At A $12 Billion Valuation, VTIQ Appears Overvalued. Investors Should Prefer Warrants Over The Common.

The warrants currently trade significantly below fair value. Investors wishing exposure to Nikola Motors should buy the warrants instead of the common.

The valuation appears to be very stretched, even when compared to TSLA in its early days.

Nikola motors is valued at almost $12 Billion at VTIQ's current share price as VTIQ shareholders will only own 6.4% of the company.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp / Nikola Motors is valued at almost $12 Billion at its current share price

A lot of investors are buying VTIQ shares under the impression that the company’s market cap is just $900 Million (as shown by Yahoo finance). However, this is just the valuation of the currently listed VTIQ shares. The owners of those shares will just end up owning 6.4% of the combined company after the closure of the deal in June.

The company’s SEC filings (specifically Form 424B3, filed 05/08/2020) provides clarity:

Based on that filing, the company will have 359.2 million shares outstanding post closure. In addition, there are 23.9M warrants outstanding (which we will revisit later). Multiplying this share count with the share price ($30.30 as of 5/13/2020) yield a fully diluted market cap of $11.6 Billion. A good deal for a company, that just weeks ago was valued at $3.3 Billion and had to resort to merging with a SPAC to go public? The author does not believe so.

Source: Form 424B3

What you get for $11.6Bn

A comprehensive analysis of the company’s fundamentals is out of scope for this article. I will, however, share a few details about the company:

Last year’s revenue was just $482 thousand (!) dollars.

The company has just 300 employees.

The company has only spent a total of $176M over the last 3 years.

The company has recently received $4M from the coronavirus small business fund (and refused to pay it back, claiming it would need it to make payroll.

The company claims to have an impressive number of reservations for its trucks. We would, however, caution that the reservations did not require no deposit. Anybody could reserve trucks to get on the waitlist, just in case Nikola comes out with a great product.

Do you believe that a company with those resources has really been able to create such a moat with its fuel cell and battery technology that it should be valued at $11.6Bn? To cite Mr. Wonderful from Shark tank: “How much would it cost a better capitalized competitor to come in and crush the cockroach you are?”

But isn’t this like investing in Tesla early on?

No. Tesla was always a highflier and has defied all odds in its industry. However, even Tesla was much more conservatively valued. Tesla’s market cap was $3.8Bn in 2012 (or only 33% of Nikola’s current valuation). In that year, it had already launched the phenomenally successful Model S and booked total sales of $413M (vs $482 thousand for Nikola last year). It was only the next year, when Tesla’s revenue jumped almost 400% on exploding sales of the revolutionary Model S that it surpassed Nikola’s current market cap ($18.5Bn at year end, vs $11.6Bn now for Nikola). And even with Tesla, gains from that valuation were more muted for the next 4 years.

I would therefore say that investing in Nikola is far worse than investing in Tesla in the early days. Management projects zero revenue for 2020 and only foresees $300M in revenue for 2022. Tesla had a valuation between $3 and $4 Billion dollars when it hit that revenue number. Shareholders are rewarding Nikola with an almost 300% premium over that said valuation 2 years before management even projects to reach said revenue level.

Finally, a better way to invest in Nikola

In its IPO, VTIQ sold units consisting of one share of VTIQ and one public warrant VTIQW. The warrants are exercisable 30 days after the completion of the business combination (so, first 2 Weeks of June plus 30 days) and expire 5 years after the business combination. Each warrant entitles the holder to buy one share of common stock for $11.50. The warrants are also callable by Nikola under certain condition – so you might not get the full 5 years of duration, but you will in any case be able to convert them into public shares.

Since the warrants can be exchanged into shares for a payment of $11.50, starting in approximately 8 weeks, one would expect that they would trade at no less than a $11.50 discount to the common shares ($30.30 - $11.50 = $18.80, as of close 5/13/2020). In fact, since you don’t have to spend the $11.50 upfront and therefore also can’t lose those $11.50 as long as you don’t exercise (even if the common shares crash), they should trade at a premium to said intrinsic value.

However, on 5/13/2020 they cost only $10.80. For any investor that believes in Nikola Motors and wants to invest in the company, those warrants are a much better deal than the common. It is truly unbelievable that they offer the same upside participation as buying the common for $30.30 for only $10.80. And they can be converted into common shares in likely as little as 8 weeks.

Why are the warrants trading at a discount to their intrinsic value?

I was initially perplexed as well – but believe to have figured it out. It all has to do with supply and demand imbalances. Most retail investors are not aware of the warrants and are buying the common stock. Also, options are all linked to the common stock and – quite frankly – its float is currently quite low.

VTIQ was quite unusual in that it offered 1 warrant for every 1 share of common in its IPO. High quality sponsors usually only have to offer 1/3 or 1/4 of a warrant these days. In any case, this created a significant supply of warrants. Funds that buy SPAC IPOs like VTIQ usually hope to redeem the common shares for cash (or sell at a slight premium to cash) at closing and sell the warrants for about $1. In this case, those funds have most likely already sold all their common shares and therefore no longer weight on the share price. Due to the lower liquidity, they most likely still hold significant amounts of warrants, which they are more than happy to sell for $10.80, even if this represents a $8 discount to their intrinsic value.

Why do they do that? Because they believe that the current share price is likely unsustainable and will likely fall at least 8 dollars over the next 8 weeks (at which point they would be able to exercise the warrants and realize intrinsic value).

Why do professional investors believe that the share price will fall at least $8 over the next 8 weeks?

In addition to the valuation arguments made above, stocks that go parabolic in a short period of time, usually sell back off. We can look at a recent example of an extraordinarily successful SPAC (Virgin Galactic, SPCE) to see the same pattern:

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) reached $42 for a day (or 4.2x its “deal value”), before crashing back down. Today, we already were at $35 (or 3.5x its “deal value) in VTIQ. In terms of market cap, however, VTIQ has already surpassed Virgin Galactic. At its peak, Virgin Galactic had a market cap of $8.8 Billion, while VTIQ closed at a valuation of $11.6 Billion of 5/13/2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTIQW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long VTIQW (VTIQ warrants) and partially hedged with a synthetic short position in VTIQ.