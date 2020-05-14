Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. (TWMIF) CEO Joel MacLeod on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCPK:TWMIF) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2020 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Joel Vorra - Chief Financial Officer

Joel MacLeod - President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Patrick Kenny - National Bank Financial

Rob Hope - Scotiabank

Robert Catellier - CIBC Capital Markets

Robert Kwan - RBC Capital Markets

I would now like to hand the conference, over to your speaker today, Joel Vorra. Thank you. Please go ahead sir.

Joel Vorra

Thank you. Good morning, or good afternoon on the East Coast, and thank you everybody for joining our conference call today. On the call, as usual with me today is, Joel MacLeod, Tidewater's President and CEO.

Before passing the call over to Joel for a review of the quarterly highlights, I'd like to remind you that some of the comments made today are forward-looking in nature and based on Tidewater's current expectations, estimates, judgments and projections. Forward-looking statements may differ and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which can cause actual results to differ from expectations. For more information, on our assumptions and estimates and non-GAAP measures please refer to our various financial reports, which are available on tidewatermidstream.com and on SEDAR.

With that, I'll pass it over to Joel MacLeod for a review of the quarterly highlights for the first quarter 2020.

Joel MacLeod

Thanks, Joel. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our Q1 2020 conference call. Since our last conference call, just over two months ago, a lot has changed, due to COVID, the unprecedented shock to the global economy, capital markets, credit markets and our oil and gas industry. Our entire team has done a phenomenal job in being nimble and dynamic to respond to the crisis and more importantly keep all our staff, employees and partners safe, and I wish to thank our entire team for all their efforts over the past two months as it has been a challenging time for all.

Our business although not untouched has remained resilient and to only see a 10% to 20% impact to our business has been an impressive accomplishment. To see our largest shareholder in Birch Hill, who was known as some of the smartest mid-market capital in Canada and some would argue across North America add to their holdings through the toughest of times is a huge vote of confidence for Tidewater and our shareholders. It is important to also note that, we will be one of the only – we will be one of the companies that is a leader on the recovery. And we have seen Prince George rack prices on diesel and gasoline, increased dramatically in the past 30 days and have seen a material increase in demand at Prince George in the last few weeks.

The backbone of our resiliency is the contracted nature of our business with over 70% of our EBITDA coming from long-term agreements and approximately 50% of our EBITDA from investment-grade counterparties.

Our focus remains on deleveraging and getting back to three to three and half times debt-to-EBITDA into the end of the year where the sale of the Pioneer Pipeline for $138 million remains on track, to close before year-end, and we expect to execute the definitive agreement by the end of May.

Our credit syndicate remains very supportive and although, we do not have a need to rely on government support we have applied for various government programs, including the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy. We are in regular conversations with EDC and BDC as we do business with both of them today and there is potential that we will qualify for the Large Employer Emergency Financing Facility program should this be something we want to pursue.

We are also in various discussions with various government agencies on some meaningful projects that could potentially become material to Tidewater over the coming years. We are likely to continue to see significant government stimulus and intensive infrastructure, capital deployment period over the coming 12 months to 24 months and Tidewater is positioned very well to take advantage of this. This includes some of the largest capital projects in Canada and even North America, in and around Prince George including Site C dam, Coastal GasLink, LNG Canada and the TransMountain pipeline all of which are multibillion-dollar projects.

We continue to forecast an increase in adjusted EBITDA of approximately 80% from 2019 to 2020 and are one of only a very few companies that have 80% of per share EBITDA growth from 2019 into 2020. Counterparty risk continues to be a focus of the market and want to reiterate that 50% of our EBITDA is from investment-grade counterparties with Husky being our largest customer on the five-year offtake at Prince George. Husky has been an incredible partner, and we continue to work with them on their force majeure notice, where we have notified them that we feel the notice is invalid.

We have two investment-grade counterparties at Pipestone. We have over five investment-grade counterparties in our growing gas storage business. We have two investment-grade customers at BRC, and an investment-grade customer at Ram River.

Our NGL crude oil and ethane counter-parties are mostly all investment-grade. We currently are not aware of any material customers being at risk of going into receivership.

Back to our Q1 results. Our Q1 was previously revised downward due to COVID and then a result roughly came in line with market expectations, where we delivered $41.5 million of adjusted EBITDA and over 85% increase to Q1 of 2020 from Q1 of 2019. We do expect to see continued EBITDA per share growth through 2020, with the ramp-up of Pipestone into Q2 and the recovery of refined product demand and are now guiding $175 million to $185 million of adjusted EBITDA in 2020, with debt-to-EBITDA assuming the Pioneer sale to be 3 to 3.5 times at year-end.

Prince George continues to perform well, where Q1 was impacted by the falling refined product prices at the end of the quarter, while we continued to process January and February crude and reduced demand in late March as a result of COVID. The first half of Q2 will also be impacted by reduced demand in falling refined product prices.

Over the past week or so, we have seen a significant improvement in Prince George rack diesel and gasoline prices and also a pickup in demand. When we acquired Prince George, we emphasized that this would be a key defensive asset and accrued collapse. And although we're not completely immune, we have seen Prince George crack spreads hold at $44 a barrel or greater and what has been likely the largest oil price shock that we will see in our careers.

While deleveraging remains our focus, we continue to see several downstream-related projects at our under 24-month payouts. Capital expenditures are currently planned to be minimal in 2020, as we focus on deleveraging, but do want our shareholders to be aware that we have a significant inventory of 50% plus rate of return projects.

In Q1, our Pipestone Gas Plant continued to be restricted due to delays in third-party infrastructure and minor operational issues where we averaged over 60 million a day of throughput. This impacted our Q1 results by approximately 5% to 10%. As of early April, all our third-party infrastructure at Pipestone was online and we have seen our best run times and throughput levels at Pipestone, with peak rates at full capacity and averaging in the 80 million cubic feet a day range. Great to have our Pipestone plant now running at or better than expectations and it remains fully contracted.

Throughput on the Pioneer Pipeline continued to be strong and is supported by a 15-year take-or-pay contract with TransAlta. The sale of the Pioneer Pipeline continues to proceed, where we believe the definitive agreement will be signed around the end of the month and we do expect closing of the transaction to occur in the fourth quarter.

We continue to be committed to our ESG performance by investing in infrastructure to increase energy and natural resource efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance environmental performance. Our employees and contractors have embraced this commitment. Our ESG committee continues to meet weekly and is in the process of developing a website interface for the investment community to view as part of its transparency to communicate key environmental performance metrics. We're also seeing significant interest from various government agencies for funding for some of our initiatives.

To reiterate, although, not untouched and we will likely be impacted by the previously disclosed 10% to 20% in Q2, 2020, it does appear that the worst is now behind us. We are seeing gasoline and diesel demand increase over the past week or two and we are well positioned for what is likely to be one of the largest economic stimulus and infrastructure build periods in our lifetime.

Our business remains resilient through what is likely to be one of the worst possible crisis for the oil and gas industry and it is a function of the contracted nature of our infrastructure assets, accompanied with strong defensive assets. We are confident in our ability to deliver $175 million to $185 million of adjusted EBITDA in 2020 with debt-to-EBITDA assuming the closing of the pioneer sale to be 3 to 3.5 times at year-end. I do want to thank our staff, Board, shareholders, credit syndicate, partners and all stakeholders for all your support through these challenging times.

I'll now pass it over to Mr. Vorra and he can walk you through some of the details around the financial side of our Q1.

Joel Vorra

Thanks, Joel. I'll start with top line revenue. Our revenue came in at about $252 million, in line with the prior quarter -- within 5% of the prior quarter and about 100% increase for the same period in 2019, mainly as a result of the 2019 capital program. Those projects coming online as well as the big driver would be the Prince George Refinery.

Gross operating margin adjusted for realized gains on the hedging program was $45 million, in line with the prior quarter and approximately 80% increase for the same period in the prior year. Operating margin percentage was about 17%, which is consistent with prior periods and likely what we'll experience going forward even with the addition of the refinery.

EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA for Q1 was approximately $42 million which, as Joel noted, was impacted by a slower-than-expected ramp-up of the Pipestone plant connected to liquids and C5 connections to third-party infrastructure, as well as decreased refined product pricing toward the end of the first quarter and a slowdown in demand towards the end of the first quarter.

The increase in EBITDA from the same period in the prior year was obviously the result of contributions from the Pipestone Gas Plant, Pioneer Pipeline, Prince George Refinery, Pipestone Gas Storage mainly obviously the 2019 capital program as well as the addition of PGR. As Joel noted, the refinery was impacted by approximately 25% compared to our expectations as a result of the slowdown in demand and decrease in refined product pricing.

The Pipestone Gas Plant although now connected to all third-party infrastructure and averaging north of 80 million cubic feet a day. And I think the last update we had saw us north of 99% run time in the last 30 days or so which is good news, but was impacted in the first quarter by approximately 30% due to some of the delays in connections to pipelines and then some operational issues as far as moving up to capacity. But today plant continues to run at or near capacity.

Gas Storage business generally softer in the winter. But as we move into the summer, injection season continues to be one of those natural hedges to low price environments as far as gas prices are concerned. So moving into the summer injection gas storage season should be positive for the business. Again gathering and processing business largely not impacted to date, but obviously watching prices and counterparties and customers and doing all we can to help our customers continue to flow volumes. But today, plants continue to run well on the G&P side.

Extraction and the frac and straddle plant business. Tough winter for that business with frac spread at multiyear lows, but expected with propane differentials and some movements in pricing in contango in the curve to continue to help and act as a natural hedge again in the summer months and into Q4. So expect that business to perform well here in the latter half of the year.

And as far as payout ratio and distributable cash flow, distributable cash flow was approximately $12.5 million for the quarter with a payout ratio of about 27% a bit of a reduction from the prior quarter, mainly as a result of a full quarter of the borrowing costs related to the acquisition of the PG Refinery. And also, additional leases as a result of that refinery mainly the feedstock pipeline into the refinery as well as about $2.7 million of decommissioning costs that were budgeted for the quarter which won't be recurring quarter-over-quarter. So that was a bit of a onetime in Q1 that was budgeted.

We do expect payout ratio to remain under 25% for the year and under 20% exiting the year. So, feel good about the dividend and maintaining a low payout ratio and applying the excess distributable cash flow to reducing debt on top of the big lever, which would be the Pioneer Pipeline sale.

With that, I think I'll open it up to the floor for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Patrick Kenny of National Bank Financial. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Patrick Kenny

Thank you. Hey guys. Maybe just to start with a bit more color on why you view the force majeure as being invalid and what the next steps are here in terms of legal proceedings or perhaps looking to settle with Husky by renegotiating some of the terms of the agreement? And then how should we think about recovering some of the near-term cash flow impact here from the force majeure? Just curious what -- how you expect to mitigate some of this impact through railing to other markets?

Joel MacLeod

Yes. No problem Pat. Joel here. So, overall, I would say daily Husky has been -- continues to be great to work with. And as we speak today, we don't see any reason why there is legal action or any other components that are required as right now they're forecasting to meet their full commitment in take-or-pay. I think, when we issued that press release it was near kind of the worst possible times around COVID coronavirus and awful tough. But even in the past two weeks Pat, we've seen a big pickup.

BC I think most of you are aware as far as COVID cases are single-digit type of numbers here yesterday and in the last few days are definitely under 50 a day. So -- and interior BC has been relatively unimpacted and we've got some of the largest capital projects in all of Canada around Prince George. So, we don't want to get ahead of ourselves, but it definitely feels a lot better. We see the daily pulls from the refinery. And I would say things are looking like we're on track and no legal action will be required.

Patrick Kenny

Sorry, just to clarify Husky is back to pulling their full offtake obligation today?

Joel MacLeod

Yeah. Or within 5% would be my message as of today. So we're happy with what we're seeing, and they've been a great partner. And at this point, there's no need for any legal action.

Patrick Kenny

Okay, great. And then just looking at Q1, you guys hit your EBITDA guidance again, but net debt went up another $30 million or so from year-end levels. It looks like it was all working capital related. So we're not quite seeing yet, free cash flow starting to kick off the de-leveraging process. Would you expect net debt to begin trending down here starting in Q2? Or are there some other working capital items that still need to be smoothed out before net debt starts to actually come down?

Joel Vorra

Yeah. It's something Pat that we look at every day. Obviously, cash flow and related net debt, I'd say most of that increases as you noted is working capital related. Some of that is timing. Some of that is the decline in refined product pricing towards the end of Q1 that maybe impacted projections a little bit. But I'd say, Q1 to Q2 we wouldn't expect a material move down yet. So I would say, flat or maybe a little bit lower.

But into Q3 and Q4, and then obviously with the sale of the Pioneer Pipeline and there's some other smaller non-core pieces, we don't need to get into. But once we get into Q3, Q4, I think we start to see the material move down to Q1 to Q2. Especially, given sort of revised guidance, we'd expect somewhere flat to a little down, but we see the big move in second half and especially Q4 2020.

Joel MacLeod

The key, Pat too will be the last 45 days refined product pricing as well. And the Q1 prices dropped like a rock and probably the biggest drop that we've ever seen. But Q2, today to Joel's point, we think as far as debt reduction relatively flat, maybe a small decrease, but should you see a move up -- material move up and continue with refined products. And yes, you can see us chip away at that debt into Q2. But to his point Q3 Q4 is where you still start to see some material headway in us reducing our debt, and that's our focus today.

Patrick Kenny

Understood. I guess that leads to the question of near-term liquidity, and I see only $20 million or so left on the $600 million bank line at the end of the quarter. Are you looking to move up the credit capacity to the full $650 million? And maybe you can just confirm, if you're in compliance with all the conditions to do so.

Joel Vorra

Yeah. We're definitely in compliance Pat and no covenant issues either. And we've stress tested obviously, as I think everybody has. All of our peers, we've stress tested forecast. Don't foresee any covenant issues. Agree, we are close to the top of that credit line. We do have the accordion feature of $50 million available to us. And we would be able to meet those sort of thresholds. Although, it's not something that we think we're going to need to access, but we have had discussions with the syndicate. And it's there should we decide to go down that path. But today we haven't seen the need to go that route, but it is there.

And then there's also multiple other capital providers, which again would be something that we likely would not go down that route. But yeah, tight today, but not seeing issues and we do have some tools in the toolbox to access should we need to. And that accordion feature of $50 million is one of them.

And then, again, there's multiple other -- I wouldn't say that a Plan A would be any type of guarantee program that the government has rolled out, but I'm just trying to give you a sense of some of the other tools in the toolbox. So, there's definitely some liquidity available to us should we need it.

Joel MacLeod

And Pat I think the other message would just be, it's not something we're going to head down, but we're getting weekly inbounds on even inventory, purchasing our refined product inventory, but also even on our other contracted assets. Again, it's not something we're going to do today.

Our credit syndicate though is aware that we've got some very big levers. If we got a situation to have to use those even on non-op interest, but that is highly unlikely and that is Plan Z as we look at options. But do want the market and the shareholders to be aware that we've got lots of options if we have -- had to go down the path.

Patrick Kenny

Okay, great. And then just last one for me guys. It looks like you disposed of your propane distribution business at the end of the quarter. I know it's not overly material to the EBITDA guidance. But if you could just remind us what the annual EBITDA contribution was from that business? And then also, just maybe a quick comment on if there's any other asset sale opportunities that you could pursue if you needed to shore up the liquidity situation?

Joel Vorra

Yeah. I think good question Pat. And that, I think like I've said that deal was a little bittersweet. That brings us back to early days at Tidewater, but it was about $2 million of EBITDA. It was a nice business early on looking for premiums in NGL prices for producers to be able to access a retail market like that. But as we grow, we want to be focused on the larger assets. So you're right we did sell the retail propane business. It was a good business for us about $2 million of EBITDA annually so not quite material to us anymore, but definitely a good business and a little bittersweet for that sale.

And then as far as -- but a good deal overall. And then as far as other opportunities, I'd say outside of the larger contracted core assets there are some non-core pieces that we're exploring. Would it move the needle from a de-leveraging or capital perspective?

Not so much and the same goes for -- from the EBITDA perspective so not necessarily material to us anymore, but we do continue to move multiple sort of non-core initiatives forward. But it's not something that would significantly move the needle today outside our larger contracted assets. But Joel anything to add?

Joel MacLeod

No. I think well put, Joel. We did recognize a nice gain on that sale which is helpful and continue to look to focus our efforts on larger contracted assets and there continues to be -- capital out there. I think it's going to take a couple of months here for credit markets to sell before we have meaningful bids. We're not running any formal processes. But I think our shareholders have told us where we can de-leverage and focus and realize a gain or a reasonable return and we should consider it and more than happy to.

Patrick Kenny

All right. I’ll leave it there, thanks guys.

Joel MacLeod

Thanks.

Your next question comes from the line of Rob Hope of Scotiabank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Rob Hope

Good morning everyone. First question is on PGR. Just taking a look at the May presentation it shows kind of the updated guidance for that asset of $75 million a quarter. Just want to get a sense of how much of the move down in guidance was volume versus pricing? And then secondly how much EBITDA did it spin-off in Q1?

Joel Vorra

Yes. I'd say, it was a bit of both Rob and some of that is sort of temporary pain where we moved through that expensive of crude. But -- so I'd say it's a bit of both. And is it maybe -- it's tough to say like Joel said that the lifts have increased here recently. And if you would ask that question two weeks ago, maybe the answer might have been a little different.

But today, we feel on the volume side especially with the latest forecast that the contracted volume is sort of forecasted to be lifted. So we wouldn't see a big deviation there, although it has impacted Q1 and Q2. So I'd say the price piece and the volume maybe you can call it 50-50 for now the impact. But we do expect to get through that pricing issue as we move through the expensive crude. And then the volume side has picked up going forward.

Joel MacLeod

When we announced the Prince George, I think most of your questions here on Prince George, $75 million of EBITDA I would say Rob that holds. We did see, I would say January February potential to be in that $100 million range of EBITDA of the refinery. And now we would be guiding more back towards that $75 million range for now, but things are moving daily and weekly. And right now things are feeling a lot better than they were two weeks ago.

Rob Hope

And what was the EBITDA for Q1 for PGR?

Joel Vorra

It was around - I think it was $16 million to $18 million. I think that's -- I think it's in our financials.

Rob Hope

All right. And then just one volume question. Just in terms of the increased demand over the last little while can you split that between gasoline and diesel which one has kind of been lagging? Which one has been doing better?

Joel MacLeod

I think gasoline a little better than diesel, but both products have seen increases.

Rob Hope

All right. Thanks.

Your next question comes from the line of Robert Catellier of CIBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Robert Catellier

Yeah, thank you everybody. Some follow-up questions here on PGR. In your revised guidance, I'm curious what sort of full year crack spreads you're looking at or I don't know how you want to skin the cat on this, but what you're thinking in terms of utilization or some other figures that can give us that sort of good tier range?

Joel MacLeod

Yes. No problem, Rob. So we did bring the refinery down to 7,500 to 8,000 barrels a day over a 2 to 3 week period in April which was messaged. And then we do expect to run in – as we speak today back up to near full capacity or at full capacity. So conservatively we'd say 11,000 to 11,500 for the remainder of the year.

So if you said for full 2020, I would expect we'll still hit that 11000-ish barrel a day range should we continue to see demand where it's at today. And if it increases we definitely will be pushing to run at higher rates and even push what those could be. But if you said, okay, has there been a revision? I'd say overall no there hasn't been a revision to the -- on the throughput side.

I think the other point to your question is just on the crack spread. Crack spread when we bought the asset, we said CAD 44 a barrel or higher. And I would say today, we would be reiterating that. I would say, January and February, we were seeing $50 and even $60-plus cracks, on certain days.

So there we're getting a sense that, we may significantly outperform. And today I think we just want to be conservative. And we'd reiterate back to when we bought the asset which is $75 million of EBITDA $44 million cracks and throughput 11,000 to 11,500, a day for calendar 2020.

Robert Catellier

Okay. That's quite helpful. So the strategy then is, even though, you're not getting lift at the full rates, still produce as much as you can. And use some storage wherever needed?

Joel MacLeod

Yeah. And hopeful, I mean hopeful, we don't want to get ahead of ourselves that we can crank up the refinery to 12 and even potentially, a touch above 12, should we see this increase continuing into summer and with Site C dam, LNG Canada, Coastal GasLink, Trans Mountain, kicking into full gear. But again, we may be a little ahead of ourselves there. So let's just plan for 11,000 to 11,500 for the year for now.

Robert Catellier

Okay. And then, can you talk about the relative match on the hedging between the feedstock and the refined product? Are those relatively well matched, in terms of both timing and volumes?

Joel MacLeod

Yeah. In general, relatively matched, although when we did bottom-out, there at the end of March and into April part of the realized gain as we were unwinding a portion of the refined product piece.

Robert Catellier

So is the book balanced, at this point? Or is it -- are you open on the product cost?

Joel MacLeod

With prices coming back up, we have come back into balance here. But we'll admit, at times, we are out of balance by 5% to 10%. Part of that is you cannot hedge direct to a PG crack on an efficient basis.

So you must hedge the ULSD or RBOB versus going direct to a PG crack. If we wanted to hedge direct to a PG crack it would take a $15 to $20 a barrel haircut, on that $44 barrel crack. And we're only hedging 20-ish percent of our refinery production today, just given there is no way to hedge a clean Prince George crack.

Robert Catellier

So it sounds to me like that implies actually a little bit of leverage to your margins. Doesn't it? If you're pretty much hedged on the, -- if you're more hedged on the feedstock?

Joel Vorra

I think there's some inherent -- if your question Rob is inherent, in the asset. I'd say yes, with cheap crude feedstock. Yes, there's -- I think there's some inherent upside in the margins, on the asset side of things.

Robert Catellier

Okay. So just in the gathering and processing is there enough of a ramp in Pipestone availability to offset, some declines you might see in the second quarter. Although it sounds like, you haven't really seen much yet. But what's the interplay there? Or what we might expect sequentially in the gathering and processing?

Joel Vorra

Yeah. I'd say in the gathering and processing side of things, we haven't seen big moves our two largest plants on the G&P side, Ram River outside of Pipestone, Ram River and Brazeau. We've seen Brazeau volumes move up a little bit. Ram has held steady.

Gas price has remained pretty un-volatile and strong up, until probably the last couple week period, where maybe we've seen a little bit of volatility. And liquids pricing has impacted a bit. But we haven't seen -- and we don't expect based on producer discussions, material shut-ins, on that side of the business. But to your question can Pipestone offset the rest?

I would say we don't expect a material decline on the G&P side. And Pipestone now is running around capacity, on a take-or-pay basis and 99-plus percent run time. So, yes I'd say, I don't know if I've answered your question Rob. But we don't expect big declines on one side. And now Pipestone is running fairly consistent.

Robert Catellier

Yeah. Okay. That's kind of where I was getting at. And just final question, I did want to follow-up on the liquidity position that Pat raised earlier. Your answers were helpful. I just want to make sure I understand. It seems like the -- you're pretty close to needing the accordion.

And so -- but your comments made it sound like you don't really necessarily need it. And I'm wondering if you could just give a little more clarity on there. Is that, because the -- you just review the cash flow from the operations? Or is it -- does it assume some sort of access to another type of financing?

You mentioned some of the government programs. But just walk me through the thoughts are you just getting there organically through the operations? Or is there something else at play?

Joel Vorra

Yeah. I think more so organically, through the operations. And we do -- when you look at the balance sheet and you see inventory levels there. We do have a big working capital piece. So it's almost a point in time when you look at, availability on the credit facility that will fluctuate $20 million to $30 million in a month. So there's -- from a working capital perspective there's a little more liquidity there than maybe a snapshot in time or how it looks.

And as far as the accordion on the credit facility, maybe I don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves on whether we go down that path or not understanding we haven't gone through the full process with our syndicate, but we would meet all the conditions to be able to exercise that piece. But I think just in general, Rob between the working capital piece and some other short-term levers and based on our positive cash flow low payout ratio and how the assets are performing today, we don't necessarily see a need for it this second. But is there is -- I suppose it's one of the levers that we could pull on. But without going too far, I wouldn't want to commit to one way or another or one path or another without having something definitive with our syndicate, but our banks continue to remain supportive. And like I said, we've stress tested models and cash flow and covenants and we remain within all those pieces. So not concerned.

Robert Catellier

Okay. That's helpful. Understood. Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Robert Kwan of RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Robert Kwan

Good morning. If I can just start on the Husky force majeure. A couple of things what -- have you kind of quantified what the impact to EBITDA was before Husky started pulling volumes close to the take-or-pay?

Joel MacLeod

Yes. So happy to answer and Joel you can jump in as well. I would say Rob when the force majeure notice came across, we were -- there was risk for kind of 20% to 25% impact. But what we've seen in the last two weeks in our conversations they've been a great partner. Pulls demand have increased and we do expect them to meet their full year forecast.

Robert Kwan

Okay. So effectively, whatever you've lost here in the first quarter, do you think they'll make it up in the remainder of the year?

Joel MacLeod

Yes.

Robert Kwan

And then the comments about using rail, if they're pulling their take-or-pay volume, is that largely just to work off the inventory build? Or is there some other dynamic?

Joel MacLeod

As far as Husky is doing, they're doing a great job of increasing pulls. And as a result, they are sending cars in at times. And then we also do utilize our railcar fleet at time, when we see there's opportunities. And we do want to continue to open up new markets. And we have from Eastern Canada, the Pacific Northwest even with gasoline inventories coming down across North America. Over the last few weeks, we have had some inbounds on both diesel and gasoline into some markets that are potentially a little short here with refinery run times moving down. Again, we don't want to get ahead of ourselves but there's definite dislocations and we want to use our railcar fleet to take advantage of those dislocations.

Robert Kwan

Got it. Maybe just turning to the NGL here. Do you have any kind of general comments on the dynamics that played out in the base. And you mentioned, the BRC volumes are pretty much full, specifically to that though. Can you also talk about the frac fees?

Joel Vorra

Yes. I think I'd have to confirm where I think our frac fees are somewhat in line with prior year and...

Joel MacLeod

Maybe a touch. Maybe 5% to 10% out Rob. But roughly in line with previous years.

Joel Vorra

And as far as capacity, again all things considered successful NGL here as far as contracting those pieces around the frac and as far as NGL volumes and we do have a couple two, three year contracts there. But overall as far as capacity at the frac, we're pleased. I suppose the one piece that would be impacted would be around NGL volumes related to straddle operations or extraction at Brazeau or the straddle plants and with frac spreads where they are. Yes that was tough in Q4. Q1 definitely on the lower end of what we've seen historically when you see where frac spreads are today. But as far as contracted volumes consistent with prior years and the frac today remains on any given day 80-plus percent full if not full.

Joel MacLeod

Yes. And public data -- so public data will show our throughput at our Brazeau frac and it is a 10,000 barrel a day C2 plus frac and we would be running 80% to 90% capacity today which is great to see and one of our better performing assets for sure.

Robert Kwan

If I can just finish with the Pipestone-PGR integration. Have you run any volumes out of Pipestone into PGR area?

Joel MacLeod

Yes. We've trucked not a material amount of volume Rob. It hasn't made a ton of sense, but we definitely have moved volumes by truck and that's gone well. Especially, today you'll see Prince George rack prices gasoline is ahead of diesel. So for us on the condensate to get a little more gasoline off of a condensate, it's definitely something we continue to evaluate and want to be ready to move with the strengthen suite versus condensate. It's also --we've got our pipe connection at Valhalla and then we also have a refinery. So we've got some great tools in our toolbox to manage suite versus C5. In May, we saw very wide differentials on suite and locked in most of our volumes at that minus 14 monthly index price at Prince George.

Robert Kwan

Got it. And I guess just, obviously, hopefully we can get some better markets. But is part of the strategy to try to run a little bit more conde through? And maybe just kind of prove to the customers there -- prove the concept to the customers show them what the margins could be as a way you incent them down the road to get into the take-or-pay?

Joel MacLeod

Absolutely. The more we control customer’s optionality and even through, I think the downturn and the recovery to know the potential that they could look at price exposure to diesel or gasoline versus just a crude oil. Crude oil price is something customers value. I'd say, obviously, today it's tough as everyone's so beat up. But as we get through and somewhat back to normal, I think, some of our customers are and will definitely entertain having a price linked to a diesel or gasoline price. To Rob, where your point where hopefully we can contract out some of Prince George on a take-or-pay fee-for-service basis rather than us taking that risk on the crack spread trying to lock that in with producers. But again, don't want to get ahead of ourselves or overpromise, but it's something we definitely want to continue to push forward.

Robert Kwan

That’s great. Thanks very much

Joel MacLeod

Thank you, Rob.

There are no further questions at this time. I turn the call back over to the presenters.

Joel MacLeod

Thanks, everyone. We really appreciate your time today. Stay safe. And Joel anything else you want to add?

Joel Vorra

No, I think, just thanks for everybody's support and thank you for joining the call. Obviously, for what's been a tough -- feels like a tough couple of years or more for the industry it continues to see some headwinds, but at the same time to look on the positive side and see how the assets in the business react to significant stress on commodity prices.

We've seen negative gas prices in the prior two years. We've now seen negative crude oil. I feel like we've seen -- I thought we have seen almost every scenario. Now it feels like we've seen every scenario so to see how the business reacts. I suppose on the positive side is encouraging. So I just want to thank everybody for their support. And -- again stay safe. And hopefully things will be back to normal here in some time. So thank you again.

