectively.

So, what can we learn from this data? Overall, the effective time charter equivalent we calculated went up, while the individual values reported by the company remained fairly steady. Quarter over quarter, variable cost (voyage cost) went up. Therefore, the company must have completed more voyages in the first quarter, suggesting more efficient fleet utilization. It might also suggest that this has occurred more in the crude oil fleet than the product fleet.

One final word of caution. We need to be careful in using these values as comparisons to other companies in the sector. We can compare directly to prior periods within the same company, but comparing cross company is not helpful. In short, it is not an apples to apples comparison, so don't do it.

Summary and Looking Forward

Overall, the DSSI has seen an increase in effective time charter equivalent rates quarter over quarter. The company realized greater revenue in the first quarter and was seemingly able to charter more voyages in this quarter than prior. As a result, the company realized higher net income, thus beating earnings expectations by $0.30 per share. In addition, the company began executing on the authorized share repurchase program, buying more than 137,000 shares at an average price of $10.33 per share.

On top of all this, the company did provide some forward-looking guidance as well:

As of May 7, 2020, approximately 63% of the Crude Fleet revenue days in the second quarter of 2020 have been fixed at an average rate of $41,800 per day. Approximately 60% of the Product Fleet revenue days have been fixed at an average rate of $18,500 per day in the second quarter of 2020. These percentages include vessels on longer term time charters that commenced in a significantly lower rate environment than the current market.

During the conference call, CEO Craig Stevenson provided additional information on spot rates: 54% of the spot revenue days of the crude fleet fixed at an average rate of $48,700 a day and 50% of the spot revenue days of the products fleet fixed at $20,400 on average.

Management also stated that they expect the demand for floating storage to continue and that demand would remain through the second and third quarters. Finally, they again commented that market value of the stock underrepresented the company's true value, suggesting continued stock repurchases.

However, additional items came to light in the conference call, including that a number of crude oil tankers have not been able to discharge their cargo from March and April. As a result, those vessels have been earning lower rates fixed in February and March and have not been available to take advantage of recent market conditions.

Conclusion

Diamond S Shipping operates a very large fleet of combined crude oil and clean product tankers. The company has committed to repurchase up to $50MM in stock, which represents close to 10% of its market cap at current prices. Finally, the company is trying to be as transparent as possible providing forward guidance to help shareholders gauge future results.

The company performed well in the first quarter and the second quarter should look just as good. However, market sentiment has discounted positive news across the board as evidenced by the negative market reaction seen in the sector since earnings. With continued bad economic news and lower prospects for a global recovery, investors should consider all the risks carefully. As for me, I agree with management that shares are undervalued, but given the macro environment, I am neutral over the next couple of quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This information is not investment advice, nor is it a recommendation to either buy or sell any securities. Retail investors should do their own research and fully understand the risks associated with these companies.