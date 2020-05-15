Under Armour: Recovery Time

The P/S gap with Nike is the largest in the history of Under Armour.

As state by state and sport by sport get back to normal, Under Armour (UA, UAA) is trading near decade lows. Sure, the Q1 results weren't impressive, but the suggestion that the stock should be worth less than 50% from February levels doesn't do justice to the retail brand. My investment thesis remains highly bullish on Under Armour with a market cap below $4 billion, as the stock market isn't pricing in an obvious economic recovery with this company.

Image Source: Under Armour website

Recovery Time

Under Armour saw Q1 revenues collapse 23% to $930 million, due primarily to store closures in Asia and North America. The company is still highly reliant on wholesale revenue and has limited owned eCommerce sales at only a low-double digit percentage. This equation isn't great in a stay-at-home scenario.

DTC revenues were only down 14% in the quarter to $284 million, but the amount is just 31% of total revenues even during a weak wholesale environment. In Q4, DTC revenues only grew by 2% as Under Armour still struggles to move beyond wholesale partners.

Some wholesale partners such as Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) have an extensive list of stores either now open or offering curbside pick-up. The sector is getting back to normal, but a lot of athletes remain sidelined, and Under Armour lacks the athleisure sales of competitor Nike (NKE).

Dick's will report FQ1 results on June 2nd. Investors should get more indication if North America sales are rebounding as stores reopen in the majority of the domestic states.

The athletic apparel company is far more reliant on a rebound in sports and open retail stores for wholesale partners. Until business rebounds, Under Armour ended March with nearly $1.0 billion in cash on the balance sheet with $1.2 billion worth of debt. The retailer pulled down another $100 million from its credit line for additional liquidity.

Clearly, the athletic apparel company has the balance sheet to survive the downturn with the economy already rebounding here in May. Under Armour had an adjusted operating loss of $122 million in Q1, and the numbers should get worse in Q2. As the company cuts expenses by $325 million in the year, one should expect a Q3 with similar losses, leading to better numbers afterwards. The average analyst estimate is for a small profit in both Q3 and Q4.

Deep Value

Once making a case for Under Armour having limited financial impact going into the 2H, the long-term value equation returns. In addition, one has to make the case for Nike being even more valuable after the coronavirus crisis to stick with the larger name here. After all, Nike is only down $20 from the $105 highs.

The forward P/S gap has reached the largest level ever here. Nike still trades at 3.2x forward sales estimates, while Under Armour is down to only 0.7x lowered sales estimates. As the second chart below highlights, the P/S ratio of the stocks is now down to only 0.23 after trading near 1.0 back a year ago.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

The market appears to be extrapolating far too much from the quarterly results of Under Armour in comparison to Nike, as the latter has a better DTC program and athleisure products. In addition, Nike is predicted to see FQ4 sales ending May collapse 21% in a sign that Under Armour isn't such an outlier.

Under Armour will have a weak Q2 ongoing, but the results should be far better than analysts forecast as a key partner like Dick's and other domestic retailers reopen stores.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the stock shouldn't be near decade-long lows for a short-term virus hit to the business. Investors have to expect a second wave of the coronavirus to shut down sports and the economy to sell the stock here at $7. Under Armour is a Strong Buy, with the stock trading below a $4 billion valuation and the expectation for normalized revenues back above $5 billion.

The economic rebound stocks such as retailers haven't bounced due to headwinds from some states delaying openings, but Under Armour should already see sales in recovery mode. The stock will follow the sales rebound.

Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of DIY Value Investing get exclusive access to our model portfolios plus so much more. Signup today to see the stocks bought by my Out Fox model during this market crash.









Disclosure: I am/we are long UA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.