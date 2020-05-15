A Few ETFs To Consider For Your Portfolio - Part 1

Image Source

Exchange Traded Funds, ETFs, play an important role in a modern portfolio. Perhaps the clearest benefit is that ETFs provide diversification, which reduces risk and can improve returns at the same time. However, not all ETFs are created equal. In fact, there are thousands of ETFs trading globally right now.

So, how do you know which ETFs are right for you, and how do you choose out of the countless ETFs out there?

I view ETFs as excellent supplements to equity holdings in a portfolio. Some may view equities as a supplement for ETFs, as these investment vehicles have become increasingly efficient in recent years. Industry, or sector-based ETFs are great, as you can choose you investment vehicles in accordance to the sectors you feel will likely outperform going forward. Some of our favorite ETFs right now are in the gold and silver mining segment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and in healthcare, as well in certain other segments of the market.

Let us look at industry and sector specific ETFs, to see which ones are likely to outperform going forward.

Gold and Silver Mining

Image Source

Let us start with our favorite segment, gold/silver/mining, or the GSM space as I call it. Some of our top holdings have been in this segment. We own physical metals, iShares Silver Trust (SLV), as well as several gold and silver mining companies. However, to gain broad exposure in the GSM segment we also have significant positions in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), and VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ).

Gold Miners vs S&P 500

Data by YCharts

GDX is comprised of larger-cap gold miners, while GDXJ is comprised of small and mid-cap companies. Over the past year, GDX has surged by about 67.5%, while GDXJ has appreciated by roughly 47.5%. Despite the remarkable performance of these two well-known ETFs, there could be substantial upside going forward. GDX is very top heavy, has 53 holdings, and the top 10 account for a massive 68% of the ETF's total weight. GDXJ has 83 holdings, with its top 10 making up for around 46% of the ETF's weight.

Now, these are not the only high-quality ETFs in the GSM area. In addition to the gold and silver trusts, SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), and SLV, ETFs such as Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) and iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (SLVP) look extremely attractive. Despite SLV/silver being up by only around 5% over the past year, SIL, the silver mining ETF, has surged by roughly 41% in the same time frame. If silver starts to outperform gold going forward, SIL will likely go a lot higher. SLVP, the hybrid gold and silver mining ETF, is up by roughly 39% over the past year and is also very likely to outperform the broader market going forward.

Due to enormous Fed stimuli, coupled with unprecedented monetary expansion, the GSM segment remains the top segment in our portfolio.

Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, and Biotechnology

Image Source

The healthcare segment is another area that we like going forward. We are long several individual names, but we want to initiate some healthcare ETF positions on a more significant move lower from here. We like this segment because it is relatively defensive, as even in a slowdown people will require medicines. Furthermore, this sector is highly subsidized by the government, and there is the added bonus of companies potentially discovering COVID-19 treatments and/or a vaccine. We are long several companies in this space, but let us look at some ETFs that should help us gain broader exposure in this segment.

First, there is the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB). IBB is filled with best in class biotechnology and pharmaceutical names, and while this ETF has a total of 215 holdings, the top 10 make up roughly 52.5% of IBB’s total weight. IBB has been a top performer, up by around 28% over the past year, but another top performing ETF to consider in this space is SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI). XBI is up by roughly 24% over the last 52 weeks, it has fewer holdings (124), but the weight is much more evenly distributed. It is not nearly as top heavy as IBB, as its top 10 holdings account for only around 23.5% of the ETF's total weight. If you want more concentrated holdings, you can also consider Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (PBE), another biotechnology heavy ETF. This investment vehicle only has 32 holdings, with its top 10 making up about 50% of the ETF’s total weight.

Healthcare vs S&P 500

Data by YCharts

Yet another strong healthcare-related ETF is iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI). IHI specializes in medical device manufacturers, is up by roughly 17% over the past year, and is quite top heavy. The ETF has 61 total holdings with the top 10 stocks accounting for a whopping 70% of total weight. Finally, another option for investing in healthcare is through Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP), a big cap filled ETF comprised of 31 holdings with its top 10 making up roughly 48% of the ETF’s total weight.

The Bottom Line

ETFs offer an easy and simple way to gain broad exposure to a sector or an industry. By buying shares in a single investment instrument, you can essentially get exposure to hundreds of companies. Gold, silver, and the GSM sector, in general, has been a top segment in our portfolio for over a year, and some of the top ETFs (GDX, GDXJ) in this segment continue to deliver excellent results for our portfolio. Nevertheless, we are ready to diversify further in this segment and want to inject capital into SIL and SLVP.

Additionally, the pharmaceutical sector appears quite attractive going forward, and there are various high-quality ETFs in this segment to consider. We have been long individual names in biotech, pharma, and healthcare. However, ETFs such as IBB, PJP, IHI, and others appear to be extremely strong supplements to our healthcare basket. Thus, we are looking for an appropriate time to enter some healthcare ETFs in future weeks. The number one target on our list is IBB, perhaps closely followed by the IHI ETF.

So, we discussed gold miners/GSMs as well as healthcare ETFs in this segment on exchange traded funds. In our next chapter, we will discuss financials, energy, and technology-related ETFs. Please tune in to read more about various ETFs and how these useful investment vehicles can improve your portfolio returns going forward.

Want the whole picture? If you would like full articles that include technical analysis, trade triggers, portfolio strategies, options insight, and much more, consider joining Albright Investment Group! Subscribe now and obtain the best of both worlds, deep value insight, coupled with top-performing growth strategies.

Receive access to our top-performing real-time portfolio that returned 38.5% in H1 2019, as well as 66% in our stock and ETF segment for the full year .

as well as . Don't hesitate, click here to find out more, become a member of our investment community, and start beating the market today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ASSTES MENTIONED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Please always conduct your own research before making any investment decisions.