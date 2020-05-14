All Weather, Fair Weather, No Weather Dividend Stocks

We present examples, and suggest that you should run your portfolio like a sports team, but you get to pick only the all stars.

This introduces the need to discriminate between different types of stocks.

When the tide goes out you discover who's been swimming naked. The pandemic has revealed that many stocks aren't as solid as investors might have believed.

Co-written by Robert & Sam Kovacs

“Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked” Probably one of my favorite Warren Buffett quotes.

With global lockdowns having taken place throughout the past two months, people have been staying in, while many companies have seen the tide go out. Many of them, including some of our picks, were hit badly. We aren’t scared of saying this, unlike many, we are totally transparent in following up on our worst performing stock picks (like we recently did in our article on Oneok (OKE).

Thankfully we were mostly able to limit the impact of the worst performers, since we had adjusted our portfolios to prepare for the next recession last August. In our article –which is still available – on “what a recession proof stock looks like”, we concluded:

Investors are always discounting their vision of the future into prices of stocks. When the crowd becomes overly pessimistic stock prices go down. Investors are less pessimistic about some sectors. These will go down less. They are also less pessimistic about certain stocks: those with large moats, large brand and name awareness and long staying power during and after the recession. With this information at hand, an astute dividend investor would adjust weights in his portfolio to trim cyclical sectors, and remove any unproven speculative stocks.

We’ve since then adopted a new terminology to classify dividend stocks: all weather, fair weather, no weather.

Source: Open Domain

We’ve been using this terminology quite a bit in our articles during the past two months, and we believe it deserves an article to clarify what is implied by each category, and how it can influence the curation of your dividend portfolio.

Credit is due to Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater for the idea of the terminology. Bridgewater have a portfolio called an “all weather portfolio”, which is allocated between commodities, bond & stocks, and which has been remarkably successful.

We believe investors can be successful investing only in equities as long as they are extremely disciplined in the way they approach dividend investing.

By being able to classify stocks in “all weather, fair weather & no weather” categories, it will help individuals shape a portfolio which will ensure that they can meet their goals.

So let’s walk through this classification, starting at the bottom of the totem pole with “No Weather” stocks.

What makes a “No Weather” stock?

A no weather stock is one which you shouldn’t own under any condition. These stocks will always have at least one of the 3 following qualities:

Inferior business model: non competitive products or services, slow to adapt.

Badly run: excessive financial leverage, poor margins, bad cost control.

Unfriendly to shareholders: excessive management compensation, unhealthy dividend policy, reluctant to return profits to shareholders.

Source: Open Domain

If you were looking to purchase a small local business, and I came up to you and said: I’ve found this company for you, its products suck, the competition is crushing it, its unprofitable and all the managers take excessive salaries…

Would you be interested? Probably not. Maybe you’d think: but I could get it at a great price and turn it around. After all, as humans, we’re suckers for a good underdog turnaround story. It is why we love movies like Rocky, Rudy, Moneyball, Coach Carter. There is science that backs this.

But you don’t want to run your portfolio with underdogs. You want to run your portfolio like you run a sports team, and it should be the All Star game everyday. First, you won’t get a seat on the board of these stocks, there is nothing you can do to turn them around, but to hope management does a good job. Too often, this doesn’t happen, and you end up sinking your money with your emotions as the “no weather” stocks continue to do worse.

While we believe we do quite a good job at picking do well, we believe the numbers suggest we do even better at finding stocks which should be avoided at all costs. During the past year we’ve written on a number of these stocks, which have gone lower time and time again. (Maybe we should be in the short-selling business?)

Here are a few examples of such stocks which we have covered in the last year.

If you had invested a flat amount in these stocks, as of today you’d have lost 59.8% of your money. Now even my most risky positions which have had the worst performance in the last few months haven’t suffered that much.

I think I won’t have too much trouble convincing you that you shouldn’t invest in these stocks, weather in spring, fall, summer or winter.

Don’t invest in these stocks, do yourself a favor. If there are red flags in every direction you look, or even just in a few key areas, stay away. You don’t need to be a hero, you need to get enough dividends to retire comfortably and support yourself and your loved ones.

What is the difference between “Fair Weather” & “All Weather” stocks?

Most investors will naturally think of some stocks as no weather stocks. The distinction between fair weather and all weather stocks is somewhat more subtle.

Source: Open Domain

Fair weather stocks are good businesses, with good management teams. They are well run, and quite shareholder friendly. But they are dependent on the ups and downs of economic activity, and while they do very good when the weather is fair, as soon as fall arrives they show signs of weakness, only to slump severely in winter.

This isn’t to say that some don’t survive winter, but extreme pressure is put on them. They lack the resilience which all weather stocks have.

We believe that there are individual dividend stocks which have “all weather” attributes. As we write this, you probably have some names come to mind. We’re talking about companies which have fantastic business models, are well run, are shareholder friendly and hold a dominating or secure position in their market. These are stocks whose operations ensure they will continue to pay their dividends through thick and thin, which are run in a way that ensure they can weather the storm & which are committed to returning profits to their shareholders.

All weather stocks might have moats which secure their business. This is a concept Buffett & Munger have talked about a lot. They might also be managed in such a way that they have the financial position and reserves to weather any storm. Obviously, there are certain sectors which are more resilient to all stages of the economic cycle: utilities, consumer staples & healthcare stocks come into mind. But there are superior, sleep well at night, evergreen dividend stocks in all sectors.

All weather stocks are few and far apart. In our sense, it is the reason why we wouldn’t buy an index fund like the S&P 500 SPDR (SPY). In our minds, there aren’t 500 all weather stocks in the S&P 500. Why would we want to own stocks with weights assigned with no regard to their risk or to the nature of their business, but only considering market cap.

Examples of Fair Weather stocks

I will give a few examples of fair weather stocks which we have covered, many of which we own. Most stocks of good companies would land up in the fair weather category. It is quite rare that a stock would be considered “all weather”. I’ll link our latest article on each to the company name.

You get the idea. Most consumer discretionary stocks land here. Most financials land here. Most energy stocks land here. Most REITs land here. Most businesses aren’t too sheltered from economic contraction.

Examples of All Weather stocks

Now we get to the good stuff. The all weather dividend stocks. These are stocks which tick all of these boxes:

Very good business model with a competitive edge.

Very well run business with high quality financials.

Very shareholder friendly.

Resilient through downturns due to the nature of the business, its position in its market, superior financials, or all 3.

Naturally you will think of the healthcare stocks. Naturally you’ll think of utilities. Naturally you’ll think of consumer staples.

But every sector has some all weather stocks. Obviously having weathered many past recessions is a good indicator of a stock which can make the list. Paying growing dividends through all environments also is. Being a large cap stock also helps, because of the diversity of the operations.

Here are 1 or more all weather stocks per sector.

COMMUNICATIONS SERVICE

AT&T (T): This dividend king doesn’t need an introduction. The business is a massive cash cow and dividends have been paid for decades. (Read our latest article)

Comcast (CMCSA): Comcast has a stronghold in its market, despite competition from the likes of Netflix (NFLX), it has an interesting future with its Peacock service. (Read our latest article).

INDUSTRIALS

3M (MMM): The industrial giant has lived through so many recessions and is still as relevant as ever. The dividend is as safe as they come, with a multidecade history of dividend growth. (Read our latest article)

Union Pacific (UNP): The company enjoys a duopoly in its market. It has played an essential role in America’s economic infrastructure for over 150 years (Read our latest article).

Waste Management (WM): The company’s business model is extremely resilient as waste collection is an evergreen business model. (Read our latest article)

TECHNOLOGY

IBM (IBM): The technology giant has been growing its dividend for decades. The competitive landscape has given the company lots of trouble, yet they managed to turn their ship around, and we recently purchased the shares. (Read our latest article)

Intel (INTC): A large part of technological infrastructure relies on Intel’s tech. We suggested that Intel could be the perfect tech recession stock last summer, and so far it hasn’t disappointed. (Read our latest article).

Cisco (CSCO): These super large tech companies are on the list because they are so important in their industry that they have a stronghold position. This is the case for Cisco. (Read our latest article)

Oracle (ORCL): The world’s second largest second software company also has a stronghold. While growth has been low in past years it remains as we called it “the archetype of the superior tech dividend stock”. (Read our latest article)

Texas Instruments (TXN): The company has a fantastic history of increasing dividends, of being shareholder focused, and well running its operations. (Read our latest article)

CONSUMER STAPLES

Procter & Gamble (PG) (read our latest article), Clorox (CLX) (read our latest article) are your typical consumer good stocks which have strong demand in all markets.

Philip Morris (PM) (read our latest article) and Altria (MO) (read our latest article): the two sister cigarette companies have a product which its consumers wants through all environments. They are successfully navigating a transition towards a smokeless world.

Pepsico (PEP) (read our latest article), and Molson Coors (TAP) (read our latest article) are defensive food and beverage stocks which are in demand in all markets.

HEALTHCARE

Here you get your big healthcare companies which you all know. Stocks like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) (read our latest article), & Pfizer (PFE) (read our latest article)make their way to this list.

UTILITIES

You then have utilities. Utilities often run their own little monopolies which makes them super attractive. There are many to pick from but some of our favorite picks include Southern (SO) (read our latest article), WEC Energy (WEC) (read our latest article) & DTE Energy (DTE) (read our latest article).

CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY

Very few consumer discretionary stocks will be considered all weather because of the nature of this business which depends, well, on discretionary spending. Some super high quality names can nonetheless be considered all weather, like Nike (NKE), or Home Depot (HD) (read our latest article).

FINANCIALS

In the financials sector, you could take a pick at the large bulge bracket banks. Since the last financial crisis, they are forced to have buffers which ensure their safety, and as we saw last time around, they are too big to fail. If we had to pick one, we’d pick Bank of America (BAC).

REITS

Many REITs have been crumbling, but some are particularly resilient, and a few can be considered all weather REITs. Realty Income (O), comes to mind here.

MATERIALS

The materials sector also has a few all weather dividend stocks. A notable example would be Air Products & Chemicals (APD).

ENERGY

In energy it becomes even harder to find stocks which can be considered all weather, but if we had to pick one it would be Chevron (CVX).

Conclusions: Implications for your portfolio

Obviously all these stocks on the list are debatable, but in our opinion these are SWAN stocks which you can gift to widows & orphans. As you can see, we’ve covered all of the ones we’ve mentioned except O, APD & BAC…you can probably expect articles coming soon.

These aren’t the only all weather stocks in the market. This should be stressed, as we can anticipate the “why didn’t xyz make it to your list?” comments. As stated above these are examples, which are meant to provoke thoughts of the key differences between all weather and fair weather stocks.

We also don’t believe all of these stocks are buys at these prices. Some of them are, though.

The implications for your portfolio are that if you’re using a buy & hold approach, or a mostly buy and hold approach (we do sell stocks to increase our income sometimes), you should strongly tilt your portfolio towards all weather stocks.

Everything else that we have said always holds: buying at a good value, with strong dividend strength, and when momentum is at least decent. But your portfolio should have a core of “all weather” stocks. The exact weight will depend on you and your willingness to take on risk. You might decide to go as low as 60% all weather stocks, 40% fair weather.

We’d generally recommend somewhere in the 70% to 80% range for a SWAN portfolio. Fair weather businesses can boost returns and show fabulous growth in dividends during good times. They will get hit hard when the going gets tough, but they still deserve a position in your portfolio.

It only makes sense that you want to adjust your exposure as to reduce the impact that high risk stocks can have on your portfolio.

In fact writing this article has motivated us to write another article where we will create an all weather dividend portfolio from scratch.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL, RL,DKS, OKE, VLO, CVI, OMC, IPG, DHIL, LAZ, T, CMCSA, MMM, UNP, IBM, CSCO, ORCL, TXN, CLX, PM, MO, TAP, JNJ, PFE, WEC, DTE, SO, HD, O, BAC, CVX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.