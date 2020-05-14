Trevali Mining Corp (TREVF) CEO Ricus Grimbeek on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Trevali Mining Corp (OTCQX:TREVF) Q1 2020 Results Conference Call May 14, 2020 1:00 PM ET

Brendan Creaney - VP, IR

Ricus Grimbeek - President & CEO

Amber Johnston-Billings - Chief Sustainability Officer

Derek du Preez - Chief Technology Officer

Matthew Quinlan - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Orest Wowkodaw - Scotiabank

Stefan Ioannou - Cormark Securities

Brian MacArthur - Raymond James

Oscar Cabrera - CIBC

Brendan Creaney

Thank you, Mike. Good day everyone. Thanks for taking the time to join the call this morning. I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded. A replay webcast will be available one hour after today's call. In conjunction with this conference call, there is an accompanying PDF presentation available on the Events section under the Corporate Presentation section of Trevali's website under the Investors tab. The link to our live webcast is also on Trevali's website under Events.

In today's presentation, there may be some forward-looking statements made, and I draw your attention to the customary disclosures in our corporate materials.

The main presenter today is Ricus Grimbeek, Trevali's President and CEO, and he will be accompanied by Amber Johnston-Billings, Trevali's Chief Sustainability Officer; Derek du Preez, Trevali's Chief Technology Officer; And Matthew Quinlan, Trevali's Interim Chief Financial Officer.

I would now like to turn the call over to Ricus.

Ricus Grimbeek

Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us on the call today. I wanted to take a moment to recognize and thank all the medical professionals and frontline workers throughout world dealing with COVID-19 pandemic and the providing essential services and products that our communities need. And to our workforce -- thank you for your resilience and commitment to health and safety and responsibly performing your roles. Because of your efforts we were able to continue operating at our mines with minimal disruptive interruptions.

Moving to Slide 5, Trevali has taken several actions to keep our workers and communities safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. We continuously operate at all three mines due to the working with government and governments to agree to protocols for strict cleaning, physical distancing, and enhanced requirements for start into the mine to mine sites. Throughout the pandemic, we have also supported our local communities in ways that have both mitigated the spread of the infection and favorable trust and deepened our essential relationships with these communities.

Turning to Slide 6, we have taken major steps to optimize the business this year, refining our operating platform and building off the transformation that began in 2019 under the T90 program. Because of the foundation we’d laid, we were able to swiftly respond to the current economic downturn. We safely placed our Caribou mine on a care and maintenance program while delivering $30 million in sustainable efficiencies from our other three mines, supporting our goal to reduce the cost structure of our business to a targeted all-in-sustaining-cost of lower than $0.90 per pound.

We’ve achieved the delivery of this target by -- we will achieve this delivery this target by whole year at the beginning of 2021. In addition, we’ve significantly reduced our discretionary spending for 2020 to preserve near term liquidity by decreasing our planned capital and exploration expenditures by $41 million. We continue to negotiate and update to our revolving credit facility as well as extensively explore for new resources of capital to reduce our disposition. We have engaged RBC Capital Markets to support us in these efforts.

While we are focused on costs we control, the zinc market continues to be disrupted. After hitting 15-year lows, the zinc price decline has reversed and has been cautiously rising and as of this morning was at $0.89 a pound. On the cost side of the equation, relief appears to be coming for miners, as all side cost including treatment charges and shipping costs that can be coming down as the impact of the Caribou mine, Caribou mine curtailments that began working its way through the supply chain indicating support for higher zinc price.

Moving forward, we will continue to operate with the health and well- being of our workers and communities at the front of mine, while delivering on fairly enhancement to our business through the T90 program and catching the value of an improving zinc market.

Moving to Slide 7. Because of COVID-19 mitigation strategies to be implemented, we have been able to continuously operate our business with minimal interruptions and we're able to produce 99 million payable pounds to zinc in the third quarter. We also accomplished this slightly reducing our total recordable injury frequency by 47% versus to the previous quarter.

We achieved this production at a cost of $0.96 a pound of zinc pound and an all-in-sustaining cost of the $1.10 a pound. Excluding Caribou where we suspended operations on March 26th, our cast costs and all-in-sustaining costs for the quarter were $0.86 and $0.99 per pound. Our cash cost and all-in-sustaining costs were also impacted this quarter due to timing of byproduct late until the shipments. This is approximately $0.08 per pound and just show that we are getting closer to the T90 target that we set ourselves.

On Slide 8, I'd like to highlight that all our operations continue to show improvements. The rule remains on the state of national emergency, which began on March 16th, and is currently expected to be in place until March 25th. Now, as Santander mine made several modifications to enable you to continue to operate. The mill was temporary shutdown on March 30th due to outside logistics, but was restarted on April 29th, once modifications to the working conditions were made and supplies were replenished.

The mill is now performing above targets with respect to recovery and cost concentrate grade and trucking of concentrate is now expected to start this week. At Rosh Pinah while modifications to work conditions were required in response to COVID-19, the team was successfully continuously operating with no material impacts to cost or production. In fact, favorable zinc production was higher than the last two previous quarters supported by strong mill throughput performance. The RP2.0 pre-feasibility study remains on track to be delivered this quarter.

At Perkoa, I am happy to report the great milestone. The operation has achieved over 9 million hours of works without a lost time injury. In addition, the mine was able to continuously operator with no material impact to cost or production caused by COVID-19. Payable zinc production was lower and costs higher for the quarter due to mining of lower grade stopper as per the mine plan, but we'd like to point out the mine delivered 7% more all-time than the previous quarter, demonstrating operational improvements, mostly because approximate is the same as the previous quarter and recovery was slightly lower, highlighting that the level of production was data driven.

Moving to Slide 9, as previously announced in April, we will be in a position to achieve our T90 goal of $0.90 all-in-sustaining costs for the business by the beginning of 2021, a full year earlier than originally planned. At the end of the first quarter, our workforce has implemented $30 million in annualized recurring efficiencies, and we are forecasting $44 million by the end of the second quarter, which put us well on track to deliver the full $50 million target and get up to $0.90 all-in-sustaining cost.

On Slide 10, I wanted to highlight some of the achievements that have been delivered under the T90 program. While these examples given some of the more material improvements that are over 200 initiatives in the pipeline with ideas being generated at all levels of the organization demonstrating that T90 is a foundational to Trevali's operating platform and is embedded in our company culture.

On Slide 11, I wanted to spend some time talking about the operating model. We have spent a lot 12 months putting in place to Trevali, and why we will be able to accomplish the T90 program. Our operating platform can be summarized in four main areas. The first is operations team, which are typically located at the mine and focus on executing the plan and managing resources to accomplish this. The operating teams are supported by centers of excellence. These things are distributed across the organization, providing areas specific expertise and best practice in a service role to the operations.

Same to technical expertise and general maintenance expertise specialists for example that are not designed to one mine but provide services to the portfolio. Before also organized our roles by function, allowing to sharing of information across the organization. Our digital core is to set of tools which allow us to efficiently share information. It connects us all and support data driven planning, control and decision making that is absolutely critical in the time like we are experiencing right now. While we build is an operating model that is scalable by design, we believe there are positive synergies to realize by adding more operations onto the financial.

I will now pass it to Amber talk in more detail as to what we've been working on in sustainability space.

Amber Johnston-Billings

Thanks Ricus. [indiscernible] COVID-19 has been a primary focus. Trevali has remained on track to achieve our focus of being the world's most sustainable underground mining company. We do this because it mitigates risk and it reduces cost in the long-term. In safety, we are seeing the hope for decrease in the number of injuries across the group and this is in part because of our focus on monitoring the effectiveness and the control that we have put in place to our workers.

We have also set our first target in environmental space and by greenhouse gas and water reduction. The projects identified to meet these targets to reduce electricity costs and pollution. We have set a target of 30% of our Board and senior leadership to be women with the view that this increased diversity will deliver fresh perspective to solving problems and growing our business. We have completed our cost critical impact of climate change risk assessment of Rosh Pinah. We're using these results to ensure the business line of Rosh Pinah 2.0 with increased production profile, takes into account same climatic conditions including potentially more hot days and future water scarcity.

Finally, we also completed an independent tailings review, which provided comfort that our 8 tailings facilities are stable. We continue to monitor the security situation in Burkina Faso, and would like to note that we are operating in an area where less security threats occur. Also because Trevali Perkoa produces zinc concentrate which does require overseas smelting, the risk associated with the theft of our concentrate is low. Trevali's focus in primarily on gathering intelligence and surveillance to decrease the likelihood of any direct interactions with groups operating in the region, in 2019, we also ran exercises using our trigger action and response plans to define the actions that we would take in response to scenarios as they unfold.

Derek, I'll pass over to you.

Derek du Preez

Thanks Amber. Moving to Slide 13, as announced in early April, we have reduced our plans in 2020 by an additional $31 million to further mitigate the effects of the current environment on our business. These initiatives are in addition to our T90 program and relate to the discretionary capital and exploration expenditures across our business. While T90 is about recurring annual efficiencies, these cost reductions are primarily modeled on recurring events.

We are now anticipating to spend approximately $36 million on sustaining and expansion capital in 2020, primarily focused on underground capital development and primary turn raises at Rosh Pinah and Santander operations. The operations have been well capitalized in recent years and have an opportunity to the first $17 million in sustaining capital cost while ensuring operations s are maintained to a high standard. $10 million relate to sustaining capital at Caribou that Ankara maintenance will not be incurred and expansionary capital will be reduced by $6 million. These three amounts totaled at $33 million, you see before use.

Our exploration program for 2020 will be cutback by $8 million to $4 million. Drilling programs at all operations have been suspended for the remainder of 2020 including the Perkoa and T3 and infill drilling program at the Santander Pipe. In the first quarter, we spend $12.6 million on sustaining capital and $3.1 million in the exploration expansion. So you can see that for the balance of the year, our spending profile decreases rapidly.

Lastly, I will guide that well, I started before looking guidance plans for our capital expenditures for the balance of the year. Our overall guidance for the 2020 remains suspended, and we will be reissuing a fulsome guidance that incorporates best noted information in due course.

I would now like to turn the call over to Matthew.

Matthew Quinlan

Thank you, Derek. As Ricus pointed out earlier, operationally, we had a successful quarter producing 99 million pounds of payable zinc, which presumably 4% lower than the fourth quarter of 2019. There were a number of events that affected our financial results in the quarter. Firstly, revenue and adjusted EBITDA were impacted by following zinc price precipitated by COVID-19 as well as the timing shipments.

The average LME zinc price in the first quarter was $0.97 per pound, a 10% drop compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 at $1.08 per pound. The timing of shipments also affected the quarter as sales amounted to 91 pounds million of zinc, some 19 pounds million lower than the prior quarter. This was almost exclusively a function of the timing shipments from Rosh Pinah.

Declines to adjusted EBITDA relative to the previous quarter were partially offset by lower cost attributes to sales and the fixed pricing arrangement, which increased revenue in the quarter by 8.88 million.

Turning to C1 and ASIC costs, these were both negatively impacted compared to the prior quarter, increasing by $0.10 and $0.08, respectively. The negative impact was mainly due to the timing of byproducts lead sales from both Caribou and Rosh Pinah, which in total affected both measures by $0.10.

As a reminder, we typically ship our lead a concentrate from Rosh Pinah twice a year, in the second and fourth quarters. At the Caribou the timing of lead shipments was affected by the closure of the Belledune smelter in late 2019. The second negative impact was relative to higher zinc treatment charges, which amounted to an additional $0.01 per pound on AISC and C1 costs. These two impacts in the quarter overshadowed the operational improvements we continue to deliver under the T90 program.

Operating cost savings amounted to $0.01 reduction per pound specifically impacting AISC sustaining capital was lower than the fourth quarter, amounting to another $0.02 reduction on the AISC. Now excluding Caribou recognition, C1 and AISC were $0.86 and $0.99 in the quarter, respectively. Importantly, AISC was flat excluding Caribou compared to Q4 2019. While the timing of byproduct lead revenues from Rosh Pinah affects AISC by $0.08 on this measure. Lower operating costs reduced the costs by $0.05 a pound and sustaining capital reductions reduced AISC by further $0.03 a quarter over the fourth quarter.

So as you can see, we had an operationally successful quarter while taking decisive action at Caribou. In addition to the operating results, there's one item of note in the income statement this quarter that I want to bring you across. In the quarter, we recorded non-cash after tax net impairment charge of 137.4 million or approximately $0.17 per share, relating to our Caribou and Santander operations, and exploration property in Canada and Namibia.

This was a result of the adverse change into the business environment caused by COVID-19 and the decision to temporarily place Caribou care maintenance. Lastly, provisionally priced metal significantly reduced this quarter from 147.4 million pounds in the fourth quarter to 65.2 million pounds at a price of $0.87 per pound by the end of Q1.

Moving to Slide 15, with a sudden significant drop in the zinc price, we engaged with our lending group joined in March regarding a waiver to the financial covenants that are part of our revolving credit facility. The facility was temporarily reduced from 275 million to 125 million and the financial covenants waived until the end of May. The finished facility amendment contains a number of terms and conditions including restriction on dividends and distributions, acquisitions, and the disposition of assets as well as the requirement that the Company maintain at a minimum level of liquidity.

At the end of the quarter, we had drawn $97 million under the facility with a further $9 million issued in lines of credit balance. And in April, we drew the remaining amount of 19 million available under to our Santander facility. The Company is currently in negotiating the terms and conditions of the revolving credit facility will apply after May, in addition to pursuing other financing opportunities to provide additional sources of capital for our business. RBC capital market has been engaged as Ricus mentioned to support us through this effort and the extensive strategic review.

With that, Ricus back over to you.

Ricus Grimbeek

Thanks, Matt. I would now like to take some time to discuss the zinc market as the outlook for the metal has been changing rapidly as we move through these difficult times. Starting on Slide 17, overall demand, zinc demand is strong and while there's been an immediate source of demand contraction and response to COVID-19 to long-term demand growth is forecast to rebalance and continue to grow, as in consumption is closely tied to urbanization and industrialization. In addition to more traditional uses like construction in transport, zinc is also showing promising new and growing markets such as fertilizers, wind turbines, and next generation batteries.

Slide 18, the zinc price has receded in the last couple of years, with many attributing the current down cycle due to the growing supply of concentrates in the market. As COVID-19 advanced across the globe and was declared a pandemic the zinc price reacted swiftly and moved further downward. The prices are lower at $0.82 a pound tapping deeply into the cost of the zinc producers. Since reaching these lows, the price has been steadily rising at concentrated surplus that was building and bottlenecking at the smelters has been decreasing, as global mining production has also been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

On Slide 19, you can see that there have been significant return on production curtailments brought on by the economic impacts of below zinc price, government imposed restrictions and individual decisions made by mine to suspend operations. At least 25% of the world's capacity of zinc concentrate has been suspended and this does not include strategy for China with the council of around 35% of zinc concentrates market. While the majority of these mines will likely restart eventually the timing of restart is uncertain and the ram-up will also take time. Restarting a mine is costly and time takes a lot of lot longer than the initial shut down.

Moving to Slide 20, we have started to see the effect, the reduction in zinc concentration is having downstream, as zinc concentrates having downstream. Treatments are just we started the year $310 a ton on the spot market in January have dropped $185 a ton at the end of April and that continues to come down. That indicates that the mindful sentiments I spoke to a previous life that stock price smells a demand for zinc. Another major cost for the zinc market is shipping cost. Shipping cost per general goods have reduced significantly in response to COVID-19 due to lower demand, low oil price and market sentiment, as a major cost into zinc minus lower shipping prices will translate into lower unit cost.

On Slide 21, turning further downstream in the Zinc supply chain, whereas refining isn't started. In the past, when stocks have reached these low levels, has been a positive price reaction, as the market incentivizes both minus and throughout this increased production. This was demonstrated in 2007 when the zinc inventories were similar levels today that was the price was at $1.50.

The argument the pre-COVID-19 was that well. Inventories were at substantial low levels, there was sufficient constant fight upstream coming to replenish those stocks, and that the bottleneck was the smelters. With the ongoing Zinc mine curtailment I spoke to earlier this argument no longer holds up and already low inventories may be further exacerbated, leading to a higher Zinc price. A current level of six to seven days of well consumption, it doesn't take much for inventories to be organized and for the Zinc price to react.

Turning to Slide 22, I will reiterate Trevali's focus. We will continue what we started some 12 months ago when I joined the Company. It transformed the business by slightly reducing our costs by using the T90 program to achieve that. Secondly, we will preserve liquidity, we have some significant discussion is pending for 2020 amounting to $41 million in cost reductions in response to these significant documents processing.

I think we will reduce it. We will continue to negotiate new terms for the revolving credit facility and look for other potential sources of capital positively.

With that, operator, we are happy to take any questions.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Orest Wowkodaw from Scotiabank.

Orest Wowkodaw

I was wondering, if we can get some more color on the strategic review process? I mean, obviously, your covenant waiver really only extends about another two weeks. How advanced this strategic review process? And can you maybe outline what the potential alternatives are here that you're looking at?

Ricus Grimbeek

Thanks for the question. Just take a step back and look at what we're doing. We are focusing our attention on reducing our costs. We're going to get this business out $0.90 by the end of this year. We are -- we look at wise and we cut the capital and spend by $41 million. Our T90 programs delivering, we had already $30 million delivered to the customer. So we think that's going to be about $44 million at the end of the second quarter.

And so we're doing a lot of outside to get our costs down to reduce our cash trend and we ended up last year with the Riverbank and we constantly talk to them about what's the right level for that would be. Those conversations are ongoing, but we also saw it makes a lot of sense because obviously into come and help us rethink how to restructure the balance sheet.

The process has gone really well so far is there's been a lot of interest. So, we put a lot of people in the data room and I think the process will take time. The thing with COVID is that, it make a bit more difficult to go off on a plane and sites, due to some due diligence. So, I expect the prices will take a bit longer.

We are looking at all options, but this business is going to be going to get through this tough period, that's what takes to do I mean it brings the cyclical side of the business. I think it's going to be a great cash producer once the price goes back to long-term price levels. I don't know, Matt, if I missed on the process.

Matthew Quinlan

No. I think we're just comfortable we'll exit this with a much strong business

Orest Wowkodaw

And your target of $0.90 all-in-sustaining costs by the beginning of next year, can you give us an idea of -- what that assumes for sustaining capital next year?

Ricus Grimbeek

I think the $0.90 was based on $250 of treatment charges. So, we can keep that in the back of the mine. And I would just go back to what we had last year as a sustaining capital that would be some of the levels that we took in consideration. It's also seen in my text I also alluding to the fact that we would like to see ourselves below $0.90. So, what we've done in the last couple of months, I can tell you we've really sent every single rock in this business around. We've got really good systems in place to manage our capital, every single dollar we know where it's going. So, I think, there's real upside potential on that $0.90.

Orest Wowkodaw

Sure. Ricus, just to clarify, are you are saying that $0.90 target assumes sustaining capital of similar to '19 which is around $70 million?

Ricus Grimbeek

Yes. That's what we add in the past. But, I think if you round that, it could be maybe $5 million or $10 million less, but that suffice it to say that what the we think today.

Your next question comes from Stefan Ioannou from Cormark Securities.

Stefan Ioannou

Just wondering just the lag in sales versus production in the quarter, I guess, mainly out of Rosh Pinah. Was that just sort of standard course of issues? Or was it something more sort of pertinent to Rosh Pinah and being addressed or can be addressed going forward that you have sort of again sales that more match production?

Ricus Grimbeek

Thanks Stefan. I will pass that over to Matthew who looks after logistics in the business.

Matthew Quinlan

Thanks Ricus. And that's just normal course, we expect that to reverse over the coming quarters and approx not all this quarter, but certainly over the next two quarters. That will reverse. I'll leave with that.

Ricus Grimbeek

Thank you.

Stefan Ioannou

Okay. And maybe just one other one, just you mentioned was a follow ground at Caribou during the quarter. I mean obviously Caribou is on care maintenance now, so going forward not as much of an issue. But just curious, was it in a sort of a critical part of the mind or was it off to the side and how long was it actually impacting production in the mine?

Ricus Grimbeek

It wasn't in a critical part of the mine. It was actually aside to like as we were putting a drill out there, it push that block and that bounced and fell on one of my employees. It was just a very unfortunate incident that we had to just reschedule some of the starts, and then he's back on production. But nothing significant, it wasn't a material side or anything like that at all.

Stefan Ioannou

Okay. And the guy wasn't hurt, I guess.

Ricus Grimbeek

I actually visited them at the end of the year to make sure he was getting all the possible treatments.

Your next question comes from Brian MacArthur from Raymond James.

Brian MacArthur

Two questions. First of all, just to be very clear on the target of $0.90. Does that include Caribou going forward or we now change does, so that's not include it, which would obviously make a difference?

Ricus Grimbeek

What the second question, Brian?

Brian MacArthur

That was the first question. My second question is just I think in the financials, I read that you did have some good hedges you put in place in the fourth quarter last year, I think up at $108. Some of which I think we're using the first quarter, but then I think there's another income item that you actually check those hedges are recognized. And my guess what I really want to know is where they recognize from a cash basis as well or do we still have the benefit of them for the sales going forward? Thanks.

Ricus Grimbeek

Thank you very much. So, I'll let the hedging question -- I'll give that to Matt to talk about. But the T90 program, when we put it in place in the last year, it assumes that Caribou would have been in part of the T90 program. I think part of what we are able to do is. We started that we can actually accelerate the T90 by full year because the original plan was to be at $0.90 by the end of 2022. We're now going to be at T90 at the beginning of 2021. So, I think you've got to look at Caribou is our highest cost operation.

We actually do have plans to bring the cost per character down quite significantly, if we have enough time to do all the work that we set out to do. We pointed to the fact that the mill can take about 1,000 tons more. We have satellite devices that we can get into that most get the unit cost down. I still think that Caribou will be operational in future that can operate below $1 a pound, but the current T190 brought forward to the end, beginning of 2021 is excluding Caribou. And I'll pass the other question over to Matt.

Matthew Quinlan

Thanks Brian. On the hedging, you're right it was other incomes $2.3 million. So recognize them from an income statement. From a cash flow standpoint, those hedges have been settled with a casual counterpart in Q1 and we receive the cash.

Ricus Grimbeek

And it was saved as $1 to another $1.8. So, that was a good quarter.

Brian MacArthur

Can I just follow-up then so back and forth question though. It's a new T90 is base without Caribou, but you had sustaining capital last year and 70 million of stable that would have included Caribou. So should we not be well down below 70 million in capital going forward under the new plan and sustaining?

Ricus Grimbeek

That's spot on Brian. And so when I mentioned original capital that was based on the Caribou being part of the original T90 program. So you can definitely just back out of that in 2019. And you'll be very close to what's the new T90 will be affected on. And I said, please also keep in mind that we've done a lot of work in the last couple of months to optimize the way that we spend capital. We have been understanding the operations a lot better and we control money a lot better, so it could even be lower than that.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Oscar Cabrera from CIBC.

Oscar Cabrera

I hope all of you guys and your families are doing well during this crazy year normal. I do not want to deliver this the T90 questions, but maybe can you try to ask at this way. So, in your initial estimate with treatment charges are $250 a ton. What do you think or what do you think the reductions could be to get to $0.90 all-in-sustaining capital? Are you considering the treatment charged around the top levels that we're seeing now?

Ricus Grimbeek

Treatments are just the way that we set up treatment charges without taking in annual benchmarks and that's based on published benchmark rates. And so, we -- and my view is in longer term as the treatment charges are definitely coming down and spot prices are definitely coming down, and you'll definitely see laboratories massages over the next year or so. And we'll definitely benefit from that as we negotiate our benchmark terms with the offtaker. In our T90 we've included $250 because when we said T90 program at the back end of last year, that was really the spot price was at $250, but it gives you a good sense of if spot prices are coming down and based on spot prices are coming down to below that you can work out so what benefit that would give us on the $0.90.

Oscar Cabrera

And then the other portion of your comments have to do with lower diesel energy, I think worldwide companies are benefiting from this and as well as depreciating local currencies in the savings that your ambitioning of 15 million. Could you give us a sense of how much of those are related to exchange rates and or lower diesel prices?

Ricus Grimbeek

Yes, so I'll give it a shot and then if I if I got it wrong, then Matt can correct me. So, diesel is actually which we don't benefit usually by lower oil prices and that translates into diesel because our power supply is mainly coal firepower in Namibia and it's also hydro in the Peru. And in Burkina Faso, the diesel prices regulated by government and we've not seen any real reductions there.

So, from a diesel perspective, it's got a very small impact on our business. Local currencies, it also -- the wash -- it washes away a bit because our biggest potential would be on labor costs, placed by Rosh Pinah labor cost, about 10% of our cost. And so, there would get some benefits but in other parts, we pay in U.S. dollars for a lot of our services.

So, that's not a big drive. So, I think the once the recap would be impact it will have on shipping costs. I think that's going to be a big driver in the future. And again, we renegotiate our freight rates with our will take a once a year and we in that process at the moment, but we are approaching house and the decisions on what's current prices are.

Oscar Cabrera

In terms of rate, is there something we could look at in terms of benchmarks, just to get an idea of what can you tell me what you were paying last year and when is your expectations for as we forward?

Ricus Grimbeek

Are you talking about price rate or.

Oscar Cabrera

Yes.

Ricus Grimbeek

Yes, I think what we can do is and maybe all to his call, we can just say based on some global benchmarks on price that we can share. But then I can't assure you actual price with you, but we say I would say use of the global shipping indexes and the global oil price as an indication of what we would expect freight rates to be over this year and maybe next year. So, I can't give you more than that. Unless there's anything else Matt, do you think.

Matthew Quinlan

I should hang on there, yes.

Your last question comes from David Kay [ph], Private Investor.

Unidentified Analyst

I have a couple of questions. The first one, does Trevali qualify for any financial help from the federal government, perhaps relief program, I'm not sure. Maybe comment on that?

Matthew Quinlan

It's Matt Quinlan here. Yes, we've applied and received for the wage benefit program that was announced several weeks ago now from the government. With respect to the other program that was announced earlier this week, obviously, that was just announced. So we're continuing our analysis of that, suffice it to say or eligible for that, we'll be pursuing that.

Unidentified Analyst

So that would be a source obvious loan, but that would be a source of financing for the Company?

Matthew Quinlan

Potentially, but it's just been announced by the government. So we need to get the details on that as they roll out by the federal government.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Second question, what is the current net asset value of Trevali, the NAV?

Matthew Quinlan

I would direct you to the analyst reports who provide those analysis certainly, nothing comes from the Company in that regard, but plenty of analyst research have there.

Unidentified Analyst

So where can I obtain that number?

Matthew Quinlan

I would direct you to the brokerage houses themselves and take it from there.

Unidentified Analyst

So, you're not able to disclose within net asset value is today?

Matthew Quinlan

No, it's not really -- it's the work done by the research analysts.

