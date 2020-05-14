AbbVie Plus Allergan: Reasonable Valuation And Dynamic Dividend Growth

Over the last five years, investors were rewarded with robust dividend increases.

The acquisition of Allergan provides a significant degree of diversification but comes with integration risks and increased debt.

Humira provides over half of the company's revenues and will face competition from biosimilars in the coming years.

Since AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) split from Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in 2013, the company has nearly doubled revenues, growing from $18.8 billion following the spin-off to $33.3 billion in 2019. Humira, the number one selling drug worldwide, is the driver of that growth. However, that medication represents approximately 55% of the company's revenues and will face biosimilar competition in the US in 2023.

Consequently, many investors view AbbVie as a one-trick pony, doomed to a Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD)-like existence in the years ahead.

After the shares bottomed in late March, the stock price increased markedly. Unlike many firms, however, the company is in possession of a possible game-changer. AbbVie's acquisition of Allergan (NYSE:AGN) was finalized this month and provides the firm with an immediate dose of diversification for its product portfolio.

I see AbbVie as a company offering a rapidly growing dividend with an enticing yield. While there are real headwinds facing the firm, AbbVie could represent the type of risk/reward profile dividend growth investors seek.

Overview And Recent Results

In Q1, AbbVie posted YoY revenue growth a hair above 10%. Although international sales of Humira fell 14.9%, U.S. sales rose 13.7%. This resulted in an overall Q1 sales increase of 5.8% for the drug.

Q1 sales of Imbruvica totaled $1.2 billion, growing by 20.6% YoY. Research by Adroit Market Research model a CAGR of 26.5% for that medication through 2025.

Venclexta sales more than doubled to $317 million in Q1.

Management projects combined sales for Venclexta and Imbruvica will total $9 billion by 2025. That represents an approximate doubling of the current sales and will provide around $4.5 billion in additional revenues.

AbbVie's Skyrizi, a treatment for psoriasis, and Rinvoq are relatively new additions to AbbVie's portfolio, having gained FDA approval in April and August, respectively.

"Patients love Skyrizi, it's a big contender. It's four shots a year and appears to be incredibly effective. AbbVie already knows how to sell this drug." Mark Lebwohl, Waldman Chair of Dermatology, Icahn School of Medicine

Skyrizi, hailed as a potential blockbuster drug, notched $300 million in sales. Research by Fortune Business Insights has the global psoriasis treatment market valued at well over $18 billion, with projections that it will roughly double to over $37.6 billion by 2025. There are estimates that Skyrizi revenues will reach $1.74 billion by 2023. I'll note that AbbVie has a great deal of competition in this field: however, Skyrizi has additional potential applications.

Source: Clarivate

Rinvoq revenues are growing rapidly with $83 million in Q1, an increase from $47 million in the prior quarter. Analysts forecast annual revenues for the drug of $2.2 billion by 2022, while management forecasts Skyrizi and Rinvoq will reach combined sales of $10 billion by 2025.

In toto, Imbruvica, Venclexta, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq should boost revenues by nearly $15 billion in 2025.

The Allergan Acquisition

The deal between AbbVie and Allergan is expected to be 10% accretive in the first full year following the acquisition. Management forecasts $2 billion in synergies in year three. Arguably, the most important aspect of the deal is that Allergan's Botox franchise and other offerings will mean Humira will account for 40% of revenues versus the current 55% of sales.

Allergan's Vraylar, prescribed for treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder type 1, should provide significant growth. Vraylar's net revenue jumped 76% last year to $857.5 million.

Research by Fortune Business Insights concludes the market for antipsychotic medicines will grow from just under $15 billion in 2019 to $20.5 billion by 2026.

Source: Medgadget

The deal will add Juvederm (skin care) and Restasis (eye drops) to AbbVie's product portfolio. Juvederm and Botox constitute the medical aesthetics division of Allergan and provide $4.3 billion in revenue.

Allergan's pipeline provides two drugs, Abicipar for macular degeneration and Atogepant for migraine, with anticipated launches by 2021.

Valuation, Dividend, And Debt

As I type these words, AbbVie shares trade for $88.42. The average 12 month target price of 14 analysts is $98.50. The average target of the four analysts that rated the company in May is $105.50.

AbbVie has a PE of roughly 16 with a forward PE below 8 and a PEG around 1.8.

The stock currently provides a yield of 5.22%. According to Schwab, the dividend payout ratio stands at roughly 80% and the dividend coverage ratio is 125%.

One compelling reason to own the stock, provided you are a DGI, is the company's five year dividend growth rate of nearly 21%. Since the company's spin-off in 2013, the dividend has nearly tripled. While I doubt the dividend increases will be as robust in the future, I think it is likely we will witness double digit dividend growth over the next few years.

At the end of March, AbbVie had $41 billion in cash. Management projects the ability to pay down $15 billion to $18 billion of combined company debt over the next two years. This will result in a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.5 times by the end of 2021. It is anticipated that half of the debt will be retired by 2024 with sufficient cash flow to pursue drug development and provide dividend increases.

My Perspective

There are numerous headwinds investors should consider. There are integration risks and increased debt associated with the Allergan acquisition. A significant percentage of Allergan's product line represents drugs used for cosmetic purposes, and the COVID crisis will result in a delay in procedures of that nature. Furthermore, there are now a number of competitors in the Botox space.

Arguably, the most important concern is the roughly 40% of revenues derived from Humira and the upcoming competition from biosimilars.

As noted above, Imbruvica, Venclexta, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq should boost revenues by nearly $15 billion in 2025. Furthermore, management guided for an 8% increase in revenues for 2020 without contributions from Allergan.

Along with the 10% boost provided by the Allergan acquisition and $3 billion in upcoming synergies, I believe AbbVie represents a reasonable risk/reward profile.

Consequently, I rate AbbVie a BUY.

I invested in AbbVie while researching the company for this article. Had I focused on the stock in March, I might have "backed up the truck". However, my current investment is quite small.

I am of the opinion that the market is almost certain to either experience another downturn, or at best to trudge along without great upside for the foreseeable future, and that thinking played into the size of my recent investment.

I will add that as one who has followed the company for a number of years. I have noted some rather wild swings in the share price. I caution investors that you could be in for a bumpy ride with AbbVie, and that the stock may only be suited for those seeking a long-term investment.

You should be aware that this article presents an overview of the two companies, and there are a number of potential drugs in the pipelines that I did not touch on.

One Last Word

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no formal training in investing. All articles are my personal perspective on a given prospective investment and should not be considered as investment advice. Due diligence should be exercised, and readers should engage in additional research and analysis before making their own investment decision. All relevant risks are not covered in this article. Readers should consider their own unique investment profile and consider seeking advice from an investment professional before making an investment decision.