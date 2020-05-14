BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTBIF) CEO Michel Léonard on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:BTBIF) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Michel Léonard - President & Chief Executive Officer

Mathieu Bolte - Incoming Chief Financial Officer

Benot Cyr - Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Thank you. There is an additional person that is participating from BTB's side and on the conference. He is Mathieu Bolte, who will be assuming the responsibility of Benot Cyr, who's up for retirement in September of 2020. And Mathieu will take the helm of the CFO's responsibility as of May 25.

So, I'd like Mathieu to basically go through his career and why he came to BTB as a first statement for this conference call.

Thanks, Michel. Good morning, everyone. First, I really look forward to joining the BTB leadership team and leading the finance organization and to contribute to the company's success. As Michel mentioned, I'll start on May 25, and I'll have the chance to transition with Benot for the next the next weeks.

From a career standpoint, I was most recently the CFO at Ivanhoe Cambridge for the real estate subsidiary Caisse de Depot et Placements du Quebec. I also spent 12 years with GE and GE Capital in global finance senior roles. I led teams as part of the internal audit group. I was also the Head of FP&E [ph] for GE Capital in Canada between 2008-2010 during challenging environment. And then I moved as the finance lead for GE Capital America to support all M&A and business development projects during the transformation of GE Capital.

I then moved to Latin America to work for Exito Group to lead the finance operations in the region. So Exito is a retail and real estate public company in Colombia, and it's a subsidiary of Casino Group, a French retailer in real estate. Really look forward to bringing my contributions to the organization, and to navigate this current cycle, and to deliver value for BTB in the long run. So thanks.

Thank you, and we will enjoy your participation in the success of BTB. And obviously, it is with a lot of sorrow that we see Benot leave at the end of September, but we will have other opportunities in order to thank him. You probably saw that in our documentation we did many testimonies regarding Benot's contribution.

Benot started with us, just as a quick reminder, we were less than five employees. In 2007, we had less than $15 million of assets, and he supported our growth via fundraisers, whether it was financings through mortgages and acquisitions, and so on. He helped me through, at least, I would say, 100 acquisitions or more than 100 acquisitions through this process. And if we acquired 100 properties, and we obviously financed and refinanced, at least, double that. So his contribution was exemplary and of great, great help to bring the BTB to the level where we are today at close to or surpassing $900 million of assets. So quite a road. Quite sometimes a highway, not just a road. But it was great to have Benot on board.

So I'd like to state secondly that we have no COVID cases in our properties. So we are not aware of anybody that is infected with the COVID within our workforce nor in our tenancy. I will quickly go through our rent collections for the months of April and May 2020. Our strategy has been, and not unlike other REITs, to grant a 60-day deferral of base rent only, repayable before December 31, 2020, to certain qualified tenants. And that has gleaned results for the month of April where we collected 79% of our rents and agreed to a 5% deferral. So that means that we basically collected the 84% of our rent for the month of April. We received 92% of our rents in the office segment, 60% of our rents in the retail segment, 62% for industrial, and our mixed-use properties at 84%.

Our main collections to date are a little bit ahead of our collections for the month - the similar date in the month of April. So we're trending slightly higher than April, where we collected 56% of our rent to date, and that number is on May 11. And we agreed to 4% of the rent deferrals, so for a total of 59%.

As you may surmise, retail is the most challenging segment, and it represents 28% of BTB's portfolio, and it has an occupancy rate of 95%. Also, I'd like to remind you that we don't have - we don't own and close malls, and most of our retail tenants are national and necessity based tenants. The office and industrial segments did perform better, and we believe that we are well positioned to navigate the uncertainty, given the composition of our portfolio and our tenant base. We saw that the de-confinement in Quebec City, and that has obviously helped us receive rents in our collection for the month of May. Montreal is still not be de-confined. And I'd like to also point out that our Ottawa portfolio almost received 100% of its rents, where we have one industrial tenant with an issue.

We did put in place measures to preserve our liquidity. We cut all non-necessary capital expenditures. We are still investing in PIs for lease renewals and new tenant settings. You saw that there are certain firm lease commitments, and we are abiding by the terms of these firm lease commitments in order to receive rents later this year. We've postponed all bonuses for employees. We postponed 25% of the salaries of management and trustees. There is not going to be salary increases in 2020. We reduced our operating costs, especially in the energy cleaning and maintenance sector. We have deferral monthly interest and capital payments with our lenders, and we have municipal tax deferral agreements in place for certain municipalities.

We did announce a reduction of distribution this morning. It's never a pleasant step. The economic outlook has deteriorated and forced us to evaluate the long-term effects of this challenging environment. We wanted to reduce the strain on our cash flow, and to do so, the Board of Trustees have elected to reduce distribution from $0.42 per year to $0.30 per year. We are maintaining the drip.

And all this is in the midst of the economic news that we are gleaning from the CDI Institute or others, basically stating that we're entering into a recession, 9% drop in the margin GDP, a drop in total employment, and we are seeing our rent collection deficiency and the possible increase in the number of bankruptcies and insolvency, especially in the retail sector. So we believe that our distribution at this level is sustainable, and it will allow us sufficient liquidity to support any shortfall in cash flow.

Now to the Q1 results. In summary, we did have a higher occupancy, higher rental rates, and lower operating costs for Q1 2020 versus Q1 2019. Our organic growth was off to a solid start. Our occupancy rate is up from 71.7% to 92.4%. However, down from Q4 2019, mostly as a result of the sale of two industrial properties that were 100% occupied. Our operating metrics, we saw 10.3% increase in rental income, 15.5% increase in net operating income, and a 75% increase in adjusted net income, an increase of 3.6% in the same property portfolio net operating income, an increase in distributor income per unit from $0.094 to $0.099 of recurring FFO per unit from $0.084 to $0.10, and recurring AFFO per unit from $0.083 to $0.088.

We saw again a reduction in our mortgage debt ratio from 54.3% to 52.8%, and our total debt ratio from 61% to 59%, relatively the same as at December 31, even if we recorded a decrease in our asset value. Operating expenses as a percentage of rental income decreased by 2.4%.

Regarding our leasing, we saw very positive spreads. We increased in the average lease renewal rate of 4.1%. The industrial segments increased by 9.2%, and the mixed-use segments increased by 7%. We renewed 237,000 square feet of leases during the first quarter, and for the first quarter, our retention rate was 36%. Of noteworthy, of the federal government office leases that we had in Ottawa and Gatineau, Quebec were renewed. Our average weighted average term of leases is similar to other quarters and our in place rental rates are generally below market rents, as evidenced by our ability to still increase rents and deliver an increase in same property NOI.

During the quarter, we concluded new leases of 25,000 square feet, and we also recorded a reduction in our fair value of our portfolio of $7 million, and that's based on a potential decline in NOI in 2020, as a result of the COVID pandemic and the market uncertainty that's created. And Benot will delve into the details as to how we calculated this decrease in IFRS value. We did also increase our bad debt provision, given the economic outlook and we adjusted our budget for lower rent growth and potential lower occupancy; so also a fair amount of market value in derivative financial instruments were recorded in order to reduce income. We did dispose in January of a property located in Ingersoll, Ontario, as we had previously announced during our last call. It was a property that was sold for $13.3 million, and we had paid $10.7 million.

In February, we disposed of an industrial property in Montreal for $9.3 million, and we had paid $7.6 million for this property in 2011. We did conclude an acquisition of a 77,000-square-foot office property in Ottawa for total proceeds of $21.8 million. The major tenant is WSP Canada, and as part of this acquisition, we have excess land that we could build an additional building of roughly 60,000 square feet onto this projection to this property.

Lastly, the government programs and subsidies, as you are aware, Canada has issued a Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program. We do intend to work with our tenants regarding this program, and we do work with our tenants in order to reduce their obligation and postpone their obligation. But so far, the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program has proven to be futile regarding its application to our tenants and to ourselves. Regarding the other program that we may benefit from, which is the salary grants or salary subsidies, so far, we don't qualify for the program for the month of April because we did collect more than 70% of the scheduled revenues.

So with this summary, I'd like to pass on the presentation to Benot, who will delve into the details of our results.

Thank you, Michel. Good morning, everyone. As mentioned, we did two dispositions during the quarter, and purchased one property. Michel just described these transactions. So at the end of March, our portfolio consisted of 65 properties, representing close to 5.5 million square feet of rentable area, and having a market value of approximately $920 million.

As explained in our MD&A, the following firm leases will take effect in the next quarters, over 26,000 square feet leased to City of Laval in our 3131 Saint-Martin Boulevard property for an annualized estimated income of $730,000, 8,200 square feet leased to Eventure [ph] on our Migneron Boulevard property for an annual income of over $100,000; the SQI Quebec government lease, a 7,400 square feet in our office building on McDonald Street in Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu for an annual income of $160,000. These three new tenants will add approximately $1 million of new revenues on an annualized basis. Finally, we've signed a lease with tenants who will move in shortly in our head office building, corner of Crescent and St. Catherine in Montreal, but will start paying rent in 2021. The estimated annual revenue is about $530,000.

For the quarter, rental revenues were up 10% or $2.2 million, compared to the same in 2019. The four properties acquired in the last four quarters contributed to an increase in rental income of approximately $2.6 million in Q1. And we estimate the income shortfall associated with the properties disposed during the same period to be approximately $0.9 million. Therefore, the net contribution to rental income of this real estate transaction is estimated at $1.7 million. We recorded an increase in our operating expense of 4.9% or $0.5 million between the first quarter of '19 and the first quarter of 2020. Energy costs decreased by $332,000 or 17%, mainly due to our nonrecurring Hydro-Quebec credit program, which took effect in last January. Total credits received for our properties that are supplied by Hydro-Quebec was $207,000.

Our NOI is up at $1.7 million or 15.5% for the quarter, compared to the same in '19, and is at 53.5% at percentage of revenues. Acquisition completed during the last four quarters contributed to an increase in our NOI of $1.5 million in Q1, while shortfall from this total completed during the same period is estimated at $0.5 million. Financial expenses are up $7.9 million to $9.4 million. We've accounted as expense a fair value adjustment of $4,097,000 of hour swaps [ph]. This adjustment of value is recorded as an increase of financial expense, and is due to lower interest rates in Canada.

And we've accounted as revenue a fair value adjustment of $1 million on our class VLT units at the end of March. This adjustment of value is due to a decrease in value of DLT units. These two non-cash items explain most parts of the financial expense increase.

Our average weighted contracts real rate of interest on mortgage loans is now as at 3.71%, 26 basis points lower as at the end of Q1 '19. The weighted average term of our mortgage loan portfolio is five years. Interest rate on first-rate mortgage loans ranged from 2.37% to 6.8%. Our trust administrative expenses are at $1.2 million compared to the same in Q1 '19. We've accounted a credit of $173,000 for our unit based compensation plans due to a decline in value of our units. There is a typo; I want to note that there is a typo in this section of our MD&A. The first item in Q1 '20 administration expenses should have been $1.232 million instead of $1.185 million; the total is correct.

To appraise our portfolio at the end of each quarter, we use a cap rate provided by external evaluators at the end of the first quarter. We recorded a decrease in the fair value of our portfolio of $6.9 million. As you know, the COVID-19 pandemic has created significant economic uncertainties and increased the volatility in the financial market. These factors have led us to review upward certain cap rates of properties considered to be more vulnerable, especially some retail properties where tenants have now temporarily have to - sorry, where tenants have to temporarily cease operations and requested rent relief and deferrals.

We also estimated that the value of our real estate portfolio needs an adjustment and we've recorded a decrease of value of $6.9 million. The weighted average cap rate for the entire portfolio is 6.65% at the end of March '20 compared to 6.82% a year ago, and 6.60% at the end of last December, so an increase of 5 basis points.

We present a net loss of $5.8 million for the quarter, $0.089 per unit compared to a net income of $1.4 million in Q1 '19 or $0.025 per unit. This loss is essentially due to non-monetary items as there is reduction in the value of our portfolio for $6.9 million as just explained. And the net adjustment of the value of financial instruments and Class B LP units for $3.1 million. The same property portfolio for the quarter shows an increase of 1.1% of its revenues, and increase of 3.6% of its NOI, and an increase of the property net income of 5.5%.

Our distribution has increased from $5.1 million in Q1 '19 to $6.6 million in Q1 '20, including 12.6% of our distribution in unit under [Technical Difficulty]. Our distributable income for the quarter amounted at $6.2 million or $0.099, compared to $5.3 million and $0.094 per unit a year ago. Our distribution payout ratio for to quarter stood at 106% from 111.6% in Q1 '19. Our recurring FFO reached approximately $6.3 million for the quarter compared to $4.7 million last year, $0.10 per unit this quarter compared to $0.084 a year ago. Finally, our recurring AFFO amounted $5.5 million, $0.088 per unit from $4.6 million and $0.083 per unit last year.

Our balance sheet presents investment properties at fair market value amounting $920 million compared to $924 million in last December and $818 million [ph] in March '19. We have $2.7 million in cash, balance of sale receivable of $6 million at an interest rate of 7%, and other assets amounted $11.9 million. We spent approximately $543,000 in recoverable and non-recoverable CapEx during the quarter. Also, we spent $2.5 million in TI to meet the specific needs of our clients, as well as commissions to brokers and especially in our Brewer Hunt property in Ottawa, where we welcome SATCOM this winter, and in our same industrial [ph] property in Lebourgneuf.

Mortgage loans payable amounted $495 million at the end of March and were at $493 million in last December, and $455 million in March '19. Our mortgage loan to value ratio is now at 52.8%, the same as in last December and compared to 54.3% in March '19. We have two series of debenture outstanding for a net book value of $49.2 million, the new Series G for a principal of $24 million and the Series F for principal of $26.7 million that are now redeemable and maturing in December 2020.

At the end of March, we're using $13 million on our acquisition line of credit and $1.6 million on our operation line. We have a $62 million of mortgage loan coming to maturity in the rest of 2020. We are in discussion with the CIBC to renew the mortgage loan on [indiscernible] South Shore of Montreal, and we're confident to increase the loan by $2.5 million at a better interest rate. The actual rate on this loan is approximately 4.35%. Other loans are mostly maturing in Q4 of this year and we have not yet started discussions with the lenders.

Let's discuss a bit about the measures that we put in place to pass through the COVID-19 crisis. I just - as of this morning I just have new numbers, we've collected 81% of our rent program; so 2% more, and we've signed formal agreements for 5% of our April rents with tenants to postpone their rent that will normally be payable by the end of this year. And also, as of this morning, 58% of our May rents have been collected, a similar portion as the same date of April's rent. We've negotiated the carry-over of capital, interest or both on monthly payments with most of our lenders and mostly on retail and industrial properties. As of May 8, payments totaling $3.1 million from April to October were deferred by our lenders, mostly until the maturity of these loans.

We took benefits from the municipal tax deferral programs offered by Quebec municipalities. We estimated payments totaling approximately $4 million were deferred for at least one month and some for few months; but all deferred payments must have been reimbursed by the end of the year.

As mentioned, all executive and managers, 2019 bonuses have been postponed till the end of the year. Trustees and senior management agreed to a 25% salary reduction and deferred until the end of this year. We've put efforts on reduction of operating expenses and CapEx, we'd review carefully development and renovation progress, projects, CapEx, utilities, maintenance costs to resume - to reduce and postpone as much as possible. This I quote, "At this time to evaluate the value of these reductions, but we are confident that it will be material and helpful."

Finally, as previously discussed, we've decided to reduce our monthly distribution from $0.035 to $0.025 per month starting with the May distributions payable in June, it will preserve between $550,000 and $600,000 monthly depending on the grip level.

That's all for my sections. But before turning back to the facilitator, I would like to take a few minutes. About a year ago, I informed Michel, the Board and my colleagues that I would like to retire in September 2020. I'll be at that time 65 with 42 years active on the labor market, 20 years in a CBA firm, nine years as CFO by the company and the last 13 years with BTB. This last year went so fast and today is officially my last reported quarter with you guys.

During these 13 years, I participated in about 90 to 100 close acquisition for approximately $1 billion in value, probably, a lot more than a billion of financing and refinancing on these properties, 28 dispositions for about $135 million. I don't know how many potential acquisitions have been analyzed, I know that we did 16 public offerings of which six series of debenture for $130 million, 10 equity offering for about $300 million, one private placement in 2007 for $45 million, 54 quarters reported, 14 annual reports and AGM, the last one being in few weeks.

But what I'm the most proud is to have contributed to build, organize and structure a beautiful organization, and to have recruited a dedicated, competent, and loyal accounting and finance team. I would like to especially thank Michel, Jocelyn Proteau, our Chairman, and all the board members for their trust and their constant support during this period, that has not always been easy; just remember the 2008 financial crisis.

And to all you guys, thank you for enduring my spoken English, sometimes blurted [ph], and my typical accent during all these years. Thank you.

Michel Léonard

Mathieu will have definitely big shoes to fill and a learning curve that is going to be quite rapid. And - but we do trust that we did pick the right individual to carry on the responsibility and be able to achieve greater heights in the coming years.

And I'm sure that Benot who is holding of units in BTB is going to be proud of the eventual results. And we do thank Benot, and the board, and the board members, the trustees were quite logious [ph] regarding Benot's contribution over the last 13 years. And it's - we know that everything - every good thing has an end, and it is - I can't say unfortunate because I think that it is the wish that Benot has put for himself, and - but we do wish him the very best in the coming years.

So with this, we'd like to turn the floor to questions. So, we're ready for questions from analysts.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Paul E Gernon [ph]. He is a shareholder. Please go ahead.

Yes. Good morning, Mr. Léonard. My name is Paul Gernon, I'm in Burlington, Ontario. And I've had email messages with Stephanie. I would like some further clarification on the word 'futile' that you used in discussing shared rent programs with the government, I assume both federal and provincial. Is it just too soon to see how that is turning out or is - what is the problem that made you say the word 'futile'?

Michel Léonard

Well, the first issue comes from the fact that the federal program is only valid for tenants that have global or total revenues of no more than $20 million. So when it comes to the - some, if not, a lot of our tenants, they do generate more than $20 million of revenue. The second point is the fact that under the plan, the tenants would have to pay 25% of its rent, we would have to forego 25% of the rent, and the grant of the government would cover 50% of the rent. But we found out through - we've learned through our mortgagee that the plan or the program - we had known that the plan was managed by the CMHC. So CMHC manages the plan, CMHC receives the money from the federal government, and CMHC disburses the amount of the program to the mortgagee. So, the 50% of the rents that we're supposed to receive, go directly to our mortgagee's hands. So once in the hands of the mortgagee, then the mortgagee has to decide whether it's going to give us this money directly.

We had discussions with at least one of our lenders, and this lender basically told us that they would not pass on the amount of the program to us, and they would keep it in order to apply it to the principle owed under the loan. So that's why I'm saying that it's futile, because cash flow wise, although the program would be in place, it is highly likely that we would not receive the payment of the subsidy for the 50% of the rent payable. Under normal circumstances, and if we had 100% guarantee that we would receive the 50% of the rent payable as a subsidy, then we would be the first group to embark on to the program and do forgive the 25% the dependents would have to pay us under this program for a three-month period.

But unfortunately, given the fact that the - our lender has the option of keeping the money, because there has been no - as I understood, there has been no specification from the federal government nor the CMHC to the effect that the monies have to be returned to the borrower. Hence, the futility of the program.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. [Foreign Language].

Michel Léonard

Thank you for trusting us.

Michel Léonard

Well, in conclusion, I'd like to thank you for your support. The results that we provided in the - during - for the first quarter are solid. They are a testimony to all the work that we have done over the last 24 months of repositioning our portfolio and we're seeing that the results are - that provide the re-jiggling [ph] of the portfolio are there, they are present. Obviously, as everybody would tell you, it's too bad that we're stuck in a pandemic because our forecast was great for 2020. And unfortunately now, we have to sit on our hands a little bit in order to - sit on our hands as far as acquisitions are concerned. But it is what it is, and we accept it, and we have to work with what's been given to us. But if you look at our evolution of our rental income, from 2015 at $18 million to 2020 at $23 million or almost $24 million, our net operating income in 2015 at $10 million, now we're almost at $13 million, our distributable income from $4 million to $6 million. And from the area that we have under management over the same period that has still grown.

And so again, we thank you for your trust. We're in it for the long haul. We're not looking at this opportunity on the short-term basis, we're looking on a long-term basis. We're working with our tenants, looking - taking the view that we want them on a long - again, long-term basis. So our solution is to basically work hard and get it done and move on to the next phase of the growth of BTB and also to make sure that our governments and our medical staff around the world finally find a vaccine for this pandemic, and that we will be able to continue our business affairs. It's probably not on the same normalcy that we have known but in a new normal that should be beneficial to BTB.

So with this, thank you very much. And thank you for understanding the fact that we did have to reduce our distribution. Thank you.

