Sunstone Hotel Investors: Immediate 25% Upside With Relative Alpha Ahead

The base case here is 25% return in the short-term (convergence to the peers), and continues relative outperformance due to healthy capital structure.

30% of SHO's market cap consisting of cash, huge potential to initiate opportunistic capital allocations, low probability of equity dilution are just some aspects speaking in favour of premium.

Considering the SHO properties it seems that SHO should trade at some premium relative to the sector peers. The opposite is the case - SHO trades at a 25% discount.

SHO has all the right tools to withstand the crisis and deliver alpha returns without diluting the existing shareholders or making the balance sheet heavily indebted.

Hotel REITs have been completely slaughtered since the outbreak of COVID-19. There are many hotels that will close permanently or ride out from the crisis with significantly impaired growth prospects.

Vladimir Lenin had a saying, which in my opinion captures the recent economic activity quite well: "there are decades where nothing happens, and there are weeks where decades happen."

The sudden emergence of COVID-19 has lead to a global economical pandemonium. Nobody could have predicted a shock of this magnitude. The probability of significant share of companies suffering sales drops greater and more rapidly than in GFC was certainly very distant.

In this relatively short period since the outbreak of COVID-19 we have experienced both one of the greatest stock market declines in history as well as one of the greatest stock market recoveries.

Source: Ycharts

However, if we look at this a bit deeper, we can see that not all securities have responded in a synchronized manner:

Source: Ycharts

The chart above indicates that there are certain segments which the market is discounting more aggressively than others. I believe that there is a consensus in the market that tech stocks are and will be more resilient to the near-term slowdown in the economy. Consequently, there is a massive divergence between S&P 500 (tech stock heavy) and the Russell 2000 (small-caps / lower quality and not as exposed to tech).

Interestingly enough, the market seems to also assign relatively harsh scenarios for the future cash flows generated by real estate. Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), which replicates the performance of the largest REITs has been completely slaughtered relative to the S&P 500, just as more riskier small-cap stocks.

If we take another notch deeper into this, the following pops up:

Source: Ycharts

There are certain real estate sectors which have been hit much harder than others, as a result driving the broader VNQ index down.

The most obvious ones are retail and hotels. This makes sense if we think of the effects brought about by the imposed social distancing measures. The "brick-and-mortar" problem has been compounded by the government restrictions causing huge waves of retail bankruptcies. Similarly, the travel restrictions have lead to significantly reduced occupancy rates and lower pricing.

Nevertheless, considering that the market is a forward looking discounting machine, it is hard to justify this level of market cap drawdowns for some of these sector REITs. Retail, though, is a bit more challenging due to pre-virus headwinds and an accelerated shift to e-commerce platforms. But when it comes to hotels, it is VERY likely that once the virus abates and everybody gets back to their "normal" lives, the hotels will exhibit a notable rebound.

Hotel industry and the COVID-19

Make no mistake, hotels have been taken behind the woodshed due to the stay-at-home measures, and the future (at least short-term) might not necessarily be as rosy as going into 2020.

Here are some facts from the American Hotel & Lodging Association that illustrate the profound hardships that the hotels are facing now:

Shock to travel (including hotel) industry 9 times worse than 9/11.

Eight out of 10 hotel rooms were empty in April.

2020 is projected to be the worst year ever for hotel occupancy rates - worst than in 1933.

Around 70% of hotel employees have been laid off or furloughed so far.

While these are immense circumstance, possibly lethal for a notable chunk of hotels, the long-term prospects are not impaired. The notion of hotels becoming irrelevant in the post-virus era seems absurd and with no sound basis.

For as long as we have had civilization, we have had hotels. The globalization (i.e. interconnected world), growing population that is gradually becoming wealthier and more willing to explore new things are just a few secular trends that make it hard to picture societies without hotels.

With that said, this sudden economic turnabout will speed up the evergoing process of innovation and adjustment for the changing customer habits. Old, conservative and unintegrated with the society hotels will face even more significant headwinds. To get a bit deeper insights on what staying relevant means, I encourage you to read an article "The race for relevance: How hotels can stay relevant in a new economic paradigm" written by Ben Lancken, an experienced hotelier.

The key takeaway here is that hotels will increasingly require fresh capital to innovate, redevelop and adjust to the overall changes in the customer needs. All this on top of the prevailing financial difficulties which demand a LOT of liquidity to close the cash flow gaps. So, this is a nice segway for the next section...

What makes a good hotel REIT investment?

The short answer is an attractive risk / reward profile with limited downside and steep upside. However, the COVID-19 has introduced a new perspective - liquidity. Put differently, the process of overall financial assessment has shifted from "income statement focused" to more of a "balance sheet focused". It is important to answer first whether a company is a survivor before looking at the longer perspective cash flows. In essence, this resonates to a large extent with the core financial accounting principle - i.e. determine whether the underlying business is a going concern and if yes, proceed as usual, if not treat it as in the process of liquidation.

I believe that these are the three most important things to consider when making judgment on the embedded return profile and the likelihood of achieving alpha returns:

Financial leverage & liquidity Operating leverage Relative valuations

This way, I will approach the analysis of Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO).

SHO overview

SHO is a pure lodging / hotel REIT with a portfolio of 20 hotels that are spread out among 12 states. It is important to note that SHO operates primarily in the urban and upper-scale segments. This strategy helps SHO to avoid commodity-like hotels which compete only on price.

The portfolio while being relatively small is of high quality and located in high barrier-to-entry markets that are not easily susceptible to additional supply.

All this is a result of a multi-year portfolio strategy initiated back in 2010. Since then, SHO has executed the following:

Sold 19 hotels that were located in the secondary markets with lower competitive advantage.

Acquired 9 hotels in the top-tier markets.

As a result, SHO portfolio RevPAR have increased 88% since 2010 (98% of 2019 EBITDA came from properties in major U.S. gateway and resort segments).

Finally, here is a perfect illustrative example showing how the SHO hotels are located in highly desirable location next to many prominent objects.

Source: Investor presentation

Financial leverage & liquidity

According to NAREIT april data, SHO has the lowest debt ratios among all 15 publicly traded hotel REITs. Looking at debt / EBITDA, SHO ranks 2nd in terms of how many EBITDAs it would take to fully pay off the existing debt obligations.

All this is largely attributable to the prudent strategy the Management has opted to follow since 2015. Here comes a supporting quote from the investor presentation:

Over the past five years, we have executed on our business plan, selling over $1 billion of non-LTRR® hotels at attractive pricing while acquiring one LTRR® hotel for $175 million. This leaves us with a far better portfolio, low leverage in a typically cyclical business and significant financial optionality.

Looking at the chart below, you can really see what a remarkable job SHO has done in bringing down the financial leverage.

Source: Investor presentation

Here we have to truly appreciate the patience and strict rationality of the SHO's Management team to follow such counter-cyclical strategy. This has been done despite the overall consensus among many practitioners that you have to leverage up the balance sheet do bring down the WACC and increase ROE (as noticed in the ballooning corporate debt). Moreover, SHO has diverged from the sector peers as well. Namely, according to NAREIT data base, since January 2015, lodging sector has become 50% more indebted, while SHO has taken the opposite route.

Just to support the argument of highly professional SHO's Management Team, which should be considered as a value-enhancing factor (i.e. require higher premium than for average hotel REIT), look at the picture below:

Source: Investor presentation

Again, the track record of capital allocation is nothing but a bona fide excellence.

Turning back to financial leverage, the following SEC 10-Q filing captures the activity quite well:

Source: SEC 10-Q

As of March 31, 2020, SHO had about $1.2 billion in interest bearing liabilities. This implies that the debt to total market cap is ca. 80% - which is an indicative of a strong financial standing compared to the sector average. And this is already considering the additional $300 million of taped credit facility at an effective rate of 2.75% during Q1, 2020.

Looking at the underlying structure of outstanding debt and its maturity profile, these could be the key takeaways:

$77 million at 4.97% and $110 million at 5.95% are expected to fall due this year and 2021, respectively.

Theoretically, SHO could pay off these obligations from its $530 million cash reserves without conducting refinancing activities.

However, this would be suboptimal and the likelihood of such step is quite small considering the recent activity (e.g., additional $300 million credit facility, buybacks, potential for high cap rate deals etc. - elaborated later). Most likely, SHO will just refinance the maturing debt amounts.

Last but not least, the potential refinancing steps entail a high probability of extra value-add. Namely, the current weighted average cost of financing for SHO stands at 3.63%, which is significantly below the interest rates stipulated for the two loans mentioned above. If we assume that SHO will be able to refinance them at 3.63% (which is actually a conservative assumption given the recent effective interest on unsecured credit facility, while these two loans are secured), the SHO's weighted average cost of financing could go down by ~ 30 bps.

To address SHO's liquidity, we have to take into account the potential to tap the credit facility as well as the dry powder on the balance sheet.

Reading the latest 10-Q, SHO has an option to draw additional $320 million of liquidity at any moment until April 2024.

As of March 31, 2020, SHO had $530 million of available cash.

In total, this boils down to $850 million of liquidity which could be accessed and used to pay off the maturing loans, perform tactical capital allocations and ,most importantly, close the negative cash flow gaps without putting the long-term growth prospects at risk.

Just to put an icing on cake and make the argumentation of SHO's financial strength more visible - if we put the available cash in the context of the number of basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, we will notice that cash corresponds to 30% of SHO market cap (i.e. $3.8 per share).

Operating leverage

Now when we have a deeper understanding of the SHO financial leverage, it is important to consider the operating leverage as well. During these unprecedented times when the hotel revenues are almost completely destroyed, most of the hotels have taken drastic measures to reduce the costs accordingly.

Unfortunately, it is almost impossible for hotels to reduce costs by the same amount as drop in revenues. There are many fixed cost items, which do not correlate strongly with the rate of change in the top-line.

In essence, we have to dig deeper into cost base to determine the level of expected cash drain, which later could be compared to the available liquidity.

Let's take John Arabia's quote from the recent Q1 earnings call as a base for this:

Where does that leave us? Well in the current environment with most hotels closed or virtually no revenues, we expect to incur property level cash losses of approximately $18 million to $21 million a month. In addition, we expect to incur on average $10 million to $11 million a month in corporate expenses, debt service, and other expenses, which includes approximately $3 million to $5 million of monthly capital investments and approximately $1 million a month of preferred stock dividends. When combined, we estimate our all-in cash burn rate to be approximately $28 million to $32 million a month on average.

If we assume the upper range of cash burn and express that on a quarterly basis, we get $96 million. Relative to $530 million cash, it gives roughly 5 quarters of breathing space for SHO without taking additional debt.

Nevertheless, such estimation is overly pessimistic. But, unfortunately, to make it more relevant in a quantifiable manner, one has to have an access to management accounts. This is obviously not possible for external users of the SHO financial data / statements.

What I will do now, is highlight several important points backing my thesis of too pessimistic cash burn expectations.

All of the hotels will inevitably be reopened as the social distancing measures are gradually eased. So, the revenues should automatically receive a notable boost once the 14 hotels, which are currently suspended, reopen. This should help SHO to cover some of the fixed costs (i.e. close the cash flow gap a bit), even if the occupancy rate is low at those hotels.

20% occupancy rate is a consequence of severe lockdowns and has occurred in a period when the virus was peaking. It is hard to estimate the level of recovery, but it is pretty obvious that there will be a rebound in occupancy rates. We have to acknowledge the possible headwinds from the lower ADRs, but this should not offset the effects from rebounding occupancy rates.

It is very likely that the property taxes will go down as the property values decrease.

In case we experience second wave of the virus, SHO has considerable room left for additional saving. For instance, many hotel REITs have completely cut back their capex and stopped the distributions to the preferred stockholders. SHO has not taken these steps. To get a bit more flavour on this argument, please have a look at John Arabia's quote from the recent earning call:

We elected to keep these disciplines at our hotels in order to maintain and protect the facilities to stay in contact with and help displaced associates and most importantly to maintain the hotel's relationships with its customers to sell future business so we could get back to business as soon as practical. Well, this strategy will result in slightly, higher monthly cash burn rate we believe strongly it is the right thing to do for our hotels, the hotel associates and our long-term value. Not all owners have taken this approach, as it is more costly in the short-term. We think it's the right long-term decision.

The key message here is that the level of cash burn that SHO is facing now is relatively low and not jeopardizing the long-term growth prospects. And even if there is a second wave of global pandemic, SHO has sufficient liquidity and flexibility to survive without diluting the existing shareholders.

Relative valuations

Up until now we have revealed some critical facts / points which should be factored in when doing the relative valuation exercise. I will quickly reiterate these points, and introduce a couple of additional aspects that serve as potential catalysts for tremendous upside.

Location, location, location

This is a time of uncertainty - not only in terms of the virus and the pace at which the economy recovers, but also of the potential secular shifts in consumer behavior.

There is a reasonable chance that lower quality and commodity-type real estate (e.g., hotels) fall out of favor and exhibit permanently subdued demand. Nobody knows this for sure, but this seems to be a hot discussion point whenever predictions are made about the future of real estate.

Fortunately, SHO initiated significant capital recycling strategy a long time back before the COVID-19. Currently, SHO's portfolio consists of top tier / trophy properties, which are located in densely populated areas and in near proximity to prominent objects.

Top class management

We have to give credit to SHO's management. I think this moment should bring a valuation premium to SHO's stock. Here come the most important facts:

Staying ahead of the curve in divesting non-core properties during the bull market, and gradually reducing financial leverage before next economic downturn.

Remarkable track-record in issuing new shares at peak of economic cycles and buying back shares and acquiring properties during bear markets.

Taking long-term approach when making drastic cost cuts in an attempt to preserve the liquidity. Namely, not cutting everything at whatever cost, but leaving the key employees employed and most value-add capex in tact to warrant (a) faster recovery and (b) not impair the future growth prospects.

Favorable leverage profile

The current financial leverage profile of SHO puts the Company in a really nice spot to weather this crisis, and to eventually make some tactical maneuvers to increase the long-term value. I think the key here is that SHO will be able to act opportunistically while almost every other REIT will be still fighting for survival and / or focusing on de-leveraging. An argument could be made though that other players will actually recover just as fast as SHO (and thus participate in the bid side) despite their extreme leverage ratios. It should be understood that this is only possible with large share issuances that will just destroy the market cap and make SHO a relative winner. John Arabia in the Q1 conference call explained this in the following way:

While this downturn is worse than we had planned for, our conservative leverage profile gives us the safety to weather a no revenue environment for extended period of time, while also positioning us to be one of the first companies able to take advantage of the significant dislocation we expect in the private hotel market. Very few other hotel owners share this enviable position, and we fully expect many hotel owners will be significantly impaired or worse for an extended period of time, particularly if the industry comes out of this pandemic, only to deal with recessionary hotel demand and pricing levels. Our balance sheet was built for a sizable recessions. Most owners were not.

Prudent cost cutting

As already discussed, SHO has not taken too extreme measures in trying to stop the cash drain. This is a clear difference from other sector peers, which have not the luxury to act this way.

Ultimately, such approach will help SHO to get back to the usual business operations much quicker without incurring additional staffing costs and putting the underlying operations at risk.

This far I have not elaborated on the capex side. If you look what other hotel REITs are doing to protect the liquidity, you will instantly notice that the lion's share has not only cut the capex, but brought it to zero. SHO has taken a different route again.

SHO has kept $3 - 5 million of monthly capex, which translates to only ca. 35% reduction compared the spending in 2019. Once again, this will increase the odds of a successful recovery and should stimulate a future outperformance relative to other hotel REITs.

Plus, John Arabia illuminated another aspect how SHO actually benefits from the continued capex program (Q1, earnings call):

At the same time, again with a balanced approach to our business, we accelerated several very disruptive projects that were on hold waiting a quiet time to be completed. These projects which add up to roughly $6 million to $8 million of total capital investment will be completed while the hotels have suspended operations saving us many millions of dollars of operating displacement had we completed the projects when the hotels were fully operational.

Revenue potential

The future revenue potential (i.e. the recovery) seems to be just around the corner. I have taken the three largest hotels in SHO's portfolio and checked the search patterns on them.

Below you will see that the demand for hotels is slowly coming back.

Source: Google trends; Hilton San Diego Bayfront (11.22% of all rooms)

Source: Google trends; Boston Park Plaza (9.99% of all rooms)

Source: Google trends; Hyatt Regency San Francisco (7.74% of all rooms)

Capital allocation - buybacks and property acquisitions

Let me start with two quotes by John from the Q1, earnings call:

When we come out of this, we will have significantly more capacity than others. Our balance sheet was already designed to handle a major downturn. So even if we emerge from the pandemic into a recessionary macro environment which is likely, we will not need to access additional equity capital to shore up our balance sheet or right-size our leverage. This may not likely be the case with everyone in our industry.

I'm hearing 25%, 30%, 35% or more percent down from what one would anticipate the value to be prior to COVID-19.

During January and February 2020, SHO repurchased some shares. Look at the graph below:

Source: Ycharts

It managed to buy back ~4% of the outstanding shares in the first two months of the Q1. However, it was not done in March when the stock price began to fall. The Management was though able to buy back some percentage of shares while the price was trending downwards (i.e. lower than at the beginning of 2020).

The main reason why SHO did not continue the buyback program in March or buy some real estate was the existing covenants.

The Management did not provide any meaningful comments on this since the information / status is confidential - as usually stipulated in the debt agreements. Clearly, the earnings and the underlying cash flows have turned negative resulting in covenant breach.

SHO has already received covenant waivers as literally every hotel REIT out there. Nevertheless, it is important to stress that the level of restrictions stemming from the covenant breach is not nearly as close as it is for other peers. We can conclude that from the fact that capex program is more or less ongoing and the distributions to preferred stockholders have not been suspended (this is not the case for a large part of the sector).

Hence, the probability of SHO receiving increased flexibility for making large capital allocation moves in the near-term is quite high. One thing is sure, SHO will be one of the first hotel REITs to receive such flexibility.

As a result, we should expect SHO to initiate aggressive moves in either buybacks or property acquisitions. Given the indicated revenue trajectory it should happen sometime during Q2 or Q3. I think we can safely assume, especially if we look at the historical activity by the Management and the ample liquidity reserves.

Valuations - 25% upside

Putting all of the aforementioned things together, you would certainly expect some level of valuation premium. However, it is the opposite. SHO trades at a significant discount to the peers. It is just mind boggling to see how one of the safest REITs with an enormous potential to ride out this crisis stronger and relatively better positioned than most of the peers, to trade at any discount.

Source: FactSet

I am very confident that SHO will inevitably converge to the peer average (peers with similar market cap). To close the embedded valuation discount, it would take ~ 25% increase in SHO's share price.

It is just a matter of couple of months (perhaps until next Q2 earning) until the market recognizes that SHO has the ability to become more dominant hotel player and deliver alpha returns while other hotel REITs focus on massive de-leveraging.

Risks to the thesis

The most important risk to this thesis is the potential to suffer another wave of global pandemic. There are talks that this could happen sometime in autumn and that the chances are that the virus will come back with a vengeance (in a mutated form). If that happens, we can forget about the upside. However, in such scenario, SHO should be a relative winner relative to the sector peers. As indicated earlier - the fortress balance sheet coupled with ample liquidity reserves should help SHO to withstand similar crisis for at least 1.5 years.

Other than that, structural shifts in the consumer behavior could limit the upside potential since it could demand large amounts of additional capex spending to adjust the buildings / operations. Yet again, SHO is far better positioned that most of the peers that should result in a relative outperformance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.