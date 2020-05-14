You Want The Stock Market To Go Down

Reasons why it is likely to follow through on going down before long.

This makes no sense. Why would investors possibly want the stock market to go down? Because the long-term consequences of a stock market moving sustainably higher in the current economic and market environment vastly outweigh the benefits. Let’s explore the reasons why.

One month and counting. In order to set the stage for this discussion, we will begin with a latest assessment of where we stand with the post correction bounce.

While the trend since the March 23 lows remains to the upside, the strength of the advance is increasingly fading. After rebounding by an impressive +31.3% through April 17, the S&P 500 has continued to push forward by a relatively paltry +2.6% to recent post correction highs. Moreover, through Wednesday’s trading, the S&P 500 is now down by just over -2.0% since April 17.

The 400-day moving average (pink line in the chart above) has proven to be particularly stubborn resistance. Not coincidentally, the S&P 500 first arrived at this ultra long-term resistance level also on April 17. Since that time, the benchmark index has failed in three separate attempts to break out above this key resistance. As has been previously noted, historically the longer securities join the battle along a key resistance level, the more likely it is to prevail in defeating its resistance. Whether this historical tendency proves true for the S&P 500 in the current episode remains to be seen.

Fundamental disconnect. Despite the increasingly lackluster performance of stocks over the past month, the underlying narrative in the financial media remains of a U.S. stock market that has surged from its March 23 lows. Unfortunately for stock investors, the higher and longer the S&P 500 is able to climb from here, the more problematic the situation will become.

What could possibly be the problem with further gains in the S&P 500? Because any such gains are completely disconnected with the underlying economic and market fundamentals.

How disconnected from fundamentals is the S&P 500 today? As just one of many examples, consider the fact that quarterly corporate earnings on the S&P 500 reported thus far for 2020 Q1 – a period of time when the U.S. economy was essentially open for all but the last two weeks of the quarter in some but not all parts of the country – have already fallen on a GAAP basis by -64% on a year over year from $35.02 to just $12.64 per share. Expect this reading to fall further before the 2020 Q1 reporting season is over. And expect 2020 Q2 GAAP earnings – a period of time when the U.S. economy will have been largely shut down for most if not all of the quarter across most of the country – to be considerably worse than any final 2020 Q1 reading. Yet the S&P 500 appears determined to continue its advance higher.

But haven’t stocks now effectively priced in much of the economic and market weakness following their -35% peak to trough decline from February 19 to March 23? Absolutely not. Not even remotely close. Recall that the S&P 500 was already trading at historically high valuations at over 22.5 times forecasted 12-month GAAP earnings of $150.73 per share at its February 19 peak of 3393. So although the S&P 500 is indeed still -17% lower from these all-time highs to date through Wednesday, it is now trading at an far richer 29.6 times forecasted 12-month GAAP earnings of $95.16 per share. Even at the March 23 lows of 2191, the S&P 500 would still be trading at a frothy 23.0 times forward earnings. And we are only just getting started with revising this forward earnings estimate meaningfully lower in the weeks and months ahead. Thus, the stock market has not only not priced in any such weakness to date, it is vastly more expensive today than it was three months ago at its peak.

But what about stocks being a forward looking mechanism that are looking past the current uncertainty to price in today the better days ahead? This notion is also complete nonsense. We as investors have essentially no visibility at this point what is going to take next month much less later this year. Many corporations do not even know, which is why so many have completely withdrawn their forward guidance right now. Put simply, stocks cannot be realistically positioning today for some future outcome if we still have such an extremely high degree of uncertainty around any future outcome.

Another economic reading hammers home how disconnected stocks remain from underlying fundamentals today. Consider the following chart that compares the U.S. stock market as measured by the Wilshire 5000 Index against Total Nonfarm Employment in the U.S.

Clearly, a strong relationship has existed between employment and the stock market over time and for understandable reasons. So when more than 21 million jobs are taken out of the economy in just two months – a move that brought total employment in the U.S. down from 152 million to 131 million and in the process effectively removed more than 20 years worth of cumulative job gains essentially all at once in bringing total employment back below levels first reached at the start of the new millennium in February 2000 – it is difficult to fathom from a correlation perspective alone much less rationally how long stocks will be able to sustain themselves before falling considerably lower to catch down with economic reality.

But aren’t the vast majority of these job losses temporary? I genuinely hope so. But I fear that many of these temporary job losses may eventually prove permanent. More importantly, we are likely to see this total employment reading become much worse before it even starts to get better. How much worse? Consider that this total employment reading is based on a 14.7% unemployment rate. Unfortunately, many are forecasting that the unemployment rate may peak as high as 25% in the coming months. This implies the potential for another 16 million job losses in bringing total employment in the U.S. as low as 115 million.

Put simply, the stock market is not pricing in anything even remotely close to this outcome at the present time.

The consequences of denying fundamental reality. Of course, many readers may be asking themselves “so what?”. After all, we as investors have lived a near continuous existence since the calming of the Great Financial Crisis (GFC) more than a decade ago where stocks repeatedly demonstrated the relentless ability to rise to new heights regardless of the underlying fundamental reality. So why should it matter if stocks can continue to pull off the same trick today?

Simple. Because it is a really bad look. And the further stocks become detached from dire economic reality, the more likely they are to attract first the scorn and then the retribution from the general public and the politicians that serve them and wish to get re-elected come November.

Up to this point, the U.S. stock market has largely gotten a pass on its recent bounce. Pretty much everyone including my dog is tuned into the fact that the stock market took a heck of a beating in February and March and that it is still fighting its way back in April. So up to this point, the U.S. stock market has largely avoided the ire of the general public.

But we should not forget that the U.S. economy had been dealing with an increasingly widening income inequality and wealth inequality problem for years before the onset of COVID-19. So the fact that the U.S. stock market added nearly +2% to its already historic bounce from its March lows on the same day last Friday when the unemployment rate spiked by more than ten percentage points is just one more page in the cumulating narrative whether rightly or wrongly of the wealthy getting wealthier while the rest of the country struggles and suffers.

Now consider the following hypothetical scenario. Imagine the stock market rally continues for another two months and stocks are trading at new all-time highs come July. Also imagine this is taking place at the same time that the unemployment rate is pushing 25%, many that were temporarily unemployed are now permanently jobless, and the economy is struggling to return to its former self as COVID-19 continues to spread with an ongoing concentration in poorer and more disadvantaged communities.

Under this scenario, how much longer is it before the general public and politicians from both sides of the aisle start raising the call that it is time for Wall Street to start saving Main Street just as Main Street had to save Wall Street (without much to show for it in the end) during the GFC.

What does this “saving” look like? Any or all of the following: higher corporate taxes including a potential repeal of the 2017 tax cuts, a higher capital gains tax rate, the termination of the qualified dividend tax rate and the return of dividends being taxed as ordinary income, and sweeping restrictions to rules surrounding corporate share buybacks just to name a few.

Many of these changes may be coming anyway – after all, multi-trillion dollar budget deficits don’t pay for themselves – but a continued rise in the stock market as the rest of the economy suffers is only likely to accelerate and increase the probability that more of these changes would likely come sooner rather than later. And such an outcome would imply a considerably lower valuation multiples for stocks and thus sustainably lower prices for stocks before it is all said and done.

Conversely, if the stock market is trading lower and reflecting the reality that the rest of the economy is feeling – thus sharing in the fundamental pain – it stands a much better chance of potentially avoiding becoming the target for these taxation and regulation outcomes.

This is why you want the stock market to go down, not up, from here and for long as the current economic situation remains tenuous, even if it takes a few years to fully play out. Such an outcome would not only allow a still overheated market to finally cleanse itself and normalize valuations, but it would also eventually provide long anticipated sustainable buying opportunities for the current and next generation of long-term investors.

Down remains the most likely outcome for U.S. stocks. Could U.S. stocks continue to rise from here? Absolutely as highlighted above. But even if the S&P 500 continues higher past 3000 or to all-time highs in the coming weeks, an accumulating body of evidence suggests that the intermediate-term to long-term move remains definitively to the downside. In short, I continue to assign a meaningful probability that the S&P 500 will trade well below 2000 if not 1500 before this economic and market episode has fully run its course over the next few years.

While I have cited a number of reasons for this eventual outcome in my recent articles on Seeking Alpha over the past few weeks, I will add a few more to the mix below that suggest this return to the downside on the S&P 500 may get started sooner rather than later at this point.

Transports

First, consider the performance of the Dow Jones Transportation Average, which is widely regarded as a leading indicator for the broader U.S. stock market.

Transports declined by a more severe -43% from their January peaks at 11359 to their March lows at 6481. In the process, they slashed right through neckline support at 8636 set at the end of 2018 only to finally find support for a bounce at its previous lows set at the start of 2016. Since bottoming, transportation stocks rallied strongly only to abruptly fail at this same neckline level (once support, now resistance) at 8636. Since that time, transports have been grinding lower along its sharply downward sloping 50-day moving average.

Putting this all together, this is a decidedly bearish set up for transports. A return to recent lows at 6481 appears to be a distinct possibility, and a break below this key support level should not be ruled out. More significantly, if the outlook for transports is decidedly bearish, it is only a matter of time before this catches up with the broader market.

Financials

If the GFC taught us anything, it is that the financial sector is the heart of stock market. If financials are reeling, it becomes increasingly difficult for the rest of the market to perform well. As a result, it is worthwhile to consider how financials are performing as a barometer of the broader market outlook.

Unfortunately, the outlook for financials looks just as challenged as it does for transports. Financials declined by -44% peak to trough during the market correction from February 19 to March 23. Since that time, the subsequent rebound has been tepid at best with the advance back higher abruptly stalled at its sharply downward sloping 50-day moving average. And a retest of March lows now appears increasingly in the cards.

A financial sector that is rolling back over is not the stuff that promotes a soaring U.S. stock market.

Volatility

Wait a second. How can volatility be sending a warning sign? The VIX has been trending steadily lower since peaking before the stock market bottom on March 19. This is a good sign that “fear” is going away for stocks, right?

Not so fast. While the VIX may still be steadily declining, a troubling development has emerged under its surface over the last two trading days. Consider the following chart that measures the volatility of volatility, the VIX of VIX.

This reading peaked on March 16 three trading days before the VIX peaked on March 19, which peaked two trading days before the S&P 500 Index on March 23. A leading indicator for the leading indicator if you will.

Since that time, the VIX of VIX has been confirming the steady downtrend in the VIX. That is until Tuesday when the VIX of VIX suddenly started spiking to the upside and continued through Wednesday.

This sudden reversal in the VIX of VIX may be signaling that a renewed more sustained move to the downside in the S&P 500 may be imminent in the coming trading days.

The Fed

What about the Fed? Jerome Powell's got stock investors' back no matter what, right? Maybe not as much at this point.

Beyond the fact that somebody with authority on this planet is finally sounding the alarm bell that central bankers are not “Masters of the Universe”, the U.S. Federal Reserve is trying to show at least a sliver of constraint by backing off of its recently extraordinary bond buying stampede. This includes cutting back on the daily Treasury purchases that past rounds of QE from the first half of last decade repeatedly showed were so key to driving stock market gains. The following chart highlights the implications of this ongoing Fed tapering of Treasury purchases.

From February 19 through March 13 when the stock market was precipitously falling, the Fed was not engaged in any outright Treasury purchases. Starting on March 16 (the same day the VIX of VIX peaked), the Fed began buying Treasuries at the rate of $40 billion per day (by comparison, the biggest days during QE reached around $8 billion). On March 18, the Fed increased these daily purchases to $45 billion. And on March 19 (the day the VIX peaked), the Fed turned up the dial to $75 billion per day. This finally put a floor under the stock market, which bottomed two trading days later and subsequently went launching to the upside. But since April 1, the Fed started ratcheting back on these daily purchases. They first stepped down to $60 billion per day (4/2-4/3), then $50 billion (4/6-4/9), $30 billion (4/13-4/17), $15 billion (4/20-4/24), $10 billion (4/27-5/1), $8 billion (5/4-5/8), and $7 billion this week (5/11-5/15).

As the chart above shows, the initially huge Treasury purchases by the Fed had the market moving higher. But as they have tapered their Treasury purchases, the upward steam in the stock market has waned accordingly. Put simply, the S&P 500 is increasingly losing the rocket fuel that propelled its rebound in the first place.

Be prepared for a stock market heading back down. It has been a tremendous bounce in U.S. stock prices since March 23. And while stocks may continue further to the upside, forces continue to accumulate that may eventually pull the S&P 500 back lower in a meaningful way. As a result, consider using this current window to exit selected stock allocations on the margins that you may not wish to own through the next market downdraft. And the more aggressive among us may wish to consider either initiating or incrementally increasing inverse stock market allocations.

In the meantime, it is important to remember two things.

First, just because the stock market may go down as a whole does not mean that individual stocks that make up the stock market cannot perform exceptionally well along the way. Many stocks posted impressive gains during the last two major bear markets from 2000-02 and 2007-09. Investors will need to do their homework along the way to identify and allocate to these opportunities.

Second, the U.S. large cap stocks as measured by the S&P 500 are just one category within the stock asset class, which is just one asset class within a universe of uncorrelated asset classes each with their own unique risk and return characteristics. For example, while stock investors may still be working to regain their footing from the correction that has taken place since February 19, investors in long-term U.S. Treasuries and gold are likely feeling quite positive about their returns experience over this same time period. And these are two investment categories that are not as likely to attract the ire of the masses in the future.

So going forward, investors will still have ample opportunities to discover appealing risk-adjusted return opportunities across capital markets even if the headline U.S. stock market may end up struggling for a length of time along the way.

Be prepared and be diversified for whatever may lie ahead.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research will be met.

