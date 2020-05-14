Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCPK:RAIFF) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Johann Strobl - Chief Executive Officer

Hannes Mösenbacher - Chief Risk Officer

Sam Goodacre - JP Morgan

Anna Marshall - Goldman Sachs

Gabor Kemeny - Autonomous Research

Mate Nemes - UBS

Johannes Thormann - HSBC

Alan Webborn - Societe Generale

Andrea Vercellone - Exane BNP Paribas

Riccardo Rovere - Mediobanca

Thomas Unger - Erste Bank

Tobias Lukesch - Kepler Cheuvreux

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Conference Call of Raiffeisen Bank International.

Johann Strobl, Chief Executive Officer.

Johann Strobl

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining the call today. I will start by taking a brief look at the first quarter numbers and then, of course, we will also update on our outlook.

The operating result was up 33% year-on-year, which we like very much. And this is driven by a 7% increase in net interest income and even more so by an 11% rise in the net fee and commission income. The net trading income and the fair value results also increased following the introduction of hedge accounting for certain portfolios in the reduction in consolidation effects. You might remember that last year we suffered from inefficient hedging, but this was improved substantially with one of - two of our subsidiaries.

On the other hand, we see already differs the negative impact of these extraordinary times. The consolidated profit for the first quarter reflects EUR165 million negative impact, which is due to the COVID-19. Out of this, EUR96 million are related to risk costs, and this includes also updated macroeconomic scenarios and post model adjustment, and Hannes Mösenbacher will talk about it later. We also felt the negative impact of the COVID-19 in some impairments on investments in associates and goodwill, which came in total to EUR61 million. And we had out of the moratorium in two countries already calculated the NPV impact from this contract modifications, namely in Hungary and in Romania. And this this amounts to EUR8 million.

We saw a very good loan growth in almost all of the markets in local currency, and these were - had been very good numbers throughout the first quarter just in the recent weeks of the month when we saw a substantial depreciation of some local currencies. This was reduced in euro terms to small growth of just 1% on group level. And, the second part of the negative impact came from - came to the or relates to the CET1 ratio, where we see somehow 40-basis-point impact from this currency movements, and 38 basis points growth in the credit risk weightings, but I'll come to this later on.

In the numbers, so in the consolidated - in the - sorry - in the CET1 ratio there is still the dividend proposal for last year incorporated. So it's not part of the CET1 ratio. We postponed our Annual Shareholder Meeting to October, currently its planned do the 20th of October. So this gives us the opportunity following the ECB EBA requirements that we have a second look on the development in our markets and get a deeper understanding of the potential future impact.

If we then move to the next slide, which shows some more details on KPIs, the one thing is the very positive that we could keep the net interest margin at 243 basis points at the same level than in the first quarter of '19. So and we have to make you aware that this number will decline a little bit. There are couple of reasons for that. The one is that we have seen in a couple of countries, which are important for us, substantial central bank rate declines. And what we also see in or have seen in April, also continuing in early May that given the impact of this goes down that there is a lower demand in unsecured loans from private individuals.

In terms of the volume, this is more than compensated by corporate loans, but I think you aware that corporate loans and mortgages usually have a much smaller much that what we earn on unsecured loans. The cost income ratio looks very positive, but again there - it's clear for all of us that given the shutdown in the various markets with the negative impact, not only on the net interest income, but also in the fee and commission income, we will see deterioration in the cost-income ratio throughout the coming quarters. Then consolidated profit leads to a return on equity of 5.6% in the first quarter.

If we continue with a short update on how we do our business, I can say that we have been very successful in changing from the traditional way of working to the safe one, which means home office for most of the people, which also means to secure way of dealing with customers in the branch environment. We had hardly any infections. And if we have to close branches and it was only for a very short period of time. So we worked very well, and we could address all the customer requirements and could gradually perpetual means meet all our customers. So this was working very well.

And the other report that would give you for sure follow these numbers very closely is the impact on this pandemic in our core markets and what we see is that the fidelity is calculated as number per million inhabitants is low in all our countries compared to the big developments. There might be many reasons and future will show where analysis is what really worked, but what we have seen is that most of the countries look really restrictive counter measures limiting the movement of the population substantially. And currently this is the assumption that this worked very well. We will see further analysis on that. I think it will be important to understand what works and what does not work.

What we also see is given the good progress that in some countries like Austria, Czech Republic and Slovakia, we already see the first ease in restrictions and redeem this is very important because for all of us, for our economy, it would be very, very good to come back to more or less a normal activity.

When talking about the virus, we also have to mention the various support mechanisms, which had been established. And we are now on Slide 7, there are couple of them, it's is different. It varies from country to country, some have packages announced, which seem very generous in terms of percentage to GDP. It varies also in this structure being it direct supports from the state budgets or be it indirect supports where guarantees payment deferrals and so on. Of course, it will take a couple of more weeks to understand how these instruments really work and how fast they will contribute to also overcome these difficult days. And we will see how much they will also be supportive to bring us back to a normal working environment.

In addition to that, we see a couple of additional support measures. We have seen in many countries probably different to historic experience at the countries, which were used to increase central bank rates to the fact the currency in earlier crisis, they now we're able to reduce central bank rates. And you see it in the box at the lower right. And, on the other hand, there had been in addition to what the ECB announced this within the euro area, we also have seen announced ECB swap plans for Croatia and Bulgaria, those who soon will join the euro, and then we have another program for the Western Balkan countries. We have seen the IMF activities. And we see also in some countries, quantitative easing measures like bond purchases in Hungary, Romania, Croatia and the Czech Republic by the central banks.

If we move to the next slide, I talk a little bit now about our segments. In corporate, what we see in the corporate area is after I'd say two weeks or so where our customers were reorganizing their own operations. We had intense talks with them about their potential needs. We saw drawings from them and it seems now that after a couple of weeks of intense discussion, everyone is clear what they need and what the future could be over the next couple of months. Of course, it also led to a re-pricing following the capital market price developments and, of course, we have a very specific industry approach depending how sensitive the various industries to the call it close downs are.

The state guarantee schemes look similar from country to country. As I said before, it might take a while till we have figured out how they really work in some countries. There are still talks about the details because it's the one thing is to set up the guarantee but the other is to come with all the various details and conditions.

What we see in countries that mainly smaller corporate customers start to make use of the moratoriums. In many countries it's not that big. But it's one instrument, which is also used by our customers. When talking about moratoriums, we should also have look in at retail. You are aware that the moratoriums look similar in most of the countries, but wearing in details, we have seen periods ranging from three months to till year end. We have seen opt-in concept in most of the countries, but on the other hand also, opt-out concepts like in Hungary, Serbia. And it does not come as a surprise those countries, which offer an opt-out concept. There is the usage substantially higher than in those where there is an opt-in. In total, it's about 12% of the portfolio where customers make use of this concept.

Moving to the macro outlook. I have to say that compared to the last time when we talk to you there had been further developments. We had assumed at that time, a short severe lockdown. But then coming back rather soon what we figured out meanwhile, what we have to learn is that in most of the countries the lockdown is considerably longer, and this also has a negative impact on the macro outlook. So we adjusted that. Starting with Austria, we substantially reduced to minus 7.2. We had also adjustments in most of our markets, and you see the decline is now significantly higher. Probably the biggest change to last time is the one in Russia, where we had zero last time, which is now at minus 5, around. Reason for that is, at that time, we only had to consider the low oil price.

Now came in addition also a lockdown in Russia given the increasing number of infections. Yes, with that, I think I should move as its standard in our procedure to the outlook based on what I have explained to you throughout my presentation. We are slightly adjusting our outlook in terms of loan growth. We now expect a modest loan growth in 2020. In terms of risk costs, we expect provisioning ratio of around 75 basis points. Of course, this will depend also on the length and the severity of this disruption. I already mentioned the actual cost income ratio and the pressure on that because of the current development.

We still aim to achieve a cost income ratio around 55% in the medium-term and, of course, we have to evaluate the impact of this development on the ratio in 2021. In terms of profitability, we still believe that in the long-term a consolidated return on equity of 11% is target for us. Today, and based on our best estimates for this year, we expect the consolidated return on equity in the mid-single digits. And we confirm CET1 ratio target of around 13% for the medium-term. And finally, we also confirm our payout ratio between 20% and 50% of the consolidated profit.

If we now move to more details, the one is the CET1 ratio on Slide 13. I have already explained the drop from 13.9 to 30. We have capital requirement and CET1 ratio being adjusted because the structure of the Pillar 2 requirement was changed. And we now can fill this up by CET1 as well as per AT1 and Tier 2. And this means a reduction in the CET1 requirement by 98 basis points, which have to fill up by the other two components. We have our additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 optimized to that level. So currently, with this change in regulation, it's somehow shifted more bottlenecks to the total capital, which will change as soon as we would optimize again our capital structure.

Yes, I think I had explained to a large extent already the development in the CET1 ratio. As I said before, this mainly came from the FX impact from the currencies where we had seen a significant devaluation or overall driven Russian ruble also Czech koruna and Hungarian forint. So this was substantial and this led to these developments. Yes, in local currencies - they had also been a loan growth, which I had been mentioning before.

If we move now to Slide 15. I mean at the beginning of the crisis, the biggest question all is what is the impact on liquidity. So what we can report this crisis is understood by all participants as a health crisis, which has a very negative impact on the real economy, which on the other hand means that the trust in the banking system and the financial system is there. And we can see this in very stable liquidity ratios like the LCR, which on group level is at around 140%. And yes, I think to spend a few words also on the quarterly results.

I mentioned already the good improvement in net interest income - in the comparison first quarter last year to this year, if we compare to the fourth quarter, then we have to be aware of some seasonalities, which we see in the fee and commission income on the one hand, but we also see in the operating results, also some improvements on the one hand, on the other hand, we see also quarter-on-quarter, a negative impact which comes to a large extent from the SoftwareONE IPO that we had in the fourth quarter.

The SoftwareONE IPO, which was very helpful to the result of that quarter. Their very good share performance led to do more gain than at the year-end. And SoftwareONE had also felt in the first quarter the pressure like any listed company, so there was a reduced share price to be considered in the, at the end of the first quarter. Yes. And then there had been some other positive or negative results like litigation provisions and some more.

And with that I would like to move forward, maybe to the costs. Similar to the operating income, where we have seasonalities, and I should have mentioned the fee and commission income usually at the year-end and you have seen this in the comparison at the year-end is always very strong. So this is fourth quarter the running quarter lower. I have mentioned that. On the other hand, there had been also some sales last year like the Mastercard shares in which we are positive in the fourth quarter.

When talking about the general administrative expense if you also should be aware that again there is this - the seasonality pattern, which supports us very much in the first quarter. So mainly in the fourth quarter we see higher increases. So the starting point, for the beginning of this year, I think is quite good. When talking to the various countries, so our regions in Central Europe, we had given the depreciation in forint and in the Czech koruna. If we consider this, then I think the minus 1% in loan to customers in euro terms is a good result.

Yes, we could find an improvement in the NIM and also in the cost income ratio. But there, I have already talked about also the seasonalities, also a positive picture in the Southeastern Europe segment with good development in all the segments. Some countries already suffer from being at the bank levers contributions to some of the funds, which is also traditional pattern. But overall, I think we can be fine with where the starting point is.

In Eastern Europe, on Slide 20, I mean we are aware that with the exception of the FX rate this had been a very positive quarter. And you see it in all the numbers with strong results in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. And also the corporates, so group corporates and markets, we had a very good loan growth in the first quarter. So this is, in euro terms, this gives you an idea about the branch law not the potential of the bank in normal circumstances is.

And with that, I hand over to Hannes Mösenbacher.

Hannes Mösenbacher

Thank you. And also warm welcome from my side and thanks for participating. Well, when looking at the first quarter, we have taken EUR153 million of loan loss provisions. And the maturity, you could consider and classify as pre-emptive and you may also say forward-looking, and making use of the methods into the request by the IFRS 9. Having said this, if you look at this EUR159 million, some EUR28 million makes clear to be clearly allocated to Stage 3.

And then, of course based, on some loan growth, we have a Stage 1 booking, but the remaining part can be clearly allocated into this forward-looking manner is at the macro adjustment in also the post model adjustment. Before I start running you through the slides, let me also again reflect on our starting point, which is a very strong one. We go into this crisis with an NPE ratio of 2% and the coverage ratio, which I would consider best-in-class among European peers with 62.4%. And also our portfolio is a very healthy one having an average BD on the corporate side of some 1.15%, on the retail side, slightly above 2%.

Having said all this, I would now like to proceed on Page 23, where you can see that the total exposure was almost not moving, but please bear in mind that we had a strong devaluation on the FX side as mentioned, so total portfolio was up by 0.8%. Keeping FX rate stable, the growth demonstrated in the first two months would have summed up in total to EUR6 billion.

On the right hand side, we have added for transparency reason also the portfolio and industries split to be here complete transparent portfolio is being set up, because I think what is very important and as we have talked in the second week of - second, third week of March, besides that is a health crisis, of course, T-cells crisis, makes it still completely two different industries in a different magnitude.

Committed lines also one of the usual questions, so we have already taken this question upfront how the drawing behavior of our clients came in. In total, some EUR1.2 billion were drawn in addition. And it was funded to realize that some of the corporates with the beginning of the - of this lockdown period made use of the committed lines, at the same time pleasing back the money with the bank. So it was just testing whether or not the line is working, I could say. But this is not enormous money. And of course a bank like ours is taking care having can easily manage this drawing on the committed lines.

On the next slide on Page 24, going more into this industry perspective. And we have clustered it quite straightforward, just having three main sectors being shown here the high risk sector, moderate and low risk sector. You might recall when we talk to each other last time, I was using this L-shaped. So I think this would hold true for the high risk sector where the impact is a strong one and the recovery may take us even a couple of quarters. Then on the moderate risk sector, you could attach this U-shaped recovery. So it is a strong drop, a period of finding the new liquid and then a good recovery because basic demand is given.

And then, last but not least, we also consider the biggest, but almost 90% of our total portfolio, we consider as a low-risk sector. And here there would be some not suffering at all, in some models where you would see a V-shaped recovery. Just to give you one reading example on the high-risk sector, what do we understand as indicated last time, it's tourism, it's leisure, it's airlines and the airport services. So we have a total gross exposure of EUR2.2 billion, while at the same time we have good collateral giving us a net exposure of EUR1.5 billion.

While I move on to the next page on Page 25, and giving a little bit more insight when talking about RWA's asset and following our bank quite closely for some time. The FX always is working on both sides of the equation. In this case, also on the RWAs, so the RWAs on the non-retail side, were up EUR165 million. Excluding the FX effect, the RWAs would be up by EUR1.5 billion and retail risk came down by this FX impact by EUR635 million. Usual in times like this when volatility starts increasing in this specific case even soaring, we have seen that market risk RWAs have been up by EUR804 million.

I move on to my next page on the IFRS 9 provisioning into Q1 2020. As I stated in my initial statement, total was EUR153 million, Stage 3 EUR28 million, so very low inflow of really defaulted loans summing up of risk costs need of EUR28 million. And the remaining big part, you could consider as loan loss provisions, forward-looking as the request by the IFRS 9 method. So we have added another EUR28 million for the macro assumptions, and we already allocated as of today EUR68 million when it comes to the OVID-19 post model adjustment.

And as I said before hand, of course, who is heavily impacted, these are the industry on the duration side, consumer good, but also of course segment wise, we see that for the micros and for the SME. This is a very challenging and demanding environment for you to have a good transparency and to see what did we do in which segment and region. We have also split up these IFRS 9 provision according to the different segments. So it's in total some 66 basis points. And the reason why we have adjusted our forecast to 75 basis points is also to accept the true that now the macroeconomic forecasts came in more bleak. And I mean, we have talked to each other last time the forecast on Russia was almost 0% GDP impact and now also here we see a quite negative outlook when it comes to the GDP development.

Having said all this, it brings me to my last slide before opening up for questions, let me just make some three, four highlights on this page. As you can see, we have NPE ratio of 2%. Being capable to bring down the NPE ratio and other time down by 10 basis point to 2%. We have really a very good and high NPE coverage ratio was 62.4%. And the third bullet what I'm very happy about is that out of our Polish exposure in the due course of the M&A activity, there were some corporate exposures, which have been left with our branch. And here we had some good results on the workout environment. It was a difficult and demanding Burkhart situation, but now what you can see is that also the coverage ratio, in Poland it's jumping up to 69.3%.

While having said all this, we are now more than happy to take your questions. Please go ahead.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Sam Goodacre with JP Morgan.

Sam Goodacre

Good afternoon and thank you very much for the call. I've got a couple of questions. The first is bigger picture on your capital position. Given that now you effectively are operating at your mid-term CET1 target level rather than in excess. I mean how we are you thinking about capital? Does this impact to dividend decision given that you currently are accruing the 2019 dividend capital? And is there any update on any changes in equity and more capital since the quarter end such as mark-to-market impacts to paint a slightly different picture? So that was the first question.

The second one was about the sizable corporate default that you experienced in Russia. Are you able at this stage to give us any more color on the segment of the corporate or the nature of the default? Was it, for example, related to the current pandemic situation and does employee increased risk of similar defaults going forward? Thank you.

Johann Strobl

Thank you for your questions. If I might start with the capital, as I outlined the dividend decision for the year 2019 is finally up to the shareholder meeting, which was postponed to 20th of October as it's currently planned. And this is - this EUR1 per share. So this would mean in terms of CET1 ratio, some 40 to 45 basis points. What we also do is when talking about the current year, we usually allocate around 20%. So the lower end of our payout ratio as a potential dividend. So this is also not part of the CET1 ratio. The biggest driver in unusual circumstances is the development from the currencies. We have seen huge devaluations in the currencies I have mentioned, so ruble or even Belarus ruble but also Czech koruna and forint.

We strongly believe all our forecast says that probably it was at the bottom of this year. So it's either flat for the rest of the year or even improving as we see it now with some of the currencies. And we've all the improvements and the packages with might come also the, let's say, the improved oil price. So, we think we will - so we have an improved position since the end of the quarter by all elements, which had been negative in the first quarter.

Hannes Mösenbacher

Well, when you talk about the defaults In Russia, the complete some when talking about risk provision in Russia, for me, this is not anything to be concerned in the first quarter. The first two months we have seen almost zero risk costs. On retail with the beginning of the crisis, we have seen some clients asking for postponement and for restructuring and there was one. This was a little case on the retail side, which is not for me at least not being attached too much to the currency situation of course in the connected society, you may be tempted or you might be tempted to relate to everything. But it's a big company out of the industry environment and energy environment, and there was a little restructuring plan, not a big issue at all.

Sam Goodacre

Okay, thanks. Thanks very much. And then just a third and final question from me is related to the - I think it was approximately EUR10 million charge taken to amend contracts, to reflect the moratorium in Hungary and Romania. I think you alluded at the beginning that it's NPV-related. So could you just remind us how the accounting works around that? But also what is the risk this increases in future quarters? Have you, for example, seen more participation since the period, and then 42% in Hungary and 8% in Romania that you outlined on Slide 9?

Johann Strobl

Yes, the way it work is that in some countries - I mean the idea of the moratorium, let's start with that for private individuals, is that that you try, you agree on this or not degree you simply add the installments which have not been paid at the end of the of the contract. So if they do not pay for three or four months then the tenure is three or four months longer with installments which had not been paid. Of course, interest has to be paid, but what we miss is the interest on the interest. And this becomes clear in the NPV. And we show this in the other result as an NPV adjustment. And based on this, we have to say it's quite difficult to figure out, so we have done this in two countries as I said Hungary and Romania. I mean we have to carefully look at it. So there might come something also from the one or the other countries.

As we said, the 12% of what we have seen so far in the moratorium is I mean the pattern is usually that in the first few days if the number is huge and then it flattens. So we are already in the flattening process, so not all of the 12% already covered in the NPV calculation. We will update this in the second quarter report. But as of now, I do not expect that these numbers will increase substantially, so the 12% as we have already seen a flattening. But still customers can change their mind, but I think the inflow slowed down substantially.

Sam Goodacre

Okay, that's super useful. Thank you very much. Take care.

Next question is by Anna Marshall with Goldman Sachs.

Anna Marshall

Good afternoon. Thank you for the presentation. Two questions please. First on your cost of risk guidance, could you please confirm what assumptions regarding there is support measures are included in this number and 70 basis points? And what it would have looked - if assumptions included, what it would have looked like, if they were support measures? And also, could you please confirm the expected trajectory throughout the coming quarters for your corporate? So that is my first group of questions.

And the second one on cost fees. What additional steps can you take on the cost efficiency side to at least partially compensate the revenue combined? Thank you.

Johann Strobl

Okay. Thank you. So I got some English lesson still, colleagues were helping me. So the first part of the question, Anna, is produced straightforward and easy. We tried to approach it from different sites. And this was the reason why we came up with this, around 75 basis points. The one was looking in the industries and we have done at least would consider a quite thorough and deep analyzes on a portfolio level. For the higher-risk industries, we have assumed the fall-out, a complete fall-out of six to nine months of sales with no support measures at all. And then looking what could be the potential risk costs out of this strong deterioration of course in the ratings, and then looking at the expected loss. So this was the one big approach what we did.

So for the high risk, we were taking six to nine months, for moderate, we were taking three to five months, and for the low risk bucket, we even took for this one and one or two months of fallout of sales revenues without any support measures. So this was the first thing what we did.

The second one is, we were looking at our historic stress tests. And if you would just simply employ a stress test, and this is now very important and sensitive for me to make sure wealth. The stress test always assumed that management is just watching and see how the balance sheet is performing over the next three years, so no possibility - talking to our clients - no possibility to restructure our clients, no means at all. So you just being there and you see how your portfolio is deteriorating. And based on this stress test, which is maybe comparable was the EBA stress, but also the internal stress test, we have performed last year. And here we have seen, in total, risk costs of somewhere around 100 basis points to 120 basis points.

So if you look at these two things, where you say, well, the stress test without any management action would sum up to 100 basis points to 120 basis points, then you do the bottom-up result there. And it was the reason why we came in with the 75 basis points. I cannot give a clear number, but it would easy would be seeing, it's the difference between this 100 basis points to 125 basis points and the support measures. But we rather try to approach it from the different sides of the equation and to see into the perception and the output and risk costs needs came in at the comparable level, that's the reason why we felt comfortable at this time with the guidance of 75 basis points, around 75 basis points.

And the move from the one to the other stage, what we believe is Anna that, in the first two quarters, I would not wonder if we see that we still see a lot of post model adjustments, because as I said the real risk cost need on the Stage 3 was very low in the first quarter. And we also see that there are - for the big companies, having good liquidity positions, yes, they may have - they may experience one order rating, not share movement, but this is it. And as long as the customers are being shielded by the moratorium, we will not see the bunch of Stage 3 bookings. Having said all this, of course, it is extremely important for us to see you on a monthly basis how on the retail side, the 30-plus bucket is behaving, the 90-plus bucket is behaving, and also the most important and decisive factory is, the lengths of the moratoria.

And of course, we do not wait for the moratoria to finish the work of the risk management in the collection starts much earlier, but this could be the tender time when the Stage 1, Stage 2 turns into a Stage 3, but that's the reason why we are now working heavily on this preemptive measures and forward-looking measures when talking to the post model adjustments.

Sorry for this long answer.

Anna Marshall

Thank you.

Hannes Mösenbacher

And to your second question, question of the OpEx. I mean the one thing is that we have started. And obviously it's already well known to the community target operating model review starting in the head office and forward on in the Austrian subsidiary. We started already last year with implementation. So the implementation was planned for partly '19 already, partly in '20 so that we have the full impact of the cost reduction in '21.

The idea was to save around EUR60 million. As I said before, quite a lot of it had been executed, some more have to come. Yes, we, delayed the lay of some of the people are in these difficult days, but it will happen over time and the progress in the Austrian subsidiaries in terms of defining structuring and partly executing is also well underway. And we had asked our network banks for additional cost savings as well. So in total, we targeted around EUR130 million, and this is - will happen in '21. What we see in the short term measures, additional potentials, which means we've all this frozen activities what we have, no traveling, no events and the couple of other things, almost no hirings. So we see, one might say the natural support in cost saving for this year, and this, we will execute of course.

And then there is something, which are just thinking, but of course the learnings what we have from home office, and we have to elaborate on that. There are a couple of ideas at the table how to work in the future, but this is too early to announce. Currently it's the execution of the old cost project. If I may say so we used to expect it 130 plus a couple of tactical measures as well.

Anna Marshall

Thank you.

Next question is by Gabor Kemeny with Autonomous Research.

Gabor Kemeny

Hello, my first question is on the margin outlook, please. You mentioned a couple of margin headwinds from the rate cuts in Russia, Ukraine, and some other countries, and also the regulatory caps on the state guaranteed loans interest, how much margin erosion shall we expect from this over the course of 2020? And then moving to asset quality, can you talk a bit about why the Stage 2 exposures increased so significantly in Q1? I think it's double. It's about 21% of your total exposures. It will be exclusive to get some color on which countries - which segments drove business? What was the likelihood of migration to Stage 3?

And then finally, you called out to Russia with the biggest macro adjustment in Q1 as you move to a 5% GDP contraction assumption. Yet if we look at Page 27, in your slide deck, it seems that the macro perimeter does a provision top-up related to the macro perimeter adjustment. Was it relatively modest? Was the likelihood that we will see further macro-driven provision adjustments here? Thank you.

Johann Strobl

Hello. So - if I may start with the NIM expectations and give you more detail, so let's - you already summarized the big drivers of this reduction in the net interest margin. The portfolio in Ukraine, if I start with the country, with the biggest rate cut is relatively small, but given and the sensitivity is also not huge. So we shared with you in the past that 100-basis-point shift might cost us EUR4 million. So this - it's up already to more than 20. The highest sensitivity, we also mentioned - always mentioned it comes from the Czech Republic worth of 50 basis points and EUR24 million to EUR25 million, so big impact.

Russia is traditionally less sensitive. We always said 100-basis-point shift might cost EUR10 million something like this. Romania is more sizable, but 50 basis points might cost another EUR10 million or so. So, and it goes on the others are smaller. So there is a considerable part of deterioration what we see in the net interest income. It simply comes from that impact. So maybe 40% or so, but just it - in calculating out of my head, might come from the central bank rate cuts, and then the rest probably comes from others. Yes, the bigger part is the structural shift in demand from unsecured to either secured or corporates. And to some extent the state guarantee packages also limit the margin.

On the other hand, we have to say, okay. The good point is that with the state guarantee there comes also less impact on the RWAs. So I would say on a standalone basis, this product could be quite efficient if the states are not too extreme in the request of the contribution of the banks.

Hannes Mösenbacher

Well, Gabor, I take the second part of the question. When talking about the Stage 2 and the asset quality, yes, you're right. We have been quite comprehensive when putting certain exposures in industries into the Stage 2 bucket. I gave the reason beforehand this pre-emptive fair in this forward looking measure. So the entire high-risk bucket is being put in Stage 2 also the moderate risk bucket is being put into the Stage 2. And then we will also, of course, looking carefully on the one, which we currently consider as low risk bucket if there are some exposures would qualify as Stage 2. We have done so. The detailed split up per country, per segment investors relation will follow-up on this with you.

And the other thing is, what is may be important, when I look at the names, but we have editor a sizable Stage 2 contribution I mean, we can talk about exactly what you would expect that we are doing. The one is - the one or other hurdle in city centers where we have allocated Stage 2 bookings. So, and the other one is what we also have seen is and this is may be important to know is that the duration, the usual duration of our loan book is rather short term, maybe in two years, three years duration, credit duration. That's the reason why the Stage 2 impact is not more pronounced.

But as I said, it's the high risk bucket, it's the moderate risk bucket in some other exposures from the low risk buckets, which we have put into the Stage 2 and also, of course, goes without saying on the retail side, those clients making use of the moratorium. We also have level there is Stage 2. So this is the - that the thing what we have done and why we see such a strong increase. Yes. This would be my input.

And your second question is regarding the macro in Russia. Please bear in mind that on 31st of March, the previous outlook was the reference outlook and not the current loud outlook. So we have for - you would - we would expect in the second quarter, maybe not a macro overlay, as we have indicated in the first quarter, we could also consider a comparable size for the second quarter. Thanks for the question.

Gabor Kemeny

It's very useful. Thank you. And just finally, can you give us a rough sense how much of your consumer unsecured loans is on the debt moratoriums across equation markets?

Hannes Mösenbacher

Well, we look at up swiftly, give me one second. I come back in the due course of the conference call. I just need to find it out in my material.

Gabor Kemeny

Brilliant. Thank you.

Next question is from Mate Nemes with UBS.

Mate Nemes

Yes, good afternoon. Thank you for the presentation. I have two questions please, and then, perhaps one small follow-up. Firstly on fees and commissions. Can you talk a little bit about your experience in April and first few weeks of May? What have you seen in terms of activity levels from clients' payments? How these perform? And what would you expect in terms of full year couple on fees? And secondly, a bit on volumes in GCM, obviously, you flagged some increase there from committed credit lines, but it seems like you also had some unrelated lending growth in GCM. Can you talk a little bit about the book there? What do you have in the pipeline? How shall we think of GC&Ms going forward?

And then, a small follow-up for clarification. In terms of costs, you mentioned that you've asked the network banks for cost savings to the tune of EUR130 million. And you said this will happen in 2021. Can you clarify here should we expect this EUR130 million to start coming between '20-'21 or just as a multi-year exercise? Anything in terms of timing would be helpful there. Thank you.

Johann Strobl

Yes. If I start in the order of your questions, I mean, of course, if you look at the absolute number in euro terms, one has to consider that, of course, we also have the currency devaluation. So in those countries, which are high contributor like Russia or like - also to some extent, a lot in Ukraine, but also the Czech Republic, you have, on the one hand, the currency impact what you already see in April, and then you see less activities in all fees, which are transaction-based and we see a substantial reduction.

If I go line by line, of course, you will see very little on credit card payments, you see no traveling, so reduced FX. You see you see low loan demand in unsecured loan. Usually this goes hand-in-hand with cross-selling products like insurance. So we feel it everywhere. And so the drop is 30%, 40%, 50% in some areas, in these markets. Of course, we assume that in the course of the year, we will see a recovery, but still it's less, it's more, let's say more reactive than the net interest income. So potentially the impact in that area in combination, of course, with the currency devaluation is more than the pure GDP drop cost the GDB properties currency-by-currency.

In terms of your second the question, the loan growth, yes, we have seen a 7% loan growth in this area. So our international customers of the business was good. Yes, part of it is always also short-term. What we have seen is increased activity throughout all our regions, but especially in that, Hannes mentioned that already, in the end of March or and April these activities are less. So, yes, many of the customers might need additional liquidity throughout the year, but no one panic. So the loan demand is not huge, but this, I think does not come as a surprise as the customer base is very good. So they have ample of reserves.

There are some who filling up their wallets for, let's say, later on in the year for consolidation opportunities. But overall, it ends as I said in - growth in the loan portfolio, but lower than under normal circumstances, of course.

Yes, sorry, that the last question, cost savings in 20 to 21. Yes, I think half-half would have been a good assumption how it should come.

Mate Nemes

Okay, thank you. That is helpful.

Next question is by Johannes Thormann with HSBC.

Johannes Thormann

Good afternoon, everybody. Three questions from my side, please. First of all, on your nice display of your industries and exposure by sector on Page 23. I was puzzled that real estate, which is quite chunky, doesn't lend up and at least in the moderate risk sector. What led you to the assumption that or what kind of exposure do you have in real estate that its rather to the lower-end side?

And secondly, on your NPE ratio, on Page 28, which regions or countries would you expect the biggest move now we've seen NPE ratio dropping around 2%, and then where could it jump up the most in your view? And last but not least, you said on Page 25 and you elaborated in your speech that you want to manage your CET ratio and the strong commitment to 13%, but effectively, we've been slightly below it now excluding the profit. How far can you think it would drop in the bed case scenario? Would you touch your buffer of 10.6? Or will you be far away from this? Thank you.

Johann Strobl

Well, there are a couple of questions going into the risk bucket. Yes, it's a question of flavor where you want to allocate certain sub industries. The reason why we have chosen for real estate to be considered for us in currently on the low risk bucket is what typically sort of real estate you could be matching. The one is office building, the other one is warehouses, and the third one is residential real estate. So we do not have big infrastructure buildings included in our real estate. So this is the first thing.

The second thing is, maybe to give a little insight on the way how we perform our underwriting. And there - we've carefully been ever we do the underwriting. We carefully look at the discounted cash flow. We are not purely LTV underwriting organization. Yes, it's a consequence, but we are not purely underwriting on the LTV. And we also assume when discounting the cash flow, minimum level of the discount rate.

Having said this, I think we are taking a quite prudent approach when it comes to the real estate in total. And for many of our real estate exposures, we also have a cash share in a reserve account attached in the structuring was some three to six months of reserve money is included to cover complete fall of the rents. So this was for us motivation at this point in time talking about medium or a lower risking assessment. The other thing is and this is very little in our portfolio. For me it's, if you have a lot of, to be finished project in the developing phase in the final phase of the developing, where you still are suffering based on your historically high cost of build, is it the land plot, is it the cost of building?

I think this is the part which is more challenged. But as I outlined also talking on the high-risk bucket when talking about some of the hurdles, usually, we are not doing Tier 2 or Tier 3 locations. We were also tempted to go with good locations. But as I said to the classification, we have shared with us with you our classification, and I also was sharing with you our underwriting standards, why we believe that this is the appropriate insight.

The second question is a very quickie one. I have to admit and to tell you at this point in time. and I could now be quite talkative. But I think it's too early to give a clear insight, maybe a little bit going back to the question from the previous question from Gabor. Where at it depends on the portfolio development, it depends on the support mechanism, on the portfolio split [ph]. So you would have ample criterias where at the NPE ratio is being collected. But what we believe on the total sum is that we might go somewhere slightly below the 3%. So is it 2.6%, is it 2.8%?

But I think we are now really try to be over-precise by the mid of May knowing that we have to do 7 months, 7.5 months for the whole year. But this would be currently my best guess on the total portfolio, so NPE ratio might come in at 2.6% to 2.89%. This would be my guidance when talking about NPE. I would not yet still in the position giving you clear insight in which country, which portfolio we would see the soaring part.

This is the second part of your question. Yes, I think this is the most important thing to be answered, Johann.

Hannes Mösenbacher

Yes. Thank you. If I may answer your question, do the CET1 and the potential further drop. So let me sum our thinking. The big movement in the CET1 came from the currency, and probably this could be one source of further deterioration in the CET1 ratio. What could it be - another 40 basis points? I don't know. But this would then be further big devaluation, which we currently do not assume.

Secondly, when coming to the positive contributions, first, we have a risk cost assumed, which I think was fairly explained and implicitly given the reason why as of now we do not expect that substantially more would come. Thirdly, we explained that we see a substantial drop in revenues. I think this is, again, I don't see substantially more. So there - we would have to argue on the totally different scenarios, if we can consider that. So based on this we see some positive contribution to the CET1 ratio from the profit. What we expect for this year with the considerable positive in the risk.

Then secondly, as we said before, we don't see substantial growth in the loan portfolio for all the reasons we have given. It will take some time till loan demand picks up again in the retail sector, and in the corporate it has to be seen if a bigger demand is visible. But what we see is, given the negative GDP development, we cannot be so optimistic to see a substantial demand in corporate loans. So no big impact from organic growth or so I would say, unfortunately.

And then, we have inorganic elements. So there is rating migration, which was answered by Hannes Mösenbacher already. Then there are some other impacts negatively like additional capital requirement from the operational risk. Yes, this comes from the - mainly from the legal risks of our Swiss franc consumer loans and mortgage loans in Poland and Croatia. This is considered in these expectations. And we also have seen additional requirements from the market risk. Yes, this is - this model is sensitive to increased volatility. But since the beginning of April, May, we see a substantial drop in this already as the volatility has come down, some physicians also had been reduced.

So from all what I have said, I will not now mention a number, but I think from all what I have said - it should not be a big drop from the 13, if it comes much negative than we foresee, and far away from the target you have mentioned before.

Johannes Thormann

Okay, thank you very much. Very helpful.

Next question is by Alan Webborn with Societe Generale.

Alan Webborn

Hi, thanks for the call. Just a couple of follow-ups in way. On - when you sort of did your macro assumptions for Q1, were you sort of surprised that the impact was only sort of EUR28 million? I mean, I hope you see that you say that Russia wasn't in that macro assumption that they will be more on Russia in Q2, but still I wondered whether you were slightly surprised that they were so low? And would you expect to see sort of model adjustments as we go through the second quarter because clearly the situation that you had even back in March and presumably those assumptions were done in sort of February were, and then were clearly different rise across the region, I think compared to what they are now. So I'd just be interested in your view on that.

And let's go to second part. The Raiffeisen traditionally, you have quite a big way to provisioning towards the end of the year. I mean do you think that is going to be different this year? Do you think you can sort of keep doing is still investments? And if you're aiming to get yourself as ready as possible for when you start to see more moves into Stage 3? And I'd be interested to know when you think that is slightly different? So that was the question on risk.

Secondly sort of overall, I think what you're saying is you were expecting overall a modest increase in revenues. I mean, where in your major geographies? And I guess what you were talking here is more corporate than retail. Are you expecting to see reasonable growth? I mean clearly you have this sort of rather exceptional growth in the first quarter in the GCM. And we do see that with you occasionally. But I wondered, where do you think the better opportunities in corporate? Geographically, you're going to be in the next year looking at the book you have at the moment. And that would be also interesting.

And finally, just a small point of detail, I think you've said that you're going to pay the one-off Hungarian Tax in stages over the next couple of quarters. How much is that going to be? And on the basis that you get it back in subsequent years, If I understand that. Do you not just net that off? Or you just have to put that through the P&L? That was it. Thank you.

Johann Strobl

Well, Alan, thanks for the questions, and understanding us so well. Yes, you're right. The EUR28 million are being based on the 31st of March and you could assume a comparable figure in the second quarter because across Europe we are seeing now it's like a more sluggish GDP forecast and also adding Russia. So this would be my minimum assumption as of the date. This is the first one. The second one is, sir, maybe I was too loose on giving your guidance. I think what we also did besides having some Stage 3 bookings or some model adjustments in the quarter four is that we are well known for those are trying to make use of the IFRS model environment to make use of this pre-emptive in forward-looking environment in mess of the allowed by the IFRS.

So I would be very much tempted to have another Stage 2 coverage increase in the second quarter, could be comparable in the total somewhat we have seen in the first quarter, and Stage 3 will come in, as I said, depending on the maturity and term how long the moratoria will last. This I think will become the moment of truth. And of course goes without saying that we are already tried to mitigate part of the potential inflow on Stage 3 well before the moratorium finished. So this is my guidance on Q2. But also when I assume that Stage 3 book ratings will soar up, so Stage 3, my assumption is we will see in Q3, Q4. Q2, we are very much tempted to make further use of this post model adjustment. And because I think it's right, it's consistent which what IFRS is expecting from us.

And if we do it in appropriate manner, then hopefully Q4 will not be a gain, one of the quarters where we have to perform a big adjustment up. Yes. So I think I have answered my - the most of my questions.

Alan Webborn

Yes. Super.

Hannes Mösenbacher

Okay. If I continue, increase of revenues, I please apologize, I never wanted to mention that in these days we would get an increase in revenues. When I'm - we're talking about increase, we were talking about a modest growth in the loan portfolio, and these were talks in euro terms. So as I stated before, in all the countries, I think with the exception of - I would have to look at up with the exception of Ukraine, but even there is slightly, probably, we have seen considerable loan growth. The currency depreciation is, of course, speak in Russia. So net - there will be a decline in Russia, even in corporate. But if I go - if I split it between retail and corporate.

Then, of course, in corporate, we can outgrow the currency - negative currency impact and we will add to this. And in retail, we might be slightly below year-end numbers, because as I said before, that the lower demand in unsecured loans and in addition the currency impact. So yes, increase in local currencies in a couple of countries, but in those with the big devaluations it cannot be fully compensated.

And maybe to reiterate what I wanted to say is we will see a negative impact in both - in the net interest income because of the reasons I gave before and, unfortunately, also in the fee income. To your other question, booking of bank decks in Hungary, as of now we assume there is little what we net have to book. It's probably in NPV impact which has to be worked out. But - from today's perspective, the wording seems strong enough that we only have to consider the NPV impact from that bank levy.

Johann Strobl

Sorry to interrupt. There was one question left by Gabor asking the question on how much of the moratorium have been requested from those having a personal loan and from those having a mortgage loan. With all the speed of calculating next of performing a conference call, what I can share with you at this point in time is total restructured loans are summing up or this is a number coming from the starting of May to some EUR4.2 billion. But please bear in mind that you have two countries where we have an opt-out model. This is Hungary and Serbia. This is very important because, of course, people by law have been within the moratoria, and it was a hell of a work to make sure that some people also realize it. There is no need for me to make use of the moratorium. Having said this, we have to use about EUR4.2 billion in total some.

If you look at on Page 23, we have in total EUR24 billion in mortgages, and total-sum of clients asking out of this product for a moratorium is some EUR2.4 billion. And on the consumer finance, it sums up of about EUR1.7 billion making it a reference of EUR17 billion in total, as shown on Page 23. This would sum up to another 10%. So in both segments, it's about 10% and 10%. But let me add one more thing what is maybe interesting for you to know is that also on the mortgage side, we have a lot of clients, and I may use Slovakia as a reference, that we have 50% of our clients having an LTV low well below 50%. Well below the 50%, and other 20% of our clients even having a plus on the current account, so meaning saving deposits or sight deposits.

And so, this is the answer to Gabor on the questions regarding the split on the product level between unsecured and secured.

Next question is by Andrea Vercellone with Exane.

Andrea Vercellone

Good afternoon. Three questions; the first one, it's on provisions. It's a qualitative, it's a methodology question. On your Tier 2 and Stage 2 provisioning overlay that you've done and you do more in Q2, you said, and maybe more later. Methodologically, how long can you keep these portfolio based approach for? Do you have to, at some point, decide whether this position is individually Stage 2 if not release it, or if in the meantime, it's become NPL, you have to provide accordingly. So how long can you keep sort of getting top-down for.

Second question is, if you can give us an update of the carrying amount for the Swiss franc mortgages in Poland and the associated cumulative provision on that portfolio.

And third question is on costs, personnel costs. Other countries where you have already locked in your Q1 costs, the salary drift for the year or they are potentially still to come later on throughout the year? Thank you.

Johann Strobl

Well, I always looking forward to this sort of question. Hopefully the other ones participating in the call do not get bored. On this portfolio-based approach, what we believe for what we are doing is - or what we are doing and we don't believe, we have a clear strategy on how we would like to execute on this one Andrea. The way we have done it was this industry approach. And I think it's fair to assume that in some of the industries, the impact of the COVID could last for at least one or two years. Is it - the one which we level, there is a high risk?

Having said this, what we did in due of our countries, we came in with this top-down approach and we already have now done a single line assessment whether or not this or that exposure really can be confirm this Stage 2. And you won't believe it, at least on a portfolio level for the respective country, in this case Czech here in Austria. The money allocated by a top-down approach was more or less met immediately.

So first answer, I think I can easily argue for the next three to four quarters that is top-down is being COVID-related. The second one is, yes, you're right, we have done this top bottom-up assessment on individual loans already in two countries Austria and Czech here, and the amount of money has been confirmed on this post-model-adjustment. But giving also the current dynamic situation, I think it's a very good tool. And this is what I also tried to indicate, and that was well understood that we will keep on doing this where we are thinking about is the entire micro and SME part of the business, and also to further explore different industries. The carrying amount on the Swiss franc mortgages and the associated provisions, currently we have, I just need to look it up. Give me a second.

There is EUR2.3 billion in - so it's EUR2.265 billion in exposure per day in Poland. Our NPE ratio is 2.45%, and the coverage ratio is summing up - the bureau credit risk coverage ratio is summing up to 7.78%. And of course you know that we are being forced that we also add legal provisions and legal provisions are being now at EUR57 million depending on the utilization of the incoming in legal claim. This is the - this would be a very comprehensive picture when talking about Poland.

Andrea Vercellone

Okay. And costs?

Hannes Mösenbacher

Could you please repeat the cost question? So we were talking about the Swiss?

Andrea Vercellone

Yes, my cost question was…

Hannes Mösenbacher

Please repeat the question. Yes.

Andrea Vercellone

About personnel costs. If there is any of the countries where the expected salary drift, as already been locked in, in the personnel costs we see in Q1? Or if there will be some or some are expected they'll come where they come?

Hannes Mösenbacher

All right, let's put it that way. There had been some negotiations in the first quarter, like in Austria, where we saw 2% increases in these agreements with the trade unions. And similar on that level, we might see it also in other countries. So this is not visible now in the numbers. But on the other hand, I think, this should be compensated to some extent also by other activities like you have less hiring, you probably have less working overtime and then so more have to come in the second half of the year.

Again, in the first half it's - I have to say this crisis activities produced quite a lot of additional working hours but I think it should normalize throughout the year.

Andrea Vercellone

Thank you.

Next question is by Riccardo Rovere with Mediobanca.

Riccardo Rovere

Yes. Good afternoon to everybody. A couple of questions if I may. The first one is that it's in the moratoria. If I get back to Slide number 8, if I understand well the slides, you're saying that, I don't know less than 40% still in some countries, it's still meaningful, and between 40% and 60% of the clients have asked for kind of moratoria, multi clients said that. But then you say that you expected the use of the moratoria would be in the region of EUR5 billion, which is a fairly small amount in respect of your corporate book. So I don't understand that how to read those two numbers together.

So the feeling I have is that all your small, small, small clients must have asked for a moratorium. And if that is the case that might eventually seek now, how can I say, a widespread deterioration in the local economies. But again, I'm not sure I understand slides correctly. And the second question I have is on your risk guidance. The previous one was a range between 50 and 75, if I remember correctly. Now you abandon the range, and you said a single number. And I'm not interested in the number itself. But I'm more interested in understanding why you decided to abandon the range?

Do you think the visibility is two months later - two months after the release of the number of full-year number is much better to abandon the ranges, some of the banks or many of the banks in Europe went providing the guidance, they yet provided a range, what makes you confident to provide single - kind of single number for 2020?

Johann Strobl

Yes, you're of course right. But at the same time, there are many others who have refraining from giving any guidance. And I think here I rather prefer adjusting the guidance whenever we feel that there is to need of adjusting the guidance. And this is to put - the best of our knowledge, I think this is for all of us a complete new situation. And I gave the arguments how we came to this 75 basis points. The big difference between the first forecast when we talked to each other, a couple of weeks back, was that at this time we still believe that Russia will be less impacted.

What we have seen in these eight weeks, and this was also the reason motivation for us to a trough accordingly, is we have seen the strong deterioration on oil prices and we have seen now the updated - consequently seeing the update on the GDP forecast when talking about Russia. And we felt that it would be inconsistent leaving the old forecast in place with 50 basis points to 75 basis points. I know that there have been many institutions following our approach. Is it some things - some other things from Austria, is it some Italian banks are seemingly this was well perceived for the market?

But this was the reason for us to adjust accordingly. And the 50 basis points now became rather unlikely. And that was the reason for going for around 75 basis points because this is the best what we can provide at this point in time. And I also gave you a little bit of the way of thinking how we came to the adjustment of the risk cost forecast.

Hannes Mösenbacher

Yes. When talking about the moratoria and on corporates, you're right, it's more of the smaller ones who ask for it. This does not necessarily mean that the quality per se is spread. I think if you look at the situation in all the countries, all the discussion which going on in the public is strong signal and push for the smaller ones to just go for the moratoria and then to figure out how they qualify for the state support packages and then [indiscernible]. So it's, yes, I think the smaller ones are for good reasons to be assumed mortgage risk than the large warrants. It's clear. So this is another indicator. But what we see as of now is not that we are surprised by the numbers.

So micro and small and medium sized corporates are making use of that, and, of course, some of them are also in segments where they face problems. But I wouldn't say that this is - as of today worrying signal. I mean in - we will see over the next couple of months or quarters how they develop. And for sure, it also depends on how these restrictions are lifted. I think there has been other - yes, go ahead.

Riccardo Rovere

Just to better understand your yield wording, you say - like saying that these micros are kind of making a tactical use of the moratoria. So regardless [indiscernible], State Alka is always better to pay tomorrow instead of today, if you are allowed to do that. I don't know if I'm explaining myself. Even if you donate it, there is always time to pay. Okay. Is that the kind of thinking?

Johann Strobl

I think for a bigger number of customers, this is at this point in time the case. Of course, I mean what else? They are confronted with a situation that the economy is not fully opening up. And also those which somehow have opened, they are worried about what is the use of their capacity in the coming months. And so, yes, I fully understand that many of them take this cautious approach, and say, let's keep the liquidity what we have in our hands, and see what the outcome is. I mean, this is why the moratorium is there to what we will do. What we will do is, of course, we will analyze then over the next couple of months as we have started.

And Hannes gave some first results from the reviews we did in the, for example, in one of the countries on what is the quality and the potential motivation of. In this case, it has been private individuals. So giving their mortgage loans to LTV and whatever, what will be their motivation to pay? And of course, their willingness is one element. Will they be able depends also on the employment? The thing is that surprisingly in different to other crisis in some of the neighboring countries. I'm not talking now about the East, but let's say Central Europe. Their unemployment rate is not that high. So this could a better concept seemingly also works in some of these countries as well.

So it takes time to explore a little bit more. So, I agree that the moratorium reduces the transparency for a period of time. But from all the signals we have, it's not a reason to worry. Otherwise, we would have adjusted our outlook and the comments we gave on the risk cost development.

Riccardo Rovere

Okay. And moratoria will more or less come to expire in autumn, the late summer or autumn, are now, but are doing in various countries.

Johann Strobl

Yes. So this is another thing which is unclear. We will learn in, probably in June. There had been a couple of countries where the moratorium was rather short for a short period of time compared to others. I would not be surprised if some of them would consider a prolongation for, I don't know, maybe another three months.

So I'm not sure if we will see the full picture already starting in early summer.

Riccardo Rovere

Okay. Now that's clear, very clear. Thanks.

Johann Strobl

And as far as the update on the Swiss franc mortgage situation in Poland is concerned, couple of informations. I think there, first, there is there had been a certain development last year, especially since the decision of the European Court of Justice. Let me start with decision, so we had - in the last five quarters, 120 decisions. The picture since the European Court of Justice Decision is more negative for us than it had been before. So before it was rather balanced, I would say in the fourth quarter and in the first quarter, we mainly loss. So we only had in a single digit number decisions in our favor and the bigger number were against us, and I said in the last five quarters, we had some 120 decisions.

In the second instance, it's more balanced, but there we only had 14 decisions, and a little bit more than one-third in our favor and two-thirds against us. So this is the one, how it develops. So, yes, we have seen an increased number of inflows. I don't know if this comes with a stronger Swiss franc may be as well, but also with the noise, which we had in the last two quarters in Poland. There had been some decisions by the Supreme Court, which are somehow confirmed at least in some aspects, our view on how we should read the European Court of Justice Verdict.

And in addition to that, when might say that there had been another couple of - or do you call it questioned, addressed to the European Court of Justice, where the decision is also meant to clarify and where we also hope for a rather positive development. So I would say the recent decision did not clear anything, but the, let's say, the worst-case scenarios should be clearly off the table.

And as regards to a question on our issuance plans for AT1 and Tier 2, I wanted to indicate yet in these days there, of course, with this change in the CET1 requirements, this I would perceive as an additional incentive to consider an issuance of, I don't know, maybe one might start with Tier 2 issue, we'll see. But - yes, we are carefully monitoring the market development.

Next question is by Thomas Unger with Erste.

Thomas Unger

Yes, hello. Hi, good afternoon. Just two more questions from me. A quick follow-up and then clarification on the effects of COVID-19 on you CET1 capital and the RWAs. And what is the RWA increase that you assume for 2020 out of that? That is the first question.

Second would be and the sharp slowdown in retail lending that you mentioned the presentation, and could you tell us about the development of new volumes in April and May? Thank you.

Johann Strobl

Thanks for the question. In terms of RWAs, it goes beyond the COVID. It's just also looking at the economic impact, or is it FX, is it GDP development. We have assumed an impact, but this is being included in our CET1 guidance of some EUR2 billion when talking about credit risk RWAs.

Hannes Mösenbacher

In terms of new volumes, I can say that - and I wanted to tress it, but I try to be more - even more specific. So in unsecured loan, what we see is a drop-down to 30% of what we usually see in unsecured loans. There is some fluctuation what do we expect this number will improve in the course of the time when we see somehow a release of these restrictions. This will come, but it takes some time. It's a little bit more difficult country-by-country to understand what is the impact on the secured part, so mortgages difficult to differentiate if there is a backlog from the days before the close down or is it debt activities there are significantly higher than in the unsecured loan, but still down from normal times.

In corporate, as I said there is and was increased activities in March, in June, so much more than what we have seen in January and February. But here we assume it comes down to normal or maybe even a little bit below normal in the next coming months.

Thomas Unger

Okay, thank you.

Next question is by Tobias Lukesch with Kepler Cheuvreux. Caller your line is open. You may be on mute.

Tobias Lukesch

Very sorry for that. Two questions from my side as well. First on SMEs and the regional splits respectively. The default rates you experienced in '08 or '09. What do you think that you see different mechanics this time if so why? And secondly, if you look at smaller SMEs, you talked about the pressure on micros, some self-employed maybe that labeled as SME. If you consider them let's say having extended for example lease contracts in the past, which we are required to run assets as if they may need for production or be it IT equipment and so on. Is there a - what kind of payment behavior do you see from these claims?

Do they tend to pay banks first to avoid to come on blacklists? Or has there been a shift in behavior that they prefer to just a lease payment and rather than talk with their bank about forbearance or any restructuring? This would be helpful. Thank you.

Johann Strobl

Well, on the first - the second question, you gave us a little bit of demanding. But of course a very well questioned. On the SME, the difference to 2008, I think it's multiple. It's really multiple. And let me start with some of them when talking about 2008 or in going into the situation, the way we have underwritten SME. This was based more or less you could say on an expert model. Today, we are completely considering the balance sheet, the payment behavior and many other ingredients. So we see the drawings of the lines. This is being part of the rating method.

We have an industry split on the ratings into which company or to which industry in the SME sector we are willing to give money to lend. So this is a big difference so no FX different underwriting criteria, also different infrastructure. And what we also see on the SME client and it is interesting to perceive also when looking at Austria, there are many SME clients, where they have a good financial standing and data make use of the current moratorium. But we see, of course, and this, I think it was the intention by the competent - governments and component regulators to introduce this moratorium [ph] that each participant in this society can reflect on the current situation.

And as outlined, in our today's very detailed press conference and in part talking to you is to assessing the situation and managing the liquidity. And so this is why we believe that this time is a different when talking about the SME. And of course, this is a part of the segment in industry which will be heavily challenged and this was also the reason for me already indicating if I would consider any post model adjustment in terms of IFRS, what would be the most obvious segment, yes, you're right, it's micro and the SME client.

The pressure on the micro and the payment behavior, I think it really depends on the different industry and sub-industries. We had and you have seen it in all our countries, we have the moratorium being in place. It was a hell of your work in coating and of course, we are much more happier if people are proactive in, if we can support them in terms of restructuring because many of these clients we are combined since a couple of years. So if there is now a payment holiday of three months or six months, whereas the big issue.

We all know that this situation is special, and we had a real big of calling from our retail clients, from our macro clients that we settle on this currency situation. This is the best what I can share with you at this moment.

Hannes Mösenbacher

And in the comparison leasing banking is there any data - any empirical data you have on that issue?

Johann Strobl

It's very much similar what we see currently. But you know you are posting very for your questions. Interesting question. And we must not forget in some of the countries. The moratorium has been introduced, was the first or second week of April only. So the insight on the detail [indiscernible] is now is now we can see it. This is what we cannot realize, but also to be extremely Frank to you our first. Our first priority was to get all the restructuring in moratorium [ph] requests being handled in the, in the best manner in the best manner and not too much focusing how much according us in how much calling the orders. So, it was to serve our clients in the best manner, in a speedy manner.

And then lead on in the next quarter, I will for - of course, give more details or what are the characteristics of the different clients and also comparing ourselves to the industry. Thank you.

Hannes Mösenbacher

Maybe I can add one in side, which also reflects the moratorium. So our, our retail guys made a survey, so ask they customers mainly in the retail, so private individuals to a large extent. In countries where we have the opt-out because you see there, the much higher take up in the moratorium. And surprisingly, the outcome was that the question was asked, how strong are you impact by the COVID and the number was not significantly different in Serebal in Hungary than in all the other countries. So this is one of the reasons why we are not so much concerned at this point in time now on the higher use of the moratorium in Serbia and in Hungary, okay. This is based on the survey which is done by an independent research firm but to some extent, I think there is some value in this information as well.

As there are no further questions at this time, we will now conclude today's conference.

Johann Strobl

Yes, let me join this to thank you. And thank you for showing this interest, asking these questions, and following us closely; we highly appreciate your deep understanding of these banks your contributions by your questions and your comments.

And we wish you all the best for the next couple of weeks. Stay healthy and goodbye.

Hannes Mösenbacher

Goodbye. All the best. Bye.

