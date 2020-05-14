Noranda Income Fund (NNDIF) CEO Linda Centomo on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Noranda Income Fund (OTC:NNDIF) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Liana Centomo - Chief Executive Officer

Paul Einarson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ben Franklin - Riverstyx Cap

Steven Lin - ABC Capital Management

Liana Centomo

Thank you, operator and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us. Also joining this morning is Paul Einarson, Chief Financial Officer of Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited, the Fund's Manager.

Before we start, I would like to draw your attention to slide 3 of the presentation regarding, forward-looking information. During the course of today's presentation, we will be making a number of forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions and subject to a number of risk factors, outlined on this slide.

As a result, Noranda Income Fund cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statements will materialize. And you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Please note, that all dollar amounts in this presentation are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

We usually begin our call by providing a financial overview of the quarter. But before I do that, I would like to acknowledge the unprecedented situation we all find ourselves in, as well as the incredible efforts of everyone currently working at our processing facility or from home due to COVID-19.

Throughout the second half of the month of March, the government of Québec took increasingly strict measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. This included in late March, temporarily suspending or limiting operations and commercial activities, not deemed essential for an indeterminate period of time.

As a zinc metal, copper cake and sulphuric acid manufacturer, our operations were recognized as essential. And we have been able to maintain our operations and production levels, throughout the pandemic. We did suspend all nonessential activities and projects not required for the regular maintenance of our operations, until further notice.

We implemented the required hygiene, cleaning and physical distancing measures, as well as numerous other operational procedures adapted to our plant to curve the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure the health of our employees, contractors and suppliers. I am extremely proud of the strong collaboration of everyone involved, and the hard work and dedication of our employees, in these challenging circumstances.

It has been nearly two months since these measures have been taken. And we continue to operate without significant disruption. And no effort is being spared to keep on the same path. While reopening plants in the province have been announced or are underway, we expect that the public health directives and new operating procedures will need to remain in place for the foreseeable future.

Now turning to our financial performance in the first quarter ended March 31. The team's success in improving maintenance and production in the second half of 2019, combined with effective cost control throughout the quarter, resulted in a strong operational and financial performance.

As mentioned, despite the new operating procedures that were quickly put in place towards the end of the quarter, we have maintained stable operating rates. Looking at our top line performance, there was a significant improvement over the same period last year. Earnings before income taxes were $11.5 million, compared to a loss of $23.1 million.

This in part due to increased production volumes in 2020 along with improved treatment charges, partially offset by lower zinc prices. Adjusted EBITDA was $17.2 million, compared to a loss of $0.8 million due to higher production volumes and treatment charges.

Production costs were slightly and primarily reflect higher -- production costs were up slightly and primarily reflect higher energy costs, due to higher production and lower rebate. But unit production costs themselves were lower.

Other important milestones in the quarter included reporting the terms of Glencore Canada, under which zinc concentrate will be purchased and zinc metals sold for the period 2020, 2021.

And subsequent this quarter end, we also amended our $180 million ABL, which Paul will be giving you more color on. Turning to slide 6, as mentioned production was up and we maintained normal operating rates throughout the quarter. Zinc metal production increased 4% to 67,425 tons from 64654 tons, in Q1 2019.

Zinc metal sales totaled 68,059 tons, up 5% from 64,646 tons in Q1 2019. In conjunction with our Q4 release, we set our 2020 annual production and sales volume target to between 260,000 and 270,000 tons. Based on our performance to-date, we remain on target.

However, our ability to sustain our current performance both in terms of production and profitability is subject significant uncertainty due to the factors beyond our control caused by COVID-19 and the current worldwide economic disruption.

This includes the potential impact on our supply of concentrate and since we operate on market terms, lower zinc prices and treatment charges. On the supply side, concentrate inventory levels continue to be variable due to large and irregular offshore deliveries of concentrate and a need to maintain feed mix to optimize production. We are also closely monitoring mine closures and restarts in the context of the pandemic.

During Q1, local mine deliveries – local mines delivered in excess of their forecasted amounts, which benefited production but did increase inventory levels. The quantity and quality of concentrate mix we currently hold will help reduce the risk of feed shortages or sub-optimal feed mix in the near term.

In terms of zinc prices, after seeing a steady decline through 2019 and into Q1 we saw a significant decrease in March. Our hedging has delayed this impact but the impact is expected to be felt to a greater degree in the second quarter.

Looking at spot treatment charges. These have also experienced important declines since year-end. Keep in mind that our treatment charges are determined upon receipt. This buys us a bit of time based on inventory levels that we currently have but nonetheless, we expect this impact to be increasingly felt in the next quarter.

If we look at some of our key performance drivers on the next slide. Zinc concentrate and secondary feed process was 134,869 tons, up from 132,692 tonnes in 2019. Link grade was slightly higher at 53%. Zinc recovery was also slightly higher at 96.8%. Average LME zinc price was much lower as mentioned at $0.97 a pound compared to $1.23 a pound for the same period last year. The average foreign exchange rate was $0.74.

The economic impact of COVID-19 on commodity prices and treatment charges isn't negligible. We continue to monitor the situation closely and to focus on the elements we can control by operating efficiently and safely in these unprecedented circumstances.

Paul over to you.

Paul Einarson

Thank you, Liana and good morning, everyone. Net revenues in the first quarter of 2020 were $56.5 million compared to $19.2 million in the same period in 2019. The significant increase is in large part due to a gain on financial instruments, which offset lower revenues from zinc sales.

Looking at the EBITDA trend from quarter-to-quarter. Production issues and low treatment charges negatively impacted performance in the first half of 2019. In the second half of the year we see the stabilization of our production and the impact of higher treatment charges coming into effect.

The fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020 were impacted by fluctuations in realized zinc prices. Q1 2020 EBITDA in part reflects higher production volumes and treatment charges compared to the same period last year. Performance was also impacted by some early pandemic effects on zinc prices but these were offset by gains on financial instruments.

Turning now to cash provided by operating activities. For Q1 2020, we are at $8.6 million compared to $7.5 million in Q1 2019 including a negative $9.7 million increase in non-cash working capital, due to an increase in inventories, partially offset by an increase in accounts payable and a decrease in receivables.

As mentioned by Liana, inventory levels increased due to higher-than-expected deliveries from local mines in the quarter. CapEx for the quarter came in at $7.3 million. Capital spending included $2.6 million on asset plant and roaster equipment, $1.6 million on anodes in the cell house and the balance on sustaining capital.

Finally, turning to Slide 14. The Fund's debt was $134.5 million, down from $136 million at the end of December 2019. Working capital, excluding the ABL facility was $222 million compared to $216.1 million at year-end. This in part reflects higher inventory levels.

Subsequent to the quarter end, the Fund agreed to an amendment of its ABL for a term to maturity of July 20, 2023 or on February 1, 2022, if the supply and processing agreement with Glencore is not renewed past May 1, 2022. The ABL limit remains at $180 million with improved terms surrounding the borrowing base calculation. The borrowing base was augmented by 85% of the appraised net orderly liquidation value of our anodes and cathodes. The additional reserve of CAD15 million has been reduced to nil and the excess availability threshold revised from 20% to 15% of availability.

Finally, during the quarter, we also reported on the annual terms with Glencore as per our SPA. For the period between May 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021, the purchases of zinc concentrate will be made at variable treatment charges that fluctuate in line with market movements as well as other provisions in the four-year agreement that are confidential. The Fund in Glencore Canada have agreed upon a fixed premium price on zinc metal sales for the same contractual period.

Looking at our outlook in this context, we remain on target to meet our annual production and sales volume guidance, but uncertainty remains regarding the potential impact of COVID-19 on our production and profitability.

From a public health perspective, we are closely monitoring the government response to COVID-19 and the evolution of the outbreak as the province proceeds with its reopening plants.

From a market perspective, we are seeing an important decrease in zinc prices with the refined zinc market under pressure due to a curtailment activity in the automotive manufacturing and construction sectors. CRU and Wood Mackenzie are forecasting zinc prices between $0.80 per pound and $0.95 per pound throughout the remainder of 2020.

Line closures have reduced concentrate inventories putting downward pressure on treatment charges specifically in March and April. Wood Mackenzie has reported that the average Chinese imported spot treatment charges for April were approximately $185 per ton, but they expect to rebound in the latter half of the year as mines restart and increase concentrate supply.

We are closely monitoring mine closures and restarts in the context of the pandemic to ensure our own source of supply down the road. Our current inventory levels will help reduce the near-term risk of feed shortages or suboptimal feed mix.

In this environment and given the uncertainty regarding the length and extent of the impact of COVID-19, both from a public health and economic perspective, we are focused on maintaining our production and operational cadence, on operating safely, and on maintaining our COVID-19 preventative measures, while closely monitoring the evolving situation.

That concludes our remarks. Operator, back to you.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of Ben Franklin with Riverstyx Cap.

Q - Ben Franklin

Hi guys. There was a $0.8 million interest expense to Glencore during the quarter or 8% of the market capital on an annualized basis. With the change in the ABL, do you think you will still have to pay Glencore interest expense for the remainder of the year based on what your expectations are? And I have one follow-up as well.

Paul Einarson

Yes, the additional lending capacity that the amended terms will give us will reduce the amount of interest that we will be paying to Glencore will allow us to be better at in making our payments on time and reduce that impact. But there will probably still be some lending that's required through the working capital with Glencore and I would expect to still see some interest to Glencore as a result of that.

Ben Franklin

Okay. Thank you. And then one other question. When do negotiations begin on renewing the SPA beyond the initial four-year term ending in April 2022?

Paul Einarson

We're not involved in that from a management point of view. That's the independent trustees that are starting a response to that. And I'm sorry I don't know what their timeline is or what their -- what the status of that is.

Ben Franklin

That's okay. Do you--

Paul Einarson

It seems we have lost Ben. Do you think we can get him back on, He seemed to have another question, but -- he'll come back on.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Steven Lin with ABC Capital Management.

Steven Lin

Hi, good morning.

Paul Einarson

Good morning Steven.

Liana Centomo

Good morning.

Steven Lin

Good morning. Yes. So, my first question is relating to the raw material purchase costs. So, for Q1 2020, I see that realized zinc price decrease unit production cost decrease and production and other expense decreased, but why the raw material purchase cost increase?

Paul Einarson

I think you'll also notice that we have a write-down of our inventories in the quarter. As the zinc price increased in the quarter, the inventory that have were purchased at a zinc price is higher than what we started with the quarter. So, there was a write-down there. And I believe the number is about $26 million of a write-down that we incurred.

Steven Lin

So, on a moving-forward basis for further quarters, would this write-down continue to be the significant amount?

Paul Einarson

It's going to depend on your zinc prices going forward. What we see was from CRU and Wood Mac is low zinc prices in the next few quarters. So, as zinc comes on into the inventory balance and depending on what price we bought that zinc at the terms are different depending on what shipments were coming in at and the pricing is different for each shipment to a certain extent. So, there may be impacts on that depending on the future zinc prices.

Steven Lin

Okay. So, just to elaborate on that. So I see that in the inventory management program, real-life gain for this quarter, that is about $27 million, is that related to this issue as well?

Paul Einarson

Yes. It is. And there's a bit of timing difference on that, with the inventories, we write those down at the end of the quarter, based on the zinc prices that we've got there. The hedging program is based on the zinc that we have an exposure to, the zinc price exposure, which may be different than the inventory that we're actually holding on at the end of the quarter.

So there is often a difference in the impact in the quarter on those two different elements. And so, you will have some noise and we certainly saw that last year, especially between Q3 and Q4, where the timing of the zinc price changes and the amounts of zinc that we were holding in inventory versus the amount of zinc that we had exposure to under the hedging program were different. And so, you do see some noise between quarters in some cases as you go forward, so --

Steven Lin

Right. So, is it reasonable to assume, if zinc price stays at current low levels, this amount around $20 million of real-life gain, that's reasonable moving forward?

Paul Einarson

No. I don't think it's reasonable to extrapolate that number going forward as it's going to change on a monthly and quarterly basis. Again, depending on the fluctuations in the zinc prices, the terms, of the different sales of zinc and purchases of zinc concentrate, as well as the volume of zinc that we have in inventory. So there will be some fluctuations there as we go forward.

Steven Lin

Or put it the other way. So, if zinc price keeps dropping, it's likely to be a realized gain, rather than realized loss.

Paul Einarson

On the hedging program, yes.

Steven Lin

Okay.

Paul Einarson

But then offset by losses on the inventory side. And, again, there is -- as the terms on the purchases and sales of zinc are not always the same there's -- it's not as simple as taking the same amount of zinc in the inventory versus the amount of zinc you've got in your hedging program. There are differences.

In some cases we will have more zinc in the hedging program, versus what we have in inventory and in other times we will have less. So there is some fluctuations there and it does have an impact on our monthly and quarterly results. And it's not as simple as taking six on one side and half a dozen on the other.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of John Barton [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

I have a couple of quick questions. First on your cash flow statement, you show a use of $35 million in inventory, but the change in the accounts on the balance sheet is $9 million. Could you just plug the difference for me?

Paul Einarson

That's reflecting the write-off, $26 million write off.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So, on the write-off then and following up on the question from the previous questioner about derivative gains and losses in your hedging program. Can you just -- in your financials you say that your hedging program, your derivatives don't qualify according to your auditor to be called a hedging program. What's the difference? Why is that? And what's your philosophy with hedging inventory?

It's one thing to have a hedge against the zinc sales that you anticipate, but you're carrying a lot of zinc inventory and showing as you've described it noise from quarter-to-quarter. So if you can just step back and tell me what the intention of the company is to insulate itself from volatility in zinc prices. I'd appreciate that.

Paul Einarson

Sure. So the approach we have is not to make or lose money on the derivative instrument program, on the hedging program. What we do in the financial statements is we were mark-to-market in on the derivative instruments and we're also adjusting our inventory values on a lower cost-to-market basis.

Unidentified Analyst

They should offset over time.

Paul Einarson

Which should offset over time, exactly. Now the issue with the accounting side of things, we don't follow hedge accounting. So we're not taking that hedged -- the derivative instrument value and baking it into our inventory values. We're mark-to-market in everything at every month end and every quarter end.

And with the derivatives what we're doing is we're hedging our zinc price exposure. So it's not necessarily what we have in inventory, as I've mentioned. Sometimes we're getting -- we'll get a shipment in, for example, but the pricing on that won't be for a month or two in advance.

So it might be sitting in inventory, but we don't have a zinc price on it, because the zinc price on that particular contract, that particular delivery has not yet been set. The same thing happens on the zinc sales side. We could sell some zinc, but we don't know what the price is, as yet.

So we still have the exposure on that zinc, even though it's no longer our inventory. So we'll be hedging against that to make sure that anything that we've got, any zinc exposure that we have is protected on our position. We're not hedging our production or sales for the entire year. We're hedging what our zinc price exposure is at any given time.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. And can you talk a little bit about working capital efficiency? We carry a large inventory balance. We have a lot of credit extended to our main customer, whose inventory that is in accounts receivable and our payables don't begin to match that. Can we not extract a couple of $10 million out of our working capital accounts with some greater efficiency there?

Paul Einarson

I think we need to look at – we had a number of conversations on this with a number of different investors. I think you have to look at things from a big picture point of view. What happens on the sales side of things is -- every month, we sell our declared volume to Glencore. We don't actually have finished goods inventory. So on the receivables side, what we see there is to a certain extent we have part of our expenditures inventory is sitting inside the receivable balance.

With respect to the inventory levels we are -- we have a good portion of our feed is coming locally. But in order to optimize our production throughput, we do need to have an appropriate mix of inventory and those need to come from a variety of different sources.

One particular source made behind mercury another high in manganese and we need to respect the limits of the plant that we have here in order to do that we can have an appropriate mix. Some of that stuff that's coming in, it's coming offshore. It's coming in 10,000, 20,000, 25,000 tonnes boats that take some time to organize and some time to arrive.

On the other side we do have the local mines here. Who do operate very efficiently, but there are production fluctuations at those mines that are not necessarily easy to predict. And they do come at a very short notice. So for example as Liana mentioned in her discussion, we did have a large volume of local deliveries in this quarter which is great for us. It gets more zinc throughput. But it does mean at a very short notice we've received more local concentrate.

And we can't just turn around and send boats back that are in the middle of the ocean. We need to accept that inventory to keep operating to keep going forward. So it's a matter of managing our mix here for optimal throughput and there will be times when we will have inventory values that are a bit higher because local mines have overproduced versus their forecast and in some cases lower because they've underproduced.

Unidentified Analyst

Sounds like that should be on their balance sheet. But thank you for the answer. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Gordon Bub [ph] Private Investor.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning and congratulations on an excellent quarter from both an operational and an earnings standpoint. I have a comment and then a couple of questions. At March 31 Noranda's book value was just a touch under CAD 5 a share and your working capital less all liabilities was approximately CAD 1.65 a share. And the stock closed yesterday at CAD 1.10 a share.

I've never seen such a disparity between asset values and share price for what is currently a very profitable company. I think a little more investor relations would go a long way to reduce this disparity between share price and asset value.

And my questions now are, could you tell us how much of zinc concentrate you had in inventory at the end of the first quarter? And then my second question is, can you explain the reason for the $4.8 million deferred income tax charge as it resulted in an apparent 55% tax rate for the quarter?

Paul Einarson

So thank you, Gordon. Yes we're also very happy with the quarter and especially happy that we've been able to operate safely and we haven't had any incidents of COVID-19 on the premises here. So we're very happy with the safety record over the quarter it was not an easy quarter to work through. And again we commend our employees and contractors, suppliers for allowing us to produce very well during the quarter and to do it safely.

With respect to the inventory we've got 137000 tonnes of concentrate on the inventory at the end of the quarter. And with respect to deferred income taxes some of the impact on that with respect to the fluctuations in foreign exchange and the gains or losses that are associated with that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And one other question, there was a $5.8 million reduction in employee benefits could you explain the reason for that?

Paul Einarson

Yes. There's a fluctuation in interest rates in the quarter and on the pension side there's the discount rate or the – yes, the discount rate is an important element of the costing of that.

