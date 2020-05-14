1 Of These 2 Safe High-Yield Blue Chips Is My Next Retirement Portfolio Buy

Like all my recommendations, 3M and BMO should only be owned as part of a well diversified and prudently risk managed portfolio. Any money you need within the next 3 years (non-discretionary) should NEVER be invested in the stock market (that's what cash/bonds are for).

Bank of Montreal is the 34th safest bank in the world by credit rating, yields 7%, and hasn't cut its dividend since 1829. It's about 45% undervalued and an anti-bubble/ultra value buy with 25% CAGR consensus total return potential through 2022.

3M is a 10/11 SWAN quality dividend king with a 4.5% yield, the highest it's been in 25 years. It's 24% undervalued and a potentially strong buy.

This week's Friday buys (representing 1.5% of my investable capital) will be either 3M or Bank of Montreal.

I'm not a market timer, but a disciplined long-term income growth investor. Thus, I ignore the market's short-term volatility and buy on a steady schedule each week.

My "What I'm Buying Next" series highlights the top Dividend Kings Phoenix Watchlist companies that I'm considering buying for my personal retirement portfolio.

Phoenix is a collection of the highest quality companies in America, or indeed the world. They are companies that are most likely to rise from the ashes of this recession and soar to new heights.

Fundamental Stats On Phoenix Watchlist

average quality score: 10.1/11 SWAN quality vs. 9.6 average dividend aristocrat

average dividend safety score: 4.7/5 vs. 4.6 average dividend aristocrat (about 3% dividend cut risk in this recession)

average payout ratio: 52% vs. 61% industry safety guideline

average debt/capital: 41% vs. 44% industry safety guideline

average yield: 3.4% vs. 2.1% S&P 500 and 2.5% aristocrats

average discount to fair value: 13% vs. 35% overvalued S&P 500

average dividend growth streak: 23.8 years vs. 25+ aristocrats, 20+ Graham Standard of Excellence

average 5-year dividend growth rate: 11.7% CAGR vs. 8.3% CAGR average aristocrat

average long-term analyst growth consensus: 9.9% CAGR vs. 7.1% CAGR average aristocrat, 6% to 7% CAGR S&P 500 historical norm

average forward P/E: 16.2 vs. 22.0 S&P 500

average earnings yield: 6.2% vs. 4.5% S&P 500

average PEG ratio: 1.64 vs. 2.59 S&P 500

average return on capital: 130% (86th% Industry Percentile, Very High Quality/Wide Moat according to Joel Greenblatt)

average 13-year median ROC: 114%(stable moat/quality)

average 5-year ROC trend: +5% CAGR (stable moat/quality)

average S&P credit rating: A vs A- average aristocrat

average annual volatility: 24.0% vs. 22.5% average aristocrat (and 26% average Master List stock)

average market cap: $120 billion (mega-cap)

average 5-year total return potential: 3.4% yield + 9.9% CAGR long-term growth + 2.8% CAGR valuation boost = 16.1% CAGR (12% to 21% CAGR with 25% margin of error)

These 62 companies represent the quintessential Buffett "wonderful companies at fair prices."

These are also companies with about double the consensus return potential of the broader market.

That's courtesy of stacking various alpha strategies on top of each other.

Phoenix isn't focused on one strategy but represents a balanced mix of growth, value, and core blue chip companies.

Phoenix Portfolio Stock Style

It's balanced by sectors as well, with exposure to every part of the US and global economy.

It follows the following risk-management rules because avoiding permanent losses is the first step to long-term financial success.

My personal strategy for this recession is as follows.

Currently buying 1 company each Friday off the Phoenix Watchlist

Starting Wednesday buy 1 Phoenix company per day, for half the amount of money, each day (tracking the DK Phoenix portfolio's buys).

Maintain about 30% cash/bond allocation in my personal Phoenix portfolio (part of my overall retirement portfolio) while waiting for the eventual correction that is historically inevitable

(Source: Guggenheim Partners, Ned Davis Research)

With the broader market now historically 35% overvalued, the market is poised for something bad happening that switches sentiment from risk on to risk-off.

Since 1945 we've averaged a 5% to 9% pullback every six months, a correction of 10% to 19% every 2.5 years.

We're currently in a bear market, which historically sees stocks fall for 12 months by 27% before bottoming.

Due to the unprecedented nature of this crisis, we could be looking at another 40+% market crash, which takes twice as long, historically speaking, to bottom, and nearly four times as long for stocks to recover to new record highs.

I don't try to time the market or speculate about when individual companies will bottom.

Numerous studies show that not even professional traders, armed with the most advanced quantitative and technical models can do this consistently.

Jim Simons is objectively the greatest short-term trader in history. Simons is the founder of Renaissance Technologies, the most successful hedge fund in history.

Ph.D. in Mathematics from Berkeley

BS in Mathematics from MIT

Renaissance's Medallion fund, now only available to company employees, has recorded 39% CAGR total returns...after fees, since 1988. That's a 27,000 fold increase in wealth and over $100 billion in profits. It's literally the greatest investing track record in history made possible by

the most advanced quant algos ever devised (literally by rocket scientists and statisticians from Stanford, MIT, and other leading universities)

running on the most powerful supercomputers available

fed by real-time data from around the world

data provided by fiber-optic lines and microwave transmitters to give Renaissance Tech nanosecond lead times over its peers

making millions of daily trades and making 1% profit/losses on each one

being right 52% of the time

Simons and Renaissance do NOT time the market as we think of it. They are micro traders jumping in and out of positions in seconds or less.

When it comes to timing the bottom of a correction not even Simons can do it. He nearly abandoned his time tested, profit minting strategy to short the market on December 24th, 2018.

A colleague talked him out of losing billions by shorting the market ahead of what proved to be a 31% rally during the 2nd best year for stocks in 20 years.

My point is that if you're certain you know what the market is going to do in the short term, you're likely to be wrong.

The worst thing you could do in an investing environment like this is assuming there is only a singular path forward. The second worst thing you could do is assume you know exactly what that path is. The market is likely to continue confounding investors of all shapes and sizes so it's best to keep an open mind from here." - Ben Carlson

Which is why I don't speculate about the short term, but only focus on fundamentals, valuation, and making reasonable and prudent deals with my savings.

So let's take a look at the two Phoenix watchlist companies I'm considering buying for my retirement portfolio on Friday.

3M (MMM): A Dividend King That Can Survive And Likely Thrive After This Recession

As always I begin each company review with a dividend safety analysis.

2020 FCF payout ratio consensus: 90% vs. 60% safe for this industry

Debt/Capital: 59% vs. 40% safe

Debt/EBITDA: 2.3 vs. 3.0 or less safe

Interest Coverage Ratio: 16.8 vs. 8+ safe

S&P Credit Rating: A+, negative outlook (0.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

Moody's Credit Rating: A+ negative outlook (0.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

Dividend Growth Streak: 62 years Vs. 20+ Graham Standard of Excellence, Dividend Aristocrat & King

Piotroski F-score: 4/9 vs. 4+ safe, 7+ very safe = low short-term bankruptcy risk

Altman Z-score: 3.92 vs. 3+ very safe = very low long-term bankruptcy risk

Beneish M-score: -2.71 vs. -2.22 or less safe = low accounting fraud risk

Safety Rating: 4/5 above-average (4% to 6% cut risk in this recession, 1% in a normal recession) - negative outlook

Overall quality: 10/11 SWAN

Credit rating agencies are not overly concerned about 3M's balance sheet which has been placed on a negative outlook for a possible downgrade to A credit rating. The difference between A and A+ in terms of bankruptcy risk over 30 years is 0.06%.

Why is S&P and Moody's considering downgrading 3M?

We recently downgraded 3M to 'A+' from 'AA-' due to higher-than-expected leverage as well as potential environmental liabilities related to perfluoroalkoxy alkanes (PFAS). The outlook is negative." - S&P

A deeper dive on that earlier downgrade is from the February 24th note.

3M Downgraded To 'A+' On Continued End-Market Pressure, High Leverage; Outlook Negative 3M Co.'s end-market challenges, primarily stemming from continued weakness in China, automotive, and electronics, coupled with additional debt to finance its recent acquisition of Acelity L.P., will result in prolonged high leverage for the rating, in our view.

Moreover, potential perfluoroalkoxy alkanes (PFAS) liabilities remain an overhang to the rating. We have not quantified potential reserves or settlements, but adverse events could significantly weaken the company's already stretched credit metrics.

As a result, we are lowering our ratings on 3M, including our issuer-credit rating to 'A+' from 'AA-' and our short-term rating to 'A-1' from 'A-1+'. The rating outlook is negative.

The negative outlook reflects the potential that we could lower the rating further if the company fails to improve its debt to EBITDA to below 2x and maintain free operating cash flow (FOCF) to debt above 25% over the next 12-24 months. This could occur if the company experiences further reserves or settlements over environmental or product liabilities, and/or if the company's underperforming end markets remain weak from muted global economic growth." - S&P

MMM has $4.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents but the potential PFAS liabilities are unknown. The company settled with Minnesota for $850 million but individual cases and class actions are driving some estimates of final legal costs to $10 billion.

3M has set aside an additional $235 million to cover legal claims, but some estimates of the ultimate cost exceed $10 billion. "You can kind of see at its infancy how this could become a very large problem," said Peter Kelso, the complex analytics principal at environmental consulting firm Roux Associates. "This [PFAS] is somewhat like asbestos in that it's very ubiquitous, which means it's pretty much everywhere." - Star Tribune

Of course, those are worst-case scenario estimates. Bloomberg's economist division estimated JNJ's peak potential talcum powder liabilities at $15 billion and even courtroom losses tend to be overturned on appeal, or drastically reduced.

However, rising leverage (above 2.0 that is what rating agencies generally want for AA-rated companies) is a concern given the current global recession.

MMM just reported April organic sales were down 12%.

April sales results were largely in line with month-to-date trends we discussed during our first-quarter earnings call."

Moody's last updated MMM on March 24th when it also downgraded the company based on macroeconomic and PFAS concerns.

After several years of raising debt to support a more aggressive shareholder return policy and acquisitions, near-term weakness and heightened uncertainty in most of 3M's end markets now cast doubt on the company's ability to keep leverage at levels commensurate with our prior expectations when 3M undertook the 2019 Acelity acquisition... The outlook change to negative reflects an increasing likelihood that 3M's leverage and related financial risk will remain higher than anticipated over the next two years, considering Moody's expectation of weaker earnings in 2020 that will accompany peak borrowing levels as well as uncertainty surrounding the timing and size of future payments related to ongoing environmental liabilities. Since 3M undertook a capital allocation program in 2016 that involved a planned use of debt to fund sizeable share repurchases over a five-year period, the company had done well to maintain debt-to-EBITDA at close to 2.0x as earnings growth offset increased debt levels. Although this measure increased to over 2.5x (pro forma) at the end of 2019 as a result of the debt-financed acquisitions, Moody's had expected debt-to-EBITDA to return to the low-2.0x range by 2021, assuming only flat earnings growth in 2020 and slow improvement thereafter. However, due to anticipated weakness in most customer end markets stemming from what could be a deep and protracted period of declining demand as exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis, Moody's believes that revenue and margins will decline meaningfully in 2020. As such, the rating agency expects that 3M's debt-to-EBITDA will climb above 3x in 2020 and could remain elevated for some time. As well, Moody's estimates that free cash flow over the next couple of years -- although estimated to be substantially positive as the company manages through market weakness -- will meaningfully trail the $2 billion to $3 billion that 3M typically generates annually, possibly further exacerbated by payments consequential to the company's growing scope of environmental liabilities. " - Moody's

In the coming years MMM is going to have to emphasize deleveraging over buybacks though management's commitment to the dividend remains strong.

From a capital allocation perspective, our long-term strategy remains unchanged. Our first priority is to invest in our business; and second, maintaining our dividend; and lastly, flexible deployment for M&A and share repurchases... We have already implemented sharp spending reductions, including a global hiring freeze, limiting our use of temporary contract workers and cutting indirect costs across the enterprise. In total, we expect these reductions to result in cost savings of $350 million to $400 million in the second quarter. We're also adjusting CapEx plans as we delay or experience slowdowns in certain projects. And we have suspended our share repurchase programs as of March 20. Importantly, we remain committed to our dividend as a high priority for capital allocation." - CEO Michael Roman Q1 conference call

3M continues to enjoy strong access to capital markets including an April $1.75 bond offering at an average rate of 3.2%.

Upcoming debt maturities include $1.2 billion for this year, which cash on the balance sheet can cover almost four times over.

(Source: YCharts)

Even if MMM were downgraded to an A credit rating it would still have access to low borrowing and refinancing costs.

With PFAS liability related charges totaling $565 million in the last two quarters, even that risk factor isn't likely to sink 3M's dividend safety to 3/5 average, representing 8% to 12% cut risk in this recession.

I am watching the consensus FCF payout ratio, however, which has now climbed to 90%.

3M's highest payout ratio during a recession in the past two decades was 46% and it's now expected to be double that this year and FCF estimates could continue to decline.

2021 FCF payout ratio consensus: 68% vs. 60% safe

2022 FCF payout ratio consensus: 59% vs. 60% safe

If 3M achieves its expected growth, then by 2022 it would be upgraded to a 5/5 safety company (0.5% normal recession cut risk, 2% to 3% this recession). That assumes leverage does rise above the 3.0 safe level for the industry.

I have 3M on a negative outlook, just like the rating agencies, but that doesn't require a safety downgrade at this time. And here's why.

3M's free cash flow is expected to recover nicely in the coming years, +39%, and +22% in 2021 and 2022, respectively after falling 29% this year.

Remember that free cash flow is what's left over after running the business and investing in growth. It's what funds buybacks (now suspended), dividends (a top priority according to management) and repays debt.

Even if 3M's FCF payout ratio were to rise to over 100% this year, that merely means it would have to cover the shortfall with cash, of which it has $4.3 billion right now.

3M's cash position has actually been trending higher in recent years, and thus even if the recession ends up lasting into 2021 it's still likely to be able to preserve its dividend growth streak of 62 years.

Mind you next year's dividend hike could be paltry, a token $0.01 per quarter even.

However, the reason that I'm considering 3M for my Friday buy is two-fold.

First, despite its recent setbacks, including negative growth in 2019 and 2020 due to the trade war followed by the pandemic this year, 3M remains an excellent wide-moat business run by brilliant 3/3 quality management.

First, let's consider the business model. I define "wide moat" as sustained profitability in the top 25% of peers.

Operating margin in the top 6% of industrials

Net margin in top 9%

return on equity top 1%

return on assets top 7%

return on capital (Greenblatt's gold standard of quality and moatiness): top 9%

average profitability: top 6%

Despite being in a down part of the industry cycle, 3M's trailing 12-month return on capital is still 46%. Not just is that in the top 9% of its industry, it's a good amount on an absolute basis.

It's true that ROC has been falling 4.4% CAGR over the last 5-years, but remember this is a cyclical industry that was hit hard by the trade conflict last year and now an unprecedented global economic shutdown.

3M's 13-year median ROC is 58% which is where profitability is likely to return once the pandemic ends and the economy begins to recover over the coming years.

Management quality is 3/3 excellent, a rating that agrees with Morningstar's assessment.

Despite early difficulties that have led to multiple guidance cuts since the summer of 2018, we are reaffirming our Exemplary stewardship rating for 3M, though we are watching closely for 3M's response to its PFAS concerns, capital allocation, and ability to deliver on its targets, which could eventually trigger a downgrade. Michael Roman became CEO on July 1, 2018, taking over for well-regarded predecessor Inge Thulin. He has been with 3M for over 30 years. In his prior capacity as chief operating officer and executive vice president, Roman had purview over the firm's international operations as well as its then-five business segments. Before serving as COO, Roman was head of the Industrial business group." - Morningstar

I remain confident that Mike Roman, who has been with 3M for over three decades and was COO during the golden age of cost-cutting ($17 billion in the last 19 years) will be able to improve 3M's profitability once the economic storm has passed.

But like Morningstar, I am watching 3M's profitability metrics over time, as well as how it handles the complex issues surrounding PFAS and leverage.

Management quality scores are based on both capital allocation over time (profitability vs. peers) and dividend friendliness. That means a dedication to a conservative balance sheet and consistent dedication to annual dividend hikes.

20+ years is the Graham standard of excellence, and so what I use as the basis for most companies with wide moats getting a 3/3 management quality score.

3M's 62-year streak qualifies it for that score, but should profitability deteriorate, or leverage result in a riskier dividend, then 3M would be downgraded to 9/11 blue chip quality or even 8/11 above-average.

For now, given the available facts, it remains a dominant industry giant, with a very attractive and safe yield.

3M is trading at a 4.5% yield which is one of the highest levels it's had in the past 25 years. In fact, over the last quarter-century, the yield has only been above 3.25% 7.4% of the time.

Why am I considering 3M for this week's buy? Simply because the best time to buy any quality dividend stock is when it's trading at the best valuations in years or even decades.

If not now, then when? Keep in mind we don't know whether the market is going to retest March 23rd's lows (3M hit $114 and a 5.2% yield then).

If I do end up buying 3M on Friday, it won't be as an "all in, this is the bottom" bet. Rather it would be a prudent and reasonable allocation of a small fraction of my capital (about 1.5% of buying power).

3M fair value: $173 (Morningstar estimate $170)

current price: $131.45

Yield: 4.5%

discount to fair value: 24%

DK rating: potentially strong buy (if you're comfortable with the risk profile)

5-year total return potential: 7% to 17% CAGR

consensus total return potential through 2022: 14% CAGR

By no means am I saying 3M is a screaming buy.

It's merely a wonderful company trading at the most attractive valuations in years.

If it grows as expected through 2022, and returns to its historical 18 to 19 P/E (during a period of 4.4% growth vs. 5.5% CAGR current consensus) then total returns nearly double that of the S&P 500 are on offer.

Over the past 20 years, 3M has grown as expected 91% of the time, within a reasonable margin of error.

Thus, I consider it a potentially great deal for conserve high-yield investors seeking the security of a dividend king during these troubled economic times.

Bank Of Montreal: 7% Yield And No Dividend Cuts Since 1829

Banks are naturally cyclical and earnings can be volatile in a recession due to the leverage built into fractional reserve banking.

Here is Morningstar's summary about Canadian banks, highlighting the key parts of the risk profile.

Today's debate is not about EPS; it is about capital adequacy and the solvency of the financial system. If the whole economy falls apart in an unprecedented way, this could put enough strain on the banks and the financial system to the point where "no one is safe." Because of the increasing uncertainty around the economic outlook, and especially with regards to higher potential downside, we believe it is appropriate to increase the uncertainty rating for all of the Canadian banks, at least until the fallout becomes more predictable. Canada is also in a potentially precarious position, as Canadian consumers have generally been increasing their overall debt levels and financial leverage, with Canadian consumers at levels that surpass that of U.S. consumers back in 2007. Canada has also been dealing with elevated property markets, and an increasing shift of the mortgage market into the uninsured space. All of these items increase the potential risks and the potential strain the financial system may come under as COVID-19 develops." - Morningstar

However, while the risks to all banks are higher due to the worst recession in 75 years, it's also true that when it comes to safe dividends in banking, no one comes close to matching Canadian bank's legendary dividend records.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) hasn't cut since 1873

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) hasn't cut since 1868

Toronto-Dominion (NYSE:TD) hasn't cut since 1857

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) hasn't cut since 1833

Bank of Montreal (BMO) hasn't cut since 1829

What makes Canada's bank dividends so safe?

2020 EPS payout ratio consensus: 59% vs. 50% safe for this industry

Debt/Capital: 6% vs. 50% safe

S&P Credit Rating: A+ stable outlook (0.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

Fitch Credit Rating: AA- negative outlook (0.55% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

Moody's Credit Rating: AA stable (0.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

Dividend Growth Streak: 8 years but no cuts since 1829 (191 years)

Beneish M-score: -2.5 vs. -2.22 or less safe = low accounting fraud risk

Safety Score: 4/5 above-average (4% to 6% dividend cut risk in this recession)

The answer lies in the nature of Canada's inherently more stable banking system.

Why Canada Didn't Have a Banking Crisis in 2008 [T]he stability of the Canadian banking system is not a one-off event," the authors note. "In Canada the banking system was created as a system of large financial institutions whose size and diversification enhanced their robustness.... In the [United States] the fragmented nature of the banking system created financial institutions that were small and fragile. In response the [United States] developed strong financial markets and a labyrinthine set of regulations for financial institutions." The contrast is striking. While in 2008 and 2009 the United States experienced bank failures, bailouts, and the worst recession since the 1930s, Canada had no bank failures, no bailouts, and its recession was less severe than either that of the early 1980s or early 1990s. Long before 2008 in the United States, there were the failures of the private investment bank Jay Cooke and Co. (the 1873 crisis), the Knickerbocker Trust (the 1907 panic), and the runs on banks that deepened the Great Depression. Although Canada's economy suffered a collapse equally as dramatic as America's in the 1930s, not one of its banks failed. "The twin weaknesses of the American financial system -- a commercial banking system divided along state lines and volatile financial markets in which a 'shadow banking system' of unregulated or lightly regulated investment banks and other financial intermediaries participated -- produced a series of financial panics," the authors write. "There were major banking panics in 1837, 1857, 1873, 1893, and 1907, and minor panics in 1839, 1884, and 1890." - National Bureau of Economic Research (emphasis added)

Why is Canada's banking system so stable? Here's Morningstar's Eric Compton explaining:

Canadian regulation also makes it more difficult for bad credit to be issued in many ways, including mandatory insurance and standards on riskier mortgage loans, not having a government-sponsored enterprise like the government-subsidized mortgage securitization market, and forcing banks to hold more of the risk on their own balance sheets. These factors help contribute to better absolute risk reduction in the system, as well as regulatory economies of scale." - Morningstar

Canadian banks are some of the best capitalized on earth, especially when compared to the 10 largest US banks by assets.

Bank Debt/Capital S&P Credit Rating 2020 EPS Consensus Growth BMO 6% A+ -22% RY 10% AA- -17% CM 14% A+ -17% TD 17% AA- -23% BNS 17% A+ -22% PNC 27% A- -43% C 28% BBB+ -59% BAC 32% A- -45% JPM 37% A- -53% USB 40% A+ -40% WFC 42% A- -76% GS 42% BBB+ -33% TFC 46% A- -27% COF 49% BBB -118% MS 56% BBB+ -25%

Leverage magnifies gains and losses, and Canadian banks are simply a lot less leveraged. That's because regulators make them hold a larger percentage of loans on their balance sheets. That also results in very conservative lending practices.

The result is that about 30% of the consensus losses this year are explained purely by a bank's debt/capital ratio.

The rest is explained by the nature of each bank's loan book, with riskier lenders (like Capital One) expected to post negative profits.

And it's not just S&P that considers Canadian banks to be among the safest on earth.

When using credit ratings from all three rating agencies here's how the Canadian banks stack up.

RY #12

TD #13

BNS #28

BMO #33

CM #35

American banks don't crack the top 50 globally by credit rating nor do any large US banks make the top 10 in North America.

In Canada, there is an effective oligopoly with 6 big banks, that are highly regulated, but who collectively control 90% of the banking system. The lack of completion is something the government allows in exchange for having just a few giants to keep an eye on.

Here's Moody's explaining its Aa2 (AA equivalent credit rating).

The Bank of Montreal's (BMO) Aa2 long-term senior debt rating and the ratings of several subsidiaries reflect the bank's a3 baseline credit assessment (BCA) and the application of Moody's advanced loss given failure analysis to its assumed liabilities at failure, as well as the positive impact of government support. The strength and stability of the recurring earnings from BMO's Canadian personal and commercial (P&C) banking franchise remain its primary credit strength. BMO's Canadian retail market shares are below peer average, but it has low double-digit market shares across all significant retail financial services and products, providing scale and earnings power in its home market. BMO's BCA is also supported by its strong domestic commercial lending business, which provides stable and predictable earnings, and strong liquidity and capital relative to Canadian peers. These credit strengths are partially offset by the challenges associated with the bank's sizeable capital markets activities and a commitment to growing the competitive US middle market capital markets business, which increases BMO's exposure to a business that Moody's views as prone to structural volatility and risk management challenges." - Moody's

In Canada, where BMO gets 60% of its profit from, it's #4 in market share. The US business is a fast-growth catalyst though Canadian banks lack the same wide moat pricing power they enjoy domestically.

BMO's exposure to energy is the highest of any Canadian banks, though its exposure to residential mortgages is the lowest.

Due to being nationally diversified, Canada's banks actually have very little solvency risk from the worst oil crash in history.

By contrast, many US banks have higher oil & gas exposure, as much as 11% in the case of Goldman.

That's not to say that BMO's oil & gas portfolio isn't a risk factor. In total it has $12.9 billion in energy loans. $3.6 billion or 28% of that is to junk bond rated US oil producers who are at high risk of defaulting should oil prices not recover soon.

Goldman expects oil to recover to $50...in 2022 once the pandemic is over and air travel returns to normal levels.

Of course, given that $13 billion in energy loans make up just 1.5% of the bank's $880 billion in assets, you can see why I'm not overly concerned about BMO's dividend safety.

Currently, just 0.31% of BMO's loans are impaired, vs. 1.44% for US banks.

Actual loan losses are 0.23%, three times less than JPM, the gold standard of US banks.

The bottom line is that BMO's 7% yielding dividend remains at relatively low risk of a cut (4% to 6% in this recession, 1% in a normal recession).

BMO's consensus payout ratio hitting 59% this year is not a big reason for concern as it hit 73% in the Great Recession.

Safe bank dividends are a deeply ingrained institution in Canada where pensions and retirees own them for say yield and there is no political pressure for dividend cuts (unlike in the US).

2020 fair value: $77 (Morningstar estimate $78)

Current price: $44.6

discount to fair value: 42%

DK rating: potentially very strong buy (if you're comfortable with the risk profile)

5-year total return potential: 16% to 23% CAGR

consensus total return potential through 2022:

BMO has a 4.8% CAGR long-term growth consensus from 11 analysts who cover it. That's not very fast but it compares favorably to JPM's 5% CAGR.

But even modest growth combined with a safe 7% yield and significant multiple expansion can result in impressive long-term total returns.

forward P/E: 8.1

historical P/E (last 11 years, low-interest rate, high banking regulatory era): 11 to 11.5

If BMO grows as expected through 2022 and returns to its historical P/E of about 11.3/ high-yield investors could not just enjoy a safe 7% yield, but 25% CAGR total returns as well.

BMO, despite a cyclical business model, meets or beats its growth forecasts 82% to 90% of the time.

Thus, you can see that buying BMO at these recessionary valuations represents not just a potentially good deal, but a very high-probability/low-risk use of long-term discretionary savings.

Bottom Line: No Matter The Economy Or Broader Market Valuations Smart Long-Term Investments Are Always Available

I don't know what the market WILL do next, no one does.

What's LIKELY to happen is that an overheated market, which has ignored the pandemic/economic risks for a month, will likely decline in the coming weeks or months.

Like all good long-term investors, my portfolio strategy doesn't try to avoid risk but manage it.

The goal isn't to speculate about market tops or bottoms but make a reasonable and prudent plan that's most likely to achieve my long-term goals.

buying high-quality companies with high returns on capital

with strong cash flows and balance sheets to protect and grow dividends even in a recession

run by competent and trustworthy management with a track record of adapting to economic/industry shocks

bought at reasonable to attractive valuations

held for 5+ years (unless the thesis breaks)

cash/bond allocation sufficient to buy opportunistically during inevitable but impossible to predict market downturns

3M and Bank of Montreal are the two companies I'm considering this week.

Both have strengths and weaknesses potential investors need to consider.

However, while neither will be spared the pain of this recession, both are likely to not just survive the recession but thrive when the pandemic ends and the economy gradually recovers.

With both companies now trading at their lowest valuations and highest yields in years (in the case of 3M a quarter-century), anyone looking for generous and safe income should consider both companies.

As part of a well-diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio, you're likely to be pleased with the results 5+ years from now.

