Starbucks Faces Serious Challenges, Demands Massive Rent Concessions Amid Retail Bust

While Starbucks can use its scale to drive a hard bargain, the company faces serious challenges and its stock remains overpriced as well.

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

On Wednesday, Restaurant Business Online reported that Starbucks (SBUX) is demanding huge rent concessions from its landlords, including a full year of rent breaks. This news is obviously not going to go over well. The report said that landlords viewed these demands as "ridiculous." That said, no landlord wants Starbucks to abandon their properties either, so they may have to negotiate.

It's a time when many tenants are going bankrupt, struggling, or otherwise choosing not to pay in full. Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) sent shockwaves through the industry when it abruptly decided to stop paying rent in April despite seemingly being in decent financial position.

And now Starbucks has escalated matters, as it is reportedly no longer willing to pay full rent for its stores over the next year in response to the crisis. According to the report, Starbucks is asking for adjustments to base rent structures and lease terms so that both it and its landlords "can withstand this uncertainty together." Given how much cash Starbucks squandered on buybacks in recent years, however, I'm not sure if landlords will feel a spirit of togetherness toward Starbucks now.

Starbucks Has Legitimate Financial Worries

As weird as it may seem to say, Starbucks may actually be justified in making this call. I've long been a Starbucks skeptic, saying the company is growing its store base far too aggressively in both China and the U.S. Back in the mid-2000s, after Howard Schultz stepped from the CEO post the first time, new management took over and rapidly escalated the company's growth plans. They opened a bunch of iffy stores and had to close them at great expense and damage to the brand during the financial crisis. SBUX stock fell more than 75% peak-to-trough during the 2008 bear market, drastically underperforming even the S&P 500.

I fear the company is headed down the same path now. Schulz has stepped aside, again, and new management is making huge bets on more store growth. The China question is a debate for another day, but count me among the skeptics.

In any case, all this rapid expansion doesn't come cheap, and Starbucks has had a robust capital return policy for shareholders as well. This has resulted in the company taking on a fair bit of debt - it seems like a redo of the early 2000s - once Schultz is out of the way, the company throws caution to the wind:

Data by YCharts

I'm not the only person to notice this trend. Earlier this week, Fitch cut its credit rating for Starbucks to a rather mediocre BBB and put it on negative watch for a further downgrade. As a reminder, it could only be downgraded once more while still retaining an investment-grade rating. If the pandemic drags on awhile, Starbucks could face real questions around curtailing its growth strategy, cutting the dividend, or making other tough choices to avoid falling to a junk rating.

Specifically on the downbeat outlook, Fitch noted:

"The Negative Outlook reflects the significant business interruption from the coronavirus pandemic and the implications of a downturn in discretionary spending that Fitch expects could extend well into 2021. Fitch anticipates a sharp increase in adjusted leverage to around 7.0x in fiscal 2020 (ending September 2020) from 3.2x in fiscal 2019 based on EBITDA declining to approximately $2.3 billion from $5.8 billion in fiscal 2019 on an approximately 14% sales decline to $22.9 billion."

So Starbucks has real reason for concern here. If Fitch's modeling is correct, Starbucks will see revenues plunge 14% this fiscal year. And that may be optimistic: Consider all the locations at airports, universities, malls, hotels, etc. that may not reopen or regain any meaningful traffic for an extended period of time. Despite all the excitement you hear from Starbucks bulls about huge drive-through lines in the U.S., and stores reopening in China, make no mistake, there's a real and lasting drag on results here. In addition to that, due to Starbuck's scale and operating leverage, losing a mere 14% of revenues will cause its EBITDA to fall something like 60%.

Against that backdrop, you can see why Starbucks wants rent breaks - and big ones at that - to shore up its position. You know they don't want to cut the dividend or have to cancel new store development. With landlords in a terrible position anyway, Starbucks has a ton of bargaining power here and the Fitch snub has just given them a huge motivator to extract huge concessions.

Stay Far Away From Retail REITs

Long-time readers know that I've been generally skeptical on retail REITs for awhile now. I've advocated avoiding the mall REITs in general and shorting the weak ones in particular. I sold my Tanger Outlets (SKT) last year as the company's operating metrics continued to erode. And recently I warned investors to avoid the value trap that is EPR Properties (EPR) just ahead of its dividend suspension.

I have nothing against the concept of eventually getting long retail real estate again. But there's a time and a place for everything, and this certainly isn't the time to go on an adventure in the hardest-hit sector of REITdom.

Look at this table of rent collections for April:

Source

Take a look at something like offices. Despite all the hysteria about offices being obsolete thanks to the work-from-home trend, office REITs are still collecting 92% of their rents on average. Yet, leading office REITs like Boston Properties (BXP) are getting obliterated:

Source: Finviz

That's a high-quality office name down 50% in three months. If your thesis is: "The economy is going back to normal soon," this is the sort of play I can get behind.

Now look again at the rent collections table. Strip centers are only collecting 50-60% of their rents right now. Malls are even worse; while we don't have data from many of the operators yet, they're coming in far below even the strip names. The king of the space, Simon (SPG), just gave some rather ambiguous commentary about the state of its dividend and "played coy" with analysts describing the status of its rent collections (or potential lack thereof).

Over in net lease land, where a ton of Starbuck's landlords reside, you have mixed results, with collections ranging from 53% at Essential Properties (EPRT) up to 95% at W.P. Carey (WPC) with the average coming in at 73%. So some REITs are faring pretty well there, but others are facing substantial problems.

In any case, though, these lower rent collections are going to drag on for a long period of time. It's not just a three months of issues and then we're magically back to normal, as some bulls seem to think.

Starbucks - the one and only world-famous chain - just said it isn't too favorably disposed toward paying its previously agreed upon rent for an entire year. What sort of message will that send to other tenants that are in much weaker financial shape? If Starbucks gets massive rent concessions, everyone else will be incentivized to demand similar perks as well.

Starbucks' COO Roz Brewer made the company's position crystal clear. In her letter to landlords, Brewer wrote that:

“None of us know the full extent of the challenges ahead, but it’s clear the value of commercial real estate has changed [...] We understand what we ask of you may not be easy, and our commitment is to be fair in our discussions.”

Retail REIT owners should reconsider the value of their holdings and act accordingly. It's clear that there is not going to be a V-recovery in this particular market. Some other REITs, such as offices, may come back quickly if the effects of the coronavirus pass soon. The damage in retail space is going to be profound and long-lasting, however. A large chunk of the restaurant ecosystem simply isn't going to reopen after the first wave of this ends.

And even the strong tenants that should do well, like Starbucks, are no longer willing to pay 2019 prices for real estate. A landlord can't really refuse to play ball with Starbucks; if you kick them out instead of cutting their rent, who else can you realistically replace them with that can drive the same sales traffic? The value of retail real estate is heading lower; Starbucks just gave you a clear sign.

As for Starbucks itself, the stock remains overpriced. Much of their recent growth was fueled by a debt binge that funded marginal new store locations and the repurchase of expensive stock. For a company looking at a plunging credit rating and sharply lower sales and EBITDA going forward, summer 2019 price levels are far too high - this could easily end up back in the low $50s where it traded in 2018:

Source: Finviz

If you enjoyed this, consider Ian's Insider Corner to enjoy access to similar initiation reports for all the new stocks that we buy. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.