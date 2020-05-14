Heavily-Discounted Monthly Dividend Payer: PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

I counted at least 15 BDC dividend cuts or complete suspensions over the last few weeks but PFLT reaffirmed its monthly dividend.

PFLT is one of the 14 BDCs that I was actively purchasing in March 2020 (along with insiders).

As mentioned last month in "Picking Winners And Losers In The 18% Yielding BDC Sector," Business Development Companies continue to trade at depressed values for many reasons including being considered small-cap, financial sector, and high yield, all of which have been subject to indiscriminate selling.

This article discusses PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) which is one of the 14 BDCs that I was actively purchasing in March 2020.

Insiders also were making large purchases around the same time:

As previously disclosed, directors officers and employees of PennantPark investment advisers purchased about 535,000 shares of PFLT in February and March because we thought it was an excellent investment opportunity and to demonstrate strong alignment of interest with our shareholders.

Source: PFLT Earnings Call

Source: GurFocus

PFLT March 31, 2020, Results:

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, PFLT beat its best-case projections covering its dividend by 107% with continued higher use of leverage offset by lower portfolio yield. Dividend income from the PennantPark Senior Secured Loan Fund (“PSSL”) remained stable but interest income reached a new high driving total income also to a new high. Management is targeting a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40 to 1.70 and the company ended the quarter at 1.66 or 1.60 after taking into account around $30 million of cash. PFLT currently is near its asset coverage ratio covenant on its Credit Facility but management is working to deleverage the balance sheet including not using repayments to fund new investments.

As mentioned earlier, total income continues higher along with dividend coverage and the company could easily cover its dividend with a smaller portfolio using lower amounts of leverage. Also, as mentioned in previous updates, the company will likely be issuing additional unsecured notes to strengthen the balance sheet.

I counted at least 15 dividend cuts or complete suspensions over the last few weeks but PFLT reaffirmed its monthly dividend:

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, PFLT invested $168 million in seven new and 37 existing portfolio companies with a weighted average yield of 7.5%. Clearly the new investments at lower yields as well as the continued decline in LIBOR have driven the portfolio yield lower but also likely improved credit quality. Sales and repayments were $99 million and included Montreign Operating Co., a resort casino in Monticello, New York.

Art Penn, Chairman and CEO: “We are pleased that PennantPark continues to operate smoothly and effectively and remains committed to working diligently on behalf of our investors. We believe that our rigorous underwriting process and disciplined approach has successfully positioned us to manage through the challenges ahead.”

Source: PFLT Press Release

Similar to other BDCs, PFLT’s net asset value (“NAV”) per share declined by $0.83 or 6.4% (from $12.95 to $12.12) mostly due to unrealized losses:

The net change in unrealized depreciation on our investments compared to the same periods in the prior year was primarily due to changes in the capital market conditions as well as the financial performance of certain portfolio companies primarily driven by the market disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty surrounding its continued adverse economic impact.

Source: SEC Filing

As mentioned in previous articles, I was expecting a wide range of NAV declines for Q1 2020 that were likely already taken into account with the BDC pricing. It should be noted that a larger portion of these declines were simply related to the widening of rate spreads and could be reversed in the following quarters similar to what we saw in 2016.

From a recent MRCC call: Assuming credit spreads continue to tighten as we have seen post quarter end and absent future permanent credit losses associated with these loans, we would expect a significant portion of these unrealized mark-to-market losses in both our lower middle market portfolio and in the MRCC Senior Loan Fund joint venture to reverse resulting in positive NAV adjustments and positive earnings performance in future periods."

The other portion of the declines will be related to unrealized losses some of which will hopefully be reversed as the economy improves and/or as loans get restructured. I will continue to project the changes in NAV for each BDC.

As discussed at the end of the article, PFLT has outperformed most BDCs from a NAV per share performance standpoint but is not adequately reflected in the current pricing.

As discussed in previous articles, during the Financial Crisis of 2007-2008 PSEC did not immediately mark down its portfolio investments. While most BDCs reported the majority of their unrealized losses during 2008, PSEC was marking up its investments through Q3 2008, and then finally its NAV declined by over 30% over the next five quarters through Q4 2009. This has a meaningful impact on shareholders as BDC management is paid on the value of assets which for PSEC is higher than most at 2% annually. Basically PSEC management decided to use aggressive valuations for as long as they could and there was delayed negative impact as management took their fees while NAV declined slowly over the following quarters.

PFLT management discussed portfolio credit quality and recent markdowns including "not necessarily indicative of a long-term impairment of the portfolio":

We have largely avoided some of the sectors that have been hurt the most by the pandemic, such as retail, restaurants, apparel and airlines. PFLT also has no exposure to oil and gas. The portfolio is extremely diversified with 108 companies and 43 different industries. As of March 31, we had only two non-accruals, representing only 0.6% of the portfolio at cost and 0% market value of the portfolio. On average, our assets were marked down approximately 5.6% in the quarter, reflecting primarily softening market conditions due to COVID-19 not underlying portfolio performance. We believe this valuation as of March 31 during a time of extreme volatility reflects that point in time and is not necessarily indicative of a long-term impairment of the portfolio.

Source: PFLT Earnings Call

Non-accruals remain low at only 0.6% of the portfolio at cost and 0.0% at fair value with no further meaningful impacts to NAV per share. Quick Weight Loss Centers was the only new non-accrual during the quarter but has been on the "watch list" for a while and mostly written off.

LifeCare Holdings is the only other investment on non-accrual status and is a bankrupt operator of senior care facilities filed a liquidation plan that would largely shut out creditors after selling off assets. There was a confirmation hearing set for Jan. 14, 2020. However, this investment was mostly written off with an estimated 6% "projected recovery" discussed below:

PFLT has grown its PSSL portfolio from $425 million to $483 million over the last six quarters but the weighted average yield on investments decreased from 7.8% to 7%:

Source: SEC Filing

Source: PFLT Earnings Presentation

The portfolio remains predominantly invested in first-lien debt at around 91% including the PSSL portion:

Source: PFLT Earnings Presentation

PFLT Relative NAV Multiple

As shown below, PFLT is still trading at one of the lowest price-to-NAV multiples and will likely continue to rally. I do not typically price BDCs using NAV but many investors do, and simply using the current average multiple of 0.71 would imply that FPLT stock price should be closer to $8.60.

PFLT has easily outperformed most BDC especially from a NAV per share standpoint partially due to marking their liabilities to market "to better align asset and liability values."

The following table shows the NAV performance for each BDC over the last four quarters as well as their price-to-NAV multiples. It also should be pointed out that PFLT has 91% of its portfolio in first-lien assets which deserves another premium along with having higher quality management. This would imply that PFLT should likely be priced closer to 0.91 times NAV or $11.00.

To take a more conservative approach, PFLT's NAV per share would have been closer to $11.25 if the company did not mark down their liabilities which would still be an implied stock price of $10.25 (compared to the $7.50).

With regard to our stock price, we believe that the share price of PFLT does not accurately reflect the long-term value of the company. As we stated earlier, the average debt-to-EBITDA of our underlying portfolio as of March 31 was 4.2 times. Translating this into the language of value investors, at the stock price of PFLT today, well below NAV, we and shareholders own a portfolio of companies at a multiple of about 2.6 times cash flow, even in a recession with potential declines in cash flow value investors should be able to appreciate an attractive low multiple.

Source: PFLT Earnings Call

The BDCs in gray have not reported Q1 2020 results and use my NAV estimates.

My Plan for 2020

My last two major purchases of multiple BDC common stocks were March 12 and March 19 and included 14 higher-quality BDCs. I was lucky and bought at or very near the recent lows and now watching a rebound and collecting dividends. My average yield on cost for the last 28 purchases was 18.2% and I'm currently building cash waiting for another general market pullback that I'm expecting in May or June of this year related to earnings expectations and economic news. BDCs started to pullback after I wrote this article so some of the multiples above may be higher.

Over the last two months, BDCs have rebounded quite a bit and I have recently sold three of my positions (including CGBD) for the reasons discussed in the last article. It should be noted that my gain on CGBD was 30% as the stock ran up quite a bit for the reasons discussed in "Why I Bought Carlyle Group's BDC Currently Yielding 21%."

For now, I'm collecting dividends/distributions:

Going through the recently reported Q1 results,

Watching for additional announcements,

Gathering information (portfolio and capital structure updates),

Updating projected changes to NAV and dividend coverage for each BDC ,

, And planning for future purchases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.