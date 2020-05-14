Eyeing Baidu Ahead Of Earnings

Millions at home (and working at home) could drive DAU in Baidu App and usage of DuerOS, as well as increases in iQIYI memberships.

As Chinese stocks have come under scrutiny as of late following Luckin Coffee’s demise, Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is approaching earnings on Monday amid similar claims – former VP of Finance accused of embezzlement, and some app suspension on claims from the Cybersecurity Administration of China that Baidu is not strict enough and allowing bad influences into society. On a more positive note, Nomura sees cautious optimism as Baidu is apparently seeing sequential improvements, yet weak Q1 guidance still remains.

For the upcoming Q1 earnings, Baidu has already announced revenues of $3.0 to $3.3 billion USD (5-13% YoY declines) after posting a strong Q4. Although news of channel suspension will not affect Q1 revenues, as suspension occurred after the end of the quarter, negative sentiment could remain a large factor in the move following earnings.

What to Expect

During the fourth quarter results, Baidu reported substantial YoY within its mobile ecosystem and related platforms (Baidu App, DuerOS, Baijiahao, Smart Mini Program) as well as within iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) subscribers. For the upcoming report, although guided lower, “strong growth in cloud services, smart devices and iQIYI membership” could still continue; users of Baidu services like Baidu App and iQIYI could have shown increases in usage, although the outbreak still remains an issue, as China was heavily impacted throughout most of the quarter.

Baidu generates over three-quarters of its revenue from Baidu Core, with revenues growing 3% QoQ and 6% YoY, while iQIYI constitutes the remainder. iQIYI revenues are classified as “other revenues” which was reported to have seen 35% YoY growth, while online marketing revenues fell 2% YoY (although grew 2% QoQ).

For this quarter, as a result of lockdowns, usage in Baidu App should show continual growth as has been the trend and could reach 200 million DAU or more. DuerOS, a voice assistant/AI, saw three-fold YoY increases in monthly voice queries, and Xiaodu devices saw seven-fold. DuerOS’ wide ranging line of smart speakers/lamps (including projectors and video) as well as the Xiaodu line of smart devices could definitely continue growth in queries and in purchases as a result of millions working from home for the first time.

iQIYI revenues could be driven by increases in memberships, negated by possible declines in ad revenues. As that had been the case in Q4, Q1 could definitely see the same; Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) noted sharp declines in ad revenue in March due to the pandemic. If that should be the case, iQIYI should still show YoY growth – however, pay attention to the rate of declines and whether ad revenue declines outpace revenue from membership additions. iQIYI still generates a loss, and its operating loss margin of 32% for the fiscal year 2019 could be off to a shakier start if that loss (and margin) is exaggerated for the first quarter.

For Baidu, shares have moved with quite some volatility in the post-earnings trading day. Average move over the past 8 quarters has been +/-7.06%. Shares have risen 5 times and fallen 3 following the report, while revenues and EPS have beaten 7 of the past 8 (missing in Q1 2019). Options are pricing in a large move, about $9.3 from the May 22 expiry, an ~9.7% move.

What to Look For

EPS estimates of $0.56 are still showing YoY growth from last Q1, while revenues, from the forecast as well as consensus $3.10 billion, are reflecting levels similar to Q1 2018 or even lower. Q1 2019 was already weak compared to growth from Q1 2017 and 2018, and this report is only expected to show marginal improvement from 2019 relative to Q1 2018’s EPS figure of $2.57. With revenues expected to show a significant setback from last year’s figure, whether the revenues for this quarter show improvement from preliminary guidance or further losses will be important.

For the upcoming report, if EPS and revenue miss estimates, shares could tumble lower, closer to $90. If revenues and EPS meet, it could be met with mixed feelings, with guidance for the upcoming quarter possibly being the determinant for a share price movement – if it shows sequential improvement, shares could benefit, but if it is not provided or shows further damages, shares could sink.

What to Know

Shares of Chinese firms are facing increased negative sentiment from investors, after the Luckin Coffee fraud allegations sparked more mistrust of Chinese accounting practices. Baidu is a large, well-established firm in China (one of the largest internet/AI firms in the world), and the possibility of fraud in that sense is extremely minimal. Baidu does have other recent allegations within China of not abiding by censorship standards on certain news reporting outlets and facing embezzlement accusations with a past VP. Trump also threatened to require Chinese stocks to follow US accounting procedures to remain listed here on Thursday morning, although the outcome of that statement is dubious. These occurrences could taint the performance of the stock in the near term and potentially post-earnings.

Conclusion

Baidu is heading towards another possibly volatile earnings report, amid the damages to results done by the pandemic. EPS is expected to show a fair YoY improvement at $0.56 estimated, while revenues are expected to be impacted and fall to $3.10 billion. App usage could climb, as the suspension did not affect the first quarter, and DAUs could possibly reach 200 million. iQIYI could see a boost to memberships but also faces a potential decline in ad revenues. Overall, Baidu could benefit if EPS and revenue beat estimates, while a miss in one or both, or poor guidance, could send shares lower.

