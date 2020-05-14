WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (WPTIF) CEO Scott Frederiksen on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCQX:WPTIF) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott Frederiksen - Chairman & CEO

Judd Gilats - CFO

Matthew Cimino - COO, General Counsel & Secretary

Conference Call Participants

Chris Couprie - CIBC Capital Markets

Michael Markidis - Desjardins Securities

Bradley Sturges - Industrial Alliance Securities

Sairam Srinivas - BMO Capital Markets

Himanshu Gupta - Scotiabank

Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to WPT Industrial REIT's First Quarter 2020 Conference Call. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that during the conference call, management may make statements containing forward-looking information. As forward-looking information is based on numbers of assumptions and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those disclosed or implied. We direct you to the company's earnings release, MD&A and other security filings for additional information about these assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

I'd now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Scott Frederiksen, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, Mr. Frederiksen.

Scott Frederiksen

All right. Good morning, and thank you for joining us. With me today are Judd Gilats, the REIT's CFO; and Matt Cimino, the REIT's COO. Before discussing our first quarter results, I wanted to provide a few comments regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As we mentioned in our April business update, the REIT is closely monitoring developments regarding COVID-19, and we continue to follow all guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and federal state and municipal governments. In compliance with municipal stay-at-home orders, our employees have been working from home since mid-March, but I'm proud to say that working remotely hasn't impacted our ability to effectively manage the portfolio and proactively engage with and assist our tenants. As we've said before, many of the REIT's tenants are considered essential businesses or suppliers to essential businesses, and the dedication and responsiveness of our team is helping to ensure these businesses can survive and serve their customers during the pandemic by having a safe and continuous access to their facilities.

Judd and Matt will also provide more context on what we're seeing as it relates to rent collections and tenant deferral requests. But before that, I want to mention a few highlights from the quarter. It was a busy and productive start to 2020. In the quarter, we raised approximately $270 million in gross proceeds from an offering of subscription receipts and expanded our existing unsecured credit facility by $600 million. We added 27 high-quality distribution buildings, totaling 9.2 million square feet and 3 land parcels with the capacity to develop an additional 2.1 million square feet. From an operational standpoint, rent growth on leasing activity and the positive impact from our acquisition activity continued to enhance our NOI. We continue to see favorable re-leasing spreads, and we were able to maintain high occupancy, finishing the quarter with approximately 97.3% of our portfolio leased. And with minimal lease renewals or debt maturities remaining for the rest of 2020, ample liquidity and access to establish private capital resources, we believe we're well positioned to weather the current period of market volatility and economic disruption.

With that, I'll now turn things over to Judd to discuss the REIT's financial results in more detail.

Judd Gilats

Thanks, Scott, and good morning, everyone. Before I begin, let me remind everyone that all figures discussed today are stated in U.S. dollars. Total investment properties revenue was $32.5 million for the quarter, an increase of 28.9% over last year primarily due to the 2019 and 2020 acquisitions, with additional contributions from increased base rent. The REIT also earned management fee revenue of approximately $273,000 in the quarter. Net operating income for the quarter was $23.4 million, also up 28.9% from last year. And same properties NOI was up 1.4% for the quarter, driven mainly by positive re-leasing spreads and existing rent bumps, but partially offset by a 1% reduction in same property occupancy. G&A expense for the quarter, excluding any fair value adjustments, was approximately $3.4 million. FFO and AFFO for the quarter were up 43.0% and 53.5%, respectively. FFO and AFFO were $0.184 per unit and $0.137 per unit, respectively. On a per unit basis, FFO was up 4.5% and AFFO was up 11.4%. Both FFO and AFFO were mainly impacted by increased properties revenue due to acquisitions, increases in base rent and a reduction in general and administrative expenses compared to the prior period. They were also impacted by a 37.2% increase in the weighted average number of units outstanding compared to the same period last year.

Our ACFO payout ratio for the quarter was 107.6% compared to 112.7% in the same period last year. The ACFO payout ratio was directly affected by the timing of equity raises in October 2019 and February 2020 and the deployment of those funds. As of March 31, 2020, the REIT had approximately $112.3 million available to be drawn on our credit facility, in addition to cash on hand of $50.4 million.

We have only 1 mortgage loan totaling $31.8 million maturing in 2020 and 5 mortgage loans totaling approximately $72.5 million maturing in 2021. The REIT expects the refinancings of these 2020 and 2021 loan maturities to increase the REIT's overall liquidity position as the loan-to-value on these loans is approximately 40% based on our current IFRS fair value of the underlying properties. The REIT is also reviewing all planned discretionary capital expenditures to where prudent, deferring such expenditures to the second half of 2020 or into 2021.

During the quarter, the REIT made several notable acquisitions and 1 disposition as follows: on January 8, the REIT acquired a 100% occupied distribution property located in Portland, Oregon for a purchase price of $16.2 million, exclusive of closing and transaction costs. The purchase price represented a going-in cap rate of 5.6% and was satisfied with funds from the credit facility and cash on hand.

On January 27, the REIT sold its only office project in an adjacent land parcel located 4350 and 4400 Baker Road in Minnetonka, Minnesota, receiving net cash proceeds of $29.4 million, inclusive of closing and working capital adjustments. Proceeds from the sale were used to partially repay outstanding debt from the credit facility. Also during the quarter, the REIT acquired 2 land parcels located in Eagan, Minnesota and Houston, Texas, for an aggregate purchase price of $13.8 million, exclusive of closing and transaction costs. The REIT is expected to contribute the properties into joint ventures with private capital partners and develop approximately 700,000 square feet of distribution buildings on the sites.

On March 26, 2020, the REIT acquired a private portfolio, a portfolio of 26 distribution properties and 1 land parcel located in multiple states across the U.S. for a purchase price of $730 million, exclusive of closing and transaction costs, representing a going-in cap rate of 5.5% and a stabilized cap rate of approximately 5.9%. In addition to the quarter's investment activity, the REIT entered into several noteworthy transactions to fund its acquisition activity.

On February 3, 2020, the REIT entered into an agreement to economically fix the interest rate or $125 million term loan under our credit facility using interest rate swap at LIBOR of 1.31% plus an applicable margin based on leverage.

On February 27, the REIT issued 18.85 million subscription receipts inclusive of the full over-allotment at a price of $14.35 per subscription receipt. The subscription receipts were automatically converted to REIT units upon closing of the private portfolio acquisition on March 26. On February 28, the REIT entered into a forward swap to economically fix the interest rate on $470 million of term loans at an average LIBOR rate of 93 basis points plus an applicable margin based on leverage.

On March 2, the REIT repaid a property level loan with a principal balance of approximately $51.8 million, with funds from a term loan under our credit facility. The properties previously encumbered by the property level loan were added to the facility's unencumbered asset pool, thereby increasing availability.

On March 26, 2020, in connection with the acquisition of the private portfolio, the REIT amended and restated its unsecured credit facility, increasing capacity from $575 million to $1.175 billion. The amendment increased the revolver by $130 million and the term loans by $470 million. Additionally, the revolver's maturity date was extended to March 26, 2024, with the option for 2 6-month extensions.

Following the completion of the REIT's first quarter acquisitions, we have turned our focus to capital recycling in an effort to dispose off properties that we judge to no longer be core to our future growth. We expect to ramp up capital recycling in 2020 and 2021 in an effort to further strengthen the REIT's balance sheet and create additional flexibility to invest in our private capital development pipeline.

I'll now turn things over to Matt to provide an operational update.

Matthew Cimino

Thanks, Judd, and good morning, everyone. Let me start with a brief update on rent collection, picking up from our update as of last month. As of today, we've received approximately 98% and 97% of April and May rents, respectively. The REIT has currently received requests for some form of short-term rent deferment from tenants, representing approximately 15% of annualized gross rents. However, similar to April, the REIT has yet to agree to any such deferrals. Tenant request for relief include opportunistic or generic inquiries from some large strong credit tenants. And we expect the actual number of deferrals granted to be lower than the amount requested.

Turning to new lease activity. The REIT renewed 93.8% of the approximately 491,000 square feet of leases expiring in the quarter and leased the remaining 6.2% to a new tenant. Renewals commencing in the quarter had a weighted average cash re-leasing spread and straight-line rent re-leasing spread of 4.5% and 17.1%, respectively. During the quarter, the REIT also renewed 3 leases totaling approximately 753,000 square feet with commencement dates after March 31, 2020. These renewals had a weighted average cash re-leasing spread and straight-line rent re-leasing spread of 10.4% and 16.1%, respectively. As of March 31, 2020, remaining 2020 lease expirations consisted of approximately 359,000 square feet or 1.1% of the portfolio's gross leasable area.

Our team is also actively working on 2021 lease expirations. The REIT has approximately 2.9 million square feet of remaining 2021 lease expirations, the majority of which is set to expire in the second half of the year. The REIT ended the quarter with occupancy of 97.3% and a portfolio weighted average remaining lease term of 4.7 years. Within our private capital development pipeline, we currently have approximately 2.4 million square feet at various stages in the development process. One of our buildings in Bayonne, New Jersey has now been fully leased to a single tenant. 3 projects, including a second building in Bayonne and buildings in the Inland Empire of California and the Cincinnati markets have recently wrapped up construction and are currently being marketed for lease. And we have 3 other projects in preconstruction or construction in the Minneapolis, Chicago and Houston markets.

With that update, I'll now turn things back to Scott to wrap up.

Scott Frederiksen

Thanks, Matt. In closing, I want to express my thanks and gratitude to our hard-working team of professionals. In addition to working tirelessly to mitigate the immediate impacts of COVID-19 on our business, our entire team remains focused on enhancing the diversity and stability of our cash flows and building value over the long-term through disciplined capital recycling and proactive asset management.

Thanks for your time and attention this morning. We'd now be pleased to answer any questions you may have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. First question comes from Chris Couprie of CIBC.

Chris Couprie

Just with respect to the 15% that have requested the deferrals. I think you characterized that a majority of that is from a generic request from a strong credit tenant. Is it 100% of that amount? Or it's just a majority or....

Scott Frederiksen

No. I mean and I would say there's -- it's a mix. There are -- that group consists of about 29 tenants, and so that's divided across a number of different situations. And so I think that the range of profile there ranges from someone who is a smaller tenant with a retail-facing business, a gymnastic studio, for example, that type of a profile, to a large multinational corporation that sent out a generic request to all landlords, including retail and office landlords. And I think as you can appreciate, we're spending our time and attention on the former. And so I wouldn't chop it up in terms of percentages. I guess the one thing I can say is, statistically, we've got a portfolio that consists of an average tenant size of 172,000 square feet. So most of what we're seeing in the market in terms of true need for deferral and actual distress is coming in the smaller base basis. And so I think we're not seeing a lot of this.

And I think when we are seeing it, it's specifically tailored to a tenant that's uniquely affected by what's going on because they can't operate in their space. For much of our logistics and distribution tenants, it's business as usual, or in many cases, it's actually increased business. But statistically, just 2/3 of the tenants that have requested have actually paid April and May rent, just to give you a sense for kind of the context there. So for those big tenants that have put out the generic request to see what happens, 2/3 of everyone that's asked us still ended up paying both April and May rent.

Chris Couprie

Right. They're just trying to be opportunistic, I guess. And then maybe just turning to the private capital pipeline, the Bayonne property that's fully leased. Maybe can you talk to us about what the outlook for that asset or what the next step for that asset is? And then just generally speaking, your conversation with your private capital partners, what's the overall kind of thinking that they have right now?

Scott Frederiksen

I mean, look, I think stepping one level higher than maybe Bayonne, there just aren't a lot of trades happening in the industrial market right now. And part of the problem is, I'm sure you can imagine, Chris, is that you can't get on an airplane to go look at a building. You can't send your third-party report providers out to the building to conduct their diligence or your diligence. And so it really grinds to a halt a lot of the capital markets activity in the space. And I guess, at a high level, in our private capital business, we're creating more opportunities after COVID kicked in than we were pre-COVID because there's a lot of dislocation in the market. And within the deals that we're screening, I mean, there's some that we've dropped, others were convicted on and we're proceeding on and still others that will proceed on only if we get more time or a repricing activity. And that's really a case-by-case basis.

I guess, but the good news is there's a lot of opportunities, and our team is busy screening quite a few things in the market. Turning, I guess, closer to your question, the Bayonne is really a 2-building project. And so the existing building, the one that we remodeled is the one that we leased long-term to a household-named company, and we're very pleased with that results. We've got good activity on the other building there. But we've always thought of that as a project, a 2-building project. And so we still got a little bit of wood to chop there. Although there's activity, we don't have anything signed on the brand-new building there, but we're encouraged. And then we've got some activity on our Inland Empire facility. And so there's -- despite what I've heard some of the other say, there is good activity in the industrial market. A lot of it is e-commerce-driven, but there is pretty good activity out there. So we're encouraged that we're going to be successful on leasing some of the stuff in the market. And then we'll have to turn our attention to which deals we want to pursue of the ones we're screening.

Operator

Our next question is from Mike Markidis, Desjardins.

Michael Markidis

A couple of more questions on my end here. First one is just a quick one on Bayonne. Would you be able to fill us in on the tenant profile of the tenant who has leased the first building?

Matthew Cimino

It's a public company, Mike. I would comment specifically on the tenant name, but strong credit public company...

Michael Markidis

I was actually just thinking -- I appreciate you don't want to name them, but maybe just generically on the industry or use.

Scott Frederiksen

I think it's a variety of uses, but I'm trying to think of it specifically. They're a multinational where they've got a lot of different businesses, and I'm trying to think specifically what they do in that building. I'll get back to you on that one.

Michael Markidis

No problem. Okay. Just in terms of the -- your tenant profile. I appreciate that you've got 170-some-odd-thousand square feet as your average tenant size. I was wondering with respect to -- given that you just did the due diligence on the $730 million acquisition and in response to COVID, if you guys have done any more sort of granular scraping in terms of what percentage of your base rent comes from small bay versus large bay. And then perhaps if you've done any additional work in terms of what percentage of the rent comes from different industry sectors.

Scott Frederiksen

I'll start with the first piece. I mean, we haven't really chopped it up small bay versus more bulk products. We're probably more focused on the underlying profile of the tenant or the use. And then I think the statistics on building size, obviously, are readily available, but we haven't chopped it up into small versus large in that respect. In terms of industry exposure, I mean, I think we obviously did a deep dive most recently on the PIRET portfolio. And I think you understand the profile, and everyone has seen our disclosures on the profile of that portfolio in terms of the percentage of investment-grade tenants. So we've obviously been quite focused as everyone has on credit strength and tenant profile in this environment. And really what we've been chopping up more recently over the last year or 2 is really just sector exposure.

I think as we often comment, the overall exposure is pretty diversified across what we really categorize as traditional e-commerce, third-party logistics and consumer products companies. And it's a pretty even balance between those 3 groups. And then if you chop that up even further by sector, unique exposure to industries of recent concern like automotive and airline, we're at less than 10% of exposure to industries that we think are uniquely under pressure in the current environment. So I guess that's maybe a slight redirect, but that's how we're looking at it right now, Mike.

Michael Markidis

No. That's helpful, actually, the less than 10% to industries uniquely under pressure. Actually, that's a good way for saying it. Thank you. Okay. And just one clarification on my part. The 15 -- you say 15% of annualized revenue. But just to be clear, that 15% is really percentage of a monthly obligation, correct? If someone was asking for a short term, some form of short-term deferral, presumably, it's not for an entire year. It's based on some sort of duration, which lasts anywhere from 1 to 3 months at this juncture.

Matthew Cimino

Yes, I think the average request that we've seen has been for 2 or 3 months. With the deferral time line, TBD, some looking to just push it out to later in 2020, some may be looking to push it out into early 2021, but that's really the extent of what we've seen in terms of the ask. And again, we haven't agreed to any of that. So I think we don't have a great anecdotal pool to give you data on. But I think the way we're looking at it is, of that 15%, we think there's probably 75% of that group is just a note, like we don't expect to really entertain. But any conversation about deferral, unless it is accompanied by some form of a mutually beneficial lease modification, such as an amendment. And I will tell you, we just struck a deal with a tenant that originally came to us asking for some flexibility and that morphed into a conversation for a 5-year extension with a double-digit releasing spread. And that rent ended up not even being deferred in the short term.

So I think largely dependent on the profile of the tenant, but we're paying a lot of attention to what the story is and what the use is and how they're uniquely affected by what's going on. And we're trying to be a good partner in those conversations. And so in some instances, I think it's a win-win, where we can give people some flexibility and some long-term stability in terms of their access to the space. Because I think a lot of these e-commerce tenants are seeing an uptick in their business and needing to lock down space and make sure that they can accommodate what they expect to be a pretty aggressive ramp up coming out of state and municipal lockdowns.

Michael Markidis

Okay. And last one...

Scott Frederiksen

Yes. While Matt was answering that, I looked back in my notes. It's -- Anixter is the company that we lease to Bayonne, and they provide service to ComEd. And so it's really electrical infrastructure support for big and small electrical grid components. And so the people that are out in the field that need spools of cable or transformer boxes or things like that, that's really what they're doing in that facility.

Michael Markidis

Got it. Last one for me before I turn it back. Just on the -- Geez, Scott, you threw me for a brain loop there. Appreciate the color, now for me. I'll turn it back. And then if I can remember, I'll loop back in.

Scott Frederiksen

Sorry about that, Mike.

Operator

Our next question comes from Brad Sturges, IA Securities.

Bradley Sturges

Just with respect to the lease maturities that you have left to do this year, it's a small amount of space relative to the size of portfolio. But any initial expectations in terms of retention rates or rent spreads that you think you can achieve with that space?

Matthew Cimino

It's kind of a mixed bag, Brad. There's not a lot -- no large tenants really in that remaining 2020 pool. So that's -- those are most spaces that are 100,000 feet or under. I think my expectation is that you'll see rent spreads that are consistent with our historical experience. And again, the example I cited that originally came about as a conversation, a COVID-induced conversation that led to an amendment, I think that's a good example of, I guess, where we're seeing market strength in the sense that, that's a 2021 renewal and we're looking at a 5-year extension with what we expect to be a double-digit re-leasing -- cash re-leasing spread there. So I think that's -- I guess, we're optimistic that, that experience will be the experience in other cases in that 2021 renewal group as well, and again, some variability just based on the specific tenancy or the specific market. But so far, we've got good momentum on the leasing front, notwithstanding everything that's going on with COVID.

Bradley Sturges

I guess, particularly the smaller base tenants, are they -- if they are looking at a renewal at the moment, are they looking for a shorter-term renewal so they get better clarity on their own financial position or still pursuing more of like a 5-year deal?

Scott Frederiksen

Yes. And again, I don't have a great sample set on that. I think a lot of that has -- that activity has slowed down. I think consistent with our commentary about the group, the profile of tenants that are likely most affected by everything that's happening in the market, we're seeing a lot of those businesses just on pause. And so we haven't really been entertaining a lot of leasing discussions with smaller tenants necessarily. So again, I -- that's probably a case-by-case analysis in terms of what they need for their business in terms of locking down space. So I don't have -- not -- again, no large sample size to draw on to give you much color there.

Bradley Sturges

In terms of market rents, any change so far that you've seen in the last couple of months in terms of where those asking rents are in the markets and if there's been any material change, maybe breaking it down between the larger bay logistics and small bay space?

Scott Frederiksen

Well, I mean the CB report that just came out a couple of days ago, which tracks the industrial market rents quoted the Q1 market rents is up 4.8%. But admittedly, a lot of that was pre-COVID, right? And so we haven't seen the material change in rents downward. And so I think a lot of people, especially given that you're now going to see a decrease in the amount of speculative development going forward, expect that rents will hold pretty firm and maybe continue to rise. I mean, it depends on people's perspective, right? And I think we're of the opinion that rents are going to -- are not going to reverse, that they're going to hold firm and for sure, over the long-term, rise.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Next question comes from Sairam Srinivas, BMO Capital.

Sairam Srinivas

Thanks for the comment this morning. My first question was on the 177,000 square feet termination that was there this quarter. Can you give us some color on that?

Scott Frederiksen

Could you repeat the question? You broke up a little bit there, sorry.

Sairam Srinivas

Yes, sorry. My question was in the 177,000 square foot, the termination that was on the leasing this quarter. Any color on that?

Matthew Cimino

Yes. So that really -- that relates to two different spaces. One of those spaces, was, I think, the tenant we've talked about previously. It was a single-tenant building in Atlanta where the tenant -- the lease was for 2 or 3 more years, but the tenant came to us in the last year and said that they were having some financial difficulties and what's going to be vacating the space. They actually vacated during the quarter and are now out of the space. That was 150,000 of the 176,000. The other 26,000 relates to its space in our Carlson project here in Minneapolis. That -- the tenant lease was up at the end of December, and they did not renew. That space has since been released with a lease commencement that should start later in the second quarter.

Sairam Srinivas

That was great color. And my second question is generally around COVID-19 and the impact you're seeing on the tenant supply chains. Like I know it's too early right now and [indiscernible] the situation. But are you seeing that come into your leasing in terms of like greater demand for spacing from -- especially in the logistics price?

Matthew Cimino

It's early. I mean, I do -- I mean, I think clearly, you're hearing most of our peers discuss a view that there is going to be increased activity coming either in the midst of or coming out of the pandemic just based on increased e-commerce adoption rates and re-shoring and the various phenomenons we've all discussed and heard about. It's early. I think you're right. We're not seeing a huge uptick in demand. I think as I said, there are -- there is a -- there's a one-off case where we just caught a new lease deal in one of our Memphis properties for a supplier of hand sanitizer. And that was a -- I think that may have been the fastest lease deal we've got in our company history. It was a -- 48 hours from proposal to document.

So there is some of that. It's probably episodic and short-term in nature. But I think the long-term trends -- I mean, we share the view that there are some real changes and trends that are likely to be present coming out of this period of disruption that should be a tailwind for our business, but we're not seeing a flood of new request to expand leases, new proposals for vacant space, et cetera. It's still -- I think people are being cautious in the market. There are exceptions to that, which are the obvious ones that everyone's reading about, in terms of Amazon gobbling up space left and right and other e-commerce players really moving to expand in this environment. But we're seeing modest activity in the portfolio, but not a wave of inbounds by any measure.

Operator

Our next question is from Himanshu Gupta, Scotiabank.

Himanshu Gupta

On capital recycling, I think you mentioned that could be the focus in the near term. Have you identified any specific markets or properties for that program? And what could be the size for this disposition program in the near term?

Scott Frederiksen

Yes. Yes. I guess the answer is we have a list that we've compiled of likely candidates that would be considered for capital recycling. I'd say it's a mix. Some are assets or markets that are nonstrategic for us long term. Others are assets where we don't think we can add additional value over the short or medium term. And others might be assets that are situational where the tenant or another buyer sees more value than we do. As far as what we would use proceeds for, clearly, the preference would be for either lowering leverage or funding our private capital businesses. We've said prior and as relative to the timing -- look, I think we're on hold until the market stabilizes and the market returns to a strong pool of buyers who can actually get on a plane and tour the assets and conduct their due diligence. But as far as the quantum goes, I don't think we want to set an expectation there other than we've got a plan. We've got a list, and the timing and amounts will be dictated based on market conditions.

Himanshu Gupta

Got it. Okay. That's helpful. And then on the development with JV partners, 1 land parcel in Houston, I think 1 is in Minneapolis. Any sense of time lines with respect to that construction? And what were you planning to do on speculative basis prior to COVID when you decided on these development projects?

Scott Frederiksen

Yes. So the Eagan is a speculative development. We had to demolish an existing building. And at that point, the demolition -- today, the demolition is done, and they're working on site prep. And so we're moving forward on that. And so that's under construction, I guess, or in the early stages of construction. The Houston project, we're in the, I'll call it, the final stages of entitlement. And so we've got to work through the last few pieces of the entitlement there, and then we'll be in a position where we can decide that we want to go speculatively. Do we want to chase build-to-suits or do we want to tap the brakes a little bit on that?

The Eagan project totals about 200,000 feet. Houston's about 500,000 feet. And interestingly, in Houston, we do have a prospect who might be a fit for the building. And so we're still playing the start of construction just a little bit to see if that's real or not. And then more generically, yes, we'll still consider speculative development work. I know some of the others, folks in the industry have said we'll build-to-suit only at this point. That's not our corporate mandate. We're absolutely willing to take some development risk if we're rewarded for taking that risk. And so I think, again, our expectations have changed relative to return expectations given the volatility in the market, but we're -- we haven't put a red X over speculative development as an organization.

Himanshu Gupta

Got it. And so in terms of the appetite for development risk, what's your view of your private capital JV partners? I mean, has there been any change in risk appetite from them? Would they be looking for more stabilized properties versus development upside? And do you think the crisis will have any impact in terms of pace of deployment or ramp-up of your private capital platform?

Matthew Cimino

Yes. Himanshu, this is Matt. I mean, I guess I can't comment specifically on what they're -- on their internal mindset with respect to those questions. But I think consistent with what Scott said, I think they view the prospect of speculative development in the current market the same way we do, which is that we're being cautious. There are transactions that we're probably stepping away from. There are transactions that we're still interested in doing, provided we can reprice or kick the time line out to a point where we've got better visibility and price discovery. And then there's deals that are in a location that we're bullish on, and we're full steam ahead. So it's a mix for them. And I think the only thing we can really speak to is our conversations with respect to active prospects. And they're -- we're still engaged in discussions about doing new deals. So it's not pencils down. But I think it's also -- there is more caution and more focus on price discovery for obvious reasons.

Himanshu Gupta

Got it. Okay. And the final question is on bad debts. What has been the run rate in previous recessions or downturns in some of your markets? And based on your experience, what kind of bad debt allowance are you expecting to keep in the current environment?

Judd Gilats

So we don't have a lot of history with bad debt, really with AR of any sort. Generally, what's sitting on our balance sheet at any quarter end or early any month end is true-ups related to differences on prior year expense or CAM true-ups. We -- as of the end of Q1, we had a little under $1 million of AR. Most of that -- or I shouldn't say most, the biggest portion of that, about $340,000 of that related to the tenant in Atlanta that was vacating, and that was fully reserved for at quarter end.

We had one other small tenant that hadn't paid rent that has since come current. The rest of what was on there was basically, like I said, CAM true-ups and other things. And so we did not have any sort of reserve against that from even one small $25,000 reserve in that sense. And so we don't have a lot of read-through that I think given the size of our portfolio in terms of the number of tenants, our approach has typically been to evaluate each tenant's AR with -- on an individual basis as opposed to using gross number across the top. But we'll evaluate that going forward if we wind up with AR from base rents or other pieces from regular billings at the end of Q2 or going forward.

Himanshu Gupta

Okay. By the way, I was asking about like the market in general in the previous recessions and not in particular your property. But I hear your message here. And thank you for the color, and I'll turn it back.

Operator

Next question comes from Matt Kornack, National Bank.

Matt Kornack

With regards to the lease-up that's taking place post quarter, I think it was the private portfolio. Were those commitments that existed sort of prior to you acquiring the assets? Or were those deals that you guys signed subsequent to acquiring?

Matthew Cimino

It was a commitment. It was pre-acquisition, but it was after we've gone firm. So I mean, I think typically, in that context, the buyer's in the driver seat. So I mean it was a lease deal that we advocated for and cut. And we kind of owned the economics of it, if that makes sense. So it technically occurred prior to closing, but it was really a deal that we advocated for and had to sign off on. So we kind of view it as a deal that we cut. And then the other one, yes, the other space was a small Minneapolis space.

Matt Kornack

And I mean, so I think you're going to be at 97-plus percent. Is there anything structurally in that acquisition that would inhibit you from outside of COVID-19 type situations getting back to 99-or-so percent occupancy?

Matthew Cimino

So I mean, we bought, Matt, some, as you know, vacancy in the PIRET REIT portfolio. There's 200,000 feet of first-generation new space in Atlanta that we think is imminently leasable. In fact, it's the space next to the one that we leased while we were in due diligence. It's the rest of the building. And then there's 300,000 feet in Dallas, which we think is imminently leasable. And so 500,000 feet of our vacancy in our 32 million feet is stuff that we bought with that portfolio, and we're optimistic that we're going to be able to lease that. Now we've, as part of our purchase, of course, we underwrote 12 months of downtime, but we're -- prior to COVID, we were hoping to outperform that. I guess, we'll see going forward if we can or not. But no, there's nothing that we're looking at vacancy saying, well, that's going to be static vacancy. We don't think it's leasable. It doesn't have loading or it doesn't have parking or anything like that. All of our vacancy, we think, is leasable.

Matt Kornack

Okay. No, that's good color. And last, with regards to the Atlanta property, is there any prospects on that or is it a sales candidate at some point?

Matthew Cimino

The vacancy in Atlanta?

Matt Kornack

Yes, yes.

Matthew Cimino

I think we've got some lookers, but nothing -- we're not trading paper with anyone at this point.

Operator

That concludes our question-and-answer session. I'd now like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Scott Frederiksen. Please go ahead.

Scott Frederiksen

All right. Well, once again, thanks for your time and your interest in WPT Industrial REIT. If you have any questions at any time, please feel free to give us a call. We'd love to chat. Thanks again. Goodbye.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.