What PIMCO Has Done In Terms Of Leverage For Its Taxable Funds

The next UNII report from PIMCO will hold a lot of key information that we would need to make further determinations. For now, we recommend holding and/or adding to PKO and PDI on weakness.

NAVs remain down and are going to take a long time to recover. But in the meantime investors can reinvest distributions at these high yield levels and compound their income.

The basic takeaway is not how much borrowing has gone down but really the effect on net investment income is what we care about.

We discuss deleveraging and why we think investors in CEFs exaggerate the negative effects of it.

We have seen two funds delever significantly in the last two months - PCI and PCM. PKO and PDI have ramped up with increased borrowing.

In Part I of this two-part report, titled "What To Make of The NAVs Of The PIMCO Twins" we took a hard look at the NAV performance of PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI) and PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (PCI) and what was driving it.

In this report, we will quickly look at what the funds have done - along with some of the other taxable PIMCO closed-end funds - and the ramifications of it all. There are some potential trades to be made for the tactical investor.

This is a bit complex and dense but I'll try to keep it as simple as possible and cover at a higher level as much as I can.

Key Points

PCI deleveraged the most but it's unlikely to effect the distribution nor the NAV upside in a material way.

The forced selling was most likely very short-term paper that yielded very little and not all that material.

The reduction in borrowing by PCM and PCI compared to increases for PDI and PKO favor the latter two over the former.

Lower borrowing costs and bonds swaps likely offset any negative effect from the deleveraging.

The bond swaps in particular are likely highly accretive to the net investment income production and could lead to some significant specials on some of the funds later this year.

Why Is Deleveraging Bad?

Deleveraging occurs when a fund breaches leverage thresholds 33%/50% as its total assets ("NAV") falls while the borrowing stays the same. If you have $100 worth of assets with $30 in leverage, you are levered 30%. If those total assets fall to $55, with still that $30 in leverage, the leverage ratio is 54%. Then you are above that 50% threshold for leverage.

It can be a fine line to walk. The greater the leverage, the greater the risk that they get burned by it. Conversely, to not use the leverage means lower distribution rates and places you at a disadvantage to other funds with higher yields.

Why is this important? Two reasons. The first is that if a fund is forced to delever because its leverage ratio breached the 50% threshold, then it has to sell assets. Often, when this occurs, the price of those assets are down significantly. Forced selling is rarely a good thing. With lower assets, you lower the earnings production of the fund.

Think of it this way. They had 100 bonds trading at par in the fund paying 5% generating $5,000 per year in net investment income ("NII"). If the value of those bonds fall significantly, and they are forced to sell 15 bonds to pay down and lower outstanding leverage, then the NII just fell to $4,250.

CEFs pay out the majority of their earnings as distributions (depending on the coverage ratio). If earnings fall, the distribution is likely to have to be cut.

Second, the NAV is not as "potent" and suffers a permanent impairment. Let's walk through an example here. If the NAV is $100, and falls to $55 where they are forced to delever - and then the market recovers. The NAV will only increase with 85 bonds in it as opposed to 100. Thus, the NAV will not recover nearly as quickly as it declined.

Let's Review Which Funds Decreased Leverage

There are 10 PIMCO taxable bond CEFs but we will only analyze a few of them at this time. We have data on PCI, PDI, PKO, PCM, PFL, PFN, and PTY. By looking at the outstanding leverage in February, March, and now April, we can see the changes in outstanding borrowing, and NII production, between the funds. Just to be clear. The effect on the NAV is actually fairly small long term from most deleveraging events.

Below we can see total assets on the given date, total borrowing, and the effective leverage of the fund. Going into the crisis, PCI was over $5.8B in assets with $2.55B in borrowing for effective leverage near 44%. Relatively speaking, PDI and PKO had much lower leverage ratios. You'll see how that plays into what happens next.

If we move down the table, we see by 3/31, the market had dropped and the value of the assets held in each of the funds declined. PCI went from $5.8B to $4.46B, a decline of 23%. Outstanding borrowing declined to $2.12B, a decline of 17% from the 2/28 levels. That's deleveraging since we know that asset prices were down. Had they not reduced that borrowing, the $2.556B that was out there on 2/28 would have left them with an effective leverage ratio of over 57%.

That level does not mean that they are forced to liquidate. What it does mean is that they cannot announce the next distribution, nor pay it, until it is rectified. It should be noted that PCI and PDI are the only two PIMCO CEFs that have an explicit 50% limit and must delever if they breach that level. This is a result of being launched after the 2008 financial crisis.

So rather than not announce and pay a distribution, PCI delevered reducing their leverage to 47.5% (though still up from February).

Here are the changes for the month of March:

Compared to other funds, PCI was the only fund that had to reduce its borrowing in a big way. I should note (and this is important) that does NOT mean that they had to be forced sellers in the down market. We don't have 100% transparency here. There are many tools in the PIMCO tool chest that could have been used to reduce borrowing without selling assets. What those are - not important. What's important is the impact on income production and the sustainability of the distribution.

If the fund was able to delever while keeping their income levels static, then the fund is unlikely to really be effected long term.

Moving on to April, with additional selling pressure, funds took down borrowing further. PCI took down leverage another 6.6% in the month, though PCM reduced by the most, a significant 18%. PFL and PFN, after increasing in March, reduced in April.

Over the two month period we see a big difference between the funds. PCI and PCM were the largest deleveragers (no, that's not a word). At the same time, PDI and PKO were the net "winners." Why are they winners? Because they were able to increase borrowing at very low rates and invest into assets, likely depressed non-agency MBS and high yield bonds (both domestic and emerging market) at very compelling prices.

Here's the total two-month change in borrowing by each fund:

As we noted in the first part of this report, some non-agency MBS traded hands at 40 cents on the dollar as distressed debt hedge funds stepped in and began buying. There's no doubt that PIMCO was a buyer of some of this debt.

Being able to toggle up leverage in times of distress is a huge advantage for a fund. PDI and PKO were both able to do that.

What's The Takeaway Here?

The main issue is income. Is it impaired and will the funds be forced to reduce the payout? We think that is unlikely for a few reasons that we will discuss.

First, the drop in total assets meaning the actual reduction in bond holdings is likely far lower than the 22.5% reduction indicated.

Second, borrowing costs have plummeted. As we noted in our recent article on muni CEFs and the increases they saw on distributions, repo rates have cratered since March reducing leverage costs. While this does nothing to rectify their 50% max leverage ratio, it does mean that actual NII can increase even if total borrowing decreases.

We have UNII/coverage data for the funds through March and will have April data in about a week. Earnings coverage for March for PCI was about the same it was the month before. But remember, these are three-month coverage ratios. We do some algebra and find the one month number.

Jan 3-month coverage ratio: 86.3Feb 3-month coverage ratio: 86.0Mar 3-month coverage ratio X

= 3-month coverage ratio: 86

Where March = ~86.1

But what was February? Same formula: 62.7 + 86.3 + x / 3 = 86

X = 109. So we know February's coverage ratio for the month was about 109%.

That's borne out by the month-to-month NII production. In February, NII grew by 21 cents (compared to a 17.4c payment) and in March, it grew by 15 cents (again, compared to the 17.4c payment). The month-to-month NII growth won't link up with coverage ratios perfectly as there are other variables that come into play, but they tend to be close.

So PCI's coverage did drop ~30% but they can be volatile on a month-to-month basis anyway, which is why they typically report trailing three months. The next month's UNII report will be very important. In general, the repos rates fell sharply (a tailwind) while the funds reduced total borrowing (a headwind). How those two factors net out is the real question.

Should You Sell PCI?

The fact that the funds have similar leverage ratios is immaterial really. Its the path to these levels that is important. What am I talking about?

For PCI, they were hanging just below the 50% level going into the crisis while PDI, conversely, was about five points lower in the high 30s. The other benefit these funds have is the at-the-market offering through Jones Trading. That's fresh capital that can reduce the leverage rate, giving them very precious room to that 50% threshold.

It's possible that PCI, which trades cheap relative to PKO and PDI, was forced to turn off the spigot of the at-the-market offering earlier than the other two. Or it could just be unfortunate timing where PDI and PKO did a recent offering while PCI hadn't. This will likely not be known for a few months.

So should you sell PCI? No. We think you hold at least until we see the UNII report in a week or so to make that assessment. Even still, the next distribution announcement isn't until June 1. We think there's only a VERY small chance of that happening. Next to none really.

But my next dollar to PIMCO taxable CEFs would likely go to PIMCO Income Opp (PKO) or PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI). All three funds are slightly cheap here. It's not about downside risk. It's about upside potential. At this point, given that increase of borrowing for PKO and PDI, they have better upside rather than a risk of a cut.

Concluding Thoughts

The non-agency mortgages in the PIMCO portfolios were purchased at dirt-cheap prices with yields close to or above 10%. That was back in 2010-2012. In March, we saw some of those same prices re-appear. Except there is a big difference today: Those non-agency mortgage securities are far safer in 2020 than they were 10 years prior. The average mortgage borrower in those pools has a significant amount of home equity built up. Loan-to-value ratios in 2010 were over 100%. That was why investors were paid over 10% yields for them - there was a significant amount of risk. Today, those same loan-to-values are in the low-60% area. That's a lot of equity cushion should we see a drop in home prices.

PCI is a great fund and this is not even close to a sell recommendation. It's still, by far, my largest position. I see virtually no shot of a distribution cut. The valuation of all three funds are virtually the same. But in terms of upside, I want to be with the funds that were likely buying the most in March when assets prices were on sale. While NAV performance for PCI, PDI, and PKO should be fairly similar (maybe a small advantage to PKO and PDI) going forward from here, the net investment income could be a little bit higher versus two months ago, in PKO and PDI, relative to PCI.

For those investors who are big owners of PCI, there is zero reason to sell based on this data. However, watch for relative discount valuation skews. We have seen a lot of this lately where one fund is down ~2% and another up ~2% on the same day. Those can be good swapping opportunities.

Going forward, it's likely that PDI and PKO will see their coverage ratios increase significantly. Both funds took a hit on coverage as they likely booked some losses and conducted some bond swaps in March. We think both funds could perform well on a NAV basis as they increased that leverage.

All PIMCO taxable NAVs have been sluggish in the last month or so. In fact, for PKO the latest NAV was $19.60 which is not much different than the level exactly a month ago of $19.52, gross of the distribution. But valuation - we look at discount spreads - between PKO and PCI shows some value today in PKO.

In conclusion, we are holding our position in PCI and reinvesting into shares of PKO and PDI to take advantage of the possible increase in NII of those funds. While it's unlikely that will lead to an increase in the distribution, what it could do is lead to larger specials at the end of the year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI, PDI, PKO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.