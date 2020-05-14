GLD: The Break To New Record Highs

As disruptive stock market uncertainties continue to impact global financial markets with full force, the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) has benefited greatly from recent events and risen by an incredible 17.44% since March 16th, 2020. Of course, this is essentially the period that marks the latest surge in the major stock benchmarks (which is an outcome that many people seem to think is one of the most questionable equities rebounds in financial history). But, despite the truly earth-shaking nature of this year's economic developments, not all investors in the precious metals sector have been able to capitalize on these latest bullish moves. So, while there may be several different factors which explain why these types of trading mistakes often occur for those in the market majority, the list of possible bearish arguments for GLD seems to be diminishing. As the potential for another record high valuation in GLD continues to grow, investors should instead look to position with bullish exposure as we move into the second half of 2020.

During this period, it will be critical for us to assess the market's dominant activities in net fund flows because this will allow investors to gauge whether or not recent price moves in GLD will prove to be sustainable. Over the last month, it might be easy to see why precious metals investors have grown in enthusiasm and excitement because the SPDR Gold Trust has encountered incredible inflows of $4.9 billion during this period.

Of course, this is far above the market's long-term inflow averages for the GLD ETF. In response to these bullish trends, we must begin to question whether or not most of this new buying activity has been related to late investors that are now jumping on the belated bandwagon. Over the last few weeks, it seems that press coverage of the bullish rallies in the underlying price of gold has been relentless but we can see several reasons that help to support and justify the positive outlook for these important instruments.

Over the last three months, similar trends have been visible in the GLD ETF and this supports the validity of the recent move in market valuations. During this period of time, bullish investors have been buying GLD with a frenzy and net inflows have reached $8.95 billion. In the last three months, we have only seen negative trends that were significant during the middle weeks of March 2020. However, this is also the time period that marks the recent reversal higher and so it is not surprising for us to see that some level of indecision was still present within the precious metals markets. All of this activity has turned the needle green for investors interested in gaining bullish metals exposure through GLD because combined net inflows for the most recent full-year period have risen to an absolutely mind-blowing level (at $17.84 billion).

Additionally, it is unlikely that we will see any of these trends change given the current context of the broader market. With interest rates also holding at historic lows, U.S. President Donald Trump has already urged the Federal Reserve to adopt negative interest rates. Strong possibilities for destructive deflationary trends are running rampant and this is another reason we expect investors to find protective security in assets associated with long-term safe haven value.

Previous analyst projections might have seemed to be incredibly dim and pessimistic when projections initially indicated a U.S. unemployment rate of 25%. However, those figures have only continued to grow as we have learned about the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic. In its recent analysis reports, Goldman Sachs has made projections indicating a peak of 35% in the real U.S. unemployment rate (which marks a sizable jump from Goldman's prior forecasts of 29%). Since these are the types of levels that the economy has not seen since the Great Depression, it seems unlikely that any record highs that we might see in equities markets will be sustainable.

Fortunately, generalized investor demand for bullion has been proven to be particularly resilient during recessionary periods of the past and it seems as though there would be little reason to believe this long-term trend is changing in the current market. All of this has put GLD in an excellent position as a protective alternative after market analysts have started using phrases like "Great Depression 2020" and others that are similarly pessimistic about the future prospects of the global economy. At this stage, we could be marching on the path toward new all-time highs and this is why we have been alerting investors to the possibility of a major asset rally in GLD for the better part of a year.

In light of these recent developments, we have raised our GLD price forecasts to reflect assumptions that are more deeply bullish for this space because we now expect to see record highs in this instrument during the second half of 2020. As economic uncertainties continue to plague the global financial system, it is clear that the SPDR Gold Trust has become a primary beneficiary of these events. Recent trends have propelled valuations by more than 17% since the middle of March and further gains look probable as long as this current environment of uncertainty continues to damage sentiment in the market. Largely in line with our long-term view on GLD, we expect to see a fresh break toward new record highs in the market valuation of this instrument as we begin the second half of 2020.

