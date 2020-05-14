United Natural Foods: A Profit Generating Organism

Season Five of Showtime's (VIAB) popular show Billions kicked off on May 4th. This season, like the past four seasons is looking compelling, as multiple story lines are building and foreshadow an epic chess match between hedge fund titan, Bobby Axelrod, and, Chuck Rhoades, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Towards the end of Season 5's first episode, there is a pivotal exchange between Bobby and Taylor Mason, now that Taylor is working for Axe Capital again.

Here is the exchange when Bobby says to Taylor:

You need to be here, doing this not just for living, not just to keep your name strong in the business, but to feel alive. Maybe even to be alive. You need that feeling you get when you see what no one else can and you bet on that vision and be right. Because you, Taylor, are a profit generating organism. You are just put together that way!

High drama notwithstanding, this brief commentary masterfully explains what makes a good securities analyst tick. It isn't about making the most money or securing the sexy job title. Instead, it is really about the love of the game and the artist beauty of 'seeing what no one else can see and betting on that vision'. There is a reason why Showtime hires great writers and I would argue that these writers so eloquently captured the essence of how every morning a good security analyst gets up early and wakes up perpetually hungry, with a burning desire to learn, to improve, and frankly blessed to be able to pursue this for a living. When the stars align, there is a unique intellectual series of chemical reactions and series of movements that take place in your mind. These are complex events involving neurons, neurotransmitters, and synapses. The science is way beyond my comprehension and pay grade, but feeling is unique and exhilarating.

Today, I write to discuss United Natural Foods (UNFI), as this was one of the infrequent times when I saw something that very few others saw. Incidentally, I wrote about it and shared it exclusively here on Seeking Alpha, way back on April 8, 2020: The Best COVID-19 Stock No One Knows About.

As a quick aside, let me be the first to tell you I am not just throwing rocks at the sell side. For anyone long stocks in 2020, this has proven to be a diabolical year, and I have Taken My Medicine (Losses) and some nasty losses in a number of bad bets myself.

Lo and behold, yesterday, shares of UNFI rocketed to the tune of up 45.65%. The trigger for the massive up day was driven by the company pre-announcing its earnings (on May 12, 2020, after the bell). The numbers can only be described as 'blow-out earnings'.

Enclosed below were Bloomberg consensus estimates just before UNFI pre-announced its numbers.

Adjusted EBITDA

Revenue

In terms of the pre-announced Q3 FY 2020 results, enclosed below, Seeking Alpha's news team quickly alerted market participants.

The sell side and market were completely shocked by the magnitude of the positive operating leverage and how that translated to UNFI's Q3 actual numbers. Moreover, UNFI reduced its net debt by $290 million in the third quarter. Given UNFI's elevated debt levels, as a result of its SuperValu acquisition, the sell side has been dinging the company in multiple analyst notes about this debt overhang. Some analysts, if you read the subtext of their notes, have even suggested that this debt overhang would eventually jeopardize the terminal value of UNFI's equity (translation - UNFI's equity would go to zero).

Well, at least for now, UNFI put those concerns to rest.

As I have been blessed to have sought out and found some great mentors throughout my relatively young career (I turn 40 years old this September), I learned a long time ago how stocks move. A friend/acquaintance and mentor (although I have since lost touch with him after he retired about 4 years ago - as we don't have anything to talk about) who had a great ten year career as an equity Portfolio Manager at Wellington Management explained to me long ago how stocks work. He said, (and just for clarification - we are talking about stocks with at least $300 million market capitalizations and that are well covered by the sell side. Because of its debt and CDS, in the case of UNFI, it was well covered by the street), as analyst, your goal is to reverse engineer consensus estimates, understand the business and how it makes money, and then look for inflection points that would suggest that near term and future results could be materially higher than current consensus estimates. Let's face it, to become a Portfolio Manager at Wellington Management you have to be incandescently bright. And I can attest first hand that my friend and former mentor is that bright.

Incidentally, during my Senior year at UMass Amherst, by sheer luck, this PM was a guest speaker in a Finance Class. He handed out his business cards to the class, and your dear author took this as my golden ticket (think Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) to find a mentor. My persistence and his willingness to share his knowledge resulted in an informal mentorship and friendship. He, the former Wellington PM, just so happened to graduate from UMass Amherst and was a music major, as an undergraduate. In case you are wondering how he got past the HR gatekeepers at Wellington, as Wellington is known for only hiring from the Top 5 MBA program, post UMass, he did attain a few graduate degrees from a few fine and highly regarded institutions of higher learning. That is neither here nor there, as we are getting into geek talk now.

My long winded point is that the reason why UNFI's stock has gone from $9.59 (on April 8th) to $22.59 on May 13th (up 135%) is because consensus estimates turned out to be WAY TOO low. And the icing on the cake was that 9.6 million shares, representing 18% of the entire share count, of UNFI were sold short, as of April 30, 2020.

To illuminate just disliked, dare I say hated even, UNFI was on the sell side, let's go back in time and do some headline surfing.

Wells Fargo Cuts UNFI to Sell (and they had a $5 price target until yesterday) - (January 17, 2020).

Pivotal Research reduces its UNFI Price Target to $3 (October 9, 2019)

BofA Merrill Lynch Dings UNFI (October 2, 2019)

BMO Cuts Its Price Target to $5 (August 2, 2019)

I think those four headlines and the 18% short interest aptly capture that negative sentiment.

So now that we have established that UNFI was highly shorted and hated by most of the sell side, it is a little puzzling that they had to wait for this pre-announcement to connect the dots. Moreover, to anyone paying attention, there was clear evidence as of early March 2020, that COVID-19 changed everything and was a massive positive catalyst for United Natural Foods.

As I pointed out in my April 8th piece, as most of the U.S. restaurant industry was forced to close, we were talking about roughly $25 billion to $30 billion in foregone sales (per month). Logically, this market share and food spend had to result in higher grocery spend. After all, everyone has to eat in order to function and UNFI is the largest wholesale grocer in the United States. Then we got more evidence from Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT), as both companies report monthly sales, indicating sizzling grocery demand. Put it all together and this foreshadowed a major inflection point. We know now, at least officially, that this confluence of events would lead to positive operating leverage for UNFI.

Yet, as far as I can tell, as frankly I don't have the money for a Bloomberg terminal subscription, only R5 Capital worked out this inflection point (other than a few crazy and contrarian value authors that write on Seeking Alpha).

Moreover, as SA News Reporter, Clark Schultz highlighted, as of April 22nd, the average sell side price target was $8.83. And also note that 10 out of the 11 sell siders rated it a sell or neutral!

Well, the world suddenly cares about shares of UNFI and it is the latest Wall Street darling and Supernova. Where it goes from here, I have no idea as the tug-of-war between the shorts and momentum longs will determine that. Frankly, at least in my view, most if not all of the good news and positive surprise is baked into the stock now. And although the stock could certainly drift higher, as that might be the path of least resistance, the window of 'seeing what no one else does' has long passed. I have moved on to greener pastures as my endless quest to find undervalued stocks rages on.

