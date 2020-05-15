PayPal: Reasonable Price, But Short-Term Potential Is Exhausted

The current economic crisis, like all others, creates and destroys nothing. But it accelerates the trends that were before.

PayPal stock is more responsive to the overall growth of the stock market than to its decline. Sometimes this outweighs all fundamental factors.

Judging by the multiples PYPL is balanced with the market.

Let's start with a quantitative analysis and then move on to a qualitative one.

Technical parameters

Almost since the IPO, PayPal's (PYPL) stock price has been following its long-term exponential trend, which is pretty typical of a growth company:

Now the company's stock price dynamics is almost perfectly synchronized with its trend. In general, this is a sign of "healthy" dynamics.

At the same time, the rolling monthly total price return is too high. This is a short-term negative factor:

Estimates

After the last quarterly report, the average expectations of analysts regarding the growth of PYPL's revenue and EPS in the current and next fiscal year have not changed:

Growth drivers

A fundamental indicator of PayPal's growth is the dynamics of active customer accounts. And here we should admit that it has been growing with acceleration over the last four years:

Moreover. Now we can even consider the relationship between the company's capitalization and the number of active customer accounts. By the way, this relationship identifies the current price of the company as almost balanced:

Going further, over the last five years, PayPal's capitalization has been in a qualitative linear relationship with its absolute revenue TTM:

As you can see, this relationship identifies PayPal's current capitalization as overvalued. Moreover, according to analysts' average expectations, in Q4 2020, PayPal's revenue TTM will be around $20 billion, and in my model, this means that the company's rational stock price will come close to $145, which is not much more than the current level.

The long-term relationship between PayPal's absolute EBITDA TTM and capitalization also indicates an overvalued state of the company:

It's interesting to note that PYPL demonstrates a strong direct relationship between return on invested capital and the EV/IC multiple. In this case, all other things being equal, PayPal's stock price should drop by 120% so that the balanced state can be achieved:

Within the bounds of the described relationships, one can't say that PayPal is undervalued now.

Comparable valuation

PayPal is in an active phase of quantitative growth and does not pay dividends. In my opinion, such companies should be evaluated through multiples based on revenue parameters.

The comparable valuation based on the Forward P/S (next FY) has shown that PayPal is balanced with the market:

The same is true for the Forward P/S (current FY) multiple:

And for the simple P/S multiple:

Even such a specific multiple as EV/IC tells the same thing: PayPal is balanced now.

Risk Parameters

Now, PayPal's Bearish Beta (a measure of how a stock price tends to drop when the market is only down) is much smaller than the Bullish Beta (a measure of how a stock price tends to rise when the market is only on the rise):

Sentiments

According to a study by DIGITAL PAYMENTS 2020 conducted jointly by Google and The Boston Consulting Group, five years ago, the cash and non-cash payments were accountable for 78% and 22% of payments respectively:

Then it was predicted that these shares will be equal only by 2023. I do not have fresh numbers, but I am sure the COVID-19 pandemic will significantly accelerate this trend. This will strengthen the tailwind for PayPal. Therefore, I have no concerns about the long-term future of the company.

Bottom line

I find the current price of PayPal generally justified. But, at least until the next quarter, I think the potential has been exhausted.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.