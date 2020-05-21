We outline five strategies to beat long-term market averages and present an investment opportunity that's positioned for outperformance.

ETFs have many advantages, but also many flaws, especially in the current market environment.

What’s your idea of a perfect investment?

That’s a tricky question, but those looking for high income, along with good price appreciation potential – and only modest risk – will certainly want to consider REIT investments.

REITs are publicly-traded real estate investment vehicles that combine the positive attributes of real estate and stocks.

Real Estate:

High income

Inflation protection

Long-term leveraged appreciation

Stocks:

Liquidity

Low transaction cost

Professional management

They are ideal for individual investors because you get all the benefits of real estate without having to deal with the three ugly Ts: tenant, toilets and trash.

Moreover, because REITs are large vehicles with significant economies of scale, they have historically outperformed private real estate investments. Over the past 20 years, REITs generated more than 15% annual total returns and outperformed practically all other asset classes:

source

The recent market sell off has opened a lot of opportunities in the REIT market. The best time to allocate capital is when prices are low and now that's the case.

You could invest in a REIT ETF and be done with it. However, you would be potentially leaving a lot of money on the table.

REIT ETFs provide diverse exposure at a relatively low cost, but they also come with many flaws that we will discuss in this article.

The largest REIT ETF is the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and we are staying away from it for three main reasons:

Reason #1: High Exposure to Challenged Sectors

ETFs are not in the business of picking sensible investment opportunities based on fundamentals and market pricing. Instead, they buy a basket of REITs according to a certain index, which may or may not be suited for the current market conditions.

Today, in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, the most negatively-impacted property sectors are office, retail, and hotels.

Office properties suffer from surging unemployment, collapsing GDP, and the new implementation of video conference technologies that may allow companies to reduce their office space in the future.

suffer from surging unemployment, collapsing GDP, and the new implementation of video conference technologies that may allow companies to reduce their office space in the future. Retail properties are even worse hit in the near term because properties have had to shut down to slow down the spread of the virus. A great portion of tenants are missing rent payments and retail REITs have become very risky.

are even worse hit in the near term because properties have had to shut down to slow down the spread of the virus. A great portion of tenants are missing rent payments and retail REITs have become very risky. Finally, Hotel properties are suffering historically low occupancy and most of them are unable to operate at a profit. People just aren’t traveling right now and it may take a while before things return to normal.

Yet, irrespective of all these challenges and risks, VNQ holds a ~20% exposure to office, retail and hotels. This is too much in our opinion.

We understand that some of these REITs are today undervalued and offer good long-term opportunities, but 20% is excessive for a conservative investor. We don’t know how long this crisis will last and VNQ is taking a lot risks by investing so much into troubled sectors.

Reason #2: Invested in Overpriced Large-Cap REITs

ETFs are market-cap weighted and this essentially means that they allocate most of their capital toward the largest REITs. As a result, VNQ’s largest holdings are:

American Tower (AMT)

Crown Castle International (CCI)

Prologis (PLD)

Equinix (EQIX)

Digital Re alty ( DLR.PK

Public Storage (PSA)

There's nothing wrong with these companies, except that they are very pricey when compared to smaller and lesser-known REITs. Today, the gap in valuation between large and small REITs is greater than ever before.

Based on P/FFO, smaller REITs trade at a 2x smaller valuation multiples than larger REITs:

source

For every dollar invested, you are getting two times less cash flow with large-cap REITs. And yet, those are the REITs that dominate REIT ETFs because of their market cap weighting.

The most opportunistic REITs only represent a small weight in the REIT ETFs and this is why they also yield so little.

Reason #3: Exposure to Recurrent Underperformers

ETFs invest in all REITs regardless of their assets, balance sheets, and management. They don’t discriminate.

While this diversification may generally lower risks, it also forces ETFs to invest in a lot of recurrent underperformers that could be avoided with better selection.

As an example, externally-managed REITs have historically performed very poorly relative to internally managed REITs. This is because of greater management cost and conflicts of interest. This underperformance is recurrent and won’t change anytime soon. Yet, the ETFs invest in a lot of externally-managed companies.

The same applies to overleveraged companies. They may do well during good years, but they crash sharply during bear markets that they tend to underperform over a full cycle.

By simply skipping externally-managed REITs and overleveraged REITs, you would already be ahead of ETFs. And that's not really difficult to do.

The Landlord Approach to REIT Investing

At High Yield Landlord, we specialize in active REIT investing and seek to do better by correcting many of these flaws.

Most importantly, we are much more selective in what we are investing. From over 200 analyzed investments, we cherry pick the ~20 best opportunities based on factors that are known to lead to long-term outperformance:

We have been researching REITs for 10 years and consistently use five simple tricks to seek alpha-rich returns:

(1) High Exposure to Defensive Sectors: We invest heavily in property sectors with resilient and sustainable fundamentals. This includes residential, healthcare, net lease, industrial, storage, and specialty REITs. We also invest in riskier sectors of the REIT market to boost yield but they are only a small fraction of the portfolio.

(2) Overweight Smaller and Lesser Known REITs: We favor REITs that trade at large relative discounts to their peer group. Most often, these will be smaller REITs. It gives us a head start as each dollar invested generates much more cash flow.

(3) Only Invest in Well-Aligned REITs: We have found that conflicted REITs with poor management tend to underperform over time. By simply skipping them and focusing on well-aligned REITs with large insider ownership, we create alpha in the process.

(4) Buy Below Net Asset Value: We are value investors and pay close attention to the net asset value of REITs. It allows us to identify mispriced opportunities and buy real estate at pennies on the dollar.

(5) High Yield Now: Real estate should be an income investment first. We are not satisfied with the 4% yield of an ETF. We target closer to 8% yield to earn generous income while we wait patiently for long term appreciation.

Example of Ideal REIT for Outperformance

Right now, we believe that some of the best opportunities are among residential REITs. That's because they have dropped a lot, despite being fairly resilient.

A good example is Independence Realty Trust (IRT), a small-cap REIT that specializes in Class B apartment communities. The company has seen its share price drop from $16 to just $9 per share due to fears of missed rent payments.

Data by YCharts

Yet, the company really hasn’t had any major troubles. They collected over 97% of April rent, and the rest will be paid by the end of year through a payment plan. These are affordable communities with high rent-to-income ratios. Moreover, IRT has a solid balance sheet with 40% LTV and plenty of liquidity in case of near term pain.

Up until the recent crisis, IRT had been a steady out-performer. Today, it's again priced very opportunistically at a 35% discount to NAV and has near 100% upside potential to its former highs. While you wait, your earn a safely covered 5.5% dividend yield.

It's by targeting this type of undervalued opportunities that we aim to outperform REIT ETFs. IRT is one position among 24 others in our Core Portfolio.

Our Portfolio currently enjoys an 8.6% average dividend yield that's backed by a conservative 62% payout ratio. That’s more than double of REIT ETFs. Our holdings also trade at a 50% discount to NAV on average, which leaves us significant margin of safety and strong future appreciation potential.

Most importantly, we feel like real "landlords" who earn significant cash flow from real estate investments. We are not just speculating on price appreciation. The high income helps us to remain patient even in these times of market turbulence. ETFs fail to provide enough income.

ETFs vs. Individual REITs: Decide Wisely

While we are confident that REIT investors can do better on their own, you should be aware of your limitations.

Not everyone should be an active investor. It demands expertise, access to research and time. You cannot expect to outperform every month, every quarter or even every year.

We suggest that you only invest in individual REITs if you have access to good insights on the best opportunities and have a long investment horizon. You also need to have time and interest to do research.

Me personally, I love doing that. It's not only rewarding, it's very interesting and feels like a treasure hunt. We look for hidden treasures (undervalued real estate) in an attempt to earn extraordinary returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.