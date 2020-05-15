Despite The Counter-Rally, It Still Feels Like A Correction (Technically Speaking For 5/14)

Small business is really hurting according to a new study:

Across the sample as a whole, 43 percent of businesses have temporarily closed and nearly all of these closures are due to COVID. This response seems far more extreme than the economic effects of the 1918 inluenza epidemic found by Barro, Ursua and Weng (2020) and Garrett (2007, 2008). Respondents that have closed temporarily largely point to reductions in demand and employee health concerns. Disruptions in the supply chain have been less of a concern so far. On average, the businesses report having reduced their employees by 40 percent since January. The decline is particularly sharp in the Mid-Atlantic region (whichincludes New York City), where 54 percent of firms are closed and employment is down by 47 percent. Impacts also vary across industries, with retail, arts and entertainment, personal services, food services, and hospitality businesses all reporting employment declines exceeding 50 percent. Finance, professional services, and real estate related businesses have seen less disruption.

The same survey argues there have already been 100,000 small business closures.

Universal Basic Income is gaining additional political tractions due to the crisis (emphasis added):

As Congress prepares to wage a new battle over how to best aid workers and businesses devastated by the coronavirus crisis, Representative Pramila Jayapal, Democrat of Washington and a leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, and Senator Josh Hawley, Republican of Missouri and a rising conservative star, are both making the case to their party’s leaders that guaranteed income programs should be part of the federal relief effort.

UBI started as economists theorized that increased automation would eventually displace so many workers that blue-collar employment would all but disappear. This would require some form of income substitute.

Total initial jobless claims are 36,492,000: Here's the chart from the FRED system: Here's a long-term chart to show just how unprecedented the current situation is: This is incredibly extreme by any standard, let alone historic.

Let's look at today's performance tables: This table looked very different a mid-afternoon. But the market caught a solid bid throughout the day and ended in the green. Large-caps led the gains, with the SPY up 1.73% and the QQQ gaining 1.13%. Smaller-caps also advanced. There is no clear pattern to today's action, save for the fact that 10/11 sectors advanced.

There are a few points I'd like to make today.

First, there is still a considerable bid in the Treasury market. During the last two weeks, the IEF has trended lower twice. Both declines led to strong advances back to highs Currently, prices are near a 2-week high, which is also near a 1-year high. The TLT has the same pattern. Note especially the strong rally following the gap lower on May 6. The move higher after the second drop was more of a stair-step move. But either way, the TLT caught a bid.

This tells us that there is still a great deal of concern about future growth.

Today, the SPY had a solid counter-rally. Here's today's 1-minute chart: Prices started lower. But starting at 10AM, they began a day-long move higher that was a classic advance/pull-back rally. It ended with a solid bar higher, allowing the SPY to end the day at a high. The SPY has broken an uptrend but has found technical support at the recent low of 279. For the last three days, prices have formed a good short-term counter-rally to the drop from 294-272 between May 11-May 14.

Today's rally was attributed to a strong rally in the financials, which have taken a pretty solid hit during the sell-off. But that is more of a purely technical bounce for a sector that is just beginning to feel pain: remember that we've only had one month of rent/credit cycle problems. There are at least 2-3 more, which means financials have a lot more pain to absorb. That makes today's bounce a mostly technical development.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.