CoreCivic: 17% Dividend Yield, Selling Below Book Value

This article deals with a sensitive subject - prisons, more precisely, US prisons. Regardless of which side of the argument one takes, sadly, society still needs prisons, and probably always will. If you're OK with the idea of investing in them, please read on.

The two largest publicly-traded US prison operators are CoreCivic, (CXW) and The GEO Group, (GEO), which are both REITs. CXW focuses on US properties only, while GEO also has a bit of overseas exposure. It was formed in 1983.

CXW is the nation's largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. As of 12/31/19, through its CoreCivic Safety segment, CXW operated 50 correctional and detention facilities, 43 of which it owned, with a total design capacity of approximately 73,000 beds. Its CoreCivic Community segment owns and operates 29 residential reentry centers with a total design capacity of approximately 5,000 beds. Its CoreCivic Properties segment owns 28 properties for lease to third parties and used by government agencies, totaling 2.4 million square feet. (from CXW site)

CXW also offers various rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, religious services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment, as well as food services, work and recreational programs, and healthcare services, such as medical, dental, and mental health services. In addition, it leases its facilities to third-party operators.

CXW's shares came under a lot of pressure in 2015-2016 as the Department of Justice issued a memo directing the Federal Bureau of Prisons - the BOP, to decrease facility renewals of private prison operators. CXW fell all the way from ~$40.00 to under $15.00, while GEO fell from the high $20's to the low teens. It subsequently recovered to the mid-$30s, but has fallen to $10.35 in the market pullback.

More recently, CXW has fallen out of favor with certain big bank lenders, such as JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), which announced in March 2019 that it was withdrawing from doing any financing deals in the future with prisons as a result of its ongoing evaluations of the costs and benefits of serving different industries. Wells Fargo also announced in January 2019 that it was reducing its relationship with the prison industry as part of its "environmental and social risk management" process.

CXW's management was able to successfully refinance part of its debt in December 2019 with a new $250.0 million Senior Secured Term Loan B (Term Loan). The new Term Loan bears interest at a rate of LIBOR plus 4.50%, with a 1.00% LIBOR floor, and has a five-year maturity.

They used the net proceeds from the Term Loan to fund a portion of the previously announced redemption of the company’s $325 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.125% senior notes due 2020 on January 1, 2020.

CXW's next major maturity is in 2022, when it has 15.6% of its total debt coming due, after which, 2023 and 2024 will see major maturities:

(CXW site)

~54% of CXW's $2.297B debt load is on a fixed rate, $1.2B, and $1.07B is on floating rates, with an overall effective rate of 4.72%:

(CXW site)

Liquidity:

As of 3/31/20, CXW had over $335M in cash and $155M of availability on its revolving credit facility, in addition to a $350M accordion feature under its credit facility.

Earnings:

In 2019, CXW had good growth in revenue, operating income, adjusted EBITDA, FFO, and normalized FFO/Share. Management was conservative with dividend growth, which was only 2.33%. The share count was flat, so the FFO growth improved the dividend payout ratio down to 67.18%, vs. 74.46% in 2018. The AFFO payout ratio improved by 13.5%, down to 68.22%, vs. 78.9% in 2018:

Moving forward to Q1 '20, the FFO and AFFO growth reversed year-over-year, with a subsequent rise in leverage:

(CXW site)

Although revenue was up slightly in Q1 '20, adjusted EBITDA, operating income, FFO, and normalized FFO all retreated.

Sequentially, CXW's various earnings plateaued in Q3 and Q2 '19:

CXW's top customer is ICE, which comprises 28% of its revenues, followed by US Marshals, at 20%. The Bureau of Prisons, which had formerly been a larger customer, only accounted for 3% of Q1 '20 revenues. One factor in CXW's favor is that 14 of its 21 federal contracts have monthly fixed payment provisions, and the remaining seven are smaller contracts. In addition, its state facilities have "very stable populations, usually in the 90% to 100% occupancy level." (Q1 call)

(CXW site)

ICE had the biggest impact on CXW's operations in Q1 2020:

"ICE's total detention population is approximately 30,000 nationwide, which is a sharp decline from their population net year-end 2019 of roughly 43,000 detainees. The largest impact has been the result of reduced activity at the southwest border and the federal government's decision to deny entry at the border to asylum seekers and anyone crossing the border without proper documentation in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. These factors have resulted in a reduction in the number of people being apprehended and detained by ICE. Beyond the uncertainty of how long the pandemic will play out, we are also uncertain on how long the federal government will keep these border restrictions in place. As our largest customer, representing approximately 28% of our revenue in the first quarter, this reduction in utilization has a material effect on our near-term earnings, but as of now, there is no indication that the pandemic will have a long-term impact on ICE demand for our real estate solutions. Utilization trends for the United States Marshals Service, the Federal Bureau of Prisons, and most of our state partners have modestly declined as a result of COVID-19. This is due to disruptions in the criminal justice system as the number of courts in session and prosecutions have declined and with many state and local government agencies deciding to release certain offenders to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. With some states already starting to reopen their economies and even more following similar plans over the next few months, we expect a coinciding gradual resumption of these government activities returning to pre-pandemic levels." (Q1 '20 earnings call)

2020 Guidance:

As a result of the uncertainty stemming from its customers' future resumption of normal practices, CXW's management withdrew its previous 2020 guidance.

That guidance had called for 2020 normalized FFO/share of $2.30 to $2.40, which would've have given CXW a payout ratio of 76.5% to 73.33%.

A drop to the same $.54 quarterly level as Q1 '20 for Q2-4, would bring the full year 2020 payout ratio to ~81%.

The economic shutdowns will affect federal and state tax revenues, with subsequent budgetary constraints. This will vary state by state, depending upon the length of their particular shutdowns and economic base.

CXW's CEO commented on this on the Q1 call: "We have the experience to weather these challenges as we did successfully during the last recession and drawdown economic recovery. To date, we have not seen any negative budgetary impacts to our contracts, but we are prepared to address these situations and mitigate our risks should they arise."

COVID-19 Update:

The CEO said on the Q1 '20 earnings call:

On March 19, we had our first confirmed case that affected a staff member and on March 28 was when we had our first resident that was a confirmed case. As of Tuesday of this week, we had 148 staff cases and 1,630 confirmed resident cases. These are not necessarily active cases, just cases that we confirmed over the last 60-plus days. To put this in perspective, we have approximately 15,000 employees working for the company at an average of 56,000 residents in our 70-plus prisons, detention and community correction facilities over the last 60 days. The vast majority of the confirmed cases we have had were asymptomatic at the time of testing, which is consistent with what other correctional systems around the country are reporting. Our total compensated populations have declined by an additional 2,000 offenders or 3% since the end of March through the end of April, again most of which are ICE and Marshals detainees. Management revenue for April was 3% lower than March, excluding the impact of 1 fewer day in April compared with March." "Our property segment, which produces about 12% of our net operating income and consists of 57 properties, including with our most recent portfolio acquisition completed in January 2020, 45 properties leased to the federal government through the General Services Administration and 7 properties leased to state agencies. Although most of the tenants in this segment temporarily closed their offices by order of the agencies leasing the properties, we do not currently expect the financial performance of our property segment to be materially affected by COVID-19. And with 99% of the revenue in this segment generated from federal and state governments, we do not expect any rent concessions, lease modifications or any bad debts."

Dividends:

At $10.35, CXW yields 17%, with a trailing 69.84% payout ratio, while rival GEO yields 17.14%. The five-year dividend growth rate is -2.52% - management cut the dividend from $.54 to $.42 in Q4 '16, while GEO dropped its payout from $.70 to $.47 in Q1 '17.

The stronger earnings in Q2 and Q3 '19 resulted in lower payout ratios of ~66% to 70%, vs. the 75.86% in Q4'19 and Q1 '20. GEO also yields 17%, with a payout ratio of ~71%.

Taxes:

Of the $1.75 that CXW paid out for 2019, there was ~12.7% in return of capital, with the vast majority being treated as ordinary dividends.

Financials:

CXW's ROA, ROE, and operating margin have declined somewhat over the past four quarters. Although GEO's ROA and ROE ratios look better, its operating margin is lower, and CXW's debt leverage is much lower:

Valuations:

CXW is selling for 91% of book value, and also looks cheaper than GEO on an EV/EBITDA basis. The two companies have nearly identical market caps and very similar prices/share.

Summary:

We rate CXW a contrarian Buy. Even though US prison populations have declined somewhat, the US still has the largest prison population in the world, and there continues to be overcrowding issues.

With the fallout from COVID-19 impacting state governments, and potentially causing them to seek alternatives to their current prison arrangements, it could be that CXW will be able to further expand and diversify its client base over the next few years. There's certainly political risk here, but, over the long term, we don't foresee the need for CXW's services disappearing.

All tables by www.DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings. We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else. We offer a wide range of income vehicles, some of which are holding up much better than the market in this latest pullback, while many others are bouncing back from their lows.



Disclosure: I am/we are long CXW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service has featured options selling for dividend stocks since 2009.

It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.



Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.