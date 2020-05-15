Fear of the mutating COVID-19 virus will encourage more parents to enroll their children in online classes such as those offered by 51Talk/COE.

COE is on the verge of profitability. It only needs to attract more students and additional Filipino ESL teachers.

COE is better known as 51Talk. It is a pioneer and now among the most successful online innovators of China’s $41 billion/year English Language Training industry.

We initially went long on China Online Education in 2017 when it was trading between $14.00 and $17.50. We added more in 2018 when the stock dipped below $9.

We envy people who made timely profit taking on China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) or 51Talk. This company's stock is now trading at minus 35% than its 52-week high of $37.19. We are not hypocrites. We regret our failure to do any profit-taking last March when COE was still trading above $29. We were among those who expected this stock to quickly achieve $40-50 from the unexpected boost from China's COVID-19 outbreak.

We erred, but we make do with what we have. We therefore still anticipate that the fear over the mutating SARS-CoV-2 virus will lead to more students for 51Talk. More students will likely lead to gradual appreciation in COE's stock price.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

We do not have the cash, but going long on COE now is still judicious. You will be paying only at 2.25x Price/Sales for a stock of a company that touts a 5-year sales CAGR of 95%. COE is clearly a momo stock that remains affordable.

Better Late Than Never, COE Is Still A Buy

COE already boasts a one-year price return of over 280%. However, we insist this stock is still a buy. COE is currently not far from its IPO day's closing price of $20.91 in July 1, 2016. COE obviously has more upside potential.

Going forward, COE has a very robust long-term tailwind from China's fast-growing online education industry. Statista's chart below illustrates that this industry generated 269.26 billion yuan ($37.94 billion) in revenue last year. The chart also vividly explains why we will remain long on COE.

(Source: Statista)

No thanks to this terrible COVID-19 pandemic, China's online education business might become a $45 billion/year market this year. eduFair China even projected that China's online education industry could grow to 714 billion yuan ($100.628 billion) by year 2025.

We remain long COE because it is among the successful online innovators of China's English Language Training or ELT industry. ELT (traditional and online) in the Middle Kingdom was estimated to have grossed over $41 billion in 2017. ETL in China is obviously bigger now.

We also admire COE because of its focus on hiring Filipino ESL teachers. This is the brilliant tactic that is behind 51Talk's 95% 5-year sales CAGR. Employing home-based Filipino ESL teachers means COE's operations never got affected by President Duterte's ongoing community quarantines/travel bans.

(Source: 51talk.ph)

Hiring Filipino ESL teachers is very cost-efficient. Home-based Filipino ESL teachers only get paid 100 to 140 pesos ($2 to $2.80) per hour by 51Talk. Compare this to what 51Talk charges for mass-market ESL lessons done by a Filipino teacher. The screenshot below is from COE's fourth quarter ER 2019 report. It clearly states 51Talk charges 45 renminbi ($6.34) per 25 minutes or around $13 per hour! The $10 gross profit from 51Talk's K-12 Mass Market is the core focus why we remain long COE.

(Source: Chine Online Education Group)

Compare the chart above the one below. You will share our conclusion that 51Talk or COE is on the fast track to profitability. More than 86% of 51Talk's gross billings are from lowly-paid Filipino teachers-powered mass-market K-12 ESL teaching.

(Source: China Online Education Group)

Becoming Profitable Starting This Year

China Online Education Group or 51Talk is the smallest among the top five publicly listed companies competing in China's online learning services. However, all firms benefit when more of China's population shifts to online or distance learning. Consultancy firm iResearch argued that online learning accounts for less than 10% of the world's education market. 51Talk therefore is engaged in an industry that promises huge growth potential. iResearch also expects there will be 296 million paying customers of online education services this year. This is a big leap from 2018's 135 million paying users. The assessment of iResearch was made long before there was a global pandemic.

We remain long COE because online learning could be the new normal in China and the rest of the world. This is akin to the growing adoption of work-from-home by many companies. The re-emergence of the COVID-19 virus in Wuhan favors our hypothesis that highly-contagious pandemic viruses enhanced the need for online education. The more people that is compelled to learn from home, the stronger the bull case is for COE.

Attracting more students and cheaper ESL teachers will enable 51Talk to produce a profit. Consequently, the market might boost COE to above $33 again if COE becomes profitable. Instead of only chasing better CAGR for revenue, COE should focus more on making its business profitable. Otherwise, COE will likely trade again at below $10. COE shot up to $37 after 51Talk made its Q4 2019 report last March. That ER revealed that 51Talk has indeed gradually reduced its quarterly net losses. The chart below says COE is on the verge of profitability.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Next month, we expect Q1 2020 numbers to show a net profit. If this happens, we suppose some large-cap mutual and hedge funds will notice COE and push it above $35 again. Four consecutive profitable quarters will attract more bulls to COE.

COE Can Easily Outfox Its Imitators

51Talk has a too-lucrative K-12 Filipino teachers-based ETL business. 51Talk can outpace the growth of its numerous imitators by simply reducing its price tags for its mass-market K-12 online ELT. 51Talk can also go grow faster by pirating Filipino teachers away from its China-centric ETL rivals (ACADSOC, ABC360, PALFISH, VIPTALK) by offering them 150 to 250 pesos ($3 to $5).

There's still good money to be made from 51Talk charging Chinese ESL students $10 per hour and paying the Filipino teacher just $4/hour. Another great tact tactic to pirate Filipino ESL teachers is to offer them incentives upon hiring and based on their performance.

Conclusion

51Talk is the epitome of Chinese capitalism - hire cheap but expert labor (Filipino teachers) and you will eventually prosper! The learn-from-home business of China Online Education Group is a nice addition to your growth-focused investing portfolios. We regret that we did not buy more COE when it went below $6 last year. We do not have the cash to buy more COE at current price levels.

The best thing we could do now is wait and pray for this stock to be noticed by deep-stack fund managers. By publishing here at Seeking Alpha (still the planet's best investing education website), we expect COE to fly on the radar of thousands of institutional and retail investors.

Lastly, China Online Education Group's balance sheet is healthy. Your investment in COE is safe. COE touts a cash & equivalents position of $135 million. COE's short-term borrowings are only $2.4 million, and it has no long-term debt.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.