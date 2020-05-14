Lundbeck Benefits From COVID-19 Stocking, But The Pipeline Is Still Problematic

Drug companies have been relative safe havens during this global Covid-19 outbreak, doing about 10% better than the S&P 500 since the beginning of the year, and H. Lundbeck (OTCPK:HLUYY) (LUN.CO) has more or less performed in line with the industry. First quarter results saw a boost from stocking orders that management couldn’t (or wouldn’t) quantify, but it also saw markedly lower spending that boosted reported results. All told, I’d call it “business as usual” albeit with the caveat that those stocking orders will likely depress results at some point down the line.

The biggest concern around Lundbeck remains its weak pipeline; an issue that even management acknowledges as a problem. Even if management’s efforts to restructure and improve the internal R&D efforts bear fruit, the results won’t be seen for a while, leaving the company likely needing to do more deals to backfill the pipeline – a dicey proposition given recent clinical failures of acquired assets. While these shares do appear priced for a respectable return (in the high single-digits), I’d call that fair compensation for the risks involved.

Stronger Performance On A Stocking Tailwind

Due in part to concerns about ensuring adequate drug supply through this Covid-19 outbreak, Lundbeck saw customers place larger stocking orders in the first quarter, driving revenue about 5% above expectations. At the same time, the shutdowns tied to Covid-19 kept a lot of Lundbeck’s workforce at home (including the sales force), reducing operating expenses and leading to a 32% core operating earnings beat. While that would normally be a very impressive result, given the circumstances I’d actually view this as “non-core” in terms of the drivers and it doesn’t change my long-term thesis.

Revenue rose 7% in local currencies, with the company’s portfolio of newer growth drivers achieving 32% local currency growth. Brintellix/Trintellix, now the company’s largest revenue generator, saw 34% revenue growth, while Rexulti grew 43%, Abilify Maintena grew 30%, and Northera grew 20%. Unfortunately, management would not quantify how much of this performance was due to stocking, but with prior growth rates fairly consistently in the 20%-30% for this portfolio, I think that gives us some idea. I would guestimate a roughly high single-digit uplift (around DKK 200M) from stocking with these drugs, but I want to emphasize that this is just an educated guess.

Newly-approved Vypeti didn’t make much of an impact, but then that was expected. Due to the challenges created by the Covid-19 outbreak and more complicated reimbursement, this is going to be a slower-launching product than typical oral meds. In any case, management sounded quite pleased with the progress they have seen to date.

In the older portfolio, Cipralex/Lexapro produced 16% growth, likely helped by stocking as well as a change in the sales structure toward more direct sales from Lundbeck. That sales transition makes it harder to estimate stocking effect, but I would basically estimate that Lundbeck had an on-target quarter without the stocking effect, suggesting low single-digit growth as declines in legacy drugs like Onfi and Sabril weighed on the growth of the new portfolio.

Margins were quite healthy, helped by lower spending due to limitations from Covid-19 shut-ins. Gross margin improved almost two points, while core operating income declined 4%. That was still roughly a third better than expected by the Street.

The Pipeline Remains A Point Of Pain

Like most biopharmaceutical companies, Lundbeck is seeing some negative impacts from Covid-19 on its clinical programs. For all intents and purposes, the Rexulti follow-on studies in areas like PTSD and Alzheimer’s-associated agitation are on hold until stay-at-home orders are lifted and medical centers re-open to non-essential cases.

As far as the pipeline goes, Lundbeck reported another clinical failure, with LuAF95245 failing in Phase I on pharmacokinetics and safety. Phase I failures aren’t really a big deal (more than 90% of Phase I drugs fail), but as this was a novel approach to neuropsych disorders, it’s modestly disappointing. Management did also confirm that it would continue to develop LuAG06466 (which failed recently in adult Tourette’s), targeting four Phase I indications, including MS spasticity and focal epilepsy. Last and not least, management announced the intend a new first-in-humans clinical trial for a new compound before year-end.

All in all, the pipeline remains a serious issue for Lundbeck. The company recently reported a couple of Phase II flame-outs, and it’s been a while since the company has had any homegrown success. While management has been doing the heavy lifting in the background to restructure and improve the internal research efforts, the reality is that any improvements from those efforts will take years to show in the pipeline.

At present, the company has some decent-to-good opportunities in the late-stage pipeline (those Rexulti follow-on studies), but not much in the mid-stage pipeline. Management acknowledged as much and said that this is where they’d prefer to direct more M&A attention. Maybe this goes without saying for most readers, but mid-stage M&A is a higher-risk proposition; you don’t have to pay as much upfront, but the success rates are certainly lower than when you acquire compounds with established efficacy (like Vyepti and Northera, back in the day).

The Outlook

I believe Rexulti and Brintellix/Trintellix remain strong growth engines for the company, and Abilify Maintena likewise still has more to contribute from here. Northera is near the end of its road, while Vyepti is just getting started but has a very uncertain future given the competitive dynamics of its market. Revenue growth is going to take a hit next year from generic competition for Northera, and sales growth beyond 2024 looks challenging without new compounds in the mix. While Lundbeck has shown it can manage expenses quite effectively across multiple management teams, the reality is that without revenue growth, the engine stalls.

At this point I’m looking for virtually no long-term revenue growth, as opportunities like expanded use of Rexulti and Vyepti are counterbalanced by future generic competition for other drugs. I do believe that Lundbeck can and will keep FCF margins in the 20%’s, providing a steady stream of cash that can be used to acquire compounds to supplement the internal R&D efforts.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and forward P/E, and considering the recent performance of the shares, I’d say the valuation is more reasonable these days, with a prospective high single-digit long-term annualized potential return counterbalanced by an above-average level of risk. This would be a name to consider on a pullback or an interesting M&A deal, but right now I consider this a more average investment prospect.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUN.CO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.