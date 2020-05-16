Retirement: 10 Recession-Proof DGI Stocks (Almost)

We then construct a portfolio that would possibly have less than half the drawdown of the S&P 500 in case of a bear market and provide a decent upside in case of recovery. The portfolio also provides a 4.42% income.

We compare the behavior of nearly 75 DGI stocks, some dividend ETFs, a dozen CEFs/funds, and Treasuries with the S&P-500 to find securities that may be recession and crash resistant, albeit on a relative basis only.

From time to time, especially after a big market correction, we like to study the stocks and other securities that tend to defy or resist gravity in a free-falling market.

Until mid-February this year, markets were making new all-time highs. Then suddenly, they were hit hard by a pandemic and resulting economic shutdowns that no one could have predicted.

Until mid-February this year, markets were making new all-time highs. The economy was doing great, both the unemployment numbers and interest rates were at record lows, and we were in a prolonged bull market. There were no real dangers lurking on the horizon, or at least not visible to anyone. The net effect was that most investors had become a bit complacent. Then suddenly, markets were hit hard by a worldwide pandemic and resulting economic shutdowns that no one could have predicted just three months ago. We all like to be optimistic about the future and rightly so, but the recent market action is a reminder that we should be cautious and not let our guard down. We should not be taking risks that we cannot afford. Time and again, it has been proven that making a future prediction, especially in the context of the stock market, is a futile exercise at best. So, the best we can do is to be prepared for an eventual downturn or a black swan event that can appear from nowhere and suddenly. But that does not mean that shouldn’t be investing for the future.

For this article, we will study four stress-periods, two of them recent and the other two not too recent going back to the year 2008. We will, of course, include the recent crash from Feb. 19 to March 23, 2020. We will also include the period from September to December 2018, when the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA: SPY) had a serious decline of nearly 20%, and barely avoided a bear market correction (technically speaking). Besides that, we will include the period of summer of 2011 and the decline of nearly 19% as well as the financial crisis of 2008-2009.

The below chart demonstrates the market action of the last 12 months. The recent events and the market action and volatility of the past three months should give pause to conservative investors and retirees to think about how to reposition their portfolios. The market has rallied significantly from its lows of March 23 and now nearly up 30% from those levels, indicating a possible V-shaped recovery. However, no one can be certain at this point.

S&P 500 (SPY) 12-months chart:

Data by YCharts

What Can We Learn from the Current and Previous Market Corrections?

A market environment like the current one reminds us of the importance of a well thought-out strategy that can withstand both the good times and bad. Irrespective of the direction that the market may take, it's important to stick to the pre-planned strategy in good times and bad.

From time to time, we want to see how different stocks or securities react to market conditions during times of stress. Obviously, the current crisis is unique in many ways due to the fact that it was induced by a major pandemic. Also, we will be looking into the 2008-2009 recession period, so we will go back to the previous major market crash of 2007-2009. We start with a set of about 75-80 stocks and other securities that are drawn from either our DGI portfolio and/or from the list of dividend aristocrats. We are going to look at the behavior and price declines of our selected securities during the following periods:

Table-1:

Period S&P 500 Decline (from top to bottom, intra-day) 1. Feb. 19, 2020 – Mar. 23, 2020 ** -34.10% 2. Sep 20, 2018 – Dec 24, 2018 -20.18% 3. Apr 29, 2011 – Oct 3, 2011 -19.42% 4. Oct 11, 2007 – Mar 9, 2009 -56.19%

** Even though the markets have recovered rather dramatically since the lows of March 23, 2020, the path of economic recovery remains uncertain. The collective wisdom of markets is indicative of a V-shape recovery, and even though it is correct most of the time, at times, it can be entirely wrong. The current stress period and the resulting decline was caused by a health pandemic, and in some ways, it is different from other stress periods like the financial crisis of 2008. So, winners and losers can be different too. We will also analyze the period of subsequent recovery and what stocks did recover better than others.

We select a list of stocks and other securities that we could be generally invested in, or they may be on our radar. These are mostly large, blue-chip DGI (dividend growth) stocks as well as some high-income securities (CEFs and BDCs). We will compare the performance of each of the securities in our list with the performance of the S&P 500 during these four periods of stress. For the sake of completeness and for the benefit of folks who limit their investment exposure to only ETFs, we also compared the performance of some of the popular dividend ETFs like Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM), Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA), and Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ). We could not compare or analyze some other popular ETFs that do not have sufficiently long histories such as Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) and ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL). SCHD has an inception date of October 2011, whereas NOBL only goes back to October 2013. We tried to analyze how these stocks performed when compared to the S&P 500 or dividend ETFs.

List of DGI Stocks

Below is a list of stocks and other securities that we have selected to be part of our sample.

Many of these stocks are Dividend Aristocrats, Challengers, and Contenders, taken from CCC-List, but there are some exceptions:

Stocks that Performed Better than S&P 500

DGI Stocks That Outperformed S&P 500 During Every Stress-Period (all four times):

Among the 73 DGI stocks on our list (provided above), 22 of them fared better than S&P 500 during all four instances of stress periods, including the 2008-2009 recession and the current pandemic panic. A view of the same is presented below.

Table-2: (Each period sorted in order of Decline/Advance)

Stocks That Outperformed At Least Three Out of Four Stress-Periods:

Another set of 27 DGI stocks (out of 73 DGI on our list) fared better than S&P 500 at least three out of four instances.

Table-3: (Each period sorted in order of Decline of Advance)

For DGI stock, we can observe that most of these stocks performed very well. Out of the total 73 stocks on our list, nearly two-thirds of them, 49 (22+27) stocks performed better than S&P 500 at least three out of four major downturns, 22 of them all four times. Since almost all of these stocks are dividend-paying securities, we have included the dividend payments received during these stress-periods to calculate the total returns. We also have included the dividend payouts for the S&P 500 for a fair comparison.

What Can We Observe About the Dividend ETFs?

Here's the snapshot for the four dividends ETFs:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Most of these dividend ETFs fared similar to S&P500, except VNQ (real estate ETF). VIG fared consistently better than S&P500, but just by a few percentage points.

Table-4:

High-Income Funds (CEFs and BDCs)

As such, the S&P 500 probably is not the ideal benchmark to compare for most CEFs and other high-income funds, since many of them use leverage. Also, since most income funds provide monthly or quarterly distributions in the range of 6%-10%, certainly, the price alone will not be a good comparison, so we have included the dividend payouts for a fair comparison. Contrary to what most people would expect, these securities did quite well during most panics and stress periods, except in the current health crisis. They did reasonably well during the 2008-2009 period in comparison to the broader market. During the current stress period, one sector specifically (oil and gas, pipelines MLPs) was particularly hit hard due to double whammy from demand collapse caused by economic shutdowns and oil-price war between the Saudis and Russians. Sure, it's important to note that one needs to carefully select these securities based on high quality and solid long-term records. Here's the comparison of our group of 11 securities with the S&P 500:

Table-5:

The Treasury Funds

As widely believed and correctly so, the Treasury funds are supposed to act as a safe haven during times of crisis or stress. This is amply demonstrated below from the data from each of the four corrections/crash scenarios. Each time, the Treasury funds rallied as the S&P 500 and stocks declined. That would mean a modest 10%-15% allocation to the Treasury funds (some mix of long term, mid term, and short term) will go a long way in providing safety cushion to any DGI portfolio.

Table-6:

Stocks That Recovered Fastest (Feb – May 2020, compared to S&P 500):

Here's a table of 30 stocks/securities which have had maximum gains (or limited losses) since the beginning of the current crisis on Feb. 20, 2020. These stocks have either gained or showing losses smaller than 10%, whereas S&P 500 is still 13.5% lower than where it was on Feb. 19, 2020.

Table-7:

Note: This table does not include dividends/distributions.

The Top 10 Stocks That Are Recession-Resistant:

As you can see from the above table, the first 10 stocks/securities actually are in the positive territory, compared to Feb. 19, 2020, even though the S&P 500 is still below 13.5% below. But we also require that such companies have outperformed S&P 500 during all four stress periods. We have excluded a couple of companies to reduce industry concentration.

We think these 10 stocks make a balanced choice, in terms of protecting investor capital in case of a recession:

Conservative Portfolio Construction

(For a V-shape, or U-Shape recovery, or an outright recession):

This section is just a bonus section for those readers who are looking for ways to start a brand new investment portfolio. We will construct a balanced risk-averse DGI portfolio that's somewhat bear-market resistant and likely to provide much lower drawdowns and quicker recovery, even if the V-shape recovery falters. At the same time, we would like our portfolio to provide a decent level of income that would make it much easier to ride out any prolonged correction. Also, over and above the income, the portfolio should provide a decent amount of growth to meet the rate of inflation and some more.

With the above goals in mind, we have selected a combination of 20 DGI stocks from eight different sectors (roughly 15 industry segments) for 70% allocation. Please note that not all of the top 10 recession-resistant stocks made to this list since we want to have a decent level of portfolio yield. We also include six CEFs/ETFs (20% allocation) and a 10% allocation to a mix of Treasuries. Younger investors or investors with a long time horizon who can tolerate higher volatility should allocate 10%-20% to a few growth stocks.

The overall portfolio below will provide a 4.42% income yield even though 10% of the portfolio is allocated to Treasuries.

Table-7:

Tickers shown in GREEN performed better during all four stress-periods, shown BLUE performed at least three out of four times. The ones shown in grey performed only two times or less.

** Average Drawdown Variance % with S&P 500: This factor for each security is the average variance ratio (of FOUR stress-periods). The variance ratio for each period is calculated by dividing the drawdown for each security by the drawdown for the S&P 500. The Average Drawdown Variance factor for the entire portfolio is about 50% of the S&P 500. This means that when the S&P 500 drops by 50%, the portfolio should drop only by 25%.

## Market-value, if S&P 500 were to drop 50% (drop factor): This is calculated as “Investment amount x Drawdown Variance % x Drop-factor %”.

Concluding Remarks

Each major correction is of unique nature and usually a result of some underlying weaknesses, a major event, the change in the economic cycle, or simply rising stock prices being unsustainable in terms of earnings power. That said, it's still worthwhile to study past crashes and determine which kind of sectors and companies have inherent advantages to do well in both the good times and bad. So, with that spirit, when we compare four major stress periods over a span of 12 years, it does highlight such companies that have the tendency to defy gravity and tend to do relatively well in the face of adverse economic conditions. Sure, nothing works the same forever, and there will always be changes in the future, but on a generalized basis, if we can pick more winners than losers, we will do well in the long run.

The portfolio derived on the basis of the analysis in this article is conservative and well-diversified with exposure to different types of assets. In addition, it would provide a decent level of income of nearly 4.42%. Most of all, it should do relatively well during a recession. In our estimation, it would only lose less than 25% if the S&P 500 were to drop 50%. However, please bear in mind that this is just an educated guess based on our research of past data, but there are no guarantees.

To be clear, some of the stocks in the recommended portfolio are no longer cheap today, especially after a nearly 30% rise from the lows of March, so we are not recommending just to go out and buy these stocks in full positions today. Each individual should consider his or her personal situation, the time horizon, financial goals, and risk tolerance before making any investment decisions. However, if you are thinking of converting your portfolio away from risky assets and moving to safer dividend stocks, we believe this is a methodical approach to make a diversified, income-producing, and recession-resistant portfolio that also can serve well for the long term. Remember the Wall-Street saying - "bulls make money, bears make money, pigs get slaughtered.” So, it will be prudent to have a strategy, make some goals, and be diligent with an action plan.





