Lam Research: A Rising Star In Semiconductor Manufacturing

Living in an era of digital transformation, the impact of 5G has brightened the future of the semiconductor industry.

The technology supply chain crisis caused by COVID-19 will continue for at least 12 months. Now is a good time to consider technology stocks.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Weixuan Li as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

In 2019, technology stocks have been negatively affected by the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the Sino-US trade war. With the arrival and development of 5G, the semiconductor manufacturing industry is poised to take a great step forward. As a leader in semiconductor manufacturing, Lam Research Corporation (LRCX), their outstanding performance during the pandemic and 24.9% upside made me optimistic about this stock.

Business Overview

Lam Research Corporation is an American company dominated by semiconductor manufacturing, engaging in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and service of semiconductor processing equipment used in integrated circuit manufacturing. Lam Research was founded in 1980 by Dr. David K. Lam and is headquartered in Silicon Valley and Fremont, California. Over the past 40 years, their company has devoted itself to research and innovation especially in wafer substrate. Wafer substrate is used for the fabrication of integrated circuits and, in photovoltaics, to manufacture solar cells. The size of the wafer substrate of Lam Research alone has changed three times and its diameter has increased from the length of a dollar bill to about the size of a large pizza. This may not sound like much but increasing the wafer size is a major task for the entire industry, which involves redesigning almost everything, including fab infrastructure, process equipment, and processes. Their achievement is a benchmark for the entire industry and increases the possibility of improving the quality of solar cells.

Industry Background

Technology Supply Chain

Estimated Semiconductor Industry Revenue Growth Impacted by Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the Wider Implications for the Technology Industry Worldwide as of March 2020, by Scenario

Data from Statista.com

According to the above scenario, the technology supply chain would take approximately three months to recover from the impact of the Coronavirus outbreak. However, China, a major raw materials manufacturing country, has already entered the post-epidemic era, and various industries are actively resuming work and development. As long as the pandemic in other countries is also under control, the supply chain of the semiconductor industry appears optimistic.

Semiconductor Manufacturing & 5G

Len Jelinek, Senior Director of Semiconductor manufacturing for IHS Markit & Technology, said in a release reported on Technology Informa: "Throughout the history of the semiconductor industry, every market downturn has ended with the arrival of a technical innovation that spurred a major increase in demand. 5G's impact will spread far beyond the confines of the tech industry, impacting every aspect of society and driving new economic activity that will spur rising demand for microchips."

The trade war has been a major blow to technology stocks. Sales in the semiconductor industry fell by 14.5% in the first half of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018. Technological innovation will end this decline in demand with the forecasted increase in 2020.

Data from 2019 Informa Tech LLC

Lam Research performed well during the COVID-19 outbreak, with an average level higher than benchmark S&P 500 during the past three months.

Share Price of Lam Research and S&P 500 (Feb. Mar. Apr.)

Data from Yahoo Finance

Free Cash Flow of Equity (FCFE) Valuation

I used a Discounted Cash Flow model to calculate the Free Cash Flow of Equity and growth rate of Lam Research Corporation. The Discounted Cash Flow model estimates the cash flow from now to infinity and discounts it to the present. We make some assumptions to reduce the infinite majority by assuming that at some point in time cash flow will grow at some steady long-term growth rate. When this happens, the formula of the sum of infinite series can be used to calculate the discounted value of all cash flows from that point.

Assuming that Debt/Equity ratio will remain the same to finance investments, I extracted the required information from Lam Research's balance sheet, cash flow statement, income statement from 2015-2019, and made this form:

Net income $21,050.00 Debt ratio 50.06% Capital Expenditures $16,210.00 Depreciation $10,830.00 Change in Working Capital $70.00 # of shares outstanding 159.92 FCFE as a % of earnings 97.28% FCFE $13.33

Used data from Lam Research Corporation Annual Report

I used last year's net income and the number of shares outstanding of Lam Research. For debt ratio, capital expenditures, and depreciation, I used the average value of LRCX for the past five years, while change in working capital remained unchanged. FCFE is net income subtract net cap expenditure and change in working capital, then divide this all by the number of shares outstanding, which gave me $13.33 (FCFE= (NI- Net CapEx-NWC)/# of shares outstanding). FCFE as a percentage of earnings is just FCFE divided earning per share of LRCX 2019.

Growth Rate: Earnings growth can occur in only one of two ways: increase sales or reduce cost. If revenue growth exceeds income growth, costs are rising. Otherwise, costs are falling.

Average Revenue Growth 18.39% Geometric Revenue Growth 16.41% Average Income Growth 39.36% Geometric Income Growth 35.19% Average Theoretical Growth 24.48% Analyst's Projected Earning Growth 13.75% Overall Average Growth Rate 19.83%

Used data from Lam Research Corporation Annual Report and Yahoo Finance

By using the data from Lam Research's Annual Report, I calculated LRCX's average and geometric revenue growth, and average and geometric net income growth. The theoretical growth rate based on Return on Equity (ROE) is multiplied by (1-payout ratio) through 2015 to 2019 of Lam Research. Overall average growth rate is based on 50% analyst's projected, 25% historical, and 25% theoretical.

Cost of Capital: As for the cost of capital, I used the maximized value among Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM), bond yield plus premium, and my personal calculations based on LRCX's good debt ratio and leverage. The cost of capital should be relatively low. However, due to the Sino-US trade war, supply chain issues, and COVID-19 outbreak, I used 15% to remain conservative. Using the CAPM model (risk-free rate + Beta* equity risk premium) I attained 12.6%. Bond yield plus premium gave me 10%. I decided to use 15% for the whole DCF model.

Putting it Together:

Yahoo estimate Earnings Growth 2019 $13.33 10.50% 2020 $14.73 17.31% 2021 $17.28 13.72% 2022 $19.65

Data from Yahoo Finance

This analysis shows if Lam Research would pay out $13.33, grow at 10.5%, 17.31%, then 13.72% for the first three years, grow at 19.83% for the next 5 years, then slow to a continuous growth rate. Large companies will not grow at such a low rate, but from a long-term development assumption to infinite time, I assume that they will eventually stabilize at a 5% growth rate. Then, discounted all back at 15%, the firm is worth $359.85. The current price of LRCX is $255.28. Therefore, this is a very worthwhile stock.

Relative Valuation

To do a stock evaluation, it is not enough to rely solely on some company figures and absolute indicators. A relative value assessment must also be conducted, using numbers to measure the company's performance across the industry and competitors.

P/E valuation (Current P/E of LRCX: 18.37):

The price-to-earnings ratio ((P/E ratio)) is the ratio for valuing a company that measures its current share price relative to its per-share earnings. Since the index is divided by two numbers, a high P/E ratio could mean that a company's stock is over-valued. Otherwise, investors are expecting high growth rates in the future. Therefore, it is important to find a range.

For the P/E expected estimate, I took the average of Lam Research's current P/E, the competitor Applied Materials (AMAT)'s current P/E, and LRCX's 10-year average which gave me 17.46. To compute a range, I first used Beta and VIX to account for market volatility. P/E values vary as the stock price moves, even when earnings and revenues have not changed. If earnings or revenues are depressed, then these values may be too high.

Beta Coefficient is a tool to assess the systemic risk of securities. It measures the volatility of a security or an investment portfolio relative to the overall market. According to Yahoo Finance, the current Beta of LRCX is 1.51 which is calculated using 5-year returns against the S&P 500. Lam Research's competitor AMAT, whose products and business models are similar, is also 1.51. So, I used 1.51 for the whole calculation.

The VIX index is the trading symbol of the Chicago Board Options Exchange Market Volatility Index and is commonly used to measure the implied volatility of S&P 500 index options. The higher the index, the more volatile the market. According to Market Watch, the 52-week range of VIX is 11.42-85.47. This range includes the index that stabilizes the market before the Coronavirus outbreak and the extremely volatile index thereafter. Calculate the median of this range is 48.45. However, the market has gradually recovered and technology stocks are developing well. I have calculated the median of 11.42-48.45 in this range, which is 29.93. Today's (April 30, 2020) VIX average value of 31.23 is a relatively accurate value.

Using the current Beta (1.51) and average VIX (31.23%) multiplied by the expected value of LRCX, I got 9.23-25.69. Then, I multiplied analyst projections of next year's earnings per share from Yahoo Finance (17.76) by expected value, giving me $310.09. Assuming all assumptions are accurate, LRCX has an expected return of 21.57% (310.09/255.28-1). This indicates that investors are expecting higher future earnings from LRCX.

P/S Valuation (Current P/S of LRCX: 4.01):

Next, I analyzed P/S for verifying and consolidating my results. Price-to-Sales Ratio (P/S ratio) is the company's market value divided by the operating income of the previous fiscal year (or quarter), or equivalently, the company's stock price divided by the profit per share. To some extent, P/S is more stable. To make the final valuation more credible, I used more indicators to calculate the expected value of Lam Research.

For the P/S range estimate, I used the 5-year average of LRCX (3.21), AMAT (3.07), ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) (7.19), and S&P 500 (2.96) which gave me 4.11 as expected P/S. That's not far from the current P/S of Lam Research, so, it is fairly accurate. Use the same calculation method to calculate P/E to calculate P/S, I obtained a range of 2.17-6.05. I used analyst projection of next year's sales per share: revenue (11.16B) divided by the number of shares outstanding (160M) turned out $69.78. That number multiplied by expected P/S gave me $286.82. Putting these all together, LRCX has an expected return of 12.35% (286.82/255.28-1). Compared to the 15% cost of capital, 12.35% is not that ideal but not that bad.

Risk Analysis

According to my analysis, Lam Research is a very good company, but it is not perfect. From a non-systematic risk perspective, LRCX launched a completely transformed plasma etch technology and system solution on March 3, 2020. The solution designed to provide chipmakers with advanced functionality and extendibility required for future innovation. The new solution has been on the market for less than two months, which increases the event risk of LRCX. According to a spokesperson from Lam Research reported on Globe News Wire, the new product is said to be "the most innovative etch product that has been developed in the last 20 years". However, it remains to be seen how long the role and effectiveness of this product will be. In addition, from the P/S analysis results above, not every indicator of the company is perfect. The 12.35% of the expected return of the P/S ratio still adds business risk to the company comparing to the 15% cost of capital.

From a systematic perspective, there exists an economic risk. Economic risk refers to inflation. According to the data from statista.com, there will be a relatively higher inflation rate in 2021. High inflation means higher input prices, consumers buying fewer goods, and revenue and profits decline.

Projected Annual Inflation Rate in the United States from 2010 to 2021*

Data from Statista.com

As I mentioned above, the supply chain issues of the technology industry caused by the Coronavirus may take about three months to recover. Now, since it is almost halfway through 2020, investors must consider the risk of inflation if try to do a long-term play.

Specifically, the Sino-US trade war has had a great impact on technology companies, and it will continue. Financial Times published an article that clearly states the damage to the US technology industry caused by the Sino-US trade war. There are two important points. First, it has seriously affected sales to Chinese customers. The policy prohibiting the supply of products to Huawei exacerbates the threat of lost sales. But if we look at the segments of Lam Research, 16% of total revenue came from China and 28% from Taiwan. Therefore, it is not difficult to imagine that LRCX will continue to be affected by the trade war.

Data from CSIMarket

The second crackdown by trade war came from criminal tariffs imposed on US imports which is considered under a systematic risk content and called tax risk. Increasing tariffs will undoubtedly cause serious damage to technology companies. Trump's increased tariffs have led to a significant increase in the cost of Chinese exports. Many Chinese manufacturers are reluctant to export products. The technology industry has been hit hard by the need to import large amounts of materials made in China.

Conclusion

Summarizing the above valuation, the expected values given to me by FCFE, P/E, P/S are$ 359.85, $310.09, $286.82. Assuming all predictions are precise, we can get an estimated value range of Lam Research, which is $286.82- $359.85. To be more accurate, I summed the three expected values and averaged them to get the ideal expected value: $318.92. Comparing to the current price of $255.28, LRCX appears to be an attractive buy.

Lam Research Corporation is a highly innovative company. The megatrend of digital transformation and the growing development of 5G technology makes the company more valuable. The stage of economic development in China's post-epidemic era is decent, and it has found a breakthrough for the supply chain. LRCX still exposed to event risk, business risk, economic risk, and tax risk. However, excellent dividends and excellent growth rates greatly enhance the opportunities for investors to get benefits from LRCX stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LRCX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.