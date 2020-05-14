IPO Update: NuZee Readies $5 Million IPO

The IPO is priced excessively, so I'll be staying away.

NUZE is a tiny company with highly uneven results and heavy operational cash burn.

The firm makes single serve pour-over coffee products for its own brands and for others.

NuZee has proposed terms for its U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

NuZee (OTCQB:NUZE) has filed to raise $5 million in an IPO of its common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company sells coffee products under its own brands as well as third party products.

NUZE is a tiny company that has produced highly uneven results, is burning through cash from operations and is asking investors to pay an astronomical multiple for the IPO.

My opinion is to AVOID it.

Company & Technology

Vista, California-based NuZee was founded in 2011 to manufacture and provide single-serve pour-over coffee products in the US and Japan.

Management is headed by Founder, CEO, Treasurer and Director Masateru Higashida.

NuZee markets its products through its own brands NuZee, Coffee Blenders, and Twin Peaks Coffee and provides branded products under brands such as Kraft Heinz’s Gevalia Kafee and Royal Cup Coffee & Tea brands as well as Copper Cow Coffee, Alumbre Coffee, C&C Hawaii Coffee, Lion Coffee, Idyllwild Coffee and Virgin Islands Coffee.

The company’s primary product line is the Barista ‘high end product line’ that management believes includes some of the ‘best coffee available in a single serve application in the world.’

The firm commenced marketing its Twin Peaks products line exclusively on Amazon under the company’s accelerator program that commenced in April 2019.

The firm also has a Pine Ranch product line of tea bag-style coffee that is available in two distinct roasts, a medium roast called “Smooth Blend” and a dark roast called “Bold Blend”.

The firm expects to market Pine Ranch directly to consumers starting in 2020.

Customer Acquisition

The firm’s Barista product line will be distributed through traditional retail channels that do not use “pay for placement” distributors and through co-packaging agreements.

The firm’s Pine Ranch product line is currently marketed at a wholesale level to retailers with plans for direct-to-consumer operations in 2020.

NuZee also distributes samples of its products for marketing purposes.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue have been increasing as the firm has grown its operations, per the table below:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended March 31,2020 295.9% Fiscal Yr. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 253.1% Fiscal Yr. Ended Sept. 30, 2018 204.9%

Source: Company registration statement

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was 0.1x in the most recent six-month period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended March 31,2020 0.1 Fiscal Yr. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 0.1

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the US coffee market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The main factor driving forecast market growth is the rising demand for fresh ground coffee pods that provide customers with premium coffee experience as well as other ready-to-drink coffee products.

A growing number of coffee drinkers are willing to purchase single-serve coffee machines ‘to recreate the coffee shop experience at home,’ or simply to enjoy the convenience of an easy-to-use single serve product.

There are currently over 25 million single-serve coffee machines in use in the U.S. The report stated that ‘single-serve brewer household penetration rates in the largest cities in the United States and Western Europe range from approximately 23% to 75%.’

Major competitors that provide or are developing single-serve coffee products include:

Eight O' Clock Coffee (TACO.BO)

J. M. Smucker (SJM)

Jacobs Douwe Egberts

Keurig Green Mountain (KDP)

Starbucks (SBUX)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

NUZE’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Uneven topline revenue

Variable and now low gross profit and gross margin

Significant operating losses

Growing use of cash in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended March 31,2020 $ 939,600 30.6% Fiscal Yr. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 1,793,590 29.1% Fiscal Yr. Ended Sept. 30, 2018 $ 1,388,972 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended March 31,2020 $ 19,735 -92.5% Fiscal Yr. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 295,117 339.1% Fiscal Yr. Ended Sept. 30, 2018 $ 67,217 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended March 31,2020 2.10% Fiscal Yr. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 16.45% Fiscal Yr. Ended Sept. 30, 2018 4.84% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended March 31,2020 $ (5,943,730) -632.6% Fiscal Yr. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (12,104,165) -674.9% Fiscal Yr. Ended Sept. 30, 2018 $ (3,617,969) -260.5% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended March 31,2020 $ (5,953,473) Fiscal Yr. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (12,214,936) Fiscal Yr. Ended Sept. 30, 2018 $ (3,569,592) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended March 31,2020 $ (2,235,752) Fiscal Yr. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (4,400,601) Fiscal Yr. Ended Sept. 30, 2018 $ (2,310,756)

As of March 31, 2020, the firm had $623,617 in cash and $1.6 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending March 31, 2020 was a negative ($5.7 million).

IPO Details

NUZE intends to sell 555,555 shares of common stock at an expected price of $9.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $5.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $128.3 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 3.89%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

Our management will have broad discretion to allocate the net proceeds to us from this offering and investors will be relying on the judgment of our management regarding the application of the proceeds from this offering. We reserve the right to change the use of these proceeds as a result of certain contingencies such as competitive developments, the results of our marketing efforts, acquisition and investment opportunities and other factors.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is The Benchmark Company.

Commentary

NuZee is a tiny company with an annual revenue run rate of under $2 million.

The firm’s financials have shown significant variability and NUZE is burning through cash from operations at a high rate.

Selling, G&A expenses are increasing as revenues increase, which is a negative signal as to marketing efficiency.

The market opportunity for single serve coffee products appears to have significant growth prospects ahead.

With more persons working remotely and from home as a result of the Covid19 pandemic, one could infer that single-serve coffee products may have additional growth prospects in the few years ahead.

As to valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay an enterprise value to revenue multiple of nearly 64x.

In my view, that multiple is fanciful and clearly excessive, given management’s lack of evidence that it can grow revenue significantly or generate anything other than losses and cash burn.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: May, 2020.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.