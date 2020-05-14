Citrix: A Fundamentally Strong Low-Growth Company

Citrix's share price is hovering around its 52-week high and is creating a new high the day the stock market is rising.

Citrix Systems' (CTXS) share price is increasing despite a challenging macro environment as a result of the ongoing change in its business model. In addition, a COVID-19 related tailwind (discussed later) is also driving the share price. However, these near-term positive factors are already built into the share price, and I expect the stock to stay in a range in the near term. In the long term, the stock has a modest upside left. Long-term investors can buy the stock during meaningful pullbacks.

Citrix, primarily a software company, develops workspace and networking solutions that help its customers improve the productivity of their employees. The company's workspace solutions help its customers access the apps and content employees need to be productive. The company's networking solutions complement its workspace solutions by delivering the apps and data employees need.

Source: Pixabay

Growth Drivers

Citrix Workspace

Citrix Workspace platform is the company's primary growth driver. The platform offers an array of features that tie together lots of applications that enterprises need. The platform also offers a secure and intelligent workspace solution that helps IT administrators easily manage security threats. The platform can be delivered both on-premise and in the cloud.

Citrix Workspace can be combined with widely used business applications developed by tech leaders, such as Microsoft (MSFT), SAP (SAP), Google (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Salesforce (CRM), and Workday (WDAY). With cloud and enterprise mobility solutions growing significantly in the market, the Citrix Workspace platform is seeing strong demand among enterprises.

Citrix Networking

The company's family of networking products is another growth driver. Various apps and data can be delivered with security and speed with the help of the company's networking products. The networking products consist of Citrix ADC and Citrix SD-WAN. Citrix ADC is an application delivery controller and a load balancer that work for traditional, web, and cloud-native applications. Citrix SD-WAN is a next-generation WAN Edge solution that simplifies digital transformation for enterprises and delivers automated and secure connectivity for the Citrix Workspace.

Citrix's workspace and networking businesses together generate data that spans network traffic, files, endpoints, and users. Applying machine learning on the data helps Citrix offer customers valuable analytics and insights. This is one of the company's competitive advantages that helps the company grow its market share for its networking products.

Citrix is Transforming its Business Model

First, with apps and data moving fast from data centers to the cloud, the company's products and resources are also increasingly targeting the cloud as their area of operation. Second, with recurring contracts gaining popularity among tech businesses, the company's business model is transitioning to subscription-based from perpetual license-based. Third, the company is shifting away from selling individual point products to selling platform-based products to its customers. I believe these changes in the business model will help the company grow its revenue faster as the overall industry climate is favoring these changes.

Competition

Citrix belongs to an intensely competitive industry. The company believes that (according to the company's 10-K) price competition could become a significant competitive factor in the future, and therefore, the company may not be able to maintain its historic prices and margins. This could adversely affect its business, results of operations, and financial condition.

Citrix's competitors for its Workspace platform are VMware (VMW), Okta (OKTA), Box (BOX), Dropbox (DBX), Amazon, and Microsoft. Citrix's competitive advantage is that it offers the only solution that works for an individual employee. In addition, it offers unified management and security policies for all components of the digital workspace.

In networking, Citrix ADC hardware products compete with F5 Networks (FFIV), Radware (RDWR), A10 Networks (ATEN), Cisco (CSCO), Amazon, and Microsoft. Citrix ADC competes on the basis of offering operational consistency across multi-cloud and centralized management through a single pane of glass. Citrix SD-WAN products compete with Riverbed, VMware, Cisco, Silver Peak Systems, and Oracle (ORCL). Citrix SD-WAN competes on the basis of offering virtual, cloud, and SaaS applications together so that they can perform their best.

First Quarter 2020 Results

Citrix's first quarter 2020 subscription ARR (annualized recurring revenue) came in at $837 million, up 50% YoY, and SaaS ARR came in at $555 million, up 48% YoY. The company's first quarter 2020 reported revenue came in at $861 million, up 20% YoY. The company's first quarter 2020 GAAP diluted EPS was $1.42, up 82% YoY, and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.73, up 36% YoY.

The company delivered strong first quarter 2020 results, driven by a COVID-19 related tailwind. Demand for the company's products accelerated in order to address business continuity needs and to support work from home. To support work from home, Citrix created a flexible and shorter duration offering which was a limited use on-premises term subscription available at a discounted price. As a result, the company's subscription revenue significantly increased.

Valuation

Citrix's peer group includes F5 Networks, VMware, A10 Networks, Box, and Dropbox. Citrix's non-GAAP forward PE multiple is 26.01x compared to F5 Networks' 15.48x, VMware's 23.11x, A10 Networks' 31.67x, Box's 44.36x, and Dropbox's 30.31x. Citrix's trailing 12-month price to sales multiple is 6.02x, compared to F5 Networks' 3.68x, VMware's 5.33x, A10 Networks' 2.36x, Box's 3.59x, and Dropbox's 5.28x. Citrix's trailing 12-month price to cash flow multiple is 22.67x, compared to F5 Networks' 12.53x, VMware's 14.90x, A10 Networks' 29.35x, Box's 57.46x, and Dropbox's 17.63x.

Citrix is attractively valued compared to its peers. However, the company has a weak balance sheet with $550.52 million of cash and $1.98 billion of debt. The company's net leverage is 1.85x, which is okay. I believe the company's business model transformation is good news from a shareholder's point of view. The company's stock is creating new highs despite a challenging macro environment due to this ongoing change in the business model. Plus the COVID-19 related tailwind is also driving the stock. The company's relative valuation is attractive and it is allowing the stock to go up. However, I believe the company's near-term positives have been built into the stock price and the stock will stay in a range in the near term.

In the past five years, Citrix's CAGR revenue growth remained flat. I expect that the new business model will help the company grow its revenue at a CAGR of mid-single digits in the next five years. The company's trailing 12-month revenue is $3,152.4 million. At a CAGR of 5%, the company's mid-2025 revenue will be $4,024.00 million or $32.60 per share. In the last five years, Citrix's stock has traded between the price to sales multiples of 6.5x and 2.5x. Applying a price to sales multiple of 6.5x on the company's mid-2025 revenue per share, I get $211.90 as its mid-2025 share price.

Risks

Use of Citrix's services involves the transmission and/or storage of data of the company, its customers, and other parties. With the company continuing to develop its products, it hosts and transmits potentially sensitive data. If the company cannot properly maintain its products and computer networks, service vulnerabilities could occur, which could result in unauthorized access to confidential information. As a result, the reputation of the company could be damaged, which could negatively impact the company's revenue growth, operating results, and cash flow.

For the company to be successful, its newer products and services must be accepted in the market. The company's Workspace platform is one of its newer products. It will see increasing adoption if Citrix can offer use cases beyond traditional Application Virtualization and VDI (virtual desktop infrastructure) solutions. The company's new Workspace solutions may not be accepted in the market, which could adversely affect the company's revenue growth and operating results.

Conclusion

Citrix is a low-growth company. Its Workspace platform and networking products are its current growth drivers. The company is changing its business model, which is another growth driver. However, Citrix is not a diversified company with plenty of products to offer to its customers. Therefore, its stock has a modest upside in the long term. Long-term investors should wait for significant dips to buy the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.