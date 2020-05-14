EOS: Approach The Volatile Market With This Covered Call CEF From Eaton Vance

This week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell addressed the public painting a predictably grim picture of the state of the American economy and effectively dispelling the myth of the v-shaped recovery many were hoping for. Along a similar thread, NIAID Director and White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Congress that some states are opening prematurely and exposing the most vulnerable populations to unnecessary risk. This veritable double punch left the market struggling on Wednesday, and it is safe to assume that more punches are on their way until we find something substantial to anchor ourselves in a promising vaccine or concrete improvements in the epidemiological data.

Source: The White House

In my previous article, I discussed how pursuing a covered call options strategy through covered call ETFs could be a stabilizing force for any portfolio while generating dependable distributions if the correct index was targeted. This time, I would like to discuss the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS), an attractive covered call CEF prospect from Eaton Vance that can serve a similar function while offering investors the benefits - and risks - associated with active management.

Understanding covered calls

The covered call strategy trades upside potential for downside protection by securing immediate profits from the sale of call options while owning the underlying stock but sacrificing potential growth from appreciation beyond the option's strike price. As market volatility increases, options premiums rise as well thus enabling options sellers to collect more profits upfront. Ideally, investors utilizing the covered call strategy want to price of the underlying stock to move up to but not exceed the strike price by the expiration date to benefit from both the sale of the call option and the stock price appreciation. Theoretically, covered calls will perform well in flat markets or markets with weak trends.

Owning the underlying stock can be a double-edged sword as investors can lose money on covered calls in either of the following scenarios:

Stock price moves higher than the combined strike price and premium resulting in lost growth. We saw this happen during the sustained bull market leading to this year.

Stock price moves lower than the cost basis minus the premium resulting in an overall loss. We saw this happen during the significant drops in December 2018 and March 2020.

In either case, larger premiums offer more protection from loss in both directions which is why the strategy is worth considering now especially in our current market environment.

Introducing EOS

EOS generates income by investing in a portfolio of large and mid-cap stocks selected by the fund's management for their long-term growth prospects and financial health and writing covered call options on a select portion of the portfolio to secure immediate profits. This is how Eaton Vance summarizes the fund's underlying strategy.

Source: Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Prospectus

Call options were written for 48% of the portfolio as of March 31, 2020, and these options generally have shorter maturities averaging 29 days to expiration for all options written.

Source: Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Q1 2020 Fact Sheet

A substantial portion of EOS' portfolio is concentrated in tech stocks with their top ten positions consisting of well-known large and mega-cap companies that make up 47.77% of the overall portfolio. The fund's largest non-tech positions are Disney (NYSE:DIS), UnitedHealth Group (UNH), and Lowe's (LOW) with 1.90%, 1.75%, and 1.65% respective weightings. This is not surprising given how tech has generally outperformed other sectors even before COVID-19 hit the markets, but this could be a concern if you want to manage your exposure to each sector. Additionally, the fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in non-equity holdings for hedging and managing risk, but that percentage decreases to 10% for non-equity holdings seeking profit.

Source: Eaton Vance official site

Great performance, but price protection is hard to see

The fund has done very well generating a total return that has edged out the S&P 500 for the past one, three, and five years. It has only underperformed the S&P 500 by approximately 11% for the past 10 years and slightly more than 4% over the duration of its lifetime. Keep in mind that this performance also includes the capped upside from the covered call portion of the portfolio. The graph below illustrates the past five years of investment performance.

Both the pros and cons of active management can be seen through the fund's price performance over the past three months. EOS lost more during the initial drawdown, but it also outperformed both the S&P 500 and the Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (HSPX), an ETF that utilizes one-month index options on a portfolio that mimics the index, during the counter-rally that followed. Regardless of strategy, a portfolio of individual stocks like EOS' can be subject to more volatility in either direction.

Data by YCharts

During the late-2018 drawdown, we also saw EOS' management effectively navigate their way out of the dip albeit with a larger initial loss. This pattern has generally repeated during the intermittent interruptions we experienced during the bull market leading up to this point, but it is clear to me that the fund benefits from its talented management team. Watching price action during downturns is still sure to induce stress, but EOS has been good at bouncing right back.

Data by YCharts

Dependable distributions

EOS' distributions have not been reduced for over eight years. Cuts were only made in the aftermath of the global financial crisis when the fund's price dropped 51% and NAV was similarly affected. Given the scale of the market-wide economic damage, I cannot criticize that decision. After paying a monthly distribution of $0.0875 from March 2012 to December 2018, EOS increased the distribution to its current $0.0988 in January 2019. Depending on how much further the ongoing pandemic pressures the market, I can imagine a distribution cut back to its December 2018 level, but only if we retest the March lows. If you are looking for a safe income stream, it may be prudent to consider fixed-income instruments instead.

Source: Eaton Vance official site

Based on the characteristics of EOS' distributions, the fund is best suited for a tax-deferred account. Most of the income you receive from the fund is taxable, and having it in a taxable account means you have more work to do during tax season.

Conclusion

EOS' flexible strategy has served it well both in the past and closer to the present, and given the management's history of success and stabilizing covered call allocation, I believe EOS will continue to outperform while increased options premiums will give the fund steady footing. While the fund is a buy for me now, there is a good possibility that the current negativity we are seeing will deepen the -0.31% discount to NAV. Hold onto your cash to see if we get a deal, but also know that it is already good at the price it is at now. As always, conduct your due diligence and understand the underlying strategy before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EOS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an amateur investor with no professional experience in the finance sector. Please conduct your own research before making any investment decisions, and only invest in products you understand.