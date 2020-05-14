Huntington Ingalls: A Record Backlog And Undervaluation Mean Buy

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) is an undervalued defense stock with a record backlog to boot. The company is one of the primary shipbuilders for the U.S. Navy. The stock was arguably overvalued before the recent bear market but hit a 52-week low about $147. The stock price has rebounded some but not near the amount as some other defense stocks. The stock price is still down roughly (30%) year to date. This is likely due to the impact of COVID-19 on operations and possibly due to the company's exposure to oil and gas engineering. With that said, Huntington Ingalls Industries is still expected to grow the top line in 2020. Granted, company-wide margins are trending down. But the company is a Dividend Challenger, and the dividend is growing at a double-digit rate. The dividend yield is greater than the yield of the S&P 500 at 2.3%. The stock is arguably undervalued on an earnings basis. I view it as a long-term buy.

Overview of Huntington Ingalls

Huntington Ingalls Industries builds nuclear and non-nuclear ships for the U.S. Navy. The company reports three business segments: Newport News Shipbuilding (58% of revenue), Ingalls Shipbuilding (29% of revenue) and Technical Solutions (13% of revenue). Newport News builds nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines. Ingalls builds surface combatant ships, amphibious assault ships, and Coast Guard cutters. Technical Solutions provides fleet maintenance and modernization, IT support, nuclear management and operations, and oil and gas engineering. Huntington Ingalls is the largest supplier of U.S. Navy surface combatant ships. The company has built more than 70% of the Navy's fleet of warships. In addition, Huntington Ingalls is the sole builder of aircraft carriers, exclusive provider of refueling services for nuclear aircraft carriers, one of two builders of nuclear submarines, builder of record of the DDG 51 class Aegis guided missile destroyers, builder of record of the LHA 6 class amphibious ships and the sole builder of the new San Antonio-class of amphibious assault ships. Approximately 88% of revenue was from the U.S. Navy, 5% from the U.S. Coast Guard, 3% from commercial customers and 4% from other government agencies. Revenue was $8,899M in 2019.

Huntington Ingalls Revenue and Margins

Huntington Ingalls' revenue has increased consistently since the spin-off from Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC). Much of this can be attributed to well-funded and major replacement programs for nuclear aircraft carriers and submarines, specifically the Ford-class aircraft carriers, the Virginia-class attack submarine, and the Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine. Currently, there are planned 12 Ford-class carriers, 37 Virginia-class submarines, and 12 Columbia-class submarines. The first two programs are well along their program life cycle, while the Columbia-class submarines started construction in 2019.

Additionally, Huntington Ingalls' revenue also has grown due to major programs for large deck amphibious assault ships, amphibious landing platform/dock ship, the Arleigh Burke-class DDG, and the National Security Cutter for the U.S. Coast Guard. Huntington Ingalls has also created the third segment: Technical Solutions mostly through acquisitions leading to revenue growth. The company acquired Stoller, Universal Pegasus, Undersea Solutions Group, Camber, G2, and Fulcrum.

The main problem for Huntington Ingalls is now declining company-wide gross margins and flattish operating margins and profit margins. Arguably, this can be traced partly to the growth of the Technical Solutions segment, which was formed in 2016.

The Technical Solutions segment has lower margins than both shipbuilding segments, and it is clearly a drag on the company's profitability. Yes, it is adding to company-wide revenue, but the additional revenue is not driving bottom line growth. For example, in the recent quarter, adjusted margins were negative at (2.2%). This was a reduction of 304 bps from the prior year. Even on an annual basis, margins are much lower for Technical Solutions than the other two segments.

Comparison of Business Segments in 2019 (millions)

Business Segment Revenue ($) Operating Revenue ($) Operating Margin (%) Ingalls $2,555 $235 9.2% Newport News $5,186 $390 7.5% Technical Solutions $1,309 $6 0.46%

It is likely that Huntington Ingalls' margins will decline in the future. The company is seemingly committed to expanding the Technical Solutions segment through acquisitions and organic growth. Along these lines, the company has won several contracts, and the backlog has increased to $973 million in 2019 from $792 million in 2017. Similarly, revenue has increased to $1,309 million in 2019 from $952 million in 2017. Huntington Ingalls is also acquiring Hydroid for unmanned systems, and the San Diego shipyard. This will further increase Technical Solutions revenue, but based on past operating margins and current trends, this revenue will not be that profitable. The reason why is not exactly clear, but it could possibly be a result of too low contract pricing relative to costs. Some large prime defense contractors have a technical services or information technology business, such as General Dynamics (NYSE:GD). Sometimes, it is mixed in with other businesses in a larger segment, such as Northrop Grumman. They have higher margins compared to Huntington Ingalls, as seen in the table below.

Business Segment Revenue ($ millions) Operating Revenue ($ millions) Operating Margin (%) Huntington Ingalls Technical Solutions $317 ($7) (2.2%) General Dynamics Information Technology $1,988 $150 7.5% Northrop Grumman Defense Systems $1,881 $196 10.4%

Huntington Ingalls Dividend Safety

Huntington Ingalls' forward dividend is now $4.12 per share, giving a dividend yield of approximately 2.4% as of this writing. The dividend is seemingly very safe based on earnings and free cash flow.

In 2019, diluted earnings per share were $13.26, and the dividend was $3.61 per share. This gives a payout ratio of 27.2%. This is much lower than my criterion of 65% and provides confidence in the safety of the dividend. It also means that there is significant room for future increases.

Operating cash flow was $896 million in 2019. Capital expenditures were $530 million giving free cash flow of $366 million. The dividend required $149 million giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of about 41%. This is an excellent value and below my threshold of 70%.

The dividend is also likely safe from a debt perspective. At the end of 2019, Huntington Ingalls had no short-term debt and only $1,286 million in long-term debt. This was offset by $75 million in cash, which is not much. But interest coverage is over 10X and the leverage ratio is only 1.3X. So, at the moment debt is not much of an issue in terms of dividend safety.

Huntington Ingalls Valuation

The safe dividend is attractive. Now, let's take a look at Huntington Ingalls' valuation. The forward price-to-earnings ratio is now ~12.2 at a stock price of $170.40 and forward diluted earnings of $13.92.

We will use 15.0 as the long-range earnings multiple to determine a fair value of $208.85. This is slightly below the trailing 10-year average multiple of ~14.2X. Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 14.0 and 16.0, I obtain a fair value range from $194.92 to $222.77. The current stock price is ~76% to ~87% of my estimated of fair value. The current stock price is ~$170.40 suggesting that the stock is undervalued based on earnings.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 14.0 15.0 16.0 Estimated Value $194.92 $208.85 $222.77 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 87% 82% 76%

How does this compare to other valuation models? Morningstar is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash flow model and provides a fair value of $195.58. An average of these two models is ~$202.23 suggesting that Huntington Ingalls is undervalued at the current price.

Huntington Ingalls is a reasonably safe stock. The stock is slightly volatile with a trailing 5-year beta of 1.08. Morningstar gives it a narrow economic moat. Value Line gives the stock a safety score of '3', financial strength rating of 'B++', a stock price stability of 60, and an earnings predictability of 60. These are only OK scores. But the company's strength and competitive advantage are in its role as a prime defense contractor. It makes essentially bespoke naval ships for the U.S. Navy. This expertise is not easy to recreate. In effect, Huntington Ingalls has an entrenched position in its end markets.

Final Thoughts

Huntington Ingalls is a smaller defense contractor based on revenue. However, it has unique capabilities for naval ship building. Defense spending is healthy and growing. The company has a record backlog. There is some concern about the low margin Technical Solutions business segment since it not that profitable. Margins may increase though, as the segment gains scale, and possibly better pricing relative to costs. The dividend is very safe, and I expect it to continue growing at a double-digit clip for the next few years. The stock is trading at a low valuation relative to the broader market and compared to the trailing 10 years. At this juncture, the positives outweigh the negative in my mind. I view the stock as a long-term buy.

