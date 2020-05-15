EPR Properties: This Leading 'Experiential' REIT Has Become Quite The Experiment

If that equation doesn’t reconcile in their view, that REIT is likely best avoided.

We suggest investors realistically gauge the impact of the new reality to every REIT's business, determine if the balance can withstand the storm, and consider the current valuation.

Our objective with this article is to provide a balanced and comprehensive analysis, not push an agenda.

This article was co-produced with Williams Equity Research.

As per its website, “EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading experiential real estate investment trust, specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry."

EPR is a "battleground" stock on Seeking Alpha. Some think it's the best value in today’s market and others think it's the worst (we think it's the later).

EPR's focus is leisure real estate and activities which it calls experiential. Like most stocks, there are favorable and less favorable aspects to EPR's business, strategy, and balance sheet.

We've read clearly bearish and bullish articles on EPR. Our objective with this article is to provide a balanced and comprehensive analysis, not push an agenda.

We have allocations to a handful of retail REITs in our subscriber portfolio. That number has come down due to the current crisis but started the year as a modest allocation.

Within the retail REIT segment, we are weighted toward the highest quality firms like Simon Property Group (SPG) with extremely strong balance sheets, years of liquidity, conservative distribution coverage, best-in-class management teams, and most importantly, Great Depression-level valuations.

We suggest investors realistically gauge the impact of the new reality to every REIT's business, determine if the balance can withstand the storm, and ensure that the current valuation more than prices those in. If that equation doesn’t reconcile in their view, that REIT is likely best avoided.

With that, let's talk EPR Properties.

Source

Portfolio and Operating Metrics

Source: EPR Investor Presentation

In our team member Williams Equity Research’s (“WER”) recent Realty Income Corporation (O) article, tenants were dissected to their operational and financial cores. That exercise involves understanding each tenant's sectors and operating environments.

WER broke down the unique challenges faced by Lifetime Fitness, LA Fitness, AMC, and Regal Entertainment, among others. As we worked through EPR’s portfolio, many of these same names appeared within its portfolio comprised of 371 locations and 200-plus tenants across the U.S. and Canada.

Theaters Galore

Source: EPR Q1 Supplemental

Unlike Realty Income’s combined exposure to AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) and Regal of 5.9% as of the end of Q1, a full 46% of EPR’s annualized revenue is derived from movie theaters.

AMC is EPR’s third-largest tenant at 13.3% of annualized revenue. AMC’s stock's market capitalization was down to approximately $337 million at its lows but jumped 29.76% on May 11 on news that AMC was in talks with Amazon (AMZN). The market capitalization was still a humble $427 million on the close with a yield of 15.4%.

AMC was able to place $500 million in notes at 10.5% in a transaction designed to keep it solvent through the fall. That’s a high required yield but the transaction was likely a positive for AMC overall given the difficult operating environment.

Another weakness for AMC is a low to zero probability of receiving government aid. Franchise companies generally qualify and this factor has caused a large divide between those with less than 500 and employees and those with more. With states starting to open up around the nation, it's now feasible for AMC to survive though serious challenges lie ahead.

Whether it pays rents in the interim is a different question with multiple sources reporting that AMC is not abiding by its lease terms.

Regal Entertainment Group is the largest movie theater chain in the U.S., but it's now owned by the U.K.-based company Cineworld, which purchased Regal in 2017. This $2.5 billion market cap company owns 790 theatres across 11 countries.

That description is a good start. To understand the risk associated with Regal, the largest portfolio holding and 14.1% of annualized 2019 rent, we must get to know the parent.

“Cineworld is the world's second largest cinema chain, with 9,518 screens across 790 sites in 11 countries: the UK, the US, Canada, Ireland, Poland, Romania, Israel, Hungary, Czechia, Bulgaria and Slovakia. The group's primary brands are Regal, Cineworld and Picturehouse, Cinema City and Yes Planet.”

Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWF) had revenues of over 4 billion pounds last year. Its stock has fallen from over $3 per share earlier in 2020 to $0.80 based on the ADR generating a market capitalization of just under $1 billion. Provided below are Moody's most recent comments on the company in December of last year:

"Cineworld's B1 corporate family rating will be weakly positioned in the rating category following the acquisition of Cineplex. While the acquisition will be strategically positive, it will result in high leverage for Cineworld of 5.6x on a 2019E Moody's adjusted Gross Debt/ EBITDA basis, pro-forma for the transaction," says Gunjan Dixit, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Cineworld. "Although the box office will likely not be particularly strong in 2020, we expect the company to de-lever towards 5.0x by the end of 2020 mainly helped by EBITDA growth from synergy realization as well as some debt reduction," adds Ms. Dixit.

The B1 rating is categorized as Highly Speculative indicating poor financial health prior to the coronavirus. Like AMC, we do not expect Regal to receive government aid and foresee a substantial decline in rent payments in 2020. If enough states follow through with plans to re-open in May, June and July, both theater companies have a reasonable probability of survival.

Simultaneously, we are underwriting significant declines in rent collection from two of EPR’s top tenants for at least 2020. A bankruptcy leading to widespread theater closures will be hard to absorb - there are only a handful of companies that a vacant theater can be released to and most are in poor financial health. Walking away from a property’s mortgage reduces downside to EPR but also cash flow.

Eating, Skiing and Attractions

It's not obvious what type of properties are included in "Eat & Play" without a closer look at the portfolio. This segment consists of 56 properties generating 22% of annualized revenue managed by nine operators. Topgolf represents 13.3% or 60.5% of this division’s revenue.

Topgolf is now private but a quick check shows they were free cash flow negative and junk-rated in 2019. Moody's just downgraded Topgolf's debt even further into junk territory to Caa2 rated. Moody's recently stated Topgolf will need more sources of liquidity to avoid a default.

WER’s lead portfolio manager is an avid skier and usually buys his season pass shortly after Spring Break to save a few bucks. But not this year.

Source

Vail Resorts, which represents 56.25% of the Ski division’s revenue, is providing minimum and maximum season pass rebates of 20% and 80%, respectively. Given most ski resorts were closed during Spring Break, we expect many buyers will qualify for the 80% refund. Per their website, Vail is at least making some season passes available.

Many ski resorts have issued little to no guidance on the 2020 and 2021 ski seasons. This has certainly reduced their number one source of off-season revenue. "Attractions" is the next in line at 6% of the portfolio and is among the hardest hit of any sector of the economy.

As discussed Visa’s Q2 2020 results, this isn't merely an assessment but a data-driven conclusion based on how people are spending money on their Visa credit cards (which makes up half the entire market).

EPR's (EPR) portfolio is effectively the exact opposite of what you would want in the current environment.

Regal and AMC made up 27% of Q1's revenue. Adding in Cinemark pushes that figure toward 35%. The collapse of any one of these tenants will be a serious challenge for EPR.

Follow the Money

As discussed in the Realty Income article, AMC is in serious trouble and in discussions involving bankruptcy. Regal is in potentially better shape but also was forced to shut down everything in mid-March and its economics during a 25% capacity limit are in question.

Cash Flow

Source: EPR Q1 Supplemental

While Q2 will be much more challenging than Q1, the damage to FFO already is beginning. Q1's FFO of $76 million was down almost 25% from Q4's $100 million. It's down even more from Q1 2019's figure that adjusts for seasonality. FFO per common share fell to $0.95 compared to Q1's dividend payout of $1.155 in March.

This is only the beginning, however, as rent collections have been dismal. That’s the least sensational word we still considered appropriate. You’ll see what we mean after digesting the firm's most recent announcement:

“Since the Company last issued an update on the impact of COVID-19 to its operations on March 24, 2020, the impact of the pandemic has increased significantly with the temporary closing of substantially all of its customers’ operations. As discussed in the prior update, the Company is committed to working with its customers for our long-term mutual benefit. Since the prior update, tenants and borrowers have paid approximately 15% of April 2020 contractual base rent and mortgage payments. The Company has agreed to defer the rent and mortgage payments on a month-to-month basis for substantially all of the customers that have not paid rent for the month of April 2020. While deferments for this period delay rent or mortgage payments, these deferments generally do not release tenants from the obligation to pay the deferred amounts in the future.”

This is similar to the approach taken by Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) in its recently-released Q1 earnings report. As noted by EPR’s management, these tenants will be forced to make up many of the lost rents if they stay in business.

While several tenants have obtained more liquidity, the chance a tenant representing 10% or more of EPR’s annualized 2019 rent shutters its doors is a major risk.

Unlike Tanger and many other REITs, EPR’s movie theaters, ski resorts, and attraction-oriented properties are not only problematic to release but associated with only a small number of tenants.

Source: EPR Q1 Supplemental

On the plus side, EPR has minimal lease renewals prior to 2024. That isn’t as meaningful given the low percentage of rent collection, but we expect that to improve when the rent deferral period ends.

Source: EPR Investor Presentation

Even with management's optimistic tilt, they are expecting approximately 50% rent collection for full year 2020. EPR’s recognized rent will be significantly higher which is a trend we are seeing across all REITs with collection issues.

This has implications beyond GAAP accounting in SEC filings - the 2020 dividend required to maintain REIT status will be dictated by the degree of revenue recognized rather than collected.

Balance Sheet and Dividend

The outlook for EPR's balance sheet and liquidity is far brighter than its portfolio.

Source: EPR April 21st Update

To start, EPR believes its cash burn permits at least a year and a half of normal operations.

Source: EPR Q1 Supplemental

Property-level mortgages are shown above and many are expensive with double-digit interest rates. The benefit to this structure is the ability to walk away from property-level obligations. Although less popular, both Brookfield Property REIT (BPYU) (BPY) and The Macerich Company (MAC) implement a similar strategy. Walking away from a property mitigates downside risk but guarantees the loss of rents from the location.

Source: EPR Q1 Supplemental

EPR's pre-coronavirus leverage profile was solid overall and contributed to its favorable long-term returns (up until recently, a club that has more member than just EPR). End of March figures were still healthy but deteriorated from Q4 2019.

Source: EPR Q1 Supplemental

Q1 did not cover the dividend by FFO and had a .99x payout ratio by adjusted FFO. Predictable to those cognizant of its industry exposures, EPR suspended its common distributions.

It did not mention the goal of reinstating the dividend in Q3 or Q4 or if certain conditions improve. That’s not uncommon for REITs with meaningful exposure to harder hit segments of the commercial real estate market.

Source: EPR Q1 Supplemental

Another positive on the balance sheet side is EPR's maturity schedule. It will be at least 2022 before the firm runs into trouble and not until late 2023 after accounting for liquidity of approximately $900 million.

Source: EPR Q1 Supplemental

EPR is at the lowest rung of investment grade with a negative outlook from both Fitch and S&P. EPR will face additional problems if it's downgraded to junk. Given the potentially compromised business models and near zero revenue collection of most or all of its major tenants, this is a material risk for EPR.

Source: EPR Q1 Supplemental

It's still well off violating any covenants thanks to management's prudent balance sheet management prior to the crisis. If the firm were to suffer a major write-down in its asset values, which is a risk in Q2, it's possible the 60% limitation on total debt/total assets could be violated putting the firm's solvency into question.

Our estimates do not indicate that's likely but it’s also a real possibility if AMC or another major tenant were to collapse completely. Without an event of that magnitude, it’s unlikely for the note covenants to be violated in the near term.

Source: EPR Q1 Supplemental

The absolute numbers shown above are either "good" (Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA) or "decent" (3.1x fixed-charge coverage ratio) outside of those associated with the dividend. A fixed-charge ratio below 3.0 signals trouble, however.

The writing has been on the wall for EPR since early March and we recommend investors dependent on dividend income to look elsewhere.

That said, significant accrued revenue means EPR will pay some kind of dividend in 2020. If the lockdowns are eased responsibly but quickly, which seems less likely given the news out today regarding California, EPR’s situation improves dramatically. Its tenants’ sensitivity to these measures is elevated on an absolute basis and even compared to more susceptible peers.

Conclusion

EPR is an interesting position. The REIT's balance sheet remains intact with ample liquidity and an investment grade rating, albeit barely in all cases. Its tenants’ businesses, however, face incredible adversity. We hope they recover quickly but we cannot ignore reality.

Given where we think 2020's FFO will fall, EPR trades at an ~8x FFO multiple which is cheap but not sufficiently distressed to earn our investment dollars, particularly without a dividend.

For comparison, Tanger has a better balance sheet and trades below a 4x multiple. And for all the challenges it faces, it’s easier and considerably cheaper for Tanger to release its properties compared to EPR.

EPR’s tough tenant situation, coupled with its potential slide toward junk status, is too speculative to warrant even a Speculative Buy rating. For investors concerned the state shutdowns may be prolonged or reinstated, EPR is not the best REIT pick despite the firm’s great long-term track record.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

A Preferred Path To Safe Income During Turbulent Times Today we are formally announcing the all-new iREIT Preferred REIT Tracker in which we provide data on 100% of REIT preferreds and all of the exchange-listed "baby bonds." The average REIT preferred stock can be bought for an average 20% discount to their par value, which is typically $25.00, and currently provide an average dividend yield of roughly 7% (excludes hotels and malls). The FASTEST GROWING REIT Service on Seeking Alpha!





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.