TEAF: Discount Widens Significantly

The Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (TEAF) is a bit of a unique fund. We have covered this fund in the past, and now seems like an appropriate time for an update. The fund is at a whopping discount of 23.85%, even reaching a 40%+ discount briefly through March's lows.

TEAF still has quite a bit of exposure to energy. This does make me cautious from jumping on the fund. I had previously mentioned that 8.18% was too low of a distribution rate when last covering the fund. This was considering the additional risks of its private investments. It crept up to a 12.34% distribution rate, before being cut on May 11th by 30.9%. This dropped the rate back down to below 9% again. To be sure, it is enticing, but it is primarily due to the energy-related portion of the fund's portfolio getting walloped. With that being said, it is still a position worth consideration for a speculative-type position.

About The Fund

What makes TEAF a bit unique is the large portion of its portfolio allocated to private investments. These are typically very illiquid, and that is what makes them perfect for the closed-end fund structure. The one wrinkle here: TEAF is set up as a term-dated fund. This means that in March 2031, the fund will be looking to terminate. Though, it leaves the door open for turning perpetual if it has $100 million in net assets remaining in the fund. That's also after a tender offer for up to 100% of outstanding shares.

Since the fund is so heavily invested in private deals, this adds further risk at the termination date. The risk comes from the fact the fund may have to liquidate these positions at unappealing prices or fire-sale prices. That's since the holdings can't just be sold off in the open market. The fund will need to find a buyer willing to buy the assets at the level it values them. If the fund is in need of raising cash to pay shareholders, this can force it to sell lower than it otherwise would have.

The other unique characteristic of this fund is its focus on sustainable investing. This means it is investing in a "socially conscious" manner, i.e., investing in companies that provide renewable energy sources and social infrastructure to help communities. Some of these "social infrastructure" plays are in "education, housing and senior/assisted living."

That's what makes the fund a bit more unique than other CEFs, but it's also where opportunity can come from. Overall, TEAF "seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions." The fund states its investment strategy is "providing investors access to a combination of public and direct investments in essential assets that are making an impact on clients and communities."

TEAF currently has about $188 million in total assets, utilizing leverage in a small amount of around 8.2% as of 3/31/20. More recently as of 4/17/20, it listed leverage at 7.8%. This is lower than when we first covered the fund - at that time, it was using 12.1% of leverage. That means the fund has significantly deleveraged. The combination of a huge drop in assets from last November to now and the lower amount of leverage utilized overall isn't unique, as many CEFs invested in a significant amount of energy had to do the same. They target leverage in the 10-15% range in a normal market.

The fund will also use a call writing option strategy to potentially enhance returns.

Performance

TEAF's performance has been quite lackluster. However, it's also worth considering the fund has an inception date of only last March 2019. The added exposure to energy didn't help this. Plus, the fastest bear market in history certainly is worth considering when looking at this fund.

Data by YCharts

As we can see though, TEAF's total NAV return is holding up far better than its total price return. When this happens, we see a significant widening of the fund's discount, of course. As shares closed at $10.57, with an NAV per share of $13.88, we arrive at a discount of 23.85%. This is certainly attractive, and is one reason I would possibly contemplate a small speculative position. Overall, I'm avoiding any pure-play energy funds at this time. TEAF doesn't fit this definition, as it is invested in a broader range than just energy. This significant discount is also good for a 1-year z-score of -2.17.

(Source: CEFConnect)

The fund still isn't necessarily all that old. In fact, it recently celebrated its birthday on March 26th, 2019. For that reason, it still hard to see exactly where TEAF will shakeout with a trend line for a "typical" discount. The chart above does look promising, though, as it held up relatively steady. It looks like it bounced off the 10% discount level before the bear market took over.

Distribution

TEAF recently paid out a monthly distribution of $0.1085. The latest announcement dropped this down to $0.075. This has been the same since its inception. That works out to a current distribution rate of 8.78%, based on the market price. On an NAV basis, this works out to 6.48%, which I don't believe is too high at all, if we're looking relative to some of its other energy peers. I actually believe the latest cut makes it quite unattractive for the additional risks the fund carries. This fund is much more than just a pure-energy play though. When covering the fund originally, I felt like Tortoise might go way too heavy in the energy arena as it is known for. It's encouraging that the fund didn't do that. Therefore, I would put it in the category of being an infrastructure fund now.

With that being said, I would put this fund against another like the Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF). The question I would ask is if it is able to squeeze out outperformance for the greater risks in private deals that it holds. This isn't really known at this point with TEAF's fairly short history. With something like UTF, we have an actual track record. Though you are currently being paid higher for such speculation at the moment. That is definitely worth considering.

(Source: Annual Report)

For last year's tax character, TEAF showed a significant portion as a return of capital. This was an abbreviated period, since the fund wasn't in operation for a full year at that point. As such, I don't see this as a negative, for a couple of reasons. The first being, an abbreviated period means the fund wasn't able to ramp up its investments for several months to start showing earnings. The second is that since it does still hold MLPs, naturally a portion of the distribution will be comprised of ROC. In the report, TEAF listed that "less of return of capital on distributions" as $5,367,751. Adding that back to total investment income, we arrive at $13,199,052. Subtracting the expenses of the fund of $4,105,890, shareholders were left over with $9,093,162. This is falling short of covering the total distributions, but not terribly so. Of course, since November, these numbers have changed considerably. The coverage is more than likely much worse at this point. Though, if TEAF is able to generate some capital appreciation on the underlying portfolio, the current rate isn't unachievable.

Holdings

One thing that I really like about the fund since we last covered it, it provides much more detail on its private investments. It provides the amount invested, when it was invested and the investment sleeve. This is incredibly useful. One can then click and view even more details on the structure of the deal and get an overview of the investment itself. This is a huge improvement, since the last time this information wasn't available when I first covered the fund. That being said, these deals are still private, and the companies they are investing in are going to be quite opaque. Though the underlying investment that TEAF has in them is now known.

The portfolio is currently split into 55% public, 45% private deals.

(Source: Fund Website)

The current portfolio consists of higher allocation to sustainable infrastructure. As I alluded to above, this is a positive, in my view.

(Source: Fund Website)

It's also important to consider that even its energy infrastructure isn't necessarily oil. In fact, one of TEAF's most recent deals in the energy infrastructure sleeve was New Fortress Energy LLC (NFE). This was a term loan given to the company that "aims to increase natural gas demand and displace higher-cost oil in areas with low levels of natural gas penetration."

Another deal, with Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA), has a convertible note investment type. That company is a "leading residential solar and energy storage service provider..." That's just a couple of its none oil-related energy deals. As we have seen though, the whole energy complex generally trades as though it is invested in the oil commodity.

Although, just because it is a private deal doesn't mean that it isn't also structured with a publicly traded company. The fund has an investment with Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX). This is an investment type of "private investment in public equity." This means it had been able to purchase shares at lower than the current trading price of NBLX. Unfortunately for the fund, the purchasing price was at $20.70 per share. The current trading price of NBLX is much lower.

Since the fund does have an ESG tilt, it provides some further interesting stats that you won't see anywhere else.

(Source: Fund Website)

Finally, another issue with private deals and all these level 3 securities is just how they determine the actual value. From TEAF's prospectus:

In these circumstances, we will determine fair value in a manner that fairly reflects the market value of the security on the valuation date based on consideration of any information or factors we deem appropriate. Our Adviser will attempt to obtain current information to value all fair valued securities, but it is anticipated that such information for certain of the private social infrastructure, sustainable infrastructure and energy infrastructure investments in our portfolio could be available on no more than a quarterly basis. Fair value pricing may require subjective determinations about the value of an asset or liability and may not always result in adjustments to the prices of securities or other assets or liabilities held by the Fund. It is possible that the fair value determined for a security may be materially different than the value that could be realized upon the sale of such security.

Basically, the fund will try its best to determine the fair value of a security. In TEAF's Annual Report, it states using an independent third party for some of its level 3 securities. It ultimately comes down to what I was mentioning above, that the fund can only get what someone is willing to pay it for the investment. If it is forced to sell quickly, it could be done so at a value significantly less than what the fund determined to be "fair." This could also help explain the current discount.

This impacts the distribution rate at NAV too. Of which, the current 6.48% NAV rate is lackluster, relatively speaking.

Conclusion

I could see an investor starting a position in this fund at this time. However, I believe one should be aware of the risks of investing in a company that has such a high allocation to private deals. Tortoise also generally focuses on energy investments that haven't been working. I remain "cautiously optimistic" on energy, but am not buying any pure-play funds at this time in the energy space. With that being said, TEAF does have much more of an infrastructure-type feel to it. So, I can see some appeal here. Especially since even its energy infrastructure holdings aren't all tied to oil necessarily.

The additional information that TEAF is providing on its private dealings is also a huge positive, in my opinion. This can allow for a more informed decision if you want to be involved with the fund's current dealings. The fund's extremely deep discount is enticing, although its distribution rate is a weakness. We need to remember that private deals are only worth what the fund can sell them for, meaning that the discount is an estimate from the fund. With that being said, Tortoise has been at it since 2002, so it does have some experience.

