Wirecard Is Cheap, Look For Share Price Boost After Earnings On May 14th

The shares are currently trading just below 20x P/E, at a discount compared to its peers. As an electronic payment company, it can be considered defensive in the coronavirus crisis.

Wirecard to announce Q1 earnings on May 14th. Should those be published on time and in line with expectations, it will be positive for the stock price.

The latest 39% drop was caused by an inconclusive KPMG report on balance sheet manipulation. Since then, short-sellers interest grew to almost 7% of outstanding shares.

Wirecard share price took quite a ride in the past year, swinging between €82 and €160/share, which was fueled by Financial Times articles on possible financial manipulation.

Investors' confidence in Wirecard (OTCPK:WRCDF, OTCPK:WCAGY) has been tested in the past year. However, should the company publish its Q1 2020 results on time and in line with expectations, it will be a major boost to the share price.

Shares of Wirecard, a German fintech company that provides digital payment services, have been on a roller-coaster ride since January last year, when Financial Times published a new article on alleged company manipulation of its financial statements in 2016 and 2017, followed by articles in April and October 2019.

The Financial Times claimed to have some evidence of the accounting manipulations and potential revenue boosting in the years 2016 and 2017. As a response, Wirecard hired KPMG to investigate the matter, with the latter publishing their somewhat inconclusive report on April 28, 2020 and sending the shares down by 39%. One problem was that the KPMG report did not clear the company of balance sheet manipulation, and another problem was that the report was delayed.

What has happened since April 28th?

Several hedge funds have increased their short positions in the stock in late April and early May amounting to almost 7% in the company. Some short-sellers demanded the resignation of CEO Markus Braun.

German financial regulator BaFin opened an investigation on the subject on May 8th. Depending on the outcome of the study, Wirecard may be at risk of fines.

Wirecard announced a management shake-up on May 8th, expanding the executive board by 2 members, creating a new role of Chief Compliance Officer from July 2020 and limiting the responsibilities of current CEO and company founder Markus Braun to strategic development in the future and, among other things, taking away from him the responsibility for Europe, which comprises almost half of company's earnings.

The move to limit the responsibility of the CEO was a response to the request for the CEO to step down, thus finding a middle ground between the requests from the activist investors and keeping the founder in the company. Wirecard share price jumped 13% in the aftermarket to EUR 95 following the announcement, signalling that the move achieved the targeted effect of restoring investor confidence.

(Source: Wirecard share price performance)

Q1 Results are about to be announced, hopefully on time

Wirecard is scheduled to announce its Q1 2020 earnings on May 14th. Should these be positive and announced on time, the share price could easily go back up to EUR 100 or even to EUR 120. We've seen those crazy movements before.

The critical element here is punctuality: the investors are somewhat jaded by the delayed company's reports in the past. Therefore, any delay to the Q1 results will be detrimental to the share price.

In the second step, 2019 annual results are planned to be published on June 4th, unusually late for a company with a financial year ending on December 31. For comparison, last year Wirecard published its annual report on April 25th. Here, it is also crucial that Wirecard publishes its annual report on time and with unqualified auditor's opinion. It will help restore confidence in the accounting practices in the company.

Fundamentals look unshaken as of now, shares valued at a discount

Wirecard's revenue is expected to be in line with its 36% growth and result in EUR 2.7 billion for 2019, with EBITDA at EUR 780 million and earnings after tax at EUR 530 million. Management seems to be confident in being able to continue the growth in the future, and it reiterated its EBITDA forecast for 2020 at EUR 1-1.12 billion. In terms of valuation, the company is currently trading just below 20x P/E, and the forward-looking P/E is at 14x.

Wirecard is trading at a discount to its comps: PayPal (PYPL) is trading at P/E of 91x, Mastercard (MA) has a P/E of 36x, Visa (V) 31x and American Express (AXP) 13.5x (being beaten up for its last quarter results). Should Wirecard be able to prove that the revenue manipulations did not take place, restore investors' confidence by appointing new management and publish Q1 as well as annual results on time and in line with expectations, the share price will adjust in line with peers to 30x P/E, meaning EUR 130/share (50% upside from current price).

From the last available balance sheet, the company shows EUR 7 billion in assets and EUR 3.3 billion in cash. Equity is at a healthy 33% at EUR 2.3 billion with only EUR 1.7 billion in long-term debt. Its low leverage and strong cash position (at least as of September 30, 2019) are beneficial in the current COVID-19 situation, however, an update on the current cash position and balance sheet is highly desired (expected on May 14th).

Wirecard, as well as other companies that enable digital payment methods and processing, can be seen as relatively COVID-19-proof. In the times of work-from-home (WFH) and shelter-in-place policies, the proportion of online payments is prone to increase, as virtually no transactions with paper money can take place. Yahoo Finance estimates 20% CAGR for digital payments till 2023.

Conclusion

For me the current uncertain situation around Wirecard means two things:

Wirecard will be able to prove that the revenue manipulations did not take place, restore investors' confidence, publish Q1 as well as annual results on time and in line with expectations, and the share price will adjust in line with peers to EUR 130/share (50% upside from current price, 30x P/E). On the other hand, should there be a delay in results announcement, combined with prolonged investigation into 2016-2017 accounts, Wirecard stock might decline further to its 2017 levels, meaning EUR 56/share (34% downside from the current price).

In my opinion, Wirecard has already taken the right steps to improve compliance procedures, reassign responsibilities within management and limit the power of the company's founder. I expect Q1 results to be an additional assurance to investors in the value of the stock. So far, Wirecard has been highly profitable with EAT margin of 17%. Should this profitability continue, shares will be worth double their current price. Therefore, the current pricing level at EUR 85/share suggests an attractive opportunity for entry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.