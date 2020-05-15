Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (NEXCF) CEO Evan Gappelberg on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCQB:NEXCF) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2020 4:30 AM ET

Evan Gappelberg

All right. Thank you, Belinda. Belinda, can you hear me, okay? Okay. Great. Just wanted to make sure since this is our first conference call. You never know. So good afternoon and thank you everybody for joining us today. First, I do want to thank all of our investors that are on this call for their support that they have shown to the company. As everybody knows, we went public in the fourth quarter of 2018. And we've had kind of fantastic runs so far. But we're just getting started. I'd also like to thank our amazing Nextech team which extends from Toronto which is where our corporate office is all the way to Dallas, where we have some software engineers to California where our e-commerce team is and even to New York where I spend most of my time. I want to thank our employees for their continued commitment and thankfully nobody has been sick with Covid-19 on our team and nothing can be more important to me than our team's well-being.

Having said that this pandemic has driven organizations across the globe to digitize their business and support the remote workforce, which is basically everybody in the workforce at a faster rate and a faster scale than ever before. We at Nextech are focused on providing our AR Solutions to our customers who are asking for our AR Solutions as this digital transformation really accelerates across the globe. In this pandemic economy there's really an insatiable demand for video conferencing and virtual events globally. For our quarter, we executed extremely well in Q1 in a very, very challenging environment. We delivered strong revenue and strong gross margins which really just speaks to the fact that as a company we are at the right place and at the right time.

I'm pleased to report that our first quarter 2020 results were positive, very strong across the board and that it's continuing into Q2. Our revenue growth was up 177% quarter-over-quarter, year-over-year hitting $2.5 million in top-line revenue. Our gross profit grew 267% all the way to one $1.3 million compared to the same quarter of last year. These results were primarily driven by new customer additions, expansion of product lines and an increase in conversions from our e-commerce channels. The resiliency that we have been building into our business model over the last year has paid off. And it's going to continue to pay off. We're focused on driving long-term profitable growth, while delivering shareholder value.

Our success this past quarter is being driven really by a direct result of the investment in 2019 to streamline our operations and really significantly expand our product mix and sales and marketing teams, which is a big deal. We've also invested significantly in R&D. So given the strengths of our markets that we're in right now which is e-commerce primarily, augmented reality and virtual conferencing. We're going to continue to invest in these businesses throughout 2020 and beyond. While new customer wins are certainly critical, our omni-channel end-to-end strategy is also focused on expanding our relationships with existing customers. So once we sign a customer up, it's not one and done. We continue to have a significant portfolio of product to continue to sell and upsell. And that's a very, very valuable piece to our business model. We're pleased that we had a strong first quarter and we're looking at Q2 and we see a very strong and growing sales pipeline.

During this Covid-19 pandemic, very pleased that our team has responded well. A level of engagement with customers and prospects remains very high throughout the quarter. And we've been able to deliver uninterrupted professional services to our customers. Our pipeline of deals looks very, very good. They're at all-time highs. Our sales activities continue to progress very quickly. We continue to land major accounts, Fortune 500 accounts and we expect to be landing even more accounts. We're talking to a lot of name-brand institutions even governments and universities are very, very interested in the product that we offer.

There's really never been more demand and opportunity in my lifetime for virtual training, virtual conferences or virtual events and e-commerce, which you know e-commerce was a growing business, but it's now taken a front seat and really it, has exploded where everybody is forced to purchase things online as opposed to having the option. As a result, our e-commerce, AR e-commerce businesses and now our newly acquired InfernoAR platform are really two market segments that are experiencing extreme demand in its new pandemic economy and we feel we are very well positioned not only to survive but to thrive in this pandemic economy. Ultimately, nobody can predict the future. You never know how circumstances can affect deals in motion, but we're very confident with what we see today.

We're also pleased that we recently acquired the Jolokia platform that was acquired April 30th, 2020. It's a US-based video first learning training experience platform with blue chip customers, Johnson & Johnson, Viacom Alberta Health, Merck and others. Those are now Nextech customers and we intend to upsell them and introduce them to our full product portfolio of augmented reality experiences. In addition, our augmented reality tech stack in the platform is very strong. And it really gives us a very unique value proposition of being the first and only AR virtual events platform. We are full steam ahead in 2020. We're hiring more people. I think our headcount now is up to 47 people. We are probably going to hit 50 people as we have to hire more sales people in the next couple of weeks and months.

We're continuing to build our technology stack which is deep and wide as we add more people to our sales team.

With that I'm going to turn the call over to Kashif Malik who is our CFO and he's going to speak a bit about our quarterly numbers. Kashif, are you there?

Kashif Malik

Yes. Evan. Thank you. Can you hear me? Great. Thanks Evan. Appreciate that. Good afternoon. As a reminder unless noted otherwise all figures reported on today's call are in Canadian under IFRS. On comparative basis revenue in the first quarter increased 177% to $2.5 million driven primarily by new customers, expansion of existing customers and additional conversions from e-commerce channels. Overall, we remain pleased with the diversity and strength in our revenue base. For the quarter, no individual customer accounted for greater than 10% of total revenue. Gross profit grew 267% to $1.1 million or 54% of revenue compared to 41% of revenue in Q1, 2019. This increase results from accommodation of larger customer contracts and improvement of the overall product mix.

Operating expenses grew 65% to $2.8 million or 111% of revenue compared to 185% of revenue in Q1, 2019. The increase in operating expenses was due to higher headcount and related compensation cost. Stock based compensation as well as higher office and depreciation cost. These increases reflect investments in corporate infrastructure, and capability to support our expansion and growth strategy.

Net loss for the first quarter grew by 6.4% to $1.4 million or 56% of revenue compared to 144% % in Q1 of 2019. Loss per share was reduced by $0.01 per share to $0.02 per share compared to $0.03 per share in Q1, 2019. At March 31st, we had $2.3 million of cash, inventory of $1.6 million and a working capital of $3.6 million. We anticipated further sales of our product offerings as we continue to grow. Our cash and inventory position is healthy and allows for us to continue to deliver on our strategy. We anticipate the additional revenue and the addition in acquisition of Jolokia will generate cash flow to reduce the amount of working capital required to sustain operation.

We continue to invest in our business, adding people and capabilities. We have a strong pipeline and funnel. At the same time, given current travel restrictions we do anticipate realizing some cost savings. We will continue to monitor and respond to conditions and we will provide an update during our Q2 conference call. Thank you for your continued support of Nextech. With that I will turn the call back over to Evan.

Evan Gappelberg

Thank you, Kashif. On behalf of Nextech, again thank all of you, our investor base from your support and for taking the time to join this call. With that we're going to start the Q&A which is kind of the fun part. We're going to begin with Lisa Thompson from Zacks Research. I believe she's on the call here. I'm not sure what her call -- her phone number so I'm not sure I'm going to be able to unmute her. But I'm going to try.

Lisa Thompson

I just unmuted I think.

Evan Gappelberg

Oh, Lisa's unmuted. Lisa's so smart. She's able to unmute herself.

Lisa Thompson

I put the star. I did that.

Evan Gappelberg

Excellent. HI, Lisa. How are you?

Lisa Thompson

Good.

Evan Gappelberg

All right. So if you have any questions, Lisa is a research analyst for Zacks and she writes a research report that covers Nextech and she's been in the tech space forever. Go ahead, Lisa.

Lisa Thompson

Forever, yes. Okay. Thanks a lot for that. Anyways so let's go to the probably with the biggest news is Jolokia and talk about, explain a little bit what they do, how that fits in with your products? And then since it happened in April, what are the added revenues and costs that we should expect from that?

Evan Gappelberg

Sure. So Jolokia which we now -- Jolokia is the parent company, InfernoAR is the brand that's the platform. And we've integrated Nextech's AR Solutions into the Inferno platform which allows us to take a product that somebody on in a video is showing in a virtual conference or a virtual trade show or doing some virtual training or virtual product tours or a webcast or virtual panel. I mean those are the products that Inferno sells, but imagine just being able to put your phone up to a screen, Lisa, scan a QR code on screen and pull what's on the screen into the room with you as an AR experience. 3D volumetric AR experience that's the thing that we've done which really separates us from any other virtual conferencing company. As far as what does it mean to revenue, it means a lot. Prior to InfernoAR, augmented reality is still a new industry.

Everybody is looking for a use case. We were using it in e-commerce. Now with virtual conferencing and virtual trade shows, the whole world going virtual. We've integrated AR into arguably the most in-demand product on the planet today. And so we're just getting started with landing deals. And we expect to have some significant announcements in the next few weeks with some big, big name deals related to the InfernoAR conference. It's a little too early for me to talk about it other than to say that there's an insatiable demand that we're giving 8 to 15 presentations a day. And there's just the backlog is just building and building and building. And the demand is just it's insatiable. So I hope that answers your question, Lisa.

Lisa Thompson

Well sort of. There is a number, an amount of revenues just from historical business that was just automatically add on to the run rate for you.

Evan Gappelberg

Yes. There is but I would I say so last year they did a $1 million in revenue with Johnson & Johnson and Alberta Health and Polycom and those are the primary big accounts that is going to roll over into 2020. It's monthly recurring revenue. Viacom actually is another one of their big corner stonic asset. So a $1 million is kind of the starting point but honestly, Lisa, I look at that as somewhat insignificant meaning that the upside is 10, 20, 100 times that and so that's just on product training that's primarily with those $1 million came from. As we go forward, the virtual conferences, virtual trade shows, virtual training and virtual pod floors, webcast, webinars, virtual portals that are the new market that we've just broken wide open for this InfernoAR platform. So the future revenue is really what I'm focused on.

Lisa Thompson

Okay. And just one thing on them. I noticed that you announced today that you now integrate with WebEx and Google Hangouts and you've already got Zoom and Skype, so the one that's missing is Slack, when does that come?

Evan Gappelberg

That's a great question. We're working on that now. So stay tuned, [Tech Difficulty] Do you have any other question, Lisa?

Lisa Thompson

Yes. For sure. I was wondering with that sound.

Evan Gappelberg

It was going to be background noise just ignore it.

Lisa Thompson

So with this new acquisition and what's going on. So I noticed that like gross margin this quarter was down from the December quarter and with similar revenues. So I was wondering what should we expect the gross margins going forward especially with the acquisition?

Evan Gappelberg

Yes. So going forward you can expect gross margins to start to accelerate. We invested in our business. We hired more employees and so because of that gross margin went down a little bit. We're now, I would say position so that most of our, as our revenue grows on the software side of our business that's going to be a very high profit margin. It could be 80% -90% because most of our expenses are already built into that $1 million that the Jolokia already generates. So as we go forward, the future revenue is going to have much higher margin and we're looking forward to that. It'll probably show up. Yes, I was just going to say Q2, the margin is going to improve but in Q3, Q4 is when it's going to look really spectacular in my opinion.

Lisa Thompson

Great. Okay. And then so how do intimacies for what's going to happen to operating expenses?

Evan Gappelberg

Operating expenses are going to continue to rise slowly as we continue to scale the business. They are going to rise but not as fast as the revenue. So --

Lisa Thompson

Can I ask Kashif if he agrees with that?

Evan Gappelberg

Yes. Go ahead, Kashif.

Lisa Thompson

He didn't mute himself.

Evan Gappelberg

