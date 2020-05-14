iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Will Benefit From An Eventual Economic Recovery, But The Road Might Be Bumpy

ETF Overview

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) has a portfolio of U.S. real estate stocks. The fund tracks the investment results of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index. IYR provides a good way to participate in the technological trend in the next few years as it has a high exposure to REITs operating communication towers and data centers. However, many subsectors such as hotel and retail subsectors in IYR's portfolio may experience near-term headwinds caused by COVID-19. We believe the current low interest environment will help set up a recovery to IYR's fund price. However, this road may be bumpy until a vaccine is developed. Therefore, we recommend investors to gradually increase their positions in order to mitigate any downside risks.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

Many REITs are facing near-term challenges

Many REITs in IYR's portfolio are facing some near-term challenges due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The hotel subsector (about 2.3% of IYR's total portfolio) has particularly been hit hard by the outbreak of COVID-19 with a significant decline in occupancy rate and revenue per available room. Another subsector that is facing a strong headwind is the retail REIT subsector (about 7.6% of IYR's total portfolio). Prior to the lockdown, e-commerce had already been challenging the retail sector for quite some time. The lockdown accelerated the trend. We believe that unless a vaccine is developed or an effective drug to treat the virus is available, people will remain cautious and hotel and retail REITs will continue to struggle. These two subsectors represent about 9.9% of IYR's total portfolio.

IYR has high exposure to specialized REITs

Fortunately, IYR has a high exposure to specialized REITs. As can be seen from the chart below, specialized REITs represents nearly 40% of its total portfolio. This subsector includes mostly REITs operating in the field of communication towers, data centers and self-storage spaces. Except self-storage REITs that might be facing some challenges in the near term (as many renters of self-storage will try to cut their expenses due to an economic recession), communication towers and data centers REITs should continue to perform well in the next few years. The increasing digital activities and data consumption have helped to drive demand for data centers. The recent work-from-home trend has also accelerated demand for data centers. According to Market Research Future, this market is expected to grow by a compound annual growth rate of 28% through 2023. Similarly, the increasing data consumption for mobile devices and the future data demand from the Internet of Things and Internet of Vehicles should continue to drive strong demand for communication tower spaces in the long term. The best thing about communication towers is that it can host multiple tenants without incurring much additional costs. Therefore, it is very profitable to operate in this business.

Source: iShares Website

Industrial REITs should benefit in the long-term as well

Another subsector that should continue to do well is industrial REIT. This subsector (about 14.5% of IYR's portfolio) should continue to benefit from the trend of e-commerce. As discussed earlier in the article, this trend has been accelerated as more and more people turn towards shopping online due to social distancing. This trend should continue to support the demand for industrial properties as retailers seek to find good industrial properties in order to set up distribution and delivery centers near many urban areas. In addition to the trend of e-commerce, we believe a restructuring of the global supply chain will result in demand for more industrial properties in the U.S. By now, many countries, including the U.S., have realized the need to have many essential products (e.g. medical masks, ventilators, gloves, etc.) to be manufactured within their countries. Therefore, demand for industrial properties should rise as the U.S. need to increase capacity to manufacture many strategic and essential products in the U.S. (e.g. medical supplies and equipment, semiconductor, etc.).

Should You Buy IYR Now?

We believe the Fed's decision to significantly lower its key interest rate back in March 2020 will setup a recovery for IYR's fund price once we enter the recovery phase. As can be seen from the chart below, IYR's fund performance is inversely correlated to the treasury rate. IYR typically performs well when the rate drops significantly. On the other hand, when the rate rises, IYR may not perform well. We believe that, as the economy gradually moves out of the current recession phase, investors will want to find assets that have higher yields. Therefore, REITs may be attractive to many investors. However, the road might be a bumpy one as it all depends on how soon COVID-19 can be contained. At this moment, it is still uncertain how long this pandemic will last, and this uncertainty will continue unless a vaccine or some types of drugs are developed, which may take at least 12-18 months from now. Therefore, the possibility of a long winter before the spring arrives is likely a reality as it is possible that there might be multiple waves of the pandemic. Hence, investors need to be prepared to hold on to the fund for the long term.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

We think IYR's fund price will eventually recover. However, the process may be longer than expected. Therefore, IYR is only suitable for investors with a long-term investment horizon. Keen investors may want to initiate a small position first and incrementally increase the position to mitigate any downside risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.