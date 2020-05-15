Alternative Financial Services Are A Major Source Of Earnings For Republic Bancorp

However, these products also open the bank up to regulatory scrutiny.

Because it offers these products, Republic has significantly above-average returns on assets and equity, despite being less leveraged than most banks.

Unusually for such a bank, over 30% of its earnings come from alternative financial services products such as tax refund advances and high-interest loans.

At first glance, Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) looks like an ordinary regional bank. With $5,601 million in assets, it was Kentucky’s biggest bank at the end of 2019. Republic was also America’s 172nd largest bank.

As with other regional banks, most of Republic’s loans are real estate loans. Its 2019 annual report listed $1,208 million in residential real estate loans and $1,303 million in commercial real estate loans. This was 58.2% of the company’s loans.

Unlike most regional banks, though, Republic Bancorp earns around 30% of its net income from alternative financial services. The term “alternative financial services” covers products such as high-interest loans and tax refund advances. Customers often use these services when they can’t access traditional bank services. Such customers are often poorer and pay higher costs.

Republic Bancorp’s Republic Processing Group (RPG) business is a big provider of these services. RPG has two segments. Tax Refund Solutions (TRS) offers tax refund advances. TRS also offers “refund transfers” that let tax filers pay for tax preparation using their refunds. Republic Credit Solutions (RCS) offers loans, mainly high-interest lines of credit.

These two segments earned $28.246 million of the company’s $91.699 million in 2019 net income. It is very unusual for much of a bank’s earnings to come from alternative financial services. Since these segments are so important, we will analyze them to better understand their impact on the company.

Tax Refund Solutions

The Tax Refund Solutions segment mainly offers two products. They are the “refund transfer” (RT) and the Easy Advance (EA) loan.

Refund Transfers

Refund Transfers let a tax filer pay tax preparation fees using their anticipated refund. As the company puts it:

An RT allows a taxpayer to pay any applicable tax preparation and filing related fees directly from his federal or state government tax refund, with the remainder of the tax refund disbursed directly to the taxpayer.



Source: Republic Bancorp, Inc. 2019 Annual Report

RTs are also known as refund anticipation checks (RACs). As one source puts it:

... a refund anticipation check is basically a costly short-term loan of the tax preparation fee. Some consumers use them to defer paying their tax preparation fees, which average $143 for a nonitemized 1040A federal and state tax return, or $246 for an itemized return…Most tax preparers require consumers to pay for that service when the return is filed. But with a refund anticipation check, the preparer agrees to wait and take that fee out of the refund, essentially floating a loan for the cost of that fee to the taxpayer.



Source: "Refund anticipation loans live on in new disguises", Creditcards.com

RAC fees are steep:

The lender usually charges a fee of $30 to $35, and the preparer might charge an additional fee of $25 or more...



Source: "Refund anticipation loans live on in new disguises", Creditcards.com

This is true even though RACs/RTs are very safe:

There is no credit risk or borrowing cost associated with these products because they are only delivered to the taxpayer upon receipt of the tax refund directly from the governmental paying authority.



Source: Republic Bancorp, Inc. 2019 Annual Report

Republic’s 2019 annual report describes why the bank is so safe:

RT fees and all applicable tax preparation, transmitter, audit, and any other taxpayer authorized amounts are deducted from the tax refund by either the Bank or the Bank’s service provider and automatically forwarded to the appropriate party as authorized by the taxpayer. RT fees generally receive first priority when applying fees against the taxpayer’s refund, with the Bank’s share of RT fees generally superior to the claims of other third-party service providers, including the Tax Providers.



Source: Republic Bancorp, Inc. 2019 Annual Report

Given how safe this product is, it is striking how much the company can charge. Republic doesn’t list its RT fees. However, let’s assume the bank charges the $30 mentioned above on a $150 return. Most taxpayers get their refunds in 21 days or less. A $30 fee on a 21-day, $150 loan equals an APR of 348%. Payday lenders charge such high rates, but they take on much more risk than Republic does with its RTs.

In 2019, Republic earned $21.158 million in revenues from refund transfers. This was 6.80% of the company’s total net revenues of $311.134 million.

Easy Advances

Easy Advance loans let tax filers borrow against their refunds. This lets them get part of their refunds early. Tax providers, including preparers and tax software companies, offer Republic’s EA loans to customers.

Tax providers who offer EAs pay fees to Republic. In 2019, filers started paying a fee for EAs as well. Republic records both sets of fees as interest income.

Unlike RTs, Easy Advances are not risk free for Republic Bancorp. Some filers don’t actually get the refunds their returns indicate they will get. In those cases, the loan is not paid back. When that happens, Republic does not try to further collect from these customers, so the money is lost.

In 2019, the company charged off 2.74% of its EA balances, or $10.643 million. It earned 19.114 million in interest on its EA loans, meaning charge-offs were over 50% of EA income.

That said, after charge-offs, the company earned $8.471 million in net interest on an average loan balance of $33.931 million. This equals an interest rate of 25% after charge-offs. Of course, the APR was much higher than 25% given the short duration of most EA loans.

For context, Republic Bancorp’s $19.114 million in EA interest was 6.14% of its $311.134 million in total net revenues. Since total net revenues are calculated before taking loan losses into account, they can be directly compared to EA loan interest.

Tax Refund Solutions Overall

The TRS segment’s two main revenue sources are refund transfers and Easy Advances. The segment contributed $12.239 million to the company’s $91.699 million in W2019 net income. This was 13.3% of total net income.

Republic Credit Solutions

The Republic Credit Solutions segment mostly earns revenues from its high-interest line of credit product. That line of credit is offered through Elevate Credit (ELVT), a high-interest lender. Elevate markets Republic’s line of credit under the Elastic name. According to Elevate’s 2019 annual report, the average APR on Elastic lines of credit was 98%.

Republic sells 90% participation interests in these lines of credit. Despite that, the company has total ownership of each line of credit account. In 2019, Republic’s allowance for line of credit losses was 46% of total line of credit balances. As of March 31st, 2020, according to the company’s first-quarter 2020 quarterly report, the portion of those balances held on Republic’s balance sheet was $26 million.

Though most RCS revenues come from lines of credit, most RCS assets are not devoted to that product. Rather, most RCS assets are dedicated to the company’s healthcare receivables product. Healthcare receivables is a much safer product, with an allowance for loan losses of only 0.25% of total balances. It is also a much lower-return product.

In addition to its line of credit and healthcare receivables products, RCS also has a small amount of installment loan revenue. However, those two products make up almost all the segment’s revenue and assets.

RCS contributed $16.007 million of Republic’s 2019 net income. This was 17.4% of the company’s $91.699 million in overall net income.

Alternative Financial Services’ Impact on Republic Bancorp’s Returns and Leverage

Republic Processing Group’s contribution to Republic Bancorp’s revenues and net income can be seen below:

Source: Republic Bancorp, Inc. 2019 Annual Report

As mentioned, the company’s two RPG segments earned $28.246 million of its $91.699 million in 2019 net income, or 30.7%. This is impressive. However, what is particularly impressive is how little of the company’s assets the two segments needed to generate that income:

Source: Republic Bancorp, Inc. 2019 Annual Report

RPG’s total assets can be calculated by adding up Republic’s “TRS Easy Advance loans” and “Other RPG loans” on the above balance sheet. As we can see, RPG averaged only $154.762 million of the company’s 2019 assets. This was 2.77% of the company’s 5,577.643 million in total assets. This was all RPG needed to generate over 30% of the company’s net income.

Put another way, RPG had a return on assets of 18.3%. Return on assets is equal to net income divided by total assets. Dividing RPG’s $28.246 million in net income by its $154.762 million in assets gives 18.3%.

The rest of the bank, the “Core Banking” operations, had a return on assets of 1.17%. This is equal to Core Banking’s $63.453 million in net income divided by its $5,422.881 million in assets.

RPG’s return on assets was 15.6 times higher than Core Banking’s return on assets. By combining the two operations, Republic Bancorp achieved a return on assets of 1.64% in 2019. This was higher than the U.S. average, which was 1.33% for banks with under $15 billion in average assets at the end of 2019:

Source: Return on Average Assets for U.S. Banks with average assets less than $15B (USL15ROA)

Republic Bancorp’s high return on assets translates into a high return on equity. Return on average equity was 12.49% in 2019 and 11.67% in 2018, according to the 2019 annual report.

This compares to a return on average equity of 11.05% for U.S. banks with less than $15 billion in average assets at the end of 2019:

Source: Return on Average Equity for U.S. Banks with average assets less than $15B (USL15ROE)

At first, this doesn’t look like a big difference. However, Republic achieves its above-average return on equity with below-average leverage. The company’s average stockholders’ equity was 13.16% of average assets in 2019.

This compares to an average of 11.34% for U.S. banks at the end of 2019:

Source: Total Equity to Total Assets for Banks (EQTA)

A 13.16% equity-to-asset ratio corresponds to a leverage ratio of 7.60. This means Republic owns $7.60 in assets for each dollar of its equity. The extra $6.60 is borrowed money, mostly deposits. A 11.34% equity-to-asset ratio corresponds to a leverage ratio of 8.82. The average U.S. bank with under $15 billion in assets borrows $7.82 for each dollar of its equity.

Put another way, the average American bank borrows 18.5% more per dollar of equity than Republic does. This is because $7.82 is 118.5% of $6.60. Despite borrowing more than Republic to boost shareholder returns, the average American bank earns a lower return on equity.

Republic Bancorp earns higher returns despite borrowing less and thus taking less risk. The company does this by providing alternative financial services.

Alternative Financial Services Risks

Of course, providing alternative financial services is not risk-free.

Republic Bancorp’s alternative financial services business has higher charge-off rates than its core bank. Republic Processing Group charged off $26.683 million of its loan portfolio in 2019:

Source: Republic Bancorp, Inc. 2019 Annual Report

The entire core bank charged off only $5.713 million. Even though RPG only had 1/35th of the core bank’s assets, it wrote off 4.67 times as much money in uncollectable loans as the core bank did.

That said, as a proportion of the company, RPG’s potential losses are small. As mentioned above, RPG had only $154.762 million in average assets in 2019. The company’s average equity that year was $764.244 million. Even if all of RPG’s assets had been lost, the company’s equity would still have been $609.482 million. This corresponds to an equity-to-asset ratio of 10.49%, only slightly below average for an American bank. For context, an equity-to-asset ratio of 5% is still considered “well-capitalized.”

Of course, RPG is unlikely to lose all its assets. As mentioned above, much of those assets are very safe. The healthcare receivables and RT businesses are very low-risk. Even the EA loans business had an annual charge-off rate of only about 3%.

Only the line of credit business has a risk of losing much of its assets. As mentioned, Republic had $26 million in assets from that business on its balance sheet at the end of first-quarter 2020. That business also had a total “Board-approved risk limit” of only $40 million, according to the company’s quarterly report. This is only 5.23% of the company’s 2019 average equity of $764.244 million.

The main risk to Republic Bancorp’s alternative financial services business is not loss of capital due to loan defaults. Instead, it’s regulation.

Republic’s three main alternative financial services products are refund transfers, Easy Advance loans, and lines of credit. These businesses delivered almost 90% of RPG’s revenues in 2019:

Republic Processing Group 2019 Revenues by Product ($ millions) Refund Transfers 21.158 Easy Advance Loans 19.114 Line of Credit Interest Income 25.600 Line of Credit Non-Interest Income 4.392 All Others 8.077 Total RPG Revenues 78.341 Three Main Products as % of RPG Total 89.69%

All three products have regulatory risk.

Refund Transfers

Refund transfers are probably the lowest-risk of these three products. So far, there does not appear to be a major push to ban or limit this product.

This makes sense. RTs help tax filers cover the cost of tax preparation. The government wants people to file their taxes. It is thus not incentivized to limit a product that helps them do so.

That said, an RT is essentially a short-term loan with a triple-digit interest rate. It’s also disproportionally used by poor people. In that context, it’s hard to say there’s no risk of future regulatory scrutiny.

Easy Advances

If the risk of regulatory scrutiny to refund transfers is theoretical, the regulatory risk to the Easy Advance product is very real.

Until 2012, Republic Bancorp offered a similar product called a refund anticipation loan (RAL). The fees for RALs came from the tax filer, who often paid a triple-digit APR. RALs were a key source of revenues for the company, totaling $45.227 million in 2012, the last year they were offered. This was 24.7% of Republic’s $183.459 million in interest income that year.

In 2012, Republic’s APR for RALs was 187.03%, though it was as low as 51.75% in 2010. Perhaps because of these high rates, the FDIC ordered the company to stop offering RALs in 2011. Republic was also fined $900,000 for “violations associated with the RAL program.” Since Republic was the last bank offering RALs in the U.S., this essentially banned banks from offering the product.

RALs were different from EA loans. The fees on EA loans mainly come from the tax provider, not the filer. It’s hard to tell if this makes them more consumer friendly, since the provider might raise its fees to pass on the cost to the customer.

On the other hand, according to Republic’s 2015 annual report, “to gain a competitive marketing advantage, some Tax Providers [offer]... no-fee advance [products] to the public.” In that context, it’s possible providers absorb the cost of offering EA loans to attract more business. It’s probably a mix of both.

When Republic began offering EA loans in early 2016, the company emphasized their consumer-friendly aspects:

Source: Republic Bancorp, Inc. 2015 Annual Report

Given that Republic was fined the last time it offered a similar product, this emphasis on the new product’s consumer-friendly aspects is unsurprising.

In that context, it is surprising that in 2019, the bank began charging filers for EA loans. According to the annual report:

In 2019, the fee charged to the Tax Providers was lowered; and a direct fee to the taxpayer was charged. The APR to the taxpayer for his or her portion of the total fee equated to less than 36% for all offering tiers.



Source: Republic Bancorp, Inc. 2019 Annual Report

The reason for this decision may have been competition. Republic is not the only company that offers this type of loan. Though the FDIC barred banks from offering RALs, nonbanks still make them. The tax provider chooses which company it wants to fund its tax refund advances. The choice to shift EA loan fees from providers to filers was probably intended to make Republic a more attractive loan source for those providers.

36% is lower than what Republic once charged for RALs. However, a major difference between RALs and EA loans was that the filer didn’t have to pay for an EA loan. In that context, Republic’s choice to start charging taxpayers for EA loans seems to open the company up to increased regulatory risk. This is, of course, in addition to the usual regulatory risk involved in offering any high-fee product disproportionally used by poor people.

Beyond regulatory risk, the EA product might be affected if changes are ever made to a particular U.S. tax law.

The 2015 Protecting Americans From Tax Hikes (PATH) Act barred the IRS from paying tax refunds associated with the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) before February 15th. The EITC is offered to low- and middle-income families, who are more likely to get EA loans. The PATH Act delays those families from getting their tax refunds when they file early. This encourages them to get EA loans to get part of their refunds sooner.

It is hard to say how much a change in this law would affect Republic’s EA business. However, the bank only offers EA loans in January and February, the exact months when the PATH Act keeps the IRS from paying those refunds. Republic also started offering EA loans in 2016, the year after the PATH Act was passed. Thus, it is reasonable to think the EA product’s success is connected to this law. A change to this law might reduce the company’s returns from offering EA loans.

Line of Credit

The regulatory risk of Republic Bancorp’s high-interest line of credit product is obvious. The product’s average APR is 98%. Most states have maximum interest rates much lower than that.

For decades, lenders have found ways around state laws limiting interest rates. However, it is possible these laws will be tightened. That might lead to a ban on Republic’s line of credit product offered through Elevate Credit.

For example, an October 2019 law banned Elevate’s other major U.S. product, the Rise installment loan, in California:

Source: Elevate Credit 2019 Annual Report

Similar legislation at either the state or federal level might ban high-interest lines of credit like Republic’s.

Conclusions

Republic Bancorp is an unusual bank because it gains much of its earnings from alternative financial services products. These products let the bank earn above-average returns, while taking below-average risks with its capital. This is because the alternative financial services business has strong pricing power and returns on investment, as I’ve written about in the past.

However, these products also come with unusual risks. Regulation is a major risk, as I’ve also written about. One reason for this is because competition can drive alternative financial services providers to engage in increasingly risky practices to maintain high returns. It is hard to tell if competition is why Republic started charging tax filers for Easy Advance loans. However, it is possible.

That said, Republic does look like a strong bank. This article focused on the company’s alternative financial services products. However, in 2014 and 2015, the company still earned a return on assets of between 0.8% and 0.9%. At the time, Republic wasn’t offering EA loans or high-interest lines of credit. Despite that, the company nearly matched the average U.S. return on assets for smaller banks, which was around 1% at the time. It also maintained an unusually conservative leverage ratio of under 7 despite not offering those riskier products.

In summary, Republic Bancorp is a conservatively run bank with an unusual source of high returns. An investor today can buy the company’s stock at a price-to-book ratio of less than 80%. This is cheap for a normal bank, never mind a bank with above-average returns like Republic.

On the other hand, an investor in Republic also takes on unusual risks. Regulation could seriously affect its main driver of above-average returns. In the years after the financial crisis, when Republic was under regulatory scrutiny for its refund anticipation loans and even after those loans were banned, the company’s stock was roughly flat. Only when the company’s EA and line of credit businesses began taking off did the stock begin rising.

In that context, an end to those businesses could cause the stock to fall. It would definitely reduce the company’s returns. It’s up to the investor to decide the likelihood of such an outcome.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The content here is not meant as investment advice. Do not rely on it in making an investment decision. Do your own research. The content here reflects only the author's opinions. Those opinions might be wrong. This content is meant solely for the entertainment of the reader and its author.