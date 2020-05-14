CHF/USD: Long-Term Upside

However, I see a long-term rise on the cards for the CHF/USD thereafter.

While the Swiss National Bank continues to take steps to weaken the franc, this could change if inflation shows signs of rebounding.

The CHF/USD has remained stationary even though the Japanese yen has been rising.

My assertion on the CHF/USD at the end of April was that the currency cannot be expected to rise further from here.

My reasons for such a view were that the Swiss franc did not seem to be acting as a safe haven in that investors have not been flocking to the currency even during a significantly risk-off period for the economy. Moreover, we can see that since the month of April, the divergence between the Swiss franc and the Japanese yen against the greenback has become more pronounced, with the latter seeing a strong climb:

Source: investing.com

While safe havens were typically not in vogue before April (the unique nature of the pandemic meant that currencies such as the Aussie dollar were gaining), we are now seeing a situation where the yen has been gaining but the franc has remained stationary against the greenback.

However, the Swiss National Bank is continuing to take strong efforts to actively weaken the currency - this has been primarily through foreign asset purchases, but the central bank has not ruled out a further rate cut to prevent the franc from appreciating too rapidly.

With that being said, inflation remains a long-term concern even while quantitative easing remains necessary to stimulate the economy. Specifically, the SNB President Thomas Jordan has stated:

With the crises, countries' money supply has risen sharply while rates remained very low. At some point, you have to expect inflation to return. Central banks will then have to ensure stability by tightening monetary policy and reducing liquidity in the financial system."

Indeed, inflation - globally, not just in Switzerland - will become an increasing concern going forward. It is not possible for the economy to continually absorb such large levels of quantitative easing without inflation rising in the long term. This is particularly likely to be the case if central banks around the world misjudge the severity of the upcoming recession - the global economy could well recover quicker than expected and inflation will rise accordingly.

From the perspective of the Swiss economy - a rise in prices is also an undesirable outcome as it will make exports more expensive. Even if the currency is kept artificially weak, this will have a limited effect if prices of goods and services themselves continue to rise.

This is not likely to happen in 2020 - given that inflation levels in Switzerland remain negative:

Source: tradingeconomics.com

The Swiss National Bank will continue to intervene to keep the currency artificially low - but is pragmatic in recognizing that this can only work up to a certain point.

Given that Switzerland is highly export-dependent, I can foresee a situation whereby the Swiss National Bank could move to raise rates if inflation starts to rise more quickly than expected. As mentioned, while a strong currency is not in Switzerland's interest, neither is rising prices of goods and services.

To conclude, I expect that the CHF/USD could remain stationary for the time being. However, the central bank could well change tack and raise rates in the future if inflation rises faster than expected.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.