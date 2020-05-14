Eli Lilly: Upward Growth Trend Can Continue

Whilst some analysts believe Eli Lilly's share price has peaked, the recent pullback makes me think Eli is still a buy, notwithstanding the short-term hit the company's growth is likely to take in Q2 owing to COVID-19.

The company is currently outperforming a fast-growing pharma sector thanks to its robust fundamentals and the double digit percentage growth of its diabetes and oncology franchises.

Eli Lilly stock traded at lows of $120 in late March but has shaken off coronavirus fears, gaining 35% to reach $163, before correcting slightly to $157 at present time.

Investment Thesis

Eli Lilly (LLY) stock has enjoyed an exceptional 2020 thus far. The share price has defied the COVID-19 crisis, growing 18% since 1st January, despite a plunge from a price of $147 to $122 in late March when the markets began to panic.

The company's upward trajectory can be traced back to the beginning of 2018, when, after several years of meandering, Eli Lilly stock climbed from a low of $75 at the beginning of January to $138 by the end of December, underpinned by the performance of the company's diabetes franchise - most notably Trulicity and Taltz which grew revenues by 29% and 46% to $4.13bn and $1.37bn respectively - more than offsetting the losses experienced by a previous blockbuster drug - erectile dysfunction treatment Cialis - whose sales dropped by $1bn, to $891m in FY19.

Eli Lilly and Abbott (both with strong exposure to diabetes market) outperform S&P and key pharma rivals in a strong sector. Source: TradingView.

As such, Eli Lilly is currently thought by many analysts to be the best-in-class of a highly competitive and outperforming (relative to most other sectors) big pharma sector. Its fundamentals compare favorably to peers, with a higher EPS ($5.0) and net profit margin (37%), and a lower PE (17.7x) than any of its chief rivals: Merck (MRK) (my note here), Gilead (GILD) (my note here), Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) (my note here), and - although not a pharma I include it here thanks to its large exposure to the diabetes market) Abbott (ABT) (my note here). The company's announcement that it will increase its dividend by 15% in 2020 to ~$3.0 also means that Eli Lilly pays a higher annual dividend than its rivals.

In a recent note a UBS analyst suggested that, despite its stellar recent performance on both the corporate and share price front, the company was unlikely to sustain its peak share price of $165 since the market has now caught up the company's growth and there is little residual value left.

The note may explain why Eli Lilly ended last week down 9% at $153.5, and there is certainly a persuasive case for watching and waiting before acquiring any Eli Lilly stock - particularly when we bear in mind that whilst Q120 results may have been positively impacted by increased sales caused by coronavirus-related stockpiling, Q2 results will almost certainly be negatively impacted by the pandemic.

That said, I believe there is also a case for acquiring some Eli Lilly stock at current price. This thesis rests on several factors.

Firstly, the reaction to an analyst downgrade from "buy" to "neutral" may have caused a mini-market sell-off, lowering the price to an attractive level. Secondly the company's strong fundamentals and rapidly growing diabetes (up 16.3% year-on-year to $3bn in Q120) and oncology (up 18.6% to $1.2bn) franchises. Thirdly, the high dividend payment, and lastly, the strong recent performance of the pharma sector as a whole.

Although sitting on the sidelines may be the less risky option, for those who want to add a bona fide blue chip stock to their portfolio (and can see the case for further upside) then a swift purchase during the course of this week may ultimately pay off, whilst non-investors may face a frustrating wait for a reasonable entry point.

Although "buying high" goes against one of the fundamental investment theses, we can still say that buying Eli Lilly at this time would be a good example of another famous "Buffettism" - that is to be greedy when others are fearful.

Company Overview - COVID-19 Discussion

A good place to start our analysis of Eli Lilly is with the Q120 earnings results announced on April 23rd, which provides a useful snapshot of the company's current performance as well as providing clues as to what to expect going forward.

The first part of the Q120 Eli Lilly earnings call was given over to discussion of the COVID-19 pandemic - which I will cover here cover briefly, owing to the fact that most pharma companies - despite devoting a lot of time and discussion to the matter - seem uncertain of what to expect going forward.

Eli Lilly COVID-19 response. Source: Q120 earnings call presentation.

Eli Lilly Chairman and CEO Dave Ricks' outlined the company's five point strategy (reproduced above) to cope with the effects of the pandemic and addressed how COVID-19 might impact the company's business operations going forward.

We expect headwinds later in 2020 and potentially beyond, such as destocking as supply chains normalize from the recent demand surge, decreases in new prescriptions as a result of fewer patients visiting physician's offices, potential changes in segment mix in the U.S. due to rising unemployment and pricing pressures resulting from the [Technical Difficulty] on government-funded healthcare systems around the world.

Besides the suspension of several new clinical trial initiation dates however, and the efforts the company has made to help communities by, for example, providing 30,000 tests free of charge in the state of Indiana (where Eli Lilly is headquartered,) and introducing an Insulin Value program which limits out-of-pocket costs for insured and non-insured diabetics to $35 per prescription, Ricks told analysts that day-to-day business operations remained largely unaffected by the pandemic.

Even with increased demand and customer stocking, we have sufficient inventory and production capacity for all our products. This includes all forms of insulin. And we don't currently anticipate any issues meeting patient needs through the remainder of the pandemic. Our manufacturing sites in the U.S., Europe and China have remained operational through this crisis.

Eli Lilly's CFO Josh Smiley also confirmed that in Q1, the effect of COVID-19 was to increase the company's revenues by around $250m, mainly within its diabetes franchise. This was due to several factors: wholesalers increasing inventory to ensure adequate supply, patients refilling prescriptions early in advance of lockdown, fewer hospital visits meaning patients were more reliant on prescription drugs, increased mail order demand, and fewer prescription abandonments at pharmacies.

Eli Lilly's potential COVID-19 treatments progress. Source: Q120 earnings call presentation.

In terms of Eli Lilly's efforts to discover an antidote to COVID-19, the company is working on 3 separate treatments. The first is JAK inhibitor Baricitinib, an anti-inflammatory currently in trials in the US and Europe, that could help patients fight lung-inflammation, but whose side-effects include the risk of serious infection. The second is a monoclonal antibody against Angiopoietin 2, to combat onset of acute respiratory distress syndrome ("ARDS") which has begun enrolling trials in the US.

The third, which Eli Lilly believes is the most significant trial, is a collaboration with AbCellera to pursue antibodies for treatment and prevention of COVID-19, using virus-neutralizing antibodies from one of the first US patients to recover from the virus. The company says it plans to submit an Investigational New Drug Application ("IND") to the FDA by the end of this month, and that the manufacturing process has now begun.

Whilst the company is clearly making a significant effort to contribute to the search and development of a COVID-19 cure, based on my research I would not put Eli Lilly in pole position in this race - that honour would probably fall to Gilead, whose Remdesivir has undergone trials in the US and China with mixed results indicating overall signs of efficacy.

But, with a serious breakthrough medicine still not having been identified, Eli Lilly will continue testing in earnest. Besides its moral responsibility to do so, there is likely a large windfall awaiting whichever company successfully develops a cure.

To date, trial progress of COVID-19 has had little effect on pharma share prices, which have recovered strongly from March lows based more on early revenue data than progress towards a cure. It's to be hoped a breakthrough is discovered soon.

Q120 Results and portfolio performance

Buoyed by the extra revenues generated in Q1 Eli Lilly delivered a strong set of results, with top-line revenues growing 15% year-on-year to $5.9bn

Net income from continuing operations increased by 160% from $561m in Q1 2019, to $1.46bn this quarter, whilst EPS increased from $0.57 per share to $2. These figures should be read in the context of the $849m acquisition of Dermira, and its dermatitis treatment Lebrikizumab currently in phase 3 trials, plus the disposal of Elanco, the company's animal health division, which netted the company $3.7bn, and the February 2019 acquisition of cancer drug-developer Loxo, for a price of $6.92bn.

These deals muddy the waters slightly in terms of putting a valuation on the company's performance - but if we look at the company's active drug portfolio in more detail we can see there is much to cheer investors.

Eli Lilly Q120 all drug sales and increase / decrease vs Q119. Source: my table using company data.

As we can see from the table above Eli Lilly's drug sales were comprised of its diabetes franchise (which contributed 50.7% of all revenues), and oncology (20.5%), immunology (10%), neuroscience (8%) franchises, plus selected other treatments (11%) including one-time blockbuster Cialis, whose sales now appear to be in long-term decline owing to increased competition.

Diabetes Franchise

Trulicity, a treatment for Type-2 diabetics and risk reduction of adverse cardiovascular events in adult patients, remains the company's good news story. A direct-to-consumer brand, Trulicity made sales of $4.13bn in 2019, a 29% increase on 2018, and in Q1 the treatment earned $1.23bn - up 41% year-on-year. Trulicity now accounts for over 20% of all Eli Lilly's revenues on its own, which may concern the company slightly in terms of being over-dependent upon one product.

I estimate Trulicity's market share to be in the region of 7% based on research by Evaluate Pharma quoted here, but in a market - diabetes - that is both lucrative and highly competitive there will always be competition from rivals - most notably Novo Nordisk - the world's largest producer of insulin - hence Eli Lilly will be under pressure to keep innovating in this space, but it is also clear that its treatments may not have arrived at their peak sales range yet.

Besides Trulicity, Humalog contributed $696m to the diabetes franchise (although sales declined by 5% year-on-year), whilst Basalgar grew sales by 21% to $304m and oral medication Jardiance grew sales by over 30% to $268m. Overall, the diabetes division grew revenues by 16.3% to $2.7bn.

Oncology, Immunology & Other Franchises

Eli Lilly's oncology franchise also had a strong quarter, growing sales by 18.6% to $1.2bn. Cyramza - indicated to treat a wide range of cancers including metastatic non-small-cell-lung-cancer ("NSCLC"), colorectal cancer ("CRC") and liver cancer - earned the company $239m of revenues, up 21% year-on-year, whilst breast cancer treatment Verzenio increased sales by 72% to reach $188m of sales. Alimta was the largest contributor to the oncology franchise - the chemotherapy drug made $560m of sales in Q120 - up 10% year-on-year gain.

Within the company's Immunology division, Taltz - a biologic injection for patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis - is the success story earning $444m of revenues in Q120 and growing sales by 76% year-on-year. Taltz was approved in 2016 after clinical trials showed that 80% of patients improved their condition by 75% after 3 months. Taltz is a treatment rather than a cure, meaning it is likely to see long-term recurring revenue growth.

Moving to neurology, Cymbalta - an anti-depressant with a checkered treatment history - grew sales by 28% to reach $210m of revenues, and looking at the remainder of the portfolio, osteoporosis injection Forteo and previously mentioned Cialis generated $272m and $193m respectively - which represents sales declines of 13% and 37% respectively.

Summing up the promise of the portfolio we can conclude that generally speaking, Eli Lilly's flagship drugs are all growing revenues - usually by double-digit percentages - and are unencumbered by imminent loss-of-exclusivity ("LOE") periods, whilst those facing falling sales and generic competition (i.e. Cialis) are being successfully moved to the sidelines.

During the quarter, Eli Lilly's cost of sales ($1.2bn), R&D ($1.4bn) increased by 7% and 23% respectively, but still the company was able to achieve a 400bps increase in operating income as a percentage of revenue, as well as returning $0.7bn to investors via dividend payments and $0.5bn via share repurchases.

Eli Lilly forecasts for FY2020. Source: Q120 results presentation.

As we can see, the company's full-year 2020 forecasts remain largely unchanged, implying overall revenue growth of ~7% and GAAP EPS of $6.18 - $6.28 which by my calculations gives the company a forward PE of 27x. To my mind, this implies room for further share price accretion.

In the pipeline

Predicting the future cash flows of big pharma companies is a notoriously hard thing to do given the fluid nature of new drug approvals of potentially superior products, and the uncertain nature of the clinical trial progress, the threat of generics etc., (witness Gilead, for example, whose sales collapsed from ~$35bn to ~$18bn between 2015 and 2019 owing to the collapse of its Hepatitis B franchise).

Still, as you might expect Eli Lilly's pipeline is vast with numerous key data readouts and events scheduled for the remainder of 2020.

Eli Lilly potential key events in 2020. Source: Q120 results presentation.

Drugs undergoing phase 3 trials include Baricitinib and Lebrikizumab for atopic dermatitis, Tirzepatide for diabetes, Mirikizumab for Crohn's disease, Tanezumab for cancer pain, and Abemaciclib for adjuvant breast cancer. During Q120, Eli Lilly also won approvals for Ixekizumab (Taltz) for pediatric psoriasis, and, in Europe, for fast-acting mealtime diabetes treatment Liumjev.

First amongst equals (apart from debt)

Since comparing the pipeline strength of established big pharmas such as Merck, Gilead, BMY and Eli Lilly would likely be a fruitless exercise, given their size, complexity, and the significant role that chance plays, if we look at company fundamentals we can certainly see why Eli Lilly stock is currently the priciest.

Gilead, Merck, Abbott, BMY and Eli Lilly fundamentals compared. Source: my table using data from company earnings statements.

As mentioned previously, by most established investment measures Eli Lilly compares favorably to its rivals, scoring highest on EPS, net profits and PE ratio. In terms of Return on invested capital ("ROIC") - a favorite Buffet ratio - Eli does not score quite so highly, which is likely owing to the company's slightly precarious debt coverage.

As we can see, Eli Lilly debt to equity ratio (total liabilities divided by shareholder equity) stands at nearly 15x. At the end of Q120 - as a result of share buybacks, money reinvested back into the company's R&D and SG&A, and the Loxo acquisition - Eli Lilly reported a cash position of $1.6bn, a 17% year-on-year decline, and significantly less than the ~$8bn the company had in reserve at the end of 2018. Total current assets did improve 11% to $13.9bn, but the company remains reasonably highly leveraged in comparison to its rivals.

Personally, I do not necessarily mind the leverage, since it suggests the company is confident in what it is doing and prepared to commit cash if it senses an opportunity. It is a higher risk / reward strategy that is paying off at this time, although my expectation is that 2020 will be a quieter year. Net cash provided by investing activities in 2019 was in excess of -$8bn, compared to +$1.9bn in 2018. I expect to see a positive number here at the end of 2020, without shareholders losing out on the dividend or share buyback program.

Conclusion - Lilly is experiencing a "purple patch" which could prove transformative - I can see further share price growth

Whilst I can see a case for biding one's time and waiting for a price drop, my argument would be that last week's pull back has been sufficient to drag Eli Lilly stock back within my buy range.

With a positive outlook and - COVID-19 aside - not too many obvious headwinds to contend with in 2020, my analysis suggests Eli Lilly can build on a free cash flow of ~$4bn in 2019 and potentially look at a figure of ~$9bn by 2025, driven by the peak sales years of drugs such as Trulicity, Basaglar, and Jardiance, Cyramza and Alimta, Taltz, and Cymbalta.

The value of these future cash flows today, based on WACC of 8.8% (risk free rate = 1.6%, beta 1.23 and cost of equity 9.5%), and assuming an expected market return of 8%, would give a market cap of ~$135bn and a fair value price of ~$150.

Hence, although I agree that much of Eli Lilly's recent, and future projected success is already priced into the market valuation of the stock, since my fair value estimates tend to be quite conservative I would be tempted to buy Eli Lilly now and would set a personal 1-year price target of ~$200+, for a number of reasons.

Firstly, the market will only punish Eli Lilly's share price if it has a reason to do so. As an investor, there is no reason to be frightened of a successful stock and I can think of countless examples where a company outperforming the market continues to grow its share price significantly beyond the point where analysts and investors start to anticipate a pullback.

Second, there is a good dividend yield of 2% to be had which you can only receive if you own Eli Lilly stock, and thirdly, given the huge and growing incidence of type-2 diabetes in the US and globally (estimates suggest the number of cases may have risen to >500m globally by 2018), Eli Lilly has an enviable arsenal of drugs and resources with which to take on its chief rival in this space, Novo Nordisk.

Dominance in this market sector may be achievable over time, and in my view Eli Lilly ought to be paying close attention to the likes of Dexcom (my latest note here), the continuous glucose monitoring developer whose performance and share price defy analyst estimates at every earnings announcement, and Abbott, whose Freestyle Libre device is Dexcom's closest rival.

The risk of investing in Eli Lilly, to my mind, comes from the company's leverage, uncertain financials (owing to numerous acquisitions and other investing activities the effect of which it is difficult to quantify), the effect that COVID-19 may have on Q2 revenues, and the threat of a market sell-off of the stock based on analyst downgrades or a general slump affecting the Pharma sector, which is a volatile sector.

I prefer to trust the fundamentals, however, which as I have argued in this article, suggest that at current price of $153,51, Eli Lilly remains a buy-to-hold, looking for a price >$200.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD, ABT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.