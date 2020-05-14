Florida Tourism Fear Is Overblown, Buy NextEra

Investors' pessimism on NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) due to coronavirus appears to be unwarranted based on the facts. Tourism is a minor part of NextEra's business, their development pipeline remains robust, and liquidity concerns are completely overblown. Now is a great chance to add NextEra to portfolios due to its recent stock price decline.

Retail Sales Will Not Be Problematic

Investors are too worried about Florida's tourism slowdown, and the results can be seen in NextEra's stock price movements.

Although well-publicized due to the media's intense focus on COVID-19, the effects of tourism on Florida's electricity usage is quite minimal for NextEra.

First of all, Disney World Resorts in Orlando, which is a popular tourist destination, is not in NextEra's service territory. When investors seek to avoid Florida at all costs, they often miss major details such as the fact that Disney's closure has a minimal impact on NextEra. Moreover, only 1.5% of electricity usage comes from the three major airports in Florida, and just 3% of usage is from hotels. Cumulatively, that represents under 5% of NextEra's electricity demand being affected.

Data from NextEra's most recent earnings presentation shows that roughly 50% of their electricity volume comes from residential customers.

Residential customers are the highest margin business and are actually likely to use more electricity during the coronavirus pandemic as they are more likely to be working from home. This is essentially a favorable product shift mix from commercial to residential.

In addition, the loss of volume from industrial sources is likely to be much more minimal in Florida as compared to other regions. In Florida, approximately half of industrial volume is related to cooling. Industrial users would be unlikely to turn off their air conditioning because of the potential for mold and other issues to develop in buildings. This is yet another overlooked aspect of Florida's geography that investors seem to be ignoring. It is the classic example of "throwing out the baby with the bathwater."

No COVID-19 Driven Issues in NextEra's Development Projects

Although many investors appear to be fearful of disruptions to NextEra's supply chain and associated development projects due to coronavirus, that fear is unwarranted.

On the Q1 earnings call, NextEra CEO James Robo stated that 2020 wind turbine deliveries remain ahead of schedule and that there are no significant equipment or labor issues at any of the solar projects that are expected to be completed this year. In addition, solar and wind projects typically require many fewer workers than other large-scale development projects, which would allow for more distancing and less construction risk. Furthermore, most of NEE's projects are in rural areas (especially wind), so the coronavirus related shutdowns and other labor issues appear to be minimal. NextEra continues to predict its goals will remain on target.

NextEra Energy may also see an opportunity to purchase smaller competitors at bargain prices due to COVID-19 rocking small developers and their access to capital. Additionally, 2020 is the deadline year to qualify for tax incentives, which could push developers to the edge if they expect their timeline to drag.

Liquidity Issues Are Overblown

As is typical of many market meltdowns, the coronavirus driven rout in markets and the associated bottom was a result of lack of liquidity in the marketplace. This carried over into the utility space, as investors were fearful that utilities would not be able to access cash due to overwhelming demand. However, NextEra investors should not be concerned about this risk. NextEra's $11.7B revolver is the largest in the industry, and as of the end of the quarter, NextEra had nearly $12B in available liquidity.

Source: NextEra Energy

In the middle of February, NextEra also issued $2.5 billion in equity units. This was mainly to assist with maintaining their credit metrics but proved prudent and timely given the coronavirus credit crunch.

Current Price Presents a Buying Opportunity

With NEE's forward P/E ratio coming down significantly in recent months (from over 30x to now just 25x) due to coronavirus fears, despite being among the best-positioned utilities based on its geography, now looks to be a great time to add shares.

A lot of the selling pressure can likely be attributed to NextEra's sheer size. As a large constituent of many ETFs, NEE stands to lose out when the ETFs are sold in fear-driven sell-offs or broker capital calls. NextEra remains a well positioned, safe, utility with additional downside protection in the form of renewable energy tax credits. If the November elections shift power to the democrats, NEE would likely be spared from any associated market sell-off due to their renewable energy credentials.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.