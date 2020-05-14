ViacomCBS: It's Time To Double Down

Despite losing nearly half of its value since the beginning of the year, ViacomCBS managed to improve its performance in Q1 and generate $917 million in operating income.

ViacomCBS (VIAC)(VIACA) has been one of the biggest disappointments in my portfolio. In less than 4 months since opening a long position, the company's stock lost nearly half of its value. Nevertheless, I'm optimistic about the company's future in the long run and believe that at the current price ViacomCBS is a bargain. With P/E of 2x, the company's stock is undervalued relative to its peers and it has several catalysts that will drive growth in the foreseeable future. The latest earnings report, which was released last week, showed that despite seeing a decline in advertising revenue due to the pandemic, its affiliate, streaming, and content licensing businesses were up Y/Y. By selling some of its real estate and publishing assets and improving its OTT offering, ViacomCBS will be able to create value in months to come. For that reason, I decided to double down my position at the current market price and increased the exposure of my portfolio to this stock.

The Upside is Still There

In my latest article on ViacomCBS, I've outlined two major paths that ViacomCBS can take. The first one is to improve its OTT offering, while at the same time continue to license its premium content to other companies. This way ViacomCBS can hedge itself against the possible failure of its OTT offering while at the same time limit the downside of owning the company. In Q1, revenue from the content licensing business was $1.59 billion, up 9% Y/Y, while the revenue from the digital streaming business also increased by 51% Y/Y to $471 million.

So far, both businesses performed pretty well and I expect them to continue to drive growth in the upcoming months for two reasons. While restriction measures are being eased right now, it's unlikely that we'll be able to go back to normal sometime soon. As long as there is no vaccine against COVID-19, people will tend to stay at home longer than they were before the pandemic. This will help ViacomCBS to earn new subscribers to its OTT services relatively fast. In Q1 alone, it was able to increase the number of its paid streaming users by 50% to 13.5 million.

Also, studios around the world pushed the filming of the new series to a later date to ensure the safety of their artists and other workers. As a result, video platforms will need to fill the gap and turn to ViacomCBS and similar companies for new content. Q1 results clearly showed that there's an increased demand for ViacomCBS's content and there's every reason to believe that it will stay that way for a while.

The other path that ViacomCBS can take is to sell itself to one of its bigger competitors. This option is still on the table and considering the company's current stock price, we should not rule out a possible takeover to take place.

Liquidity Is Not an Issue

Currently, ViacomCBS continues to trade way below its major peers from the media and entertainment industry. After the market selloff that occurred in late March, the company's stock did not rebound yet and trades at a massive bargain at this price.

Source: Bloomberg

Its EV/EBITDA and P/E ratios of 6.6x and 2.32x, respectively, are below the industry's median EV/EBITDA and P/E ratios of 7.28x and 14.51x. With operating and net margins of 16.02% and 7.39%, respectively, ViacomCBS is undervalued relative to its peers and is efficient enough to be profitable and create value in months to come.

Source: Yahoo Finance and gurufocus. The table was created by the author

The major reason why the company lost nearly half of its value in a matter of months and is trading so low is due to its poor performance in the transitional quarter. In Q4, ViacomCBS disappointed its investors by failing to beat the street revenue and EPS projections by $280 million and $0.43 per share, respectively. Nevertheless, the performance during Q1 was successful and the company made $6.67 billion in revenue, above the street projections by nearly $100 million. Operating income during the period was $917 million. From this point forward, the downside is limited and the stock has all the chances to appreciate in the upcoming months.

By offering $2 billion worth of senior notes with a maturity date in 2032 and 2050 and at the same time, purchasing back $2 billion worth of its existing debt with an earlier maturity in 2023 via a cash tender offer helps ViacomCBS to win time. The CEO of the company Robert Bakish currently has a 3-year contract with the company and it seems that he wants to rapidly transform the business and this move is justified in my opinion. While a high debt burden remains an issue, as ViacomCBS has $20 billion in long-term debt, it is not in the danger of becoming insolvent. As we've seen, the company is profitable, its operating and net margins are one of the best among its peers and it will continue to be cash-flow positive.

At the same time, ViacomCBS will be able to receive around $2.2 billion to $2.5 billion in cash by selling its publishing arm Simon & Schuster for $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion and getting rid of its Black Rock building for $1 billion. By raising its level of cash reserves, staying profitable, and having healthy margins, ViacomCBS will be able to create shareholder value even in the current market environment.

While advertising revenues declined in Q1 by 19%, there's a high chance that the business will pick up momentum later this year and return to its pre-COVID-19 levels in the next few quarters. The possible return of sports in autumn and the upcoming Presidential elections in November will attract new advertisers and the advertising revenue should improve by that time.

The biggest downside of ViacomCBS is its ownership structure. While the Redstone family owns only about 20% of ViacomCBS, they have around 80% of the voting power. By being exposed too much to one shareholder, the ordinary investor has no say in the company. At the same time, the senior management cannot execute any major move without advising with Redstones first. So if a takeover will be on the table, then only the Redstone family will decide whether to sell the company and at what price.

Other than that, I see no downsides of owning ViacomCBS. With the current profitability rations and enough growth opportunities, the company is undervalued relative to its peers and the stock is a bargain at the current price. Considering this, I decided to increase my long position in the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIAC, VIACA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.