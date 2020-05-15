Royal Dutch Shell - Thank Your Lucky Stars For A Dividend Cut

We'd like to see the company repurchase shares. However, the company is incredibly well positioned, and with a potential recovery in oil prices, should generate significant returns.

The company was forced to cut its dividend significantly saving itself $10 billion annually. That will help the company significantly in the immediate term.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) is one of the largest publicly traded oil companies, and the second oil major, behind Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) to cut its dividends. The company cut its dividend by more than 65%, saving itself almost $10 billion annually, and pushing its yield back down to less than 5% annually. As we’ll see throughout this article, the company’s prudent management decisions and assets make it a solid investment.

Royal Dutch Shell Market Environments

Royal Dutch Shell has been operating in a difficult market environment, but it’s focused on improving its positions.

Royal Dutch Shell has seen an unprecedented decline in prices along with a range for a price recovery. It’s worth noting here, that in the forecast recovery, prices are expected to barely be above $40 per barrel by YE 2021. Now traditionally, the market underestimates both the strength of both downturns and recoveries, however, the recovery is expected to still be slow.

What matters for the long run, however, is both refined products demand and oil demand. Both of these are expected to recover going into YE 2020. As soon as these two recover, the worst will be over, and prices will be recovering well back towards their steady state.

Unfortunately, something that’ll take longer to recover is LNG demand. LNG demand isn’t expected to recover until YE 2021, going into 2022. That’s significant given Royal Dutch Shell’s recent acquisition of BG Group, which was based on the LNG assets. That could hurt the company’s position. However, it’s worth highlighting that markets are expected to recover going into 2021.

That could significantly help Royal Dutch Shell for the long run.

At the same time, Royal Dutch Shell has positioned itself incredibly well to handle climate change, one of the largest threats we face. The company is helping customers reduce their energy use while reducing its own energy use. The company is focused on a net carbon footprint being limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius. That’s an incredibly ambitious goal.

However, the goal is incredibly important to Royal Dutch Shell’s future and its long-term business. Royal Dutch Shell is being incredibly proactive about managing climate change and that’s important to the company’s long-term success and its ability to earn money.

Royal Dutch Shell COVID-19 Response

At the same time, Royal Dutch Shell has worked hard on its COVID-19 response.

Royal Dutch Shell has focused on supporting employees, allowing those that can work from home to work from home, and helping those who need to continue working. At the same time, the company is focused on continued strength of its business, with flexible contracts, and essential aspects of its businesses. These things put together are classic corporate actions in a COVID-19 world.

More importantly, the company is focused on cash preservation. The company has decreased cash capital expenditures to $20 billion or lower in 2020. At the same time the company managed to reduce operating expenses by $3-4 billion, with almost $10 billion in dividend reductions. All together, the company will be saving itself roughly $25 billion annually.

That’s ~$15 / barrel of oil the company produces. These reductions will lead to significant shareholder rewards going forward, as expenses won’t bounce up as fast as a potential market recovery.

Royal Dutch Shell 1Q 2020 Financial Results

Royal Dutch Shell has also managed to achieve significant 1Q 2020 financial results for investors.

Royal Dutch Shell generated $12.1 billion in FCF, with $10.3 billion in organic FCF and $7.4 billion in cash flow from operations excluding working capital. These all highlight significant improvements for the company across the board. The company’s 6.1% ROACE is still respectable given the difficult market, as is the company’s $2.9 billion in quarterly earnings.

Given almost $12 billion in earnings on an annualized basis, that means a high single-digit P/E ratio in a quarter where Brent prices averaged $50 / barrel. That implies a breakeven price for the company of ~$41 / barrel Brent. That’s significantly above current prices, which highlights why the company’s significant cost savings plans were required.

Royal Dutch Shell Future

In the future, Royal Dutch Shell will be well positioned to generate significant shareholder returns as prices recover.

Royal Dutch Shell has made significant moves to manage the risks the company’s face and the uncertainty around commodity prices. The next quarter is expected to be the worst for the company, potentially with negative earnings, however, at current Brent prices, the estimated $2-3 billion in negative earnings for a quarter are more than manageable for the company.

At the same time, the company has significantly cut its other expenses, decreasing its dividends for the first time since WW2. Personally, we would like to see the company opportunistically repurchase some shares. Not only would it save the current 4.5% yield on its shares, something that’s lower than the 3.25% 30-year bonds it issued in early-April, but when dividends recover it’ll save even more.

In our current low interest environment, there’s significant demand for quality debt. The company can issue 30-year bonds at 3.25%, earning a 1.25% spread vs. dividends, and reward shareholders who invest for the long run.

However, the company might perhaps be holding off, as it remains focused on maintaining financial resilience. The company has a strong balance sheet and a strong liquidity position with ~$20 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $22 billion of undrawn credit facilities. That’s more than $40 billion in total liquidity to handle the downturn for the company.

Royal Dutch Shell Risks

Royal Dutch Shell’s potential greatest risks are based on the first chart that we discussed, which is oil prices. Specifically, while the company has significant financial strength, going into late-2021, shareholder returns are based on the premise of at least a partial recovery in oil prices towards $40 / barrel. In that case, the company’s financial decisions will position it well for a recovery.

We believe that it is incredibly unlikely for this to occur. As the company’s own numbers show, oil prices and refined product demand should have recovered significantly before the end of this year. From there, on top of capital spending declines and supply declines, prices should be able to recover significantly.

Conclusion

Royal Dutch Shell investors should be thanking their lucky stars for a dividend cut. The company cutting its dividend has significantly improved its financial position, saving the company approximately $10 billion a year. As a result, the company’s total annual savings have moved towards $25 billion, enabling the company to be much better positioned to handle the oil downturn.

Going forward, the company is proceeding well towards accomplishing its climate change and other goals. It managed to generate $2.9 billion in 1Q 2020 earnings, annualizing to a single digit P/E ratio at $50 / barrel Brent. Above that, the company’s earnings would be much higher. We’d like to see the company repurchase shares, despite the risks, however, overall the company is a strong long-term investment.

