CEVA Inc. Operational Leverage Has High Potential To Produce Another Positive Earnings Surprise

Their business model potentially contains a huge amount of operational leverage, even a little revenue growth should go almost straight to the bottom line.

While mobile phones could still be a headwind, the company is increasingly diversifying away from handsets.

But it also increasingly has a stake in IoT solutions like sensors, which benefit from all that coming connectivity.

The company remains well positioned to profit from the explosion in connectivity, like 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth and the like.

Last January, we introduced our readers to CEVA Inc. (CEVA), which designs and licenses signal processors and other chips. The investment thesis is simply this:

The handset and base station business will get a jolt from 5G.

The company will benefit from the growth in other industries like IoT, automotive and industry 4.0.

The capital light model allows for significant operational leverage.

Of course that article was written when Covid-19 was an emerging problem in China, not a global health pandemic upending the world economy, and in the meantime the company also produced its Q1 figures.

So in the light of these events we inquire whether the investment thesis still holds. The share price, like that of so many other companies has been all over the place but in a familiar pattern:

The longer-term performance of the company clearly shows the dip caused by the ZTE issue and then the slowdown in handsets. The figure doesn't yet include Q1 data.

Data by YCharts

GAAP profitability went down next to nothing, but as we will argue below, we see reasons to be optimistic here.

Covid pandemic and growth vectors

The company is making the adjustments of working from home and virtual meetings, including sales pitches. The neat side effect is cost savings, which in this environment is pretty essential (even if CEVA has a very solid balance sheet with $151M in cash and equivalents at the end of Q1 and no debt).

Here are the main items moving the needle in Q1:

5G RAN and WiFi 6 the main growth areas

The Chinese handset market was hit quite hard in Q1 by the pandemic

Apple's cheap iPhone

IoT is surprising on the upside

ZTE is once again an important customer

Automotive is only a story for a few years out at the earliest so the present slump isn't affecting the company.

The company has broadened its 5G technology beyond baseband. For instance, it is offering 5G OpenRAN (radio access network, as to distinguish it from the core in the 5G network architecture), which allows carriers avoid supplier lock-in, for instance from the Chinese suppliers (Q1CC):

So, we are the only company that can enable those companies to get into the market and take advantage of O-RAN and provide portion either in the antenna side or in the base station. So, that’s about the 5G RAN in general, which is we build throughout the year a big entry barrier for any company, including those that wants to build antenna.

Then there is their new DSP (digital signal processor, the traditional mainstay business for the company) the XC16, from the Q1CC:

We are the only company that can offer DSP like XC16 that take you not just to what people are thinking today about 5G, which is the mobile broadband, the smartphone, but also the next generation of the Phase 2, where people start putting into place autonomous driving, smart manufacturing, remote medical, things that we start seeing today at the back of the coronavirus. So, we are here in a position as the only viable, proven supplier to take advantage of the 5G.

While the Chinese handset market was a headwind in Q1 as a result of the lockdown, the pandemic has largely been overcome so Q2 looks set to recover in Q2 onwards.

What's more, the Chinese handset headwind was compensated by the introduction of a cheap iPhone early in the year rather than September.

Nevertheless, their handset unit sales (111M) were outpaced by the non-handset unit sales (150M), which is a first and more a reflection in the growth of the latter and the addition of sensor fusion (through the acquisition of Hillcrest Labs last year) and Bluetooth chip sales also particularly strong.

The sensor fusion (part of the IoT) which management sees plenty of opportunities as use cases expand both on the consumer as well on the industrial side (Q1CC):

it’s a highly fragmented market and what we are looking here is just the trend that we are expanding and we are extending our customer base and the addressable market.

A couple of years back the company was hit by the US government taking action against Chinese telecom equipment company ZTE (which was accused of breaching sanctions on Iran) and that caused considerable headwinds.

Now ZTE is actually booming building 5G infrastructure with 45 contracts and won a 29% share of a $5.2B contract for China Mobile, and CEVA is riding on the coattails here.

Their base station and IoT business is doing very well with product shipments up 76% y/y, and (Q1CC):

we saw the sequential decrease in the new categories that we called out base station and IoT was only 9%. This is overall very low compared to any first quarter we ever had before.

WiFi 6 (or 802.11ax) and more especially its extension in the 1200MHz band, WiFi6E. The latter five-folds the speed of WiFi 6 offerering speeds that rival those of 5G which is why Cisco predicts that nearly 60% of the mobile data traffic will be offloaded to WiFi by 2022 worldwide and the market will sell 2.2B units (up from 300M today) by 2024. From that linked article:

Wireless IP to take advantage of Wi-Fi 6E will be essential for those who want to jump on this bandwagon. CEVA tells me that this will only require a simple upgrade in its RivieraWaves 802.1ax IP (you’ll need some work in the RF stage as well). The IP will be released as soon as the standard is ratified. You can learn more about RivieraWaves Wi-Fi HERE.

Summarizing one can say that the handset market is depressed, but this is compensated by the base station market and IoT, the 13 new deals the company signed in the quarter were all for 5G network or IoT connections or applications, from the earnings PR:

Customers' target markets include 5G for base station RAN, 5G fixed wireless access and 5G backhaul, Wi-Fi 6 for IoT devices, true wireless stereo earbuds, vision and AI for drones, and voice assistants for a range of smart home and IoT devices. Geographically, four of the deals signed were in China, four were in Europe, three were in the U.S. and two were in the APAC region, including Japan.

The quote also gives a nice idea of the varied exposure the company has with respect to end markets, which was again underlined on the Q1CC.

We have the IP portfolio, we have computer vision, we have sound, we have of course Bluetooth, people wants to build a lot of earbuds, hearing aid. So, I cannot say that there is a starter. It’s all over the place. And the uniqueness of CEVA is our synergistic portfolio. The people that are building any connected device, they need connectivity, they need some form of sensing, whether it’s a camera sensor or microphone sensor or RMU sensor. They need something and they find it in one-stop when it comes to us.

Basically the reason to get excited about CEVA is that they are in connection (5G, WiFi, Bluetooth, etc.) but also in much of the stuff that takes advantage of connection. And all of this is set to explode.

But that's not even the whole story, the other part is the financial leverage we see coming.

Q1 results

From the 10-Q:

Revenue growth was brisk (39% y/y) but sequential growth was actually negative, which is no surprise as Q1 is seasonally the weakest quarter, from the earnings deck:

And here is a geographical and sectoral breakdown (10-Q):

What was a bit of a disappointment is the $1M decline in research grants. On the cost side there was a pretty large ($0.9M) reservation for bad debts, as one of its customers got into Covid-19 related financial stress.

The company surprised on the upside, with revenue coming in nearly 10% better than expected and non-GAAP EPS at $0.11, which was 6 cent better than expectations.

OpEx contained $2.9M of share based compensation, $0.6M of amortization and $0.9M of allowance for bad debt. Non-GAAP OpEx was $19M for the quarter.

Guidance

The company withdrew licensing guidance for royalties income, but the license fees are still expected to increase by $2M-$4M. Royalties are of course more difficult to predict as the company isn't the one receiving the orders. Non-GAAP OpEx is guided at $17M-$18M, well below the $19M of Q1.

Handset sales could very well continue to be a drag in Q2, from the Q1CC:

The question mark is about smartphone. People are saying that Q2 will be weaker than Q1 and then there will be some gradual recovery, may be L-shape, maybe V-shape, nobody really knows how it will go there.

Cash

We give you the operational cash flow from the 10-Q:

Even in their seasonally weakest quarters, cash flow from operations is solidly in the black and below you can see how it evolved the last years (not yet including Q1):

Data by YCharts

That is, it has gone down quite a bit the last two years as the company has been investing in R&D (again not yet including Q1 figures):

Data by YCharts

These have been investments that should start to produce a pay-off right about now. The math is actually quite simple. The pandemic is forcing the company to curtail cost, in part this is already happening more or less automatically (less travel, trade shows etc.).

We noted above that non-GAAP OpEx is guided at $17M-$18M, well below the $19M of Q1. Add to that the seasonal nature of revenues and the roughly 90% gross margin (non-GAAP) and there is room for tremendous operational leverage.

Much of the revenue growth happening in Q2 and subsequent quarters will flow straight to the bottom line. Then there are the share buybacks. Despite rising share based compensation (not yet including Q1 figures), the share count has been held stable:

Data by YCharts

The board just approved another 700K buyback program and quite frankly, with all that cash and positive cash flow, they can easily afford it.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

The shares have been considerably more expensive in the past which looks like an opportunity with the explosion in connectivity and IoT in the early innings and operational leverage at the point of kicking in seriously.

Analyst expect a non-GAAP EPS of $0.47 this year rising to $0.74 next year, from SA:

We're a little surprised at the low estimates for Q2-4 2020, but assume it's on the limited visibility for royalty revenues. This could create a pretty favorable backlog for extending the upward quarterly surprises. Given that R&D expenses will actually decline in dollar terms, any revenue growth would do that.

Conclusion

We recently wrote of another company (Inseego) benefiting from the 5G build out that it was at the right time with the right products. The same seems to hold true for CEVA, with a difference.

Compared to Inseego (INSG), which went from supplying to one carrier with a products having a limited market to supplying multiple (11 and counting) carriers with a products that have a much larger market, the bonanza probably isn't quite as dramatic for CEVA.

But it doesn't have to be as unlike Inseego, CEVA isn't a manufacturer. It's income consists of license revenue, research grants and royalties. It doesn't have production cost.

Hence its gross margins are much higher than those of Inseego's carrier business (which are 19.4%, although that will rise a bit in coming quarters), coming in at almost 90%.

With OpEx declining in dollar terms, virtually all revenue growth will go straight to the bottom line, a pretty unbeatable proposition, we think, especially since analyst aren't factoring this in on the basis of limited visibility in royalties and continued handset headwinds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CEVA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.