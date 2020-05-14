California Resources Corporation: Down For The Count

CRC was heavily indebted, yet it failed to fully hedge its oil price risk, and that failure also was ignored by analysts and investors.

If it fails to secure it, it cannot remain a "going concern."

California Resources Corporation (CRC) announced that it was unable to file its Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2020 due to circumstances related to COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Gavin Newson issued at stay at home order and CRC staff had been working remotely for eight weeks.

Furthermore, Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer acknowledged during a Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday that the county stay-at-home orders will “with all certainty” be extended for three months through July unless there was a “dramatic change to the virus and tools at hand” to deal with it.

CRC advised that “The current futures forward curve for Brent crude indicates that prices may continue at relatively lower prices for an extended period of time.”

In addition, it withdrew “previously-issued guidance for all periods after March 31, 2020, due to the high level of economic uncertainty and disruption in commodity prices as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.” Finally, it advised that “in the event the Company is not successful in restructuring its balance sheet, there is substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern.” It was reported that the company is seeking a $500 to $600 million bankruptcy loan.

In March, CRC had announced that it had “monetized” all of its forward hedges in place. That means that it had closed them in order to utilize the unrealized profits inherent in the hedges to meet current expenses. This left the company totally unhedged for future quarters, exposing it to maximum risk.

On May 14, CRC closed at $1.26 per share. That gives the company a market cap of just $62 million.

Last July, I wrote that I was timing a short sale due to my outlook for CRC. I have held those shorts, which have an 88% profit on average.

Conclusions

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) saddled CRC with a large amount of debt when it spun it off. That created a high-risk entity that could not afford to live through an oil price collapse.

The company did hedge some of its production forward but the hedges applied to only a part of the potential oil price range. While it's true that the effect of the pandemic and oil price war was unprecedented, the company should have taken the most conservative hedge strategy by giving up the upside to oil prices to guard against a potential disaster scenario which it could not finance.

This risk also was ignored by analysts who had recommended buying the stock over the past several years. In the future, investors should take note of the risk management positions of oil companies with balance sheets that would be vulnerable to oil price crashed because the oil market is inherently volatile and oil prices can fall below production costs for periods of time.

As John Maynard Keynes wrote, "markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent."

Disclosure: I am/we are short CRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.