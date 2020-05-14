BioCryst: What Past Data Says About Galidesivir In SARS-CoV-2

While the results are inconclusive, as expected - (or why would we need a trial?)- there appears considerable telltale signs of success.

"It is a capital mistake to theorize before one has data. Insensibly one begins to twist facts to suit theories, instead of theories to suit facts."

~ Sherlock Holmes

Biopharma investing is less about the science and more about what people, mostly non-scientists, think of the science. If that wasn't so, we would never have suggested, exactly a month ago, that TPT subscribers buy BioCryst (BCRX) at $2. However, unprecedented crises present unprecedented opportunities, and BioCryst, despite a lack of conclusive past data, was one, so we took it, and we were rewarded by an almost tripling of our investment in less than 30 days.

But now that the brouhaha is over and the tide has settled, and with the possibility of data over the horizon, it is time to ask: how justified are we in making any sort of prediction about this data based on what we know so far about this adenosine analog antiviral known as Galidesivir?

To understand that, we have to look at a few things - galidesivir's past (preclinical) data in other viruses and how similar SARS-CoV-2 (or severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, as the 2019 coronavirus is now known as) is to those viruses, and remdesivir's data and how similar it is to galidesivir. So there are four sets of data that we need here, and I haven't come across anything in the articles I read on Seeking Alpha suggesting such a study has been undertaken. So we will do it.

Galidesivir's past data

On page 9 of its latest 10-K, BioCryst says that since 2013, the US government has supported the development of Galidesivir, a broad-spectrum antiviral ("BSAV") that has been shown to be active against more than 20 RNA viruses in nine different families, including filoviruses, togaviruses, bunyaviruses, arenaviruses, paramyxoviruses, coronaviruses and flaviviruses.

The company further states that "in animal studies, galidesivir has demonstrated survival benefits against a variety of serious pathogens, including Marburg, Yellow Fever, Ebola, and Zika viruses and from exposures to aerosolized Marburg virus, an experimental condition designed to mimic an exposure scenario that could result during a bioterrorist attack."

In 2014, an article in Forbes (an often seriously scientific magazine despite its billionaire trivia focus) covered Galidesivir's development targeting Ebola, which was a minor pandemic in Africa that summer. Among other things, the article said:

It has been tested on mice, curing more than 90 per cent of them in trials reported in the respected scientific journal Nature earlier this year. The drug was also tested on crab-eating macaque monkeys against Marburg with a similar success rate. Both viruses cause haemorrhagic fever, which typically kills up to 90 per cent of patients, says the World Health Organisation. The scientists working on BCX4430 are optimistic that the drug will prove effective against Ebola in humans because it is a "wide spectrum" agent, with evidence that it could also work against SARS and Yellow Fever.

The Nature article is here. Among other things, the article says that

Here we show that BCX4430, a novel synthetic adenosine analogue, inhibits infection of distinct filoviruses in human cells. Biochemical, reporter-based and primer-extension assays indicate that BCX4430 inhibits viral RNA polymerase function, acting as a non-obligate RNA chain terminator. Post-exposure intramuscular administration of BCX4430 protects against Ebola virus and Marburg virus disease in rodent models. Most importantly, BCX4430 completely protects cynomolgus macaques from Marburg virus infection when administered as late as 48 hours after infection. In addition, BCX4430 exhibits broad-spectrum antiviral activity against numerous viruses, including bunyaviruses, arenaviruses, paramyxoviruses, coronaviruses and flaviviruses.

Critical to note that an article in a respected journal like Nature, as far back as 2014, claimed that galidesivir exhibits activity against coronaviruses. Later in the report, it says that "To assess the spectrum of antiviral activity of BCX4430, we conducted additional high-content image (HCI)-based and neutral-red uptake antiviral assays using an array of other human viruses. BCX4430 exhibited antiviral activity against ... positive-sense RNA viruses of ... Coronaviridae families."

Source - Nature article

The Nature article says two other important things about galidesivir as it may possibly relate to coronaviruses;

one, that the antiviral activity was specific and not a result of cellular toxicity or antiproliferative effects, and

two, that results obtained in vivo may be superior to those obtained in vitro (due to reasons too complicated to delve into here, but read the article if you are interested.)

Also, those good people, six years ago, living in a nicer world, blissfully unaware of the pandemic that would visit them soon - so, they could never imagine the importance and relevance of one sentence they say at the end of that article - "The substantial efficacy of BCX4430 observed with the i.m. route, which provides high bioavailability and rapid absorption, is conducive for use during outbreaks, potentially enabling administration by individuals lacking advanced medical training." (emphasis mine). Galidesivir, if it is any good against COVID-19, is ideal for the current pandemic - any level headed person can administer it in an emergency situation.

Finally, in discussing safety, the report stated - "BCX4430 was well tolerated, producing no overt signs of systemic toxicity or adverse local reactions in any of the efficacy studies."

That is basically what we know about galidesivir in terms of its effect on coronavirus family viruses.

This coronavirus, that coronavirus

Now, the critical issue to understand here is: the data presented here does NOT relate directly to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus causing the pandemic; the drug was only tested, that too in vitro, in a different species of the coronavirus family. SARS-CoV-2 is quite a different beast. The coronavirus is classified as a family firstly due to a morphological similarity - the presence of those telltale spikes, or the "corona."

Image source

The actively studied coronavirus that is closest to our virus is SARS-CoV, first identified in 2003. They both spread through large droplets, they both probably originated in bats (NB - read here, here and here for speculations in support of the bat origin theory, and here for an alternative origin theory) they have similar symptoms with subtle differences, and so on. SARS was also a more severe disease - therefore it didn't spread as much as SARS-CoV-2. This one aspect of SARS - a virus which was probably included in the assay described in the Nature article - that makes galidesivir interesting and potentially therapeutic.

Source

To delve into this similarity further, a Lancet research says that SARS-CoV-2 is genetically distinct from SARS-CoV sharing 79% of their genomes, but that they both have a similar receptor-binding domain structure, both using the Angiotensin Converting Enzyme 2 (ACE-2) receptor. This is important because, if we recall the mode of action of galidesivir, it is this particular aspect of it that may make galidesivir work on SARS-CoV-2 in ways similar to how it would have worked in SARS-CoV.

To summarize it, SARS-CoV is a tougher virus to handle than CoV-2, and if galidesivir was indeed active against it (this, we have to investigate further), then it has decent potential in SARS-CoV-2. Further reading - here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BCRX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.