Katherine Hargis - Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary

Marshall Dodson - President, CEO & Interim CFO

This call includes forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this call, including risk factors discussed in our 2019 Form 10-K and other reports most recently filed with the SEC, including our Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2020 to be filed on May 15, 2020 which are housed on our website at keyenergy.com.

This call also include references to non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our previously posted earnings release, which can be found on our website for a reconciliation of any non-GAAP financial measures provided in this call to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

Marshall Dodson

Thanks, Katherine, and good morning everyone listening to today's call. Suffice it to say we're living in interesting times. On March 6, we completed our previously announced out of core restructuring, converting $230 million of term loan debt into equity and putting in place a new $50 million term loan that included $30 million of new cash for the company. Days later, we began to experience the shocks to the oil markets, the shutdown due to COVID-19 virus. And the impact these events were having on our customers operations, cash flows and spending.

Activity fell through April as our customers further reduced their spending, due to both the low oil prices as well as the lack of a market in which to sell their crude, curtailing completion and maintenance activities as they also showed in production.

Today, activity seems to be more stable with more of a normal cadence of customer activity, albeit at today's very low levels. With activity falling, our team reacted quickly reducing causes our activity self. Given the high labor cost component of most of our services, the bulk of these cost reductions came in the form of reductions in our employee base.

Today, we've reduced our total workforce by over 500 people nearly 30%. And if taken the opportunity to approach our business differently, allowing us to reduce our G&A workforce by over 30%. We've moved to adjust our labor rates down to today's business with our employees taking on average at 12% wage reduction. Well, we evaluated our employee wages for each role in each market differently. All of our employees had been impacted by wage and bonus reductions, fewer hours work, less overtime and benefit reductions, like the suspension of matching contributions under our 401k program.

We also reduced compensation for our Board of Directors and our Executive Management team, including me. We're also taking steps to reduce the other costs in our business in addition to labor, and we're working with some of our customers on ways we can work together to reduce their costs as well as ours in delivering our services.

We'll begin with the first quarter results, then come back around to where our cost structure sits today. Our revenues for the first quarter came in at $75.3 million, down $9.8 million from the fourth quarter. Revenues in the first two months of 2020 were fairly flat from the end of 2019 as expected before falling in March.

Our net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $109 million with $170.6 million gain from our debt restructuring as compared to a net loss of $30.2 million in the fourth quarter with negative adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 million in the first quarter of 2020. As compared to $3 million of negative adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2019. The negative adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2020 includes approximately $1 million in costs from unemployment taxes, and the fourth quarter of 2019 also includes a $5 million charge taken in the quarter for ongoing litigation.

In the first quarter of 2020, our rig services segment generated revenues of $47.9 million as compared to fourth quarter 2019 revenues of $53.2 million. We averaged 117 rigs working in the first quarter versus an average of 132 rigs working in the fourth quarter. Rig hours were approximately 101,000 hours in the first quarter of 2020, with completion activity accounted for 14% of those hours as compared to 13% of the fourth quarter hours. In April, completion activity fell with April completion hours about 40% lower from average we've been running over the past six months.

We exited Q1 at 95 average rigs as compared to the 117 for the quarter. And so far in May, we're averaging between 50 and 60 average rigs working. Revenue per rig hour increased 2% to $473 an hour in the first quarter from $463 an hour in the fourth quarter. Due to the geographic mix as activity in the Permian Basin fell more severely than in other markets. And working with our customers in response to the falling oil prices, we're getting price discounts generally in the high single-digits to low double-digit range.

Income before income taxes was $3.3 million with adjusted EBITDA of $7.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to income before income taxes of $2.7 million and adjusted EBITDA of $8.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Our results in the first quarter of 2020 were impacted by the Q1 effect of employment taxes, impacting margins 80 basis points as well as the impact of the lower activity due to Q1 whether, customer actions and labor inefficiency while reducing our costs. Income before income tax has benefited from lower depreciation expense.

Revenues in our Fluid Management services segment were $13 million in the first quarter, down from $15.2 million in the fourth quarter. Our truck hours fell to about 105,000 hours in the first quarter of 2020. The loss before income taxes was $23.9 million and adjusted EBITDA was $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to income before income taxes of $0.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 million in the first -- fourth quarter of 2019. The quarter-on-quarter decline in adjusted EBITDA was due largely to lower activity, primarily in the Gulf Coast as a result of low oil prices.

Revenue per truck hour was $124 an hour in the first quarter, compared to $130 per hour in the fourth quarter. Loss before income taxes includes an impairment charge of $23.7 billion in the first quarter of 2020. Our Fluid online activity has been the most resilient in the phase of lower oil prices. Though it's uncertain how that will progress over the second quarter. With the lower oil prices, we've had a number of inquiries from firms and customers looking to use frac [indiscernible] to hold oil and in the Permian Basin our fleet of tanks suitable for this is nearly fully utilized.

Revenues in our Fishing and Rental segment were $9.6 million as compared to fourth quarter 2019 revenues of $11 million, with most of the decline been in the Permian Basin and central marketplaces with lower completion activity somewhat offset by growth in the Bakken. The loss before income taxes was $19.8 million in the first quarter of 2020, as compared to a loss before income taxes of $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The loss before income taxes in the first quarter of 2020 includes an impairment charge of $17.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2020, compares to adjusted EBITDA $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, with a quarter-on-quarter decline being due to the lower activity.

Our coil Tubing Services generated revenues of $4.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. This compared to $5.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. While our average number of working larger units increased to 1.4 from 0.9 average units in the fourth quarter. Pricing fell about 15% in the quarter from Q4 levels due to slower activity in the market.

Loss before income taxes was $1 million in the first quarter of 2020, as compared to income before income taxes of $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, largely as a result of price.

Income before income taxes in the fourth quarter benefited from a gain on asset sales of $2 million that did not reoccur in the first quarter of 2020. Our activity in this segment was most impacted by the COVID-19 virus. With some customers primarily in the northeast postponing work as a result.

G&A in the first quarter of 2020 was $15.3 million as compared to $25.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 with lots of moving pieces in both periods. G&A for the first quarter of 2020 includes $2.3 million of costs associated with the company's restructuring, a credit of $4.3 million related to a restructuring related concession on some accrued professional fees, and $0.7 million in severance costs. G&A for the fourth quarter of 2019, includes a $2.7 million gain due to the forfeiture of certain equity awards $3.5 million in severance cost, and $4 million in fees and expenses associated with the company's restructuring and a charge of $5 million associated with ongoing litigation. Excluding these items, G&A for the first quarter of 2020 was $16.6 million.

As I mentioned earlier in March, we began a number of steps that will reduce our G&A going forward. The result of these steps is it by the end of the second quarter will be on a G&A run rate of between $11 million and $12 million a quarter. We continue to evaluate additional ways to bring down our -- bring our overhead cost down.

Depreciation expense was $10.2 million in the first quarter of 2020, as compared to $13.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. As I mentioned in the segment discussions, we recorded an impairment charge of $41.2 million in the first quarter of 2020, to reduce the [current] value of our FMS and FRS assets to fair value as we determined the decline in oil prices and our activity would be a triggering event.

In completing that assessment, we did not impair assets in our rig services or Coil Tubing services segments. Interest expense for the first quarter 2020 was $8.2 million, and that amount includes about two-thirds of a quarter’s interest under our prior term loan. Going forward, we'd expect our interest expense to be around $1.8 million a quarter. Under the terms of our new term loan, we have the ability to pay interest in time for the first two years of the loan. We expect that we will take advantage of this feature for at least 2020.

Cash Flow used in operations was $18.4 million in the first quarter of 2020. Capital expenditures were $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2020. We had $1.8 million in proceeds from asset sales largely real estate in the first quarter of 2020. Our capital spending for 2020 will be minimal. We're targeting around $5 million or less before the benefit of any asset sale proceeds. As of March 31, 2020, Key had unrestricted cash of $25.6 million. This compares to cash at year-end 2019 of $14.4 million.

Our ABL facility remains undrawn ended March 31, 2020, we had borrowing capacity of $10.1 million for total liquidity of $35.8 million. As of April 30, 2020, we had $26.1 million in cash and $10.1 million of borrowing capacity under our ABL facility.

In closing, while this market is very challenging, I'm confident in the team we have today with strong and experienced leadership from the field up.

In many ways, this may be the most challenging downturn any of us have faced. But I believe we're well positioned to Key to emerge from this as a different Key, a field drilling company focused on our employees who are delivering great customer satisfaction with efficient and safe service. And that along with the lower cost structure, I believe, will ultimately drive better returns when the market recovers.

A replay of this call can be accessed on our website at keyenergy.com under the investor relations tab. Also under the investor relations tab, we've posted a schedule of our quarterly rigging truck hours. Thank you all for joining us today.

