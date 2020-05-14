Coro Global Begins U.S. IPO Effort

CORO's products have hit the market, so the firm has no track record; this presents challenges for the IPO.

The firm is developing remittance and risk software.

Coro Global has filed to raise $11.5 million in an IPO.

Quick Take

Coro Global (CORO) has filed to raise $11.5 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm aims to provide blockchain-based software solutions for currency transmission and related purposes.

CORO has little track record and its products are not in the market yet, so the IPO will be challenged to gain interest.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more IPO details from management.

Company & Technology

Miami, Florida-based Coro was founded to provide distributed ledger currency and financial crime risk management solutions for financial applications

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Mark Goode, who has been with the firm since May 2018 and was previously founder and CEO of The Peninsula Group, an investment origination and fund management company in the life insurance settlement market.

Below is a brief overview video of Coro Global:

Source: Coro Global

The company’s primary offerings include:

Money transmission services

Financial crime risk management platform

The company does not yet have a functioning business for its two primary business lines, that of money transmission and financial crime risk management.

The two systems are currently under development.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Zion Market Research, the global market for digital remittances was $1.93 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $8.61 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 23.8% from 2019 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are increasing demand for low cost remittances and continued development of technological solutions in this fast-changing marketplace.

In addition, growing regulatory acceptance and clarity regarding digital remittance technologies will lead to greater involvement by firms employing solutions.

Major competitive vendors include:

InstaReM

Flywire

Western Union

Ria Financial

SingX Pte

WorldRemit

Remitly

Azimo

TransferWise

Ripple

MoneyGram

TNG Wallet

Financial Performance

Coro’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Zero topline revenue in 2019

Operating losses and negative margin

Increasing cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2019 $ - -100.0% 2018 $ 6,485 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2019 $ (4,833,168) Negative 2018 $ (3,411,352) Negative Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 2019 $ (4,850,379) 2018 $ (4,023,967) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2019 $ (2,194,996) 2018 $ (1,653,420)

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2019, Coro had $470,800 million in cash and $33,933 in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, was a negative ($2.2 million).

IPO Details

Coro intends to raise $11.5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may differ.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

for general corporate purposes, including completing the testing of, launching and marketing of our Coro product, the launch of our FCRM product and working capital.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Aegis Capital.

Commentary

Coro is seeking to tap public capital markets for capital to finish its two product lines.

The company’s financials indicate mostly startup costs and little to no revenue.

It is highly unusual for a non life science company to seek public investment without completed products and a demonstrated track record of sales growth and operational results.

The market opportunity for remittance services is large and in a state of flux with the slow rise of the use of blockchain-based software for lower cost service offerings.

Coro’s lack of revenue and still-to-be launched product / service lines will make it difficult for the firm to IPO, especially in the current volatile and challenging overall stock market environment which filters through to the IPO market.

When we learn more IPO details, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.