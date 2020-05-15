Monitronics International, Inc. (SCTY) CEO William Niles on Q1 2020 - Earnings Call Transcript

Monitronics International, Inc. (OTCQX:SCTY) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2020 5:00 PM ET

William Niles - Interim Chief Executive Officer

Fred Graffam - Chief Financial Officer

Eric Weiss - Silver Rock Financial

Good morning, and welcome to the Monitronics International Inc. Conference Call to discuss the company's First Quarter 2020 Earnings. Monitronics International doing business as Brinks Home Security will be referred to as Brinks Home Security on today's call.

This call includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about business strategies, including those with respect to our dealer and direct sales and installation channels, market potential and expansion, the success of new products and services, the launch of Brinks Home Security's consumer financing solution; the anticipated benefits of the Brinks Home rebranding; customer retention; account creation and related cost; anticipated account generation; future financial performance; debt refinancing; recovery of insurance proceeds and other matters that are not historical facts.

These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, possible changes in market acceptance of the company services, technological innovations in the alarm monitoring industry, competitive issues, continued access to capital on terms acceptable to Brinks Home Security, our ability to capitalize on acquisition opportunities, general market and economic conditions, including global economic concerns due to the COVID-19 outbreak and changes in law and government regulations.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this call, and Brinks Home Security expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in Brinks Home Security expectations with regard, thereto, or any change in events, conditions or circumstances, on which any such statement is based.

Please refer to the publicly filed documents of Monitronics International doing business as Brinks Home Security in the most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q for additional information about Brinks Home Security and about the risks and uncertainties related to the company’s business, which may affect the statements made during this call.

On today's call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA. The required definitions and reconciliations are included in our earnings release, which was made publicly available earlier today.

I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Brinks Home Security's, Interim Chief Executive Officer, William Niles.

William Niles

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to the Brinks Home Security first quarter 2020 earnings call. Joining me on the call today is Fred Graffam, Brinks Home Security's Chief Financial Officer.

Having provided a comprehensive business update in late March, I'll keep my comments today brief focusing on our continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fred will then provide an update on our financial results.

In the first quarter, we continued to take steps to manage the business through the pandemic with action centred around our three key priorities. As a reminder, those priorities include: first, ensuring the health and safety of our employees, dealer partners, and customers.

Second, executing the necessary actions and protocols to ensure we continue to serve our customers, including assisting our business partners as they manage through this challenging time. And third, ensuring we have adequate liquidity, while protecting the health of our balance sheet and enterprise.

Our monitoring centre remains fully operational. And we continue to service customers 24/7 without interruption. Today, our monitoring operations have been split between our primary and backup centers to enable greater dispersion of customer service reps in each location, ensuring maximum safety. We've also successfully implemented the necessary capabilities for our employees to monitor customers in a work environment from home.

The remainder of our non-field employee base, including our customer care team members have been successfully working from home for over six weeks. Customer feedback has remained favorable, and we have received some of our best Net Promoter Scores in the last two years, a testament to our commitment to providing uninterrupted high quality customer service.

Our field employees and service dealers are also actively servicing customers in the home, as requested. In line with the safety protocols, we shared in March. We are conducting daily health assessment of all of our customer facing employees, while also contacting each customer prior to any in-home visit. We will continue to actively monitor all CDC, state, and local guidelines to ensure we are implementing the most up to date and effective, safety measures to protect both our employees, our dealers and customers.

While our dealer partners have ceased selling door to door in jurisdictions, where "shelter in place" or similar orders are mandated, dealers have continued conducting door to door sales in areas where permitted. The locked down in various markets did impact dealer sales volumes, with production falling in the month of March. This trend continued into April and May, with total production in our dealer channel now down, approximately, 40%, as compared to the first two months of 2020.

As local and state governments lift shelter in place restrictions over the coming weeks, we will allow our dealers to resume door to door sales, with the necessary safety protocols in place. This includes, requiring that all door to door sales personnel wear a face mask and gloves, and maintain an appropriate distance from the customer at all times.

In our direct-to-consumer channel, the impact from the pandemic has been less severe. In the quarter DTC production increased modestly over the prior year. We've also seen an increase in customers requesting self install versus professional installation since the pandemic hit. We believe our ability to offer customers both installation options is a strong competitive advantage. Further, early indications in the second quarter show that the DTC channel sales trends have continued to fare better.

Turning to attrition, our metric showed continued improvement in the first quarter. Total unit attrition improved 40 basis points sequentially, as we continue to see the benefit of our customer retention efforts and improved credit quality in our DTC channel.

I know, many of you are interested in understanding, how we think attrition maybe impacted as we move forward through the pandemic, while it is still early days, our customer receivable ageing and credit issue for hardship would indicate that we should expect to see an uptick in non-paid disconnects in the second half of the year.

However, with that said, history has shown that, we should also see a reduction in customer moves and competitive disconnects due to a few -- due to fewer competitive takeovers. Additionally, we find that customers are more inclined to prioritize security, during a time of crisis. We will continue to work closely with customers experiencing financial hardship, while aggressively implementing our customer retention efforts.

In addition to these proactive measures, we are also closely monitoring our liquidity position. As I mentioned in March, we drew an incremental $50 million under our revolving credit facility. Currently, we continue to hold incremental borrowings and view this as a prudent step to preserve financial flexibility for the future.

We're also tightly managing expenses. Beginning in late March, we curtailed spend on brand marketing and took certain other cost cutting measures. We will continue to act prudently to ensure we manage needs against demand. I'm confident that we were taking the right actions to ensure the safety of all of our employees and customers, along with continuity of service to position this business for the long-term. We look forward to providing you with additional updates on the business later this summer.

In closing, I'm pleased with our execution in the first quarter, along with the exceptional work our teams have delivered in responding to the pandemic. Our strategic planning process continues at pace and remains guided by the Northstar of improving unit economics and acquiring profitable accounts at scale and retaining them for life.

With that, let me turn things over to Fred to discuss our financial performance. Fred?

Fred Graffam

Thank you, Niles. Turning to our top-line results, net revenue for the three months ended March 31 declined 5.4% to $122.6 million, as compared to the prior year period. The decrease is primarily attributable to a decline in alarm monitoring revenue of $10.7 million, as a result of a 7.4% decline in average customers.

Also impacting revenue was a reduction in average RMR per subscriber from $45.28 to $44.64, due to a larger percentage of customers being generated through our direct to consumer channel, which typically has lower RMR as a result of lower subsidization of equipment.

Conversely, product installation and service revenue increased to $10.5 million from $6.5 million in the prior year period. This increase includes the impact of incremental contract extensions for retention combined with higher product revenue per transaction in our direct to consumer channel.

During the three month period, we added 11,904 subscriber accounts to our dealer channel versus 15,670 accounts in the prior year period. The year over year decline includes our previously disclosed election to cease purchasing accounts from two of our dealers in the fourth quarter of 2019, as well as lower production in March due to restrictions on door-to-door selling related to the outbreak of COVID-19. During the three month period, we added 4,550 subscribers to our direct-to-consumer channel up slightly versus 4,333 subscribers in the prior year period.

Finally, we completed the purchase of 10,960 bulk accounts in the first quarter. We did not make any bulk account purchases in the prior year period. Total unit attrition was 16.6% in the first quarter as compared to 17% in the fourth quarter and 17.5% in the first quarter of the prior year. These improvements reflect fewer customers reaching the end of their initial contract term, continued efforts around customer retention and the benefit of improved credit quality in our direct to consumer channel.

RMR attrition totaled 17.8% in the quarter down slightly from 17.9% in the fourth quarter and up from 17% in the first quarter of the prior year. We will continue to manage both unit and RMR attrition as we enhance our efforts to attract high credit quality customers and execute against our customer retention efforts for the existing base. As a reminder, we continue to expect improvement in RMR attrition to lag somewhat behind our improvements in unit attrition, as we balanced lower RMR in our direct-to-consumer channel, and the prudent use of rate adjustments to extend contracts and our high propensity to disconnect population. Further, we have temporarily suspended planned rate adjustments to our customer’s base pending stabilization of the COVID-19 situation.

Cost of services for the quarter total $28 million, as compared to $26.8 million in the prior year period, the increase reflects an increase in field service jobs associated with contract extensions.

Subscriber acquisition costs, included in cost of services, which includes expensed equipment and labor costs associated with the creation of new customers increased to $1.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to $1.7 million in the prior year period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $44.5 million in the three-month period as compared to $31.2 million in the prior year. The main driver of the increase is consulting fees on integration and implementation of company initiatives and severance expense related to transitioning executive leadership. Also contributing were post emergence employee costs in brand marketing spend. I’ll note that starting in March, the company largely curtail brand spend and implemented cost savings measures in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the impact of such measures will be more fully reflected in our second quarter results.

In terms of total creation costs, as discussed in our fourth quarter call beginning January 1st, we updated our creation cost methodology to be more consistent with pure companies in the industry. As a result, there was a reallocation of creation costs principally within SG&A. Under this new methodology, gross subscriber acquisition costs for the first quarter of 2019 would have been $1.5 million lower. Under the new methodology, subscriber acquisition costs included in SG&A increased to $6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to $4.2 million as restated for the prior year period.

Total expense creation costs, net of associated revenue was $6 million in the quarter as compared to $4.2 million in the prior year period. Our consolidated creation multiple was 37.5 times, excluding books, up from a restated 35.4 times in 2019. The increase was due to higher percentage of dealer purchases coming from our larger dealers who generally enjoy higher multiples, as well as elevated creation multiples in our DTC channel.

Net loss for the three-month period was $114 million as compared to a net loss of $31.8 million in the prior year period. The increase in net loss was largely attributable to a goodwill impairment of $81.9 million. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the company determined that recorded goodwill was impaired due to the expected short and mid-term impact to the business, also contributing to the increase in net loss was lower revenues and increased post emergence operating expenses as well as costs, tied to the 2G and 3G conversions.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $58.7 million in three-month period as compared to $73.7 million in the prior year. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA includes the impact of lower revenue, as well as previously discussed increases in creation costs, post emergence employee costs and brand marketing spend.

At March 31, we had liquidity of $142.8 million to fund working capital and continuing operations, including $61.9 million of cash and cash equivalents and $80.9 million of remaining borrowing capacity under our $145 million revolving credit facility.

As a reminder, the company is required to maintain $25 million of minimum liquidity under its credit agreements. As of March 31, we had long term debt balance of $1.03 billion outstanding, which matures in 2024.

Before I open up the call to your questions, I want to provide a quick update on our 2G and 3G conversion efforts. Through March 31, we had approximately 376,000 customers with 3G or CDMA equipment and 22,000 customers with 2G equipment. Cumulative through March 31, we have spent $9 million on 2G and 3G conversions. While we are still in the early days of offering equipment upgrades, we continue to expect that the total cost of converting our 2G and 3G customers will be between $70 million and $90 million.

With that, let's open up the call for questions. Operator?

William Niles

Great. Thank you, operator.

I do apologize. You do have a question from Eric Weiss of Silver Rock Financial.

Eric Weiss

Hey, guys. How are you doing?

William Niles

Good, Eric.

Eric Weiss

Good to speak again. Glad you guys are doing well during this unusual time. I didn't see the Q, obviously it's not out yet, but can you just walk us through how you're thinking about managing free cash flow this year?

William Niles

Yes. I mean, we're -- from a free cash perspective, it's an interesting business and I've had this conversation multiple times over the last 90 days. Because of the pressure on the door to door sales with our dealers, free cash is actually, it's less of a challenge for us. So our business model is, you pay, 30 -- approximately 35, 36 times RMR for a dealer account upfront, and then you hope that that account last eight years, and your returns are basically based on the length of time that you that you maintain that account.

So, in a case where you're not making those upfront investments, as large upfront investments, you're actually building cash. And so from a liquidity perspective, at least in the short and mid term, we really don't have the pressure. Now, we can't -- obviously, can't enter that forever, we do have debt covenants that are based on revenue. But in the short and mid term, we actually don't have -- we don't foresee much in the way of a liquidity challenge.

Eric Weiss

And then, just using numbers here, the $58 million was the adjusted EBITDA, if I just annualize that, that's $232 million. Cash interest for the business, pro forma like $80 million -- given what it draws, like, $80 million, call it, kind of, just LIBOR, but you guys have full orders. So call it $230 million of EBITDA and then $75 million or $80 million of interest. And that's $232 million minus $80 million of interest, and then the question is, with the $150 million in the creation cost, do you anticipate spending all of that trying to acquire subs, is that -- are you targeting a number there. How do we think about it, because you can kind of manage your free cash flow based on how many subs you acquire?

William Niles

Yeah. There's a lot -- there's a lot that goes into that plus that EBITDA numbers that you're quoting, is an adjusted EBITDA number. So, there are certain items like for example, executive severance and some other stuff that would come out of that number. But we'll put that aside.

We still fully intend to acquire accounts that have good unit economics going forward. With that said, with the approximate 40% fall off in our dealer production there -- I think we would actually prefer to buy more accounts. But -- so we're out managing to a free cash number per se. I do think in this unusual situation, we're going to -- we will never acquire accounts that aren't -- that don't have good unit economics, but we certainly want to acquire every account we can it does.

Fred Graffam

Ye. So, we simply said, we're in the business of acquiring positive unit accounts, so that's -- we're looking for that, but we're going to be disciplined.

William Niles

And I just don't want to get the impression that we're going to hold off on acquiring profitable accounts to manage cash flow, if they -- if we can acquire a profitable account we will. We also will -- as you saw in the first quarter, there was a bulk opportunity to have very good economics and so we're still open for that as well.

Eric Weiss

And on the bulk account, can you just talk to that is that -- are you seeing bulks at the same 35 times and how do you reconcile that with where the stock is value in the company?

Fred Graffam

Yes. Now, I want to talk to somebody that has 35 multiple on a bulk account. And it's just -- it's not what I see. I've said this multiple times that we worked really hard to get this balance sheet to where it is. And we're not in -- we're not looking at all to lever up the company doing bulk set high multiples. So, if we do a bulk, the bulk is going to have really solid economics to it. So, beyond that, I don't want to get more into it.

Eric Weiss

Got it. And then the last piece of it is, obviously, for the regular dealers that 35 to 36 times for your best dealers. Can you just talked to the competitive dynamics; is that market rate or do you think that the dealers eventually are going to get lower multiples as well given where ADT trades and you guys trade?

Fred Graffam

I would say that the trend in dealer multiples should go down, going forward. Now, with that said there are ways to protect returns for your dealers too. That is a win-win for both the dealer and our company, going to more of a shared risk model for example, where we are sharing --we're doing revenue share and back incents the dealer to help us in reducing attrition, if you project out normalized attrition, but we do a better job everybody wins. So, I think the model over time, the goal would be for the model to change where there's less upfront and more shared risk.

[Operator Instructions]

William Niles

Thank you, operator. I'd like say thank you for everyone participating today and we look forward to speaking to you in the future. Thank you.

